These are responses we’ve collected from a recent TikTok post . Ladies, feel free to share your experiences in the comments below!

Today, we’re focusing on the women and the actions men showed that they were immediately repulsed by . While most of these are shallow, laughable, and bordered on downright weird, some were valid enough and worthy of online attention.

Everyone has their own set of dating standards. There are specific traits and behaviors that we classify as major turn-ons. On the flip side, we have a list of “ick” factors that instantly incinerate the slightest chance of a budding romance.

#1 he voted for trump 💔💔💔

#2 saying he didn’t like black people

#3 His mom still clipped his toenails…..

#4 when my dad died he told me that he could fill that role bruh💔🥀

#5 he said “i’ve been a bad bad boy” whenever i confronted him for cheating on me 💜

#6 he seriously showed me a youtube video explaining how the earth was flat….

#7 made me split the cost of a baja blast.

#8 Called his mum mid date to ask for money

#9 He said “that’s not how my mom does it”, when I was simply cutting up a bell pepper. GO GET YOUR MOMMY TO CUT IT UP THEN 🤯

#10 he ripped his shirt in half when he got upset 🙃

#11 when we were eating a pizza at a restaurant he pulled out a hair and used it as dental floss.

#12 he still sleeps in same bed with his mom.HE IS 30

#13 he did baby talk constantly. especially when i was mad at him. “you’re mads at mes :(“ yes dude you just told me you hope my dog dies

#14 He said he was a mystery lone wolf.

#15 he faked jumping out his window. his “mom” texted me from his phone saying he was being rushed to the er and was going into surgery. he kept this act on for so long. he lives in a ONE STORY HOUSE

#16 He said it made him uncomfortable when I would cry (I WAS CRYING BC OF HIM)

#17 he said he dedicated a bruno mars song to me and started singing it. i started laughing and he thought i was giggling out of nervousness. and he said “damn i got u giggling”

#18 He was playing COD and said “if I scream dw, I just have ptsd.” And proceeded to scream as loud as he could while side eyeing me to see if I was paying attention😃

#19 he told me being on my period was gross and would ignore me or say "don't talk to me until you're done bleeding"

#20 he UNIRONICALLY asked me for a Duke Dennis hug.

#21 He had Disney knees when helping me pick up a box from the ground

#22 He wore the sleeves on his hoodie like Ariana grande…and I stayed for 2 years.

#23 Tried mansplaining episiotomy’s to me… who’s actually had an episiotomy.

#24 He mansplained mansplaining.

#25 unironically sent me a capcut edit of himself 💔💔

#26 he gave me a charlie kirk smile after kissing me

#27 he wore a night gown to bed.

#28 He wore a fedora unironically

#29 Asked to do father x daughter roleplay.

#30 In a snap he unironically typed out and sent *sighs cutely*.

#31 sing “sorry”by justin bieber to apologize after cheating on me

#32 He would always say “ I’m so ugly 🥺🥺“

#33 He cheated on me with a guy

#34 he laughed and an ungodly amount of boogers came out

#35 he peed in my sink.HE PEED IN MY SINK.

#36 Watching them pick and EAT their boogers

#37 He unironically used emojis like, “😔” and “🥺” occasionally “😡.”

#38 cheated on me w 9 different girls. we were together 10 days 💀💀

#39 he smeared his boogers on the backside of his bed. i found out by accidentally touching it.

#40 i catched him eating boogers, said to him that it was disgusting and he didn’t even bother and then continues doing it

#41 i saw him running in flip flops and his toes were gripping the fronts of the flip flops. i irish goodbyed that one

#42 The face he made before going into kiss me still haunts me to this day

#43 “I want you to act, submit, and dress like my mom. I feel like we wouldn’t be fighting as much.” Like WHAT.

#44 stomping away in a pair of flip flops

#45 When I told my ex my dog just passed away, I just had her put down. I was crying, and heartbroken. He then sent me a picture of his dog and said “my dog is out playing he’s so happy” 🙃

#46 ate an apple at 11 pm and he said “you’re still eating???” Blocked him the next day

#47 he would pick his nose and put his boogers ON ME. 😀

#48 SOBBED in my lap after I found out he got another girl pregnant (with twins) saying “this is what I’ve been dealing with all summer”.. meanwhile.. I was going through chemotherapy lol 🥲👩🏼‍🦲

#49 I complimented his mom and he looked at me weird and said „do you want me or my mom?“ bro can’t I compliment ur mom????

