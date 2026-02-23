Woman Can’t Keep Her Sister’s Secret Anymore, Breaks Down After Mom Asks Her Directly

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancy news isn’t always a happy announcement, especially when it’s unexpected. One woman found herself in that exact spot and begged her sister to keep it quiet from their traditional parents until she was ready to talk.

Her sister agreed and spent the next two months covering for her. But as their mom grew more suspicious and kept pushing for answers, the pressure of lying started to wear her down. Eventually, she slipped and all but confirmed the pregnancy.

Now the family is in chaos, her sister feels betrayed, and she’s wondering if she was wrong for letting the secret come out. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman found out she was pregnant and begged her sister not to tell their parents

Image credits: Nini FromParis (not the actual photo)

But after months of covering for her, the sister slipped up and the secret got out

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Image source: ohboygollygeewiz

In the comments, the author shared more details about what led up to the slip-up

Some readers felt both sisters handled it poorly

But many blamed the author for breaking her promise and betraying her sister’s trust

Others argued she wasn’t in the wrong, saying she’d been put in an impossible position

