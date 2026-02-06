ADVERTISEMENT

You know how women get teased online for their “duck face” selfies or dramatic pout? Well, turns out men have their own set of signature moves too, and they’re even funnier.

Some lie sprawled across the couch like a starfish, while others twist themselves into hilarious positions just to play video games.

Women on TikTok are jumping on a new trend where they capture and share photos of the men in their lives — their partners, dads, even bosses — in awkward and hilarious poses.

Some of them will make you cringe, some will make you laugh, and some will feel strangely relatable.