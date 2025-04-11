ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own set of dating standards. There are specific traits and behaviors that we classify as major turn-ons. On the flip side, we have a list of “ick” factors that instantly incinerate the slightest chance of a budding romance. 

Today, we’re focusing on the women and the actions men showed that they were immediately repulsed by. While most of these are shallow, laughable, and bordered on downright weird, some were valid enough and worthy of online attention. 

These are responses we’ve collected from a recent TikTok post. Ladies, feel free to share your experiences in the comments below!

#1

he voted for trump 💔💔💔

mako! Report

    #2

    Woman looking at her phone with a concerned expression, hand covering her mouth, related to Duke Dennis. saying he didn’t like black people

    claire🦞 , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #3

    A person giving a pedicure, focusing on grooming toes with a file, emphasizing self-care and relaxation. His mom still clipped his toenails…..

    Kennedy🍒🐆🪩💋 , freepik Report

    #4

    Man and woman in a tense moment, capturing emotion and discomfort, illustrating a scene from "Asked For A Duke Dennis Hug". when my dad died he told me that he could fill that role bruh💔🥀

    isa :) , freepik Report

    #5

    he said “i’ve been a bad bad boy” whenever i confronted him for cheating on me 💜

    aiyana Report

    #6

    he seriously showed me a youtube video explaining how the earth was flat….

    Kenz Report

    #7

    Two vibrant green cocktails on a bar with ice and lemon slices, featuring bamboo straws for an eco-friendly touch. made me split the cost of a baja blast.

    urmom.com , freepik Report

    #8

    Man in a plaid shirt on a phone call, drinking from a red mug, related to Duke Dennis hug discussions. Called his mum mid date to ask for money

    ava june , volodymyr-t Report

    #9

    A couple stands back-to-back in a kitchen, arms crossed, displaying tension. He said “that’s not how my mom does it”, when I was simply cutting up a bell pepper. GO GET YOUR MOMMY TO CUT IT UP THEN 🤯

    Jewell , cookie_studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Man in a white shirt looking frustrated with hands on head, highlighting Duke Dennis hug theme. he ripped his shirt in half when he got upset 🙃

    KT , Ryan Snaadt Report

    #11

    A woman in a brown plaid dress sitting at a table with a cup of tea, looking away, embodying less attractive gestures. when we were eating a pizza at a restaurant he pulled out a hair and used it as dental floss.

    Munechka , freepik Report

    #12

    A couple posing happily together indoors. he still sleeps in same bed with his mom.HE IS 30

    ninilaay , Đào Việt Hoàng Report

    #13

    Man in a brown shirt holding a bowl, talking to a woman, capturing a moment of interaction and connection. he did baby talk constantly. especially when i was mad at him. “you’re mads at mes :(“ yes dude you just told me you hope my dog dies

    riley <3 , freepik Report

    #14

    He said he was a mystery lone wolf.

    🐞🍸🐆🍓 Report

    #15

    he faked jumping out his window. his “mom” texted me from his phone saying he was being rushed to the er and was going into surgery. he kept this act on for so long. he lives in a ONE STORY HOUSE

    lexxx Report

    #16

    He said it made him uncomfortable when I would cry (I WAS CRYING BC OF HIM)

    river._.water0 Report

    #17

    he said he dedicated a bruno mars song to me and started singing it. i started laughing and he thought i was giggling out of nervousness. and he said “damn i got u giggling”

    melanie Report

    #18

    He was playing COD and said “if I scream dw, I just have ptsd.” And proceeded to scream as loud as he could while side eyeing me to see if I was paying attention😃

    Hailey🤍 Report

    #19

    he told me being on my period was gross and would ignore me or say "don't talk to me until you're done bleeding"

    K Report

    #20

    Couple embracing on a beach with ocean waves in the background, illustrating a Duke Dennis hug request. he UNIRONICALLY asked me for a Duke Dennis hug.

    adrianna 🩷 , Felicia Montenegro Report

    #21

    Young man in a green shirt, holding a cardboard box in a sunlit room, conveying a friendly expression. He had Disney knees when helping me pick up a box from the ground

    Briaumn , etty Images Report

    #22

    Man in gray hoodie standing confidently under a bridge, highlighting traits less attractive to some men. He wore the sleeves on his hoodie like Ariana grande…and I stayed for 2 years.

    Valeria Lembcke , freepik Report

    #23

    Man and woman having a heated discussion on a gray couch at home. Tried mansplaining episiotomy’s to me… who’s actually had an episiotomy.

    Deborah Wills , Getty Images Report

    #24

    Man in white shirt sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful, related to things that make men less attractive. He mansplained mansplaining.

