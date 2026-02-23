Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Can’t Keep Her Sister’s Secret Anymore, Breaks Down After Mom Asks Her Directly
Woman feeling tired while sharing pregnancy secret with another woman in a supportive home setting
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t Keep Her Sister’s Secret Anymore, Breaks Down After Mom Asks Her Directly

Oleksandra Kyryliuk
5

33

5

Pregnancy news isn’t always a happy announcement, especially when it’s unexpected. One woman found herself in that exact spot and begged her sister to keep it quiet from their traditional parents until she was ready to talk.

Her sister agreed and spent the next two months covering for her. But as their mom grew more suspicious and kept pushing for answers, the pressure of lying started to wear her down. Eventually, she slipped and all but confirmed the pregnancy.

Now the family is in chaos, her sister feels betrayed, and she’s wondering if she was wrong for letting the secret come out. Read the full story below.

    The woman found out she was pregnant and begged her sister not to tell their parents

    Image credits: Nini FromParis (not the actual photo)

    But after months of covering for her, the sister slipped up and the secret got out

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image source: ohboygollygeewiz

    In the comments, the author shared more details about what led up to the slip-up

    Some readers felt both sisters handled it poorly

    But many blamed the author for breaking her promise and betraying her sister’s trust

    Others argued she wasn’t in the wrong, saying she’d been put in an impossible position

    Family
    pregnancy
    reddit stories
    secrets

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to keep a secret, you either tell everyone so nobody bothers speaking about it, or you tell nobody. Don't put a secret like this on people, it's not fair.

    6
    6points
    reply
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can't trust your sister, who can you trust?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're both adults, if she wasn't comfortable yet, you lie to your mother. It wasn't your secret to tell or insinuate or let loose in any manner. Why is she allergic to lying to her mother? No one was going to die if the secret didn't get out, you keep the secret.

    0
    0points
    reply
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pregnant one had *two months* to say something, OP was asked about it by her mom like, twice a week during that time... something was going to break at some point. The pregnant sister should have moved faster.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
