Reddit user u/Diligent-Log6805 decided to explore the relationship between these two sexes from a male perspective and made a post on the platform, asking: "Guys, what do women do that give you the ick?" Immediately, the answers started pouring in.

However, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Americans say they are different in their physical abilities, their personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the way they express their feelings.

Three decades after the release of the bestseller ' Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus ,' the debate over how and why men and women are different from each other and what that means for their roles in society is far from settled.

#1 Refer to themselves as a boss b***h, queen, princess, or baddie.

#2 Denigrating and emasculating men who show emotions. It's honestly one of the most f****d up things anyone can do to another person.



Also, using a man's kids as pawns in disputes, like cutting off visitation because you're mad at him. Don't f*****g do that, it's just cruel to the kids.

#3 Loudly empathizing with every cause and group on the planet but treating people in their personal lives like trash.

#4 The f*****g testing.



I appreciate that you have been in previous relationships where someone lied and/or cheated on you but don't spend your entire single life trying to catch me in some lie so you can have your self fulfilling prophecy that all men are liars.

#5 Hilariously fake eyelashes

#6 I saw a cute girl on a treadmill at the gym sneeze 4 times and not attempt to cover her mouth once. Absolutely disgusted me

#7 Baby voice

#8 In Scotland. Obvious fake tan and over done makeup. You're in f*****g Glasgow not madrid

#9 Duckface. It’s 2023. Duckface was cringe 15 years ago but some women are STILL doing it.

#10 This girl said 'sowwie' to me trying to be cute, and I instantly lost interest in her.

#11 When they think a toxic trait of theirs is cute/quirky. There's a big difference between being blunt in a respectful way and being a b***h.

#12 Littering, Wasting food, Being very materialistic

#13 silent treatment, I've hated it for the longest time, when you do something wrong and you try to apologize and they say nothing is even worse, just hurtful.

#14 Lie/do something hurtful, then play victim so you end up comforting them for what they did even tho you wanna cry Lol

#15 If they act entitled, no one wants to be drained like that

#16 Confusing confidence with being inconsiderate.

#17 One for when you're in a relationship:





When you're with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you're alone, like making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they normally would not make. Have had it in more than one relationship.

Like... what is that about?

#18 One time an ex screamed at her 2 year old nephew. Instantly unattractive

#19 Probably if a woman constantly texts me what I’m doing every 30 mins. Can’t stand when they say “wyd”. That’s some high school s**t right there

#20 Be super clingy, not have a life outside of the relationship, and baby talk when trying to be cute.

#21 Over-the-top solipsism. That whole "I don't perceive it that way, therefore you perceiving it that way cannot be valid" mindset.

#22 Call themselves fat in front of ppl who are fatter

#23 Saying dumb s**t like “ as a MAN why are you taking care of yourself?” Or “ as a MAN your house shouldn’t be so clean”. Like sorry for not being a tramp.

#24 Wipe makeup off using a bath towel



That unsettling brown stain... uggggggh

#25 Casual hate, just chill why are you so upset about everything

#26 Mentioning their ex constantly

#27 Lie about how they feel

#28 Whenever i get called a “Sassy man” Whenever i talk about my feelings and actually wanting a woman who puts in emotional work like i do? Like sorry if my only options aren’t “fun boyfriend”, “Horndog”, and working 12 hours

#29 I think not taking accountability is the biggest one.

You’ve messed up/were rude/incorrect/whatever, but just doubling down and never apologising or admitting fault is so unattractive. Just own it and apologise like a grown up.

“I’m sorry but…” etc.

#30 always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her, not even like how was your day or are you ok, just always about them and the attention