Woman Can’t Keep Her Sister’s Secret Anymore, Breaks Down After Mom Asks Her Directly
Pregnancy news isn’t always a happy announcement, especially when it’s unexpected. One woman found herself in that exact spot and begged her sister to keep it quiet from their traditional parents until she was ready to talk.
Her sister agreed and spent the next two months covering for her. But as their mom grew more suspicious and kept pushing for answers, the pressure of lying started to wear her down. Eventually, she slipped and all but confirmed the pregnancy.
Now the family is in chaos, her sister feels betrayed, and she’s wondering if she was wrong for letting the secret come out. Read the full story below.
The woman found out she was pregnant and begged her sister not to tell their parents
But after months of covering for her, the sister slipped up and the secret got out
In the comments, the author shared more details about what led up to the slip-up
Some readers felt both sisters handled it poorly
But many blamed the author for breaking her promise and betraying her sister’s trust
Others argued she wasn’t in the wrong, saying she’d been put in an impossible position
If you want to keep a secret, you either tell everyone so nobody bothers speaking about it, or you tell nobody. Don't put a secret like this on people, it's not fair.
If you can't trust your sister, who can you trust?
You're both adults, if she wasn't comfortable yet, you lie to your mother. It wasn't your secret to tell or insinuate or let loose in any manner. Why is she allergic to lying to her mother? No one was going to die if the secret didn't get out, you keep the secret.
The pregnant one had *two months* to say something, OP was asked about it by her mom like, twice a week during that time... something was going to break at some point. The pregnant sister should have moved faster.
So what, after 6 months pregnancy: mom I'm having a baby? The person in whose house she lives I expect who also still takes care of her? (Like cooking, cleaning etc). And then they'd have to scramble to get a room/stuff for the baby is they even want her in the house. Was she waiting long enough so mom couldn't kick her out of the house? You can't just shove a baby in someone's face and say it lives here in your house now. When you live on your own and are pregnant and you don't want to tell your parents: then no way should someone else spill the beans. But this is not the situation.
