“Asked For A Duke Dennis Hug”: 110 Things Men Do That Make Them Less Attractive
Everyone has their own set of dating standards. There are specific traits and behaviors that we classify as major turn-ons. On the flip side, we have a list of “ick” factors that instantly incinerate the slightest chance of a budding romance.
Today, we’re focusing on the women and the actions men showed that they were immediately repulsed by. While most of these are shallow, laughable, and bordered on downright weird, some were valid enough and worthy of online attention.
These are responses we’ve collected from a recent TikTok post. Ladies, feel free to share your experiences in the comments below!
he voted for trump 💔💔💔
saying he didn’t like black people
His mom still clipped his toenails…..
when my dad died he told me that he could fill that role bruh💔🥀
he said “i’ve been a bad bad boy” whenever i confronted him for cheating on me 💜
he seriously showed me a youtube video explaining how the earth was flat….
made me split the cost of a baja blast.
Called his mum mid date to ask for money
He said “that’s not how my mom does it”, when I was simply cutting up a bell pepper. GO GET YOUR MOMMY TO CUT IT UP THEN 🤯
he ripped his shirt in half when he got upset 🙃
when we were eating a pizza at a restaurant he pulled out a hair and used it as dental floss.
he still sleeps in same bed with his mom.HE IS 30
he did baby talk constantly. especially when i was mad at him. “you’re mads at mes :(“ yes dude you just told me you hope my dog dies
I'm going with saying he hoped your dog dies as ickier, although both are 🤮
He said he was a mystery lone wolf.
he faked jumping out his window. his “mom” texted me from his phone saying he was being rushed to the er and was going into surgery. he kept this act on for so long. he lives in a ONE STORY HOUSE
He said it made him uncomfortable when I would cry (I WAS CRYING BC OF HIM)
he said he dedicated a bruno mars song to me and started singing it. i started laughing and he thought i was giggling out of nervousness. and he said “damn i got u giggling”
He was playing COD and said “if I scream dw, I just have ptsd.” And proceeded to scream as loud as he could while side eyeing me to see if I was paying attention😃
he told me being on my period was gross and would ignore me or say "don't talk to me until you're done bleeding"
he UNIRONICALLY asked me for a Duke Dennis hug.
He had Disney knees when helping me pick up a box from the ground
He wore the sleeves on his hoodie like Ariana grande…and I stayed for 2 years.
Tried mansplaining episiotomy’s to me… who’s actually had an episiotomy.
He mansplained mansplaining.
unironically sent me a capcut edit of himself 💔💔
he gave me a charlie kirk smile after kissing me
he wore a night gown to bed.
He wore a fedora unironically
Asked to do father x daughter roleplay.
In a snap he unironically typed out and sent *sighs cutely*.
sing “sorry”by justin bieber to apologize after cheating on me
He would always say “ I’m so ugly 🥺🥺“
He cheated on me with a guy
he laughed and an ungodly amount of boogers came out
he peed in my sink.HE PEED IN MY SINK.
Watching them pick and EAT their boogers
He unironically used emojis like, “😔” and “🥺” occasionally “😡.”
cheated on me w 9 different girls. we were together 10 days 💀💀
he smeared his boogers on the backside of his bed. i found out by accidentally touching it.
i saw him running in flip flops and his toes were gripping the fronts of the flip flops. i irish goodbyed that one
“I want you to act, submit, and dress like my mom. I feel like we wouldn’t be fighting as much.” Like WHAT.
stomping away in a pair of flip flops
When I told my ex my dog just passed away, I just had her put down. I was crying, and heartbroken. He then sent me a picture of his dog and said “my dog is out playing he’s so happy” 🙃
ate an apple at 11 pm and he said “you’re still eating???” Blocked him the next day
he would pick his nose and put his boogers ON ME. 😀
SOBBED in my lap after I found out he got another girl pregnant (with twins) saying “this is what I’ve been dealing with all summer”.. meanwhile.. I was going through chemotherapy lol 🥲👩🏼🦲
I complimented his mom and he looked at me weird and said „do you want me or my mom?“ bro can’t I compliment ur mom????
