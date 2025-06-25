When this mental shift happens, we also realize that people have varying levels of knowledge based on their own unique experience, and that some of their beliefs can be shaped by what we say. That's when lying becomes a real tool in the childhood toolkit.

We don't really understand that others have different "thought bubbles" than we do until we are about four or five years old.

#1 In second grade I bragged that my uncle invented the Post it note. It snowballed until the PTA tried to invite him for career day, so I claimed he’d moved to Antarctica to test glue in the cold. People were still asking about him when I hit middle school.

#2 I so adamantly pretended I thought my doll was real and could hear her telling me to do things that I had to be evaluated by a therapist.

#3 When I was probably four or five years old, my grandparents bought my sibling and I one of those electric keyboard pianos. It had a mode that would light up the keys red to teach you how to play the song. Little me discovered there was also a setting that plays the correct key regardless of what you press when it was on, and it also stopped the red lights from showing. I did my best dramatic pianist performance in front of my mother, she was FLOORED, thinking I was some sort of reborn Mozart, a piano prodigy out of no where 😭 She called all of our family members over to watch me perform and exclaimed to them “My baby is going to Julliard”! I got nervous with all the people around and ended up confessing in front of 6+ family members that the piano was basically playing itself lmao.

#4 I once told my little brother carrots made you see in the dark if you ate enough. He believed it until high school biology class. To this day at family dinners, someone will pass him the carrots for better night vision.

#5 I have a friend whose grandfather told him giraffes have long necks so they can reach over the wall at the zoo to eat little kids. He had a weird, but understandable fear of giraffes.

#6 When I was 7 I would make my lips look super dry because I just wanted to be allowed to wear my mom’s lipstick. My parents thought the extreme chapped lips were a sign of something and took me to the doctor and that led to me having surgery to get my tonsils out (and something else too, I don’t remember). I didn’t have the heart to tell them I just wanted to wear lipstick.

#7 I was probably first grade or so. We had a punching bag in the basement of the house, and I was enjoying playing with it. Eventually it got to be bedtime, and being 6 years old, I was protesting. I told my parents that [classroom jerk] had threatened to beat me up and I had to learn how to protect myself. I didn't know how seriously my parents would take that threat. They called off work and met with the principal first thing. I was always a good kid and the other kid always got in trouble so they took my word for it, gave him detention, re-arranged the classroom seating arrangement, and instituted a buddy system for me for recess and the lunchtime. All because I wanted to stay up an extra fifteen minutes.

#8 Pre internet days my Mom asked me to watch the lottery draw on TV and write down the winning numbers. I found her ticket on top of the fridge and wrote her numbers down as the winning ones. Needless to say, she wasn’t impressed.

#9 I once told my cousin that eating watermelon seeds would grow a watermelon in her stomach. She didn’t eat watermelon for 4 years.

#10 After we completed a module on red brown color blindness in middle school biology, I told my classmates that I was red/brown color blind in one eye. They would have me close my "good" eye and have me guess the color... it was incredibly dumb but seemed harmless. Unfortunately, they were so fascinated that it became disruptive and the teachers overheard.



The teachers told my parents that I was apparently losing color vision in one eye and it spiraled to me continuing to fake the situation until I had to come clean to a neurologist who was about to send me for a (not covered by our insurance) MRI.

#11 My younger brother was a really dumb kid. I managed to convince him that badgers were mythical creatures like dragons or unicorns. He then freaked the f**k out after seeing a dead badger on the road on his way to school. They had to call our parents. But that's not where it ends. During the subsequent talk about badgers actually being real and seeing one wasn't noteworthy, he confessed that the reason he was dumb was because he had a carrot in his brain. A couple of years before, I'd done a really s****y attempt at a slight of hand trick. I pushed a carrot 'into his head', but actually pushed it up my sleeve. It never even occurred to me that he thought it was real. He'd spent the last couple of years literally thinking he had a carrot in his brain, and that was the reason he sucked at spelling...

#12 I told my friends that the parade that coincidentally happened on my birthday weekend every year was a parade for me and not the community.

#13 Not even a lie but when I was a kid I went out for a walk and found this burnt out car in the woods and in school the next day I told my friend about this car I found, some how in just that one day it spiralled into me being the one that stole the car and set it on fire, ended up having police visit the house to interview me a few days later lol.