#51 He called me mommy and asked me to hold him like a baby..

#52 his mom cut his steak for him while we were at dinner

#53 he started crying because i didn’t let him go through my phone ON THE FIRST DATE 😭

#54 “ur mine, only mine” then he cheated

#55 Told me he’s married, but they’re not serious.

#56 he wasn't sure if the moon was real

#57 he told me I couldn't use tampons because it was like I was cheating

#58 His mom would jump in his arms when we would leave his house

#59 he got so mad he ripped his car bumper off mid tantrum over me not wanting to hangout with his (toxic) friends 💀

#60 Pouting. He literally put his hands behind his back bent his knees and puckered his lips and fr pouted saying I’m sowwy. He wasn’t joking either.

#61 he said the wanted to "change me" while i was on my period and tried to force me to call him dad

#62 He decided to wear slides no socks first time we hung out alone and he had yellow nails that CURLED OVER THE CHANCLAS BRO

#63 When he stopped looking at the road while driving and said he wouldn’t look back at the road until he kissed me

#64 "You are tired after 6 hours of sleep. My mom sleeps 3 and she is always energetic. You must have health issues." "We are not splitting the tip because I don't wanna give them a tip, so it's on you."

#65 he has a kia soul

#66 I started a new school I was really nice to this one boy, I gave him bracelets complimented him stuff like that. and he decided compared me to Rasputia from Norbit... 💀

#67 ansel elgort shoulder length hair

#68 Started mansplaining what my degree is

#69 He wore the things in your shoes to make you taller

#70 He brought his own bowling ball and shoes to bowling on the first date. I beat him with a score of 85 🙃

#71 he started mansplaining the phases of period ☠️

#72 He was mean to a chipotle worker☹️

#73 he ordered Victoria secret thongs... for himself

#74 He asked me questions abt my period, but then when i answered them, he said i was wrong?? 😭

#75 He spoke in the third person and said “*his name* OUT” to end an argument

#76 Sometimes just their presence alone does it for me

#77 he refused to open the door for me because “why would he do that” 🤨

#78 He. Booped. Me.

#79 He showed up to my house in flip flops and then said “sorry kitty my feet stink” to my cat

#81 After he came he said “hot diggity dog!”😭

#82 He called me momma. here is a direct quote. “you are so momma. Can i see a picture momma?”

#83 We’re looking at a dinosaur statue and he goes “do you think they actually existed”

#84 he called me baby and we were talking for only a week 😭

#85 He calls himself “a great manipulator” and he is proud of it!

#86 “Turn ur camera on so I can see my beautiful wife” GET OUT OF MY SKINNN (I was 13 at the time 💔)

#87 He started pointing out my insecurity and said "I'm just jokinggg" 😒

#88 "youre eepy arent youu." no i am just tired of the baby talk im not three months of age.

#89 He didn’t want to pay for my food so he said “I’m just a baby… I can pay you in blocks🥺”

#90 He quoted the notebook to me. CONSTANTLY. Even after I blocked him on everything.

#91 Uhm he asked my favorite song and then played it on the guitar and sung and it was so bad

#92 he got mad i was closer to my bsf of 9 years than him (we dated for 3 months) and said it seemed like i wanted to date her more than him

#93 Got mad when HE SPILLED SODA ON HIMSELF and didn't speak to ME after that

#94 “im just fighting demons madeleine, you opened pandora’s box and you’re the only one who can close it now.”

#95 1st date with a guy who had his own makeup removers and proceeded to wipe off my makeup without consent at a public restaurant.. he liked his girls “natural”

#96 he went into a depressive episode for 3 days because billie eilish didn’t get a grammy

#97 Men. That. Have. Long. Nails.

#98 Storming off in a sully costume on Halloween and watching the tail wag

#99 he breathed idk

#100 he peed outside on our first date before hiking.. like right next to me..

#101 when they speed walk, when they are a mommies boy

#102 told me he was 5'10. I'm 5'4. he was eye level.

#103 he makes edits of himself 🧍‍♂️

#104 he UNIRONICALLY be like “no i’m so ugly why do you even love me” bye

#105 He started mansplaining about paramedic work (I am a paramedic in training… he’s not)

#106 we were eating regular doritos and he said they were spicy 🫥

#107 started mansplaining “how women are” to me

#108 he said "please i know you have it in you to give me another chance" and i immediately lost all feelings for him. i could not stop laughing

#109 when he wrote me a song and he can’t sing

#110 started mansplaining feminism. on several occasions.