    ⋆˙⟡Emer⋆˙⟡ , cookie_studio Report

    #25

    Woman in a hoodie looking thoughtfully at her phone by a window, focusing on a message related to Duke Dennis hug. unironically sent me a capcut edit of himself 💔💔

    saniya 🧣 , EyeEm Report

    #26

    Man with tattoos and curly hair, wearing a green shirt, smiling in front of a brick wall; "Duke Dennis hug" expression. he gave me a charlie kirk smile after kissing me

    satvika , lookstudio Report

    #27

    Man sleeping in a cozy, dimly lit bedroom, embodying relaxation and tranquility. he wore a night gown to bed.

    natalieteter , Getty Images Report

    #28

    Man in black hat and blazer holding a coffee, illustrating Duke Dennis aesthetic outdoors. He wore a fedora unironically

    Shannonnnnn🍒 , ArthurHidden Report

    #29

    Asked to do father x daughter roleplay.

    aira Report

    #30

    In a snap he unironically typed out and sent *sighs cutely*.

    josiexoxo Report

    #31

    sing “sorry”by justin bieber to apologize after cheating on me

    Belly🌷 Report

    #32

    He would always say “ I’m so ugly 🥺🥺“

    🪷Mirela🫧 Report

    #33

    He cheated on me with a guy

    Julesy woolsie Report

    #34

    he laughed and an ungodly amount of boogers came out

    ƙׁׅ֑ᨵׁׅᥣׁׅ֪ꪱׁׅꪀׁׅɑׁׅ֮ 🦌🌄 Report

    #35

    he peed in my sink.HE PEED IN MY SINK.

    gyneve :/ Report

    #36

    Watching them pick and EAT their boogers

    rodayna Report

    #37

    He unironically used emojis like, “😔” and “🥺” occasionally “😡.”

    Jack Report

    #38

    cheated on me w 9 different girls. we were together 10 days 💀💀

    poppy 🐞 Report

    #39

    he smeared his boogers on the backside of his bed. i found out by accidentally touching it.

    𝒂𝒏𝒋𝒂˖ . ݁𝜗𝜚. ݁₊ Report

    #40

    i catched him eating boogers, said to him that it was disgusting and he didn’t even bother and then continues doing it

    evelyn Report

    #41

    i saw him running in flip flops and his toes were gripping the fronts of the flip flops. i irish goodbyed that one

    _ Report

    #42

    The face he made before going into kiss me still haunts me to this day

    Piper_Addison246 Report

    #43

    “I want you to act, submit, and dress like my mom. I feel like we wouldn’t be fighting as much.” Like WHAT.

    batsnrouge Report

    #44

    stomping away in a pair of flip flops

    Em🦋 Report

    #45

    When I told my ex my dog just passed away, I just had her put down. I was crying, and heartbroken. He then sent me a picture of his dog and said “my dog is out playing he’s so happy” 🙃

    anna❤︎ Report

    #46

    ate an apple at 11 pm and he said “you’re still eating???” Blocked him the next day

    mat Report

    #47

    he would pick his nose and put his boogers ON ME. 😀

    🖤𝓢𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓱🖤 Report

    #48

    SOBBED in my lap after I found out he got another girl pregnant (with twins) saying “this is what I’ve been dealing with all summer”.. meanwhile.. I was going through chemotherapy lol 🥲👩🏼‍🦲

    Bailey | Lifestyle ✨ Report

    #49

    I complimented his mom and he looked at me weird and said „do you want me or my mom?“ bro can’t I compliment ur mom????

    marylin🇳🇬 Report

    #50

    #51

    He called me mommy and asked me to hold him like a baby..

    B🎀🌸 Report

    #52

    his mom cut his steak for him while we were at dinner

    larn.gerg Report

    #53

    he started crying because i didn’t let him go through my phone ON THE FIRST DATE 😭

    madicyn.078 Report

    #54

    “ur mine, only mine” then he cheated

    luvsnattx Report

    #55

    Told me he’s married, but they’re not serious.

    Kandi Report

    #56

    he wasn't sure if the moon was real

    Laynerd401 Report

    #57

    he told me I couldn't use tampons because it was like I was cheating

    magical fairy bitch 🆘🇺🇸🆘 Report

    #58

    His mom would jump in his arms when we would leave his house

    john27812 Report

    #59

    he got so mad he ripped his car bumper off mid tantrum over me not wanting to hangout with his (toxic) friends 💀

    ☽ vee ☾ Report

    #60

    Pouting. He literally put his hands behind his back bent his knees and puckered his lips and fr pouted saying I’m sowwy. He wasn’t joking either.

