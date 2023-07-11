Three decades after the release of the bestseller 'Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,' the debate over how and why men and women are different from each other and what that means for their roles in society is far from settled.

However, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Americans say they are different in their physical abilities, their personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the way they express their feelings.

Reddit user u/Diligent-Log6805 decided to explore the relationship between these two sexes from a male perspective and made a post on the platform, asking: "Guys, what do women do that give you the ick?" Immediately, the answers started pouring in.

#1

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Refer to themselves as a boss b***h, queen, princess, or baddie.

frostymasta , Charles Nunes Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't impress the guys like they think it does.

#2

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Denigrating and emasculating men who show emotions. It's honestly one of the most f****d up things anyone can do to another person.

Also, using a man's kids as pawns in disputes, like cutting off visitation because you're mad at him. Don't f*****g do that, it's just cruel to the kids.

GVArcian , Adrian Swancar Report

Joey Marlin
Joey Marlin
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last point is sadly very common - SIL is a family lawyer and this is a trick that is used in the guise of 'doing the best for my children' when the majority of the time it's patently the opposite.

#3

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Loudly empathizing with every cause and group on the planet but treating people in their personal lives like trash.

Gubzs , https://www.pexels.com/photo/expressive-young-black-lady-arguing-during-video-conversation-on-smartphone-5699832/ Report

#4

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women The f*****g testing.

I appreciate that you have been in previous relationships where someone lied and/or cheated on you but don't spend your entire single life trying to catch me in some lie so you can have your self fulfilling prophecy that all men are liars.

Plzdontshadowbanmeh , Vera Arsic Report

Mike Hunt
Mike Hunt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And expecting, expecting nice things to be said or done...cant get mad when you don't get or hear nice things...and if you don't like it then leave, that person isn't nice!

#5

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Hilariously fake eyelashes

AnonyKlau5 , Iulia_M Report

#6

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women I saw a cute girl on a treadmill at the gym sneeze 4 times and not attempt to cover her mouth once. Absolutely disgusted me

JBean85 , Edward Jenner Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's something that should be taught by parents at a very young age

#7

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Baby voice

RedCutty , Katerina Holmes Report

#8

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women In Scotland. Obvious fake tan and over done makeup. You're in f*****g Glasgow not madrid

HoneyInBlackCoffee , Kristina Paukshtite Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that in a Scottish accent and it's freaking hilarious.

#9

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Duckface. It’s 2023. Duckface was cringe 15 years ago but some women are STILL doing it.

broberds , Carl Roi Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I´m a straight woman and i find duckface and every other stupid ´cute´ grimace women (and men too!) do on photos/social media as massive cringe.

#10

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women This girl said 'sowwie' to me trying to be cute, and I instantly lost interest in her.

hopsinduo , Anna Pou Report

#11

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women When they think a toxic trait of theirs is cute/quirky. There's a big difference between being blunt in a respectful way and being a b***h.

SlightlyCheezed , Евгения Карпова Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yeah I steal change from homeless people! I'm quirky like that!" *insert childish giggle sound*

#12

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Littering, Wasting food, Being very materialistic

Jarcookies , Brian Yurasits Report

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think this applies to everyone, not just women no?

#13

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women silent treatment, I've hated it for the longest time, when you do something wrong and you try to apologize and they say nothing is even worse, just hurtful.

StxrrVA , Alex Green Report

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guy, "So, what did I say/do wrong to upset you?" Either *silence* or "If you don't know, I'm not going to tell you"

#14

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Lie/do something hurtful, then play victim so you end up comforting them for what they did even tho you wanna cry Lol

LabAfraid8005 , RDNE Stock project Report

Hagebumi
Hagebumi
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are some serious mental illnesses, that can lead in such a behavior. For Example: Borderline Personality Disorder. Maybe she is in fact a victim...but Not of you. Maybe she was hurt and abuse during childhood and THIS Behavior saved her. So she learned how to Deal with supposed Danger. Go with her to a doctor/psychiatrist and get her some Help. She needs to know that the abuse and the violance have an End and that you will Not harm her.

#15

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women If they act entitled, no one wants to be drained like that

NaiveAd8426 , Antony Greco Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not a specifically female thing

#16

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Confusing confidence with being inconsiderate.

EvolvingEachDay , Cameron Sanborn Report

#17

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women One for when you're in a relationship:


When you're with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you're alone, like making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they normally would not make. Have had it in more than one relationship.
Like... what is that about?

