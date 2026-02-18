ADVERTISEMENT

We all know, rationally, that if a fly landed in our soup, the actual surface area it touched would be very small. At the same time, most of us also would probably prefer to not eat that particular bowl. As it turns out, this same principle is just as true when it comes to dating.

So we gathered the most interesting responses to a thread posted on BoredPandaHQ, asking netizens to weigh in on what causes women to rapidly lose interest in a man. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to head on over to the BP community and follow the page for more interesting threads and memes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman and man sitting apart on couch with arms crossed, illustrating causes of a woman suddenly losing interest in a man. For me, it's lying. Lie to me once, I will lose all respect for you.

BuddyRoseBud , Getty Images Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A man gently touches a woman sitting on a bed as they discuss causes a woman loses interest in a man. For me, ego disgusts me, bad moral compass, rudeness… and sometimes just being too “into me” is a turn off. Honestly, anything! I’m a “vibe” person, always tuning into my gut feelings about the situation. It’s just the way the Weinstein wobbles.

    Ok_Departure504:

    You seem like the kind of person that would create a very toxic relationship.

    GailaKill , Vitaly Gariev Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Woman with curly hair wearing a white shirt and blue cardigan expressing frustration against a rustic brick wall background. Inability to communicate. Counter accusing instead of taking accountability for their actions.

    Defiant_Industry1155:

    Counter accusing is the actual worst.

    OP:

    Absolutely! 💯 It can be so shocking and confusing until you realize what they're actually trying to do. Toxic.

    W1ldHoneysuckle , Vitaly Gariev Report

    10points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. And the person who can say "Yes, I did do that and I apologise for it," gets extra respect from me.

    4
    4points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ever wonder why a guy can go from prince charming to total cringe in the blink of an eye? That sudden stomach flip of revulsion is what the internet affectionately calls the ick. We posed this question to the good folks at Bored Panda HQ and gathered their thoughts. While it might seem harsh to dump someone because they ran for the bus with a backpack on or used a straw too enthusiastically it is a genuine psychological phenomenon.

    According to experts at VeryWellMind, the ick develops when we’re suddenly repulsed by a specific, often “small” action. It often pops up during the early dating stages when you are still building an image of who someone is.

    #4

    Young woman with an upset expression representing causes of a woman suddenly losing interest in a man. I lose interest when a man shows me he doesn't know how to listen. I'm not talking about deep conversations, I'm talking about simple details, like if I tell him something important and he doesn't even remember it, if everything revolves around him, or if he seems present but isn't really there.

    JandraBliss , Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man and woman hugging warmly outdoors, illustrating connection and causes a woman to lose interest in a man concept. Finding out he values his mommy's opinion more than the opinion of his significant other.

    Anon:

    Pretty deluded to think a guy would automatically value your opinion higher than the womam who created and loved him unconditionally for 30 years; you seem to have a scarcity mindset.

    Adventurous_Cook9083 , A. C. Report

    8points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anon sounds *exactly* like the kind of person the OP is talking about. Anyone who automatically defaults to listening to mum over the opinion of their long term partner is red flag territory.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    A woman showing disinterest in a man while both lie in bed looking at their phones, highlighting relationship disconnect. Possessiveness and jealousy. It's not a compliment.

    One-Load-6085:

    The whole romance novel genre women love would beg to disagree...

    Anon:

    If you fear abandonment, seek therapy. Don’t make it your partner’s problem. They shouldn’t have to sacrifice their family & friends just b/c they have you.

    chouxphetiche , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like thrillers, I wouldn't like to live in one...

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The concept gained massive popularity through reality shows like Love Island where contestants would suddenly find themselves repulsed by a partner for the smallest reasons. While some people argue it is just a shallow excuse to end things others believe it is our intuition signaling a deeper lack of compatibility.

    #7

    Man with dreadlocks laughing and covering his face outdoors, illustrating causes of a woman suddenly losing interest in a man. So many things…. if i had to pick one thing i’d say it’s when a man makes a rude “joke” about me and i get upset and then he acts like i’m too sensitive for not enjoying being insulted.

