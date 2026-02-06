85 Times Men’s Hilariously Awkward Body Language Gave Women The Ick
You know how women get teased online for their “duck face” selfies or dramatic pout? Well, turns out men have their own set of signature moves too, and they’re even funnier.
Some lie sprawled across the couch like a starfish, while others twist themselves into hilarious positions just to play video games.
Women on TikTok are jumping on a new trend where they capture and share photos of the men in their lives — their partners, dads, even bosses — in awkward and hilarious poses.
Some of them will make you cringe, some will make you laugh, and some will feel strangely relatable.
This post may include affiliate links.
Repairing Our Light Socket Looking Like A Question Mark 😂
😟
He Said It Helps Ground Him 😂
A guy holding a wine glass carefully so it doesn’t tip over, or someone trying to get comfortable while they’re fast asleep, aren’t poses — they’re just people living their lives.
We can’t be camera-ready all the time, and that’s exactly what makes these photos so entertaining and innocent.
They may look a little silly, and maybe icky to some, but they’re totally human.
Cooking Dinner Whilst Sitting Down…
well he looks really big, and my ex had problems to hwn cooking and preparing stuff. Everything was to low for him,causing back- and neck pains. So sitting down might mbe the best option.
😭
Not My Man Anymore
It’s easy to see why some people might call these postures “icky” at first glance.
With social media constantly showing everyone at their most polished, seeing someone fail at a simple stretch or sit in a weird way can look awkward or out of place.
Take influencers posting “just woke up” reels, for example. They act like they rolled out of their bed five seconds ago, but somehow their hair is perfect, their makeup flawless, and their outfit looks like it was picked by a stylist.
Most of us wake up with messy hair, squinty eyes, and maybe a shirt inside out. And that’s why some of these awkward photos feel relatable and cute at the same time.
This
Tbh I Hope My Ex Sees This Hahaha
😭
The ick factor isn’t new, and it isn’t just for laughs.
The term has exploded partly due to reality TV and social media, describing that sudden revulsion you can feel toward someone — especially romantic partners.
In a 2025 study of single adults aged 24–72, 64% reported experiencing the ick.
This isn’t always a dealbreaker, though, as only 26% ended their relationship immediately. 42% broke up later, but 32% stayed in the relationship despite the ick.
Women were also more likely to report feeling the ick than men (75% vs. 57%).
When Bae Proposed To Me 🥰🤣
My Personal Favorite
Lord Help Me, I Hope He Doesn't See This
Researchers analyzed dozens of TikTok videos with the hashtag #theick, trying to find all the things that made people recoil from their partners.
Common triggers included acting in ways that don’t fit gender expectations, embarrassing yourself in public, weird speech patterns, or trying too hard to follow trends.
Tiny quirks like someone’s feet not reaching the floor while sitting, or a guy rocking jean-shorts, also made the list. And interestingly, looks weren’t the biggest factor at all — personality and behavior mattered far more.
He Says “Everyone In His Family Sits Like This”
Scrunched Up Toes Out Like A Newborn Photo Shoot
I Looked Over And Saw This
While huge flaws or compatibility issues make sense for people to get the ick, many of the triggers are completely normal human quirks.
Women often said the biggest icks were men being too feminine or committing fashion faux pas. While some valid icks included men acting misogynistic.
Men, on the other hand, were more triggered by women being overly trendy, and physical appearance showed up more on their list than women’s.
"The modern dating scene is overwhelmed by individuals with high and possibly unrealistic expectations of their intimate partners. Although there is a great amount of choice out there, there seems to be little accountability for how one can self-improve towards strengthening their own relationships. The onus seems to be on the other person to present as the ‘perfect’ choice,” says Raquel Peel, a psychology researcher at the University of Notre Dame, Australia.
He’s Hilarious
VR
This
There are actually several reasons why some people sit or stand in ways that look… let’s say, unique.
People often discuss their weird postures on forums like Reddit, where users share how they naturally stand or sit in unusual ways — and often only notice when someone comments on it.
They say the reasons vary from comfort or habit to even sensory tendencies. For example, people on the autism or ADHD spectrum sometimes find certain poses more soothing or grounding.
Some say that squatting, lounging in a weird way, or balancing on one leg can actually be better for your back or hips.
Back Off Ladies. That’s All Mine
This Is Mine And I Made A Video On It. I Still Can’t Get Over It
This Is How It Sleeps
So the next time you see a guy in a weird pose — legs dangling awkwardly, face scrunched concentrating on a video game, or lying on the floor like he lost a battle with gravity — just remember that this is real life.
We can’t all be picture-perfect, and we shouldn’t be.
Just Gonna Leave This Here…
This Is My Ex Btw
Like It’s Not That Serious
Why Do They All Do It?
Good Thing He Doesn’t Have Tik Tok 😂
Jail
Don’t Have A BF But Here’s My Dad
Swim
Literally Whyyyyy Was He Sleeping Like That
Peak
My Boss A Few Days Ago
Lunch
My Old Manager From Dutch Bros Used To Be In The Window Like This
He Was Doing The Dishes…
🤣
No Longer My Man But Literally Be So Serious. The Grip
I Had To
It’s The Hand In The Slipper For M
My Slay Queen
Taking Pics Of Flowers
Found Him Like This
And Imma Stick Beside Him
Safe To Say, We’re No Longer Playing Mini Golf
Told Him To Pose For A Picture
Ya.. On Our Wedding Day 🤣 In The Album For Generations
Writing His Letter Of Recommendation
The Way He Holds A Wine Glass
That's the correct way to hold it actually the stem is designed to reduce the loss of cold fluid temperature... so you are only supposed to touch the stem... but dont tell people because then they get to have warm wine.
😂 Don’t Ask How
Seriously! 😂😂
I Hope My Ex Sees This Honestly
If You See This I’m Sorry Babes
I Had Just Had Our Baby, Hormones Are Raging.. And He’s Outside Feeling Bonita
Pardon Me, Princess
After He Stayed Up Til 5am
I Screamed When I Saw Him Doing This
Yes He Was Asleep Like This
He Got That iPad Kid Pose
Like Ok Doubtful King
Not My Man, But My Stepdad
What Ever This Focused Stance Is LOL
He Wears Them Under His Pants For Work Bc It’s Cold But I Hate Them
Reading Through These Comments And Then I Looked Over At My Husband
I Have Too Many To Choose From
I Present The Gift Wrapping Stance
Why
Let Me Just Leave This Here
I Have No Idea How He Even Got The Blanket This Tight
My Husband Was Just Sitting Like This So I Had To Come Back To Your Post
Looking Behind The Fridge
My Man Getting His Haircut At My Moms
Dinner
Don’t Know Who He Is But Just Know I Was Giggling
Why Are They So High ?!?
“Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep…”
Slay Queen
Not My Man But My Dad
My Pawpaw ….💀
Thank You I Took This The Other Day & Had No Where To Put It
😭
With Our Newborn
Chill
Chill
My Husband Stands Like This In Every Picture
😟
I just came across this amazing way to earn $6,000-$8,000 a month online! No selling, no struggle—just a simple system that anyone can follow. Kelly Richards did it, and so can you! Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity. Follow Here ....... LIVEJOB1.COM
I just came across this amazing way to earn $6,000-$8,000 a month online! No selling, no struggle—just a simple system that anyone can follow. Kelly Richards did it, and so can you! Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity. Follow Here ....... LIVEJOB1.COM