    Haylie Report

    #61

    he said the wanted to "change me" while i was on my period and tried to force me to call him dad

    charlotte Report

    #62

    He decided to wear slides no socks first time we hung out alone and he had yellow nails that CURLED OVER THE CHANCLAS BRO

    liv Report

    #63

    When he stopped looking at the road while driving and said he wouldn’t look back at the road until he kissed me

    Mackenzie🐆 Report

    #64

    "You are tired after 6 hours of sleep. My mom sleeps 3 and she is always energetic. You must have health issues." "We are not splitting the tip because I don't wanna give them a tip, so it's on you."

    oana Report

    #65

    Man in white shirt and jeans standing by a blue car, checking his phone, illustrating "Duke Dennis Hug" topic. he has a kia soul

    tati , senivpetro Report

    #66

    I started a new school I was really nice to this one boy, I gave him bracelets complimented him stuff like that. and he decided compared me to Rasputia from Norbit... 💀

    Joce🍃✨️ Report

    #67

    ansel elgort shoulder length hair

    ivy Report

    #68

    Started mansplaining what my degree is

    Gina Rodriguez Tosca Report

    #69

    He wore the things in your shoes to make you taller

    kxnllee Report

    #70

    He brought his own bowling ball and shoes to bowling on the first date. I beat him with a score of 85 🙃

    Sarah Report

    #71

    he started mansplaining the phases of period ☠️

    ; Report

    #72

    He was mean to a chipotle worker☹️

    Adris Report

    #73

    he ordered Victoria secret thongs... for himself

    Jessie Dressler Report

    #74

    He asked me questions abt my period, but then when i answered them, he said i was wrong?? 😭

    ༄˖°. bunny ೃ࿔*:･ Report

    #75

    He spoke in the third person and said “*his name* OUT” to end an argument

    Sam Report

    #76

    Sometimes just their presence alone does it for me

    ally Report

    #77

    he refused to open the door for me because “why would he do that” 🤨

    yara <3 Report

    #78

    He. Booped. Me.

    Adelaide 🤍🎀 Report

    #79

    He showed up to my house in flip flops and then said “sorry kitty my feet stink” to my cat

    Zoe Report

    #81

    After he came he said “hot diggity dog!”😭

    anayelialatorre96 Report

    #82

    He called me momma. here is a direct quote. “you are so momma. Can i see a picture momma?”

    Yep Report

    #83

    We’re looking at a dinosaur statue and he goes “do you think they actually existed”

    Charis 🍒 Report

    #84

    he called me baby and we were talking for only a week 😭

    alanna 🎀 Report

    #85

    He calls himself “a great manipulator” and he is proud of it!

    rinnie Report

    #86

    “Turn ur camera on so I can see my beautiful wife” GET OUT OF MY SKINNN (I was 13 at the time 💔)

    KAYDA ᵔᴗᵔ Report

    #87

    He started pointing out my insecurity and said "I'm just jokinggg" 😒

    NID✨🌙 Report

    #88

    "youre eepy arent youu." no i am just tired of the baby talk im not three months of age.

    brooke Report

    #89

    He didn’t want to pay for my food so he said “I’m just a baby… I can pay you in blocks🥺”

    sami Report

    #90

    He quoted the notebook to me. CONSTANTLY. Even after I blocked him on everything.

    kenny ౨ৎ Report

    #91

    Uhm he asked my favorite song and then played it on the guitar and sung and it was so bad

    dylan ᖭ༏ᖫྀ Report

    #92

    he got mad i was closer to my bsf of 9 years than him (we dated for 3 months) and said it seemed like i wanted to date her more than him

    kimi carter's version!!!! Report

    #93

    Got mad when HE SPILLED SODA ON HIMSELF and didn't speak to ME after that

    Goofy Report

    #94

    “im just fighting demons madeleine, you opened pandora’s box and you’re the only one who can close it now.”

    madeleine :) Report

    #95

    1st date with a guy who had his own makeup removers and proceeded to wipe off my makeup without consent at a public restaurant.. he liked his girls “natural”

    triplzzz Report

    #96

    he went into a depressive episode for 3 days because billie eilish didn’t get a grammy

    theo 🫢 Report

    #97

    Men. That. Have. Long. Nails.

    🕷️ Report

    #98

    Storming off in a sully costume on Halloween and watching the tail wag

    car Report

    #99

    he breathed idk

    mak Report

    #100

    he peed outside on our first date before hiking.. like right next to me..

    Denise Report

    #101

    when they speed walk, when they are a mommies boy

    ohhlissbel Report

    #102

    told me he was 5'10. I'm 5'4. he was eye level.

    rae Report

    #103

    he makes edits of himself 🧍‍♂️

    :) Report

    #104

    he UNIRONICALLY be like “no i’m so ugly why do you even love me” bye

    ?! Report

    #105

    He started mansplaining about paramedic work (I am a paramedic in training… he’s not)

    ☁︎Lille☁︎ Report

    #106

    we were eating regular doritos and he said they were spicy 🫥

    lizorlizzie Report

    #107

    started mansplaining “how women are” to me

    annelise Report

    #108

    he said "please i know you have it in you to give me another chance" and i immediately lost all feelings for him. i could not stop laughing

    𝕒𝕓𝕓𝕪 Report

    #109

    when he wrote me a song and he can’t sing

    madison ♱ Report

    #110

    started mansplaining feminism. on several occasions.

    aaliyah louise ☆ Report