    DearTumbleweed5380:

    For me, when I turned it back around on him and woah - the sulking! The hurt feelings and the poor little me act. Don't give it out if you can't take it.

    anon , Brooke Cagle Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Two hands reaching out to each other symbolizing connection and what causes a woman to lose interest in a man. Shaking her hand when he’s trying to hit on her.

    I was at a beer garden and some dude was hitting on me and straight up offered me a handshake. I was all, “Ok. No thanks!”

    Imaginary-Carpenter4:

    A handshake is such a traditional, normal interaction, which you have every right to refuse of course, but there is nothing weird about it in my opinion.

    Tasia528 , Austin Kehmeier Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young man eating noodles with chopsticks, illustrating a casual moment linked to sudden loss of interest in a man topics. Eat with your mouth open. 🤮.

    chouxphetiche:

    And lick every finger with a loud smacking sound.

    SuzIsCool , Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST

    Your brain might be picking up on subtle social cues or hygiene habits that do not align with your long term needs. In the responses you see here many women describe that precise second where the rose colored glasses shattered. Maybe he did a weird little dance or he was way too intense about a hobby that just did not click.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I don’t like when they don’t have empathy for others especially empathy for children, animals and the elderly. I also don’t like mansplaining my profession to me when they know nothing of it.

    Spock_s_wife1984 Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Weaponized incompetence.

    Etc09 Report

    6points
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one just burns my cookies! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    Young man in patterned shirt showing a pensive expression, illustrating reasons a woman might suddenly lose interest in a man. Black & White thinking.

    Silver_Top9612 , Bjorn Pierre Report

    6points
    POST

    Psychologists often suggest that the ick acts as a defense mechanism to protect us from investing in the wrong person. We often want our partners to be “good,” so we overlook warning signs. This way, our brains can give us a reality check. It is almost like your subconscious mind is performing a quick audit and deciding that the physical or social chemistry just is not there.
    #13

    Muscular man flexing shirtless at night wearing a black Adidas cap, illustrating causes a woman suddenly losing interest in a man. Lack of passion, stupidity, arrogance and a big ego. To name a few… oh and if he says he's an alpha male…🙄.

    Katph1830 , Ali Muhammad Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Man playing video games in a dim room filled with collectibles, illustrating the boredom and loss of interest concept. Being a man boy. Having to be told what to do. Propping them up: ie having to make their Dr. appts. travel plans, grocery shopping etc.
    Not being a helpful partner. Playing video games instead of helping with kids & chores.

    anon:

    It's gonna be weird when you have kids with a Man and then it turns out he plays video games instead of helping with kids

    Golfnpickle , Erik Mclean Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    A person holding a tray with drinks and slices of cake, illustrating the community discussion on women losing interest in men. If he/she is an unwarranted ahole to waiters, or people on the phone who's job it is to help you and likely already deal with aholes all day.


    Instant turn off.

    Spock_s_wife1984:

    That is so cringe. I also hate when people I’m with are jerks to servers, cashiers, retail workers or anyone in the service industry.

    Ok-Dress4523 , Louis Hansel Report

    5points
    POST

    Once you catch the ick it is notoriously difficult to shake off because it affects your base level of attraction. It turns charming quirks into irritating flaws that you just cannot unsee. While some minor icks can be managed through open communication many people find that the feeling is a point of no return. It serves as a reminder that dating is often as much about what we cannot tolerate as it is about what we love. So if you find yourself suddenly turned off by the way he holds a sandwich just know that you are definitely not alone in that experience. We’ve put together a community on Reddit for Pandas to share their thoughts on questions like in this post and to share memes and interesting facts, so head on over there for more.

    #16

    Close-up of a clean white toilet bowl and open lid, illustrating sudden loss of interest metaphor concept. The toilet seat. It’s usually the toilet seat.

    EmpiresofNod:

    I was married at 16 and one day my wife fell into the toilet because I left the toilet seat up and I heard it. I never left the toilet seat up again. Even now after all these years when my nephew uses the toilet, I tell him to stop using my bathroom. He then asks "How do you know I used it?" I respond with "becasue you left the seat up. Do you have no respect for the ladies in the house?"

    Omfgnta , reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    ttirreg avatar
    ttirreg
    ttirreg
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This one i dont get. First off all use your eyes. And second if its has 2 do with respect (which i dont) then that works both ways , so put it back up? Lucky we have a toilet and a urinator thing haha

    #17

    Narcissistic behaviors and alcoholism.

