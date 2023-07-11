31 Guys Share What Gives Them “The Ick” In Women
Three decades after the release of the bestseller 'Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,' the debate over how and why men and women are different from each other and what that means for their roles in society is far from settled.
However, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Americans say they are different in their physical abilities, their personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the way they express their feelings.
Reddit user u/Diligent-Log6805 decided to explore the relationship between these two sexes from a male perspective and made a post on the platform, asking: "Guys, what do women do that give you the ick?" Immediately, the answers started pouring in.
Refer to themselves as a boss b***h, queen, princess, or baddie.
Doesn't impress the guys like they think it does.
Denigrating and emasculating men who show emotions. It's honestly one of the most f****d up things anyone can do to another person.
Also, using a man's kids as pawns in disputes, like cutting off visitation because you're mad at him. Don't f*****g do that, it's just cruel to the kids.
The last point is sadly very common - SIL is a family lawyer and this is a trick that is used in the guise of 'doing the best for my children' when the majority of the time it's patently the opposite.
Loudly empathizing with every cause and group on the planet but treating people in their personal lives like trash.
The f*****g testing.
I appreciate that you have been in previous relationships where someone lied and/or cheated on you but don't spend your entire single life trying to catch me in some lie so you can have your self fulfilling prophecy that all men are liars.
Hilariously fake eyelashes
I saw a cute girl on a treadmill at the gym sneeze 4 times and not attempt to cover her mouth once. Absolutely disgusted me
That's something that should be taught by parents at a very young age
Baby voice
In Scotland. Obvious fake tan and over done makeup. You're in f*****g Glasgow not madrid
I read that in a Scottish accent and it's freaking hilarious.
Duckface. It’s 2023. Duckface was cringe 15 years ago but some women are STILL doing it.
This girl said 'sowwie' to me trying to be cute, and I instantly lost interest in her.
When they think a toxic trait of theirs is cute/quirky. There's a big difference between being blunt in a respectful way and being a b***h.
Littering, Wasting food, Being very materialistic
i think this applies to everyone, not just women no?
silent treatment, I've hated it for the longest time, when you do something wrong and you try to apologize and they say nothing is even worse, just hurtful.
Guy, "So, what did I say/do wrong to upset you?" Either *silence* or "If you don't know, I'm not going to tell you"
Lie/do something hurtful, then play victim so you end up comforting them for what they did even tho you wanna cry Lol
There are some serious mental illnesses, that can lead in such a behavior. For Example: Borderline Personality Disorder. Maybe she is in fact a victim...but Not of you. Maybe she was hurt and abuse during childhood and THIS Behavior saved her. So she learned how to Deal with supposed Danger. Go with her to a doctor/psychiatrist and get her some Help. She needs to know that the abuse and the violance have an End and that you will Not harm her.
If they act entitled, no one wants to be drained like that
Confusing confidence with being inconsiderate.
One for when you're in a relationship:
When you're with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you're alone, like making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they normally would not make. Have had it in more than one relationship.
Like... what is that about?
I can't speak for all women (mainly because I'm a man) but I had an ex that did this. Truth is that she was very insecure and overcompensated for that in social settings. I have broad shoulders so could tolerate it to a point, but would tell her if she crossed a line. It's not why we broke up.
One time an ex screamed at her 2 year old nephew. Instantly unattractive
Probably if a woman constantly texts me what I’m doing every 30 mins. Can’t stand when they say “wyd”. That’s some high school s**t right there
This is universal. I’ve dated a couple guys who did it.
Be super clingy, not have a life outside of the relationship, and baby talk when trying to be cute.
Over-the-top solipsism. That whole "I don't perceive it that way, therefore you perceiving it that way cannot be valid" mindset.
Unfortunately all too common with a lot of people...
Call themselves fat in front of ppl who are fatter
I think most of the time this is just caused by body dysmorphia, which needs psychiatric attention, but it could also just be someone being an a*****e. Both need addressing but for different reasons.
Saying dumb s**t like “ as a MAN why are you taking care of yourself?” Or “ as a MAN your house shouldn’t be so clean”. Like sorry for not being a tramp.
Seriously sexist, actually. Why should every man conform to your screwed-up notions of masculinity? How about trying a compliment, sometimes: "Wow, the place looks great!" "Hey, you're looking good today." You know, simple stuff just exactly like the stuff you like.
Wipe makeup off using a bath towel
That unsettling brown stain... uggggggh
Casual hate, just chill why are you so upset about everything
This one is weird. My husband sometimes wonders why I'm so stressed because he has a live in the moment attitude. Unfortunately, that means that (even though I am not a natural planner or organiser) I am the one to remember birthdays, what size clothes the kids wear, where every single thing in the house is, what needs fixing, etc. It is endless. This mental load is a problem that many women have. "Just chill, why are you so upset about everything?" is probably not a helpful thing to say. Try: "You seem very stressed at the moment. Is there anything I can help with?" and really listen to the response. If she says: "Oh, it doesn't matter, I just have a lot to do", say: "Tell me three things right now that I can do for you."
Mentioning their ex constantly
Lie about how they feel
Whenever i get called a “Sassy man” Whenever i talk about my feelings and actually wanting a woman who puts in emotional work like i do? Like sorry if my only options aren’t “fun boyfriend”, “Horndog”, and working 12 hours
This picture is very confusing to me. Has she just emerged from the sea? If so, why the watch? Is her neck cold? Then why the low-cut style? Is her head cold but her shoulders are warm? I just need to know!
I think not taking accountability is the biggest one.
You’ve messed up/were rude/incorrect/whatever, but just doubling down and never apologising or admitting fault is so unattractive. Just own it and apologise like a grown up.
“I’m sorry but…” etc.
always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her, not even like how was your day or are you ok, just always about them and the attention
Cleaning my wife’s hair out of the drains grosses me out to the point where I gag. Idk why. I had no problem with other gross things. I can even clean up my dogs vomit with little to no gagging.
They make all sorts of hair-catcher things you place over the drain. Cleaning those (hey! she could do that! Like every time she showers!) is super-easy and not gag-inducing. At least not to the same degree. I feel you.
Hey equality! We had a post about dumb men and a post about red flags in women on the same day!
articles about men's issues or mens issues in general and a woman trying completely invalidate them because women have it worse nobody says they don't but issues that one person has doesnt cancel out others issues
Funny how the people hating on the post are the same who enjoy posts that list all things wrong with men.... Yes women can be awful too, they are not all Queens and heroins. (From a woman)
