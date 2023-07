Three decades after the release of the bestseller 'Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,' the debate over how and why men and women are different from each other and what that means for their roles in society is far from settled.

However, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Americans say they are different in their physical abilities, their personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the way they express their feelings.

Reddit user u/Diligent-Log6805 decided to explore the relationship between these two sexes from a male perspective and made a post on the platform, asking: "Guys, what do women do that give you the ick?" Immediately, the answers started pouring in.