    Chinaprincesses2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Young man with curly hair covering his mouth, expressing emotion, related to woman suddenly losing interest in a man topic. Bad breath. Or a particularly bad kisser.

    Spock_s_wife1984:

    If he has bad breath, he’s a bad kisser by default.

    PhotoCrazy75 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Perpetual victimhood.

    Silver_Top9612 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Man sitting alone in a dimly lit room, reflecting on reasons a woman may suddenly lose interest in a man. When a man feels he "trapped" me, then stops working, stops taking care of himself, turns into a sorry little man-child. Then acts all offended when I either walk with nobody's help, or find someone better. No honey, you brought it all on yourself. Leave my name out of your mouth 😂.

    FloridaFireAnt , Ali Rizvi Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man in car showing frustration and anger, illustrating causes of a woman suddenly losing interest in a man. Road rage.

    DrIvy78 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of a clenched fist symbolizing frustration in the context of what causes a woman to lose interest in a man. One nasty joke at my expense. Anything in the ballpark of gaslighting. Hit me once in anger.

    Welcome to my past. No you do not get another chance.

    InternationalBet2832:

    Women pick fights because they want to be reassured their man is strong enough to fight off enemies. This is a big red flag for a man. If a woman knows she'll be thrown out if she fails to control herself, he'll control herself. Otherwise she'll scream her head off.

    Fresh_Passion1184 , urated Lifestyle Report

    3points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    w*f is that reply? So, basically, you think it’s okay to hit a woman? There are shorter ways of saying it bud

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Woman wearing black shirt with text about respect, illustrating causes a woman loses interest in a man discussion. Feeling taken for granted, lack of respect, lack of support.

    BlazingJav:

    Feeling taken for granted can be confused for a man feeling safe and secured with her partner.

    Anon:

    What? So men taking women for granted? Just means they feel safe ? That’s a new one, cool!

    SignDisastrous2583 , Frolicsome Fairy Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a woman’s face with natural light and shadows, illustrating sudden loss of interest in a man concept. When I’m not feeling like I’m wanted and special. We don’t want to tell us, we want to feel it all around us.

    Paola777Ch , Elena Helade Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    A man wearing glasses and a white shirt attentively listening to a woman during a serious conversation indoors. Constantly talking over me and not letting me get a word in. Making excuses.

    feminine_power , Curated Lifestyle Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    When I find he has kids he gives no time or energy to.

    ALysistrataType Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Lack of effort or respect. If you stop showing you care, interest fades fast.

    Sharon_Strauss Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Being a hypocrite, exploitative and controlling. I was v close with a guy and then he hit the trifecta in one giant meltdown, which went over a few days. Suddenly saw him in a completely different light and never felt the slightest physical attraction again, and only felt revulsion. It also made me re-evaluate our past and pretty much everything he'd ever said or told me in a *very* unflattering light.

    DearTumbleweed5380 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    If he tries to play that push and pull game — trying to get you to chase him for basic conversation. Childish. Blocked.

    North_Manager_8220 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    - comparing me to his mom
    - being rude
    - Lying.

    Purple-heart-509 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Actions not matching his words. When trying to spend time with him feels like work.

    sweet_assistant509 Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Shallow conversation.

    sparkley_elfx Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Man sitting with head down on desk in dim light, illustrating the theme of woman losing interest in a man. Too complicated of a lifestyle: constant travel, weird work schedule, pets, workaholism, family enmeshment, a stressful job, restlessness, weekends away, poor eating and the inevitable health conditions, dreams of owning livestock. At that point it doesn’t matter if they’re fiscally stable or honest, a net negative.

    pilotclaire , Human Bahluli Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Woman sitting on a couch looking at her phone, surrounded by plants, illustrating woman losing interest in a man. He consistently takes more than 12 hours to message me back. Total turn off.

    Catladyweirdo , Viktor Talashuk Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    The absence of any sort of integrity.

    WitchyBiSexy Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    When he values his masculinity more than me.

    Triple-McPickle Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Discovering he is a visual polygamist.

    Specialist_Pace8993 Report

    1point
    POST
    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this mean “wandering eyes”? Sounds a little insecure.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!