#14 I used to sneak out of the house in the middle of the night as a teenager. We had a rickety back screen door that my parents both loved the sound of because it reminded them of an old country screen door.



I required this door to commence my nighttime shenanigans. I WD40ed the hinges to make it quieter. What I did not intend was for it to silence the country creakiness entirely. I felt terrible because I also liked the creaky door, but my selfish a*s carried on. Never heard a word from my parents. No comments on why the door suddenly became quiet or anything. I got away with murder.



Around ten years later, my dad was telling some stories about his own father and the narcissist antics he used to get up to. One of these stories was about the time my parents confronted my grandfather for lubricating the door hinges on this screen door. He talked about how a huge argument ensued about how my grandfather thinks he knows better than everyone else, and that he couldn't just mind his own business and let my parents enjoy THEIR OWN stupid creaky door IN THEIR OWN STUPID HOUSE.



As this was absolutely characteristic of my grandfather, my plan turned out to be accidentally genius because they were in town up from California at the time. No one suspected dummy teenaged Amandemic, because OF COURSE GRANDPA DID IT.



"Dad, I feel safe confessing this now because of how long it's been. That was me. I lubed up the door hinges."



Shocked silence for about ten seconds, and then one of the hardest belly laughs I've ever heard out of my dad.

#15 Not me but a classmate in like 2nd grade was always bragging about the fact that her mom was Xena Warrior Princess in real life. Constantly telling literally everyone as if she truly believed it herself....and then parents day at school happened and everyone was clamoring to see this girl's mom and uh, yeah she was *not* Xena.

#16 I was out of school for a funeral. When I told my teacher, I said my uncle died. The problem with this is that the great uncles and older cousins in my family get called uncle, and my deceased family member was in his 90’s and I’ve only met him once. I ended up getting pulled out of recess every day for a week to talk to a counselor.

#17 For the record, I really was a twin.

HOWEVER, I was a fraternal twin. Boy-Girl pair. We had a substitute teacher one day and one of my bullies was picking on me for something or other again. I decided that I had enough and I poured clear glue on her chair. She sat down on it and her skirt got all sticky and stiff. Her tights stuck to the chair, it was a mess. The substitute asked who did it and obviously someone ratted me out. When I was asked about the incident I said "I'm not Phantom, I'm Maria. I'm her twin. We switched places today, I'm supposed to be in the other 4th grade class." The substitute left a note that said "Phantom's twin switched places and glued a girl's skirt, no complaints about Phantom except that she was not in class like she was supposed to be, but another teacher said there was no issue for one day." My teacher was back the next day and she pulled me aside, telling me it wasn't funny to switch places with my twin because there are a lot of safety issues and school rules we are breaking by switching. She went next door to the other 4th grade class and told the other teacher about the glue incident. He got in trouble for it.



My twin was already a troublemaker while I was the nerdy, goody-goody twin. When we got home and argued about me getting him in trouble our mom marched right up and asked us to explain. She, of course, did not believe that a teacher would fall for the twin switching story because we were a fraternal Boy-Girl pair. He got grounded at home too. From that moment on, whenever I did something I wasn't supposed to he would sarcastically say, "Oh, was it MARIA?!" which just ended up backfiring because our classmates ended up thinking I had a twin named Maria and that my twin brother was a really year older but got held back. It wasn't until high school that one of our classmates, who was also part of a Boy-Girl twin pair, was complaining that she never got to pull the twin switch thing and he got snarky and said "Ask Phantom how to do it, I bet she'd looooooove to share." I had to confess because he sounded so upset and he had my back about something earlier that day. ^^;;;.

#18 Convinced my baby nephew that his name Max was short for Maximus.

He was born on my birthday. My brother, his dad, didn't tell me happy birthday or get a card or anything, instead just announced his kid was born and called Max (my favourite baby boy name that I had told the whole family I wanted to call my future son for years)



So I was like, ok, let's play this game. (Yeah I was miffed, but it was more all tongue in cheek).

I convinced Maximus that even though his parents raised him, he actually belongs to me and is my birthday present.



He took it very seriously.