Keurosaur , Keira Burton Report

Wheely
Wheely
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't speak for all women (mainly because I'm a man) but I had an ex that did this. Truth is that she was very insecure and overcompensated for that in social settings. I have broad shoulders so could tolerate it to a point, but would tell her if she crossed a line. It's not why we broke up.

#18

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women One time an ex screamed at her 2 year old nephew. Instantly unattractive

feralgrandma , Yan Krukau Report

lenka
lenka
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again... not a girl thing.... a human thing

#19

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Probably if a woman constantly texts me what I’m doing every 30 mins. Can’t stand when they say “wyd”. That’s some high school s**t right there

serialkiller24 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is universal. I’ve dated a couple guys who did it.

1
1point
reply
#20

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Be super clingy, not have a life outside of the relationship, and baby talk when trying to be cute.

Hemogoblin_7 , Brooke Cagle Report

#21

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Over-the-top solipsism. That whole "I don't perceive it that way, therefore you perceiving it that way cannot be valid" mindset.

UnoriginalUse , Monstera Report

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately all too common with a lot of people...

#22

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Call themselves fat in front of ppl who are fatter

Environmental_Arm637 Report

SadieCat17
SadieCat17
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think most of the time this is just caused by body dysmorphia, which needs psychiatric attention, but it could also just be someone being an a*****e. Both need addressing but for different reasons.

#23

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Saying dumb s**t like “ as a MAN why are you taking care of yourself?” Or “ as a MAN your house shouldn’t be so clean”. Like sorry for not being a tramp.

Sea_Villain , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Erla Zwingle
Erla Zwingle
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously sexist, actually. Why should every man conform to your screwed-up notions of masculinity? How about trying a compliment, sometimes: "Wow, the place looks great!" "Hey, you're looking good today." You know, simple stuff just exactly like the stuff you like.

#24

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Wipe makeup off using a bath towel

That unsettling brown stain... uggggggh

Poorly-Drawn-Beagle , shortylikeamelody Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much worse if it's a light towel too.

#25

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Casual hate, just chill why are you so upset about everything

fantakeaow , SHVETS production Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is weird. My husband sometimes wonders why I'm so stressed because he has a live in the moment attitude. Unfortunately, that means that (even though I am not a natural planner or organiser) I am the one to remember birthdays, what size clothes the kids wear, where every single thing in the house is, what needs fixing, etc. It is endless. This mental load is a problem that many women have. "Just chill, why are you so upset about everything?" is probably not a helpful thing to say. Try: "You seem very stressed at the moment. Is there anything I can help with?" and really listen to the response. If she says: "Oh, it doesn't matter, I just have a lot to do", say: "Tell me three things right now that I can do for you."

7
#26

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Mentioning their ex constantly

omerawesomani , EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA Report

#27

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Lie about how they feel

Bac0ni , Mikhail Nilov Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes you should

#28

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Whenever i get called a “Sassy man” Whenever i talk about my feelings and actually wanting a woman who puts in emotional work like i do? Like sorry if my only options aren’t “fun boyfriend”, “Horndog”, and working 12 hours

Sin_Nombre18 , Anna Shvets Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture is very confusing to me. Has she just emerged from the sea? If so, why the watch? Is her neck cold? Then why the low-cut style? Is her head cold but her shoulders are warm? I just need to know!

#29

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women I think not taking accountability is the biggest one.
You’ve messed up/were rude/incorrect/whatever, but just doubling down and never apologising or admitting fault is so unattractive. Just own it and apologise like a grown up.
“I’m sorry but…” etc.

K1rbyblows , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#30

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her, not even like how was your day or are you ok, just always about them and the attention

Samylton_22 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Something
Something
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people who do this expect you to also talk about yourself without being asked.

#31

31 Guys Share What Gives Them "The Ick" In Women Cleaning my wife’s hair out of the drains grosses me out to the point where I gag. Idk why. I had no problem with other gross things. I can even clean up my dogs vomit with little to no gagging.

Some_Nobody_8772 , Pepe5ilvia Report

Erla Zwingle
Erla Zwingle
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They make all sorts of hair-catcher things you place over the drain. Cleaning those (hey! she could do that! Like every time she showers!) is super-easy and not gag-inducing. At least not to the same degree. I feel you.