i catched him eating boogers, said to him that it was disgusting and he didn’t even bother and then continues doing it
He called me mommy and asked me to hold him like a baby..
his mom cut his steak for him while we were at dinner
he started crying because i didn’t let him go through my phone ON THE FIRST DATE 😭
“ur mine, only mine” then he cheated
Told me he’s married, but they’re not serious.
he wasn't sure if the moon was real
he told me I couldn't use tampons because it was like I was cheating
His mom would jump in his arms when we would leave his house
he got so mad he ripped his car bumper off mid tantrum over me not wanting to hangout with his (toxic) friends 💀
Pouting. He literally put his hands behind his back bent his knees and puckered his lips and fr pouted saying I’m sowwy. He wasn’t joking either.
he said the wanted to "change me" while i was on my period and tried to force me to call him dad
He decided to wear slides no socks first time we hung out alone and he had yellow nails that CURLED OVER THE CHANCLAS BRO
When he stopped looking at the road while driving and said he wouldn’t look back at the road until he kissed me
"You are tired after 6 hours of sleep. My mom sleeps 3 and she is always energetic. You must have health issues." "We are not splitting the tip because I don't wanna give them a tip, so it's on you."
he has a kia soul
I started a new school I was really nice to this one boy, I gave him bracelets complimented him stuff like that. and he decided compared me to Rasputia from Norbit... 💀
ansel elgort shoulder length hair
Started mansplaining what my degree is
He wore the things in your shoes to make you taller
He brought his own bowling ball and shoes to bowling on the first date. I beat him with a score of 85 🙃
he started mansplaining the phases of period ☠️
He was mean to a chipotle worker☹️
he ordered Victoria secret thongs... for himself
He asked me questions abt my period, but then when i answered them, he said i was wrong?? 😭
He spoke in the third person and said “*his name* OUT” to end an argument
Sometimes just their presence alone does it for me
he refused to open the door for me because “why would he do that” 🤨
He. Booped. Me.
He showed up to my house in flip flops and then said “sorry kitty my feet stink” to my cat
The face he made before going into kiss me still haunts me to this day
After he came he said “hot diggity dog!”😭
He called me momma. here is a direct quote. “you are so momma. Can i see a picture momma?”
We’re looking at a dinosaur statue and he goes “do you think they actually existed”
he called me baby and we were talking for only a week 😭
He calls himself “a great manipulator” and he is proud of it!
“Turn ur camera on so I can see my beautiful wife” GET OUT OF MY SKINNN (I was 13 at the time 💔)
He started pointing out my insecurity and said "I'm just jokinggg" 😒
"youre eepy arent youu." no i am just tired of the baby talk im not three months of age.
He didn’t want to pay for my food so he said “I’m just a baby… I can pay you in blocks🥺”
He quoted the notebook to me. CONSTANTLY. Even after I blocked him on everything.
Uhm he asked my favorite song and then played it on the guitar and sung and it was so bad
he got mad i was closer to my bsf of 9 years than him (we dated for 3 months) and said it seemed like i wanted to date her more than him
Got mad when HE SPILLED SODA ON HIMSELF and didn't speak to ME after that
“im just fighting demons madeleine, you opened pandora’s box and you’re the only one who can close it now.”
1st date with a guy who had his own makeup removers and proceeded to wipe off my makeup without consent at a public restaurant.. he liked his girls “natural”
he went into a depressive episode for 3 days because billie eilish didn’t get a grammy
Men. That. Have. Long. Nails.
Storming off in a sully costume on Halloween and watching the tail wag
he breathed idk
he peed outside on our first date before hiking.. like right next to me..
when they speed walk, when they are a mommies boy
told me he was 5'10. I'm 5'4. he was eye level.
he makes edits of himself 🧍♂️
he UNIRONICALLY be like “no i’m so ugly why do you even love me” bye
He started mansplaining about paramedic work (I am a paramedic in training… he’s not)
we were eating regular doritos and he said they were spicy 🫥
started mansplaining “how women are” to me
he said "please i know you have it in you to give me another chance" and i immediately lost all feelings for him. i could not stop laughing
when he wrote me a song and he can’t sing
started mansplaining feminism. on several occasions.
Some were legit reasons but man some made me think good that guy deserves better.