He told everyone his name was short for Maximus. Whenever his parents tried to correct him, he'd say "no

, that's not true. I'm Aunty -- bday present. She named me."

When they'd look at me for help I'd shrug and go 'you should've told me happy birthday" lmao.

#19 Trying not to laugh. In 4th grade I told a girl new to our school that she had to say the word 💩 or nobody would like her. Oddly enough, we became best friends for years. Lol.

#20 I told my grandma that I lost a tooth so the tooth fairy would come, but it was actually a mint candy. My grandma believed me, and the tooth fairy brought me money.

#21 When I was in 6th grade, we had a day where the entire elementary school was doing spring cleaning. All the grades 1st-6th had an assigned duty. My class were in charged of sweeping and mopping all the classes. I was assigned to the 2nd grader's class, along with 3 other from my class. As is expected of 2nd graders, they kept running into the class for one reason or another, and that made it hard for us to do our job.





Now, the 2nd graders class for some reason, is the only class with a curtain and it's always closed. Even though it faces the back of the school and there's trees covering the window and it's not facing the sun at any part of the day. So, I made up a story that in the past someone hung themself on one of the trees and the reason it has those curtains is because sometimes during the day time, the ghost of that student can be seen sitting on a branch of the tree. And it just so happen that day at that time, the ghost decides to hang around the tree. I made my group go along and we pretended to see the ghost and ran out the class(we needed a water break anyways). The story worked and it spread to all the 2nd graders in about 1hr. None of them wanted to come back to class. And my group was able to finish the work.





Now 20+ years later, I found out from one of my younger cousins who later went to my same school, that apparently it became a school legend that the 2nd grade class is haunted. There was never a story like that the entire time I was there, so I guess I created an urban legend. And the story that's passed down, has all of my made up details with a couple added on. So I know it was the one I made up 20+ years ago lol.

#22 Okay, we joked about it once, my wife and I, that my son had an older brother who "he just missed him by 5 minutes." I think we picked it up from a standup comic. I think we told him that when he was 3. Then forgot about it. He never asked about it afterwards, either.



When he was 6, we were in a parent-teachers conference. The teacher expressed, like many people before her, how young we looked as parents. We had our son at 19/21, so we were used to that in an area where most mothers waited until their late 20s, early 30s, to have kids. "Yes, well, we had him when I was 19," my wife would answer.



This teacher, however, paused. "O-oh? Um... how old is his brother?"



"His brother? He's an only child."



"I see. He doesn't have an older brother who goes to night school?"



"... no?"



"That's strange. He has here in his first grade survey that he has an older brother, around college age."



"Well, I can assure you that he does not."



"Do you live with someone else, an uncle, perhaps?"



"No. Did he describe this older brother?" My wife and i had a lot of oddball friends in the local entertainment scene, so maybe he was speaking about one of them, and there was a miscommunication.



"No. He says he's always gone when he comes home, usually misses him by 5 minutes. So I assumed he worked at night, or went to college night school. Children have an active imagination..."



The second she said, "missed him by 5 minutes," my wife and I looked at one another. "Oh s**t."



Yeah, that was a weird conversation with our son later that night. He really thought he had an older brother. "No, ah, that was a joke. From a TV show.".

#23 My cousin told me there’s this clown that visits kids at the middle of the night and plays with them. I think she was trying to encourage me to use my imagination more.



For some reason I pictured the creepiest cow dressed up as a clown, flying in from the sky in the middle of the dark with an evil grin going “time to play” in the corner of a dark room.



I couldn’t sleep at night bc I thought it would randomly come. Idk what happened but eventually my mom found out I was scared of some random clown and spoke to my cousin. We all laughed after but I still have no idea why my brain turned something so casual into such a horror.

#24 6 year old nephew.



We had a bonfire in the back yard, he wanted to go play on the edge of the yard, but there's a lake on that side and we didn't want him over there in the dark.



Came up with a monster known as Frog Man (human sized frog) that lived in the lake, and were known to populate other swampy areas.



Now he is terrified of dark swampy water a bullfrog croaking.

#25 When I was 7, I told my neighbor that my family had a pet monkey. No idea why. Just blurted it out one day like it was totally normal. She got super excited. She wanted to come over and meet it immediately. I panicked and I made excuses. It turned into this whole soap opera of a story. She told her whole class about it. Eventually my mom found out because someone asked her how the monkey was doing. She made me go back and tell the truth. It was so embarrassing and my neighbor looked so betrayed.

#26 In elementary school, I told one of my friends that I had a dog and would hold the phone away from my face and make barking noises in the background to keep the lie up when she’d call. It was awfully awkward the day our teacher asked me about my dog in class.

#27 Imagine lying about knowing karate as a kid and then getting challenged to a fight on the playground... hypothetically, of course.

#28 Not me but my sister. This was around 1991 in Chicago, so we were 7 and 9yrs old respectively. There was this hysteria at the time about “Homie the Clown”, which was a character on TV but supposedly there was a man in the area dressed as him and trying to lure kids with candy into his van. There were “sightings” reported all over the city by children’s, and the cops and local news was all over it. One day during class my sister claimed she saw “Homie” hiding in a bush by the school, so they put the school on lockdown until the police could investigate.



She did not in fact see Homie, or any other clown, lol.

#29 I had a friend who was an early teen back in the 60s. She went to summer camp and heard ‘Turn, Turn, Turn’ by the Byrds for the first time, and she taught herself to sing and play it on guitar.



When she returned home she was showing it to her friends (who had not yet heard the song in the radio)…and she claimed that she had written this song.



A few weeks later the song finally hit the radio in her hometown.



“Oh no SethrymirsFriend, they stole your song!”



Obviously they eventually figured it out.



“Nobody ever looked at me the same after that” she said.

#30 Said I liked vegetables so I wouldn’t disappoint my grandma.

Next family dinner: full plate of boiled Brussels sprouts.

I cried. She cried. The Brussels sprouts won.

#31 So my dad was super strict about me leaving the house. In high school, my friend and I wanted to go to the nearby 7-11 and get some cards, and I was under strict orders to go straight there, but then and come right back.



We get to the store. Sold out. But another 7-11 is a few blocks away. Just a few extra minutes. We speed walk there, get the cards, come home.



That was too late. My dad yelled at me for being up to something. Now the problem is he asked how I got to the store, and I actually described the wrong street. So it got even messier. But I refused to admit I went anywhere else. Friend was sent home, and I was grounded until I confessed. This is about five minutes beyond his expected travel time.



I was grounded for a month, with him mapping out his theories on where I went. Just absurd ideas. I finally told him. He was clearly humiliated it was so simple, so I got another month of no leaving the house besides school.

#32 My friend (let's call her Eva) lived in Germany for a year and thought wild boar were a myth or extinct. Her sister went to visit and they decided to go for a hike, so Eva started winding her sister up like "Beware of the wild boar, they will get you!" just joking around, until her German housemate told her "Wild boar aren't a joke, they're pretty dangerous and can be quite aggressive." in an almost-chastising tone.



This was a shock to Eva. She can be quite anxious so the idea of having been hiking many times completely unaware of a legitimate reason to be cautious was a bit of a shock to her 😅.

#33 I was little and may be misremembering terribly, but I think I pranked my parents by faking passing out like I'd seen in cartoons which may have resulted in my having an unnecessary spinal tap.

#34 I was 15 and over the course of a few weeks started stealing some of my parents alcohol and replacing it with water. A few months later my mom mentioned that her and my step dad were seriously worried about my step brother (who was older) and his drinking problem and were having an intervention due to his stealing their alcohol. She said “it’s almost as concerning that he was dumb enough to think we wouldn’t notice all of the alcohol was half water” sorry bro.

#35 So my grandparents used to live one street over from us so we (my brother and I) used to walk to their house every morning to be driven to school by my grandparents, at some point by brother was old enough to ride his bike to school so I was on my own anyways so one morning I was walking and a neighbour (who my family hated and he didnt like us either, nothing major just clashed) pulled up next to me and asked if I need a lift anywhere and I said nah because my grandparents house was just up the road. When I got to my grandparents I told them some guy asked me if I wanted a lift somewhere and they brushed it off and I didnt think about it again until that night my parents found out and took me to the police station and made a report and idk why but I double down and just described some random dude like I made it up as I was talking and yea it became a whole thing about me potentialally being kidnapped and now like 20yrs later my mum still says how I lucky I was to get away etc.