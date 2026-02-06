ADVERTISEMENT

You know how women get teased online for their “duck face” selfies or dramatic pout? Well, turns out men have their own set of signature moves too, and they’re even funnier.

Some lie sprawled across the couch like a starfish, while others twist themselves into hilarious positions just to play video games.

Women on TikTok are jumping on a new trend where they capture and share photos of the men in their lives — their partners, dads, even bosses — in awkward and hilarious poses.

Some of them will make you cringe, some will make you laugh, and some will feel strangely relatable.

#1

Repairing Our Light Socket Looking Like A Question Mark 😂

Man displaying awkward body language while adjusting thermostat in modern kitchen setting, illustrating awkward body language.

    #2

    😟

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while pouring a drink in a small room with scattered items around.

    #3

    He Said It Helps Ground Him 😂

    Man displaying awkward body language playing video games in a dimly lit room with a dog nearby and kitchen lights on.

    A guy holding a wine glass carefully so it doesn’t tip over, or someone trying to get comfortable while they’re fast asleep, aren’t poses — they’re just people living their lives.

    We can’t be camera-ready all the time, and that’s exactly what makes these photos so entertaining and innocent.

    They may look a little silly, and maybe icky to some, but they’re totally human.
    #4

    Cooking Dinner Whilst Sitting Down…

    Man displaying awkward body language while cooking in a kitchen, illustrating men’s hilariously awkward body language moments.

    #5

    😭

    Man in camo shorts awkwardly crouching inside kitchen cabinet showing hilariously awkward body language.

    #6

    Not My Man Anymore

    Man lying shirtless on bed with colorful hair and tattoo, showcasing awkward body language in a casual setting.

    It’s easy to see why some people might call these postures “icky” at first glance.

    With social media constantly showing everyone at their most polished, seeing someone fail at a simple stretch or sit in a weird way can look awkward or out of place.

    Take influencers posting “just woke up” reels, for example. They act like they rolled out of their bed five seconds ago, but somehow their hair is perfect, their makeup flawless, and their outfit looks like it was picked by a stylist.

    Most of us wake up with messy hair, squinty eyes, and maybe a shirt inside out. And that’s why some of these awkward photos feel relatable and cute at the same time.
    #7

    This

    Man standing awkwardly indoors with shirt off and shorts pulled up high, displaying hilariously awkward body language.

    #8

    Tbh I Hope My Ex Sees This Hahaha

    Man sitting awkwardly on bed with knees tucked to chest playing video games, showcasing funny men’s awkward body language.

    #9

    😭

    Close-up of a man’s awkward body language sitting cross-legged on a bed, showing legs and feet in a casual pose.

    The ick factor isn’t new, and it isn’t just for laughs.

    The term has exploded partly due to reality TV and social media, describing that sudden revulsion you can feel toward someone — especially romantic partners.

    In a 2025 study of single adults aged 24–72, 64% reported experiencing the ick.

    This isn’t always a dealbreaker, though, as only 26% ended their relationship immediately. 42% broke up later, but 32% stayed in the relationship despite the ick.

    Women were also more likely to report feeling the ick than men (75% vs. 57%).
    #10

    When Bae Proposed To Me 🥰🤣

    Man wearing a blue polo and shorts awkwardly leaning back while holding hands outdoors by a river, showing awkward body language.

    #11

    My Personal Favorite

    Man lounging awkwardly on couch holding phone, wearing casual shorts and a black graphic t-shirt, showing uncomfortable body language

    #12

    Lord Help Me, I Hope He Doesn't See This

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while lounging on a couch with video game controller nearby.

    Researchers analyzed dozens of TikTok videos with the hashtag #theick, trying to find all the things that made people recoil from their partners.

    Common triggers included acting in ways that don’t fit gender expectations, embarrassing yourself in public, weird speech patterns, or trying too hard to follow trends.

    Tiny quirks like someone’s feet not reaching the floor while sitting, or a guy rocking jean-shorts, also made the list. And interestingly, looks weren’t the biggest factor at all — personality and behavior mattered far more.
    #13

    He Says “Everyone In His Family Sits Like This”

    Man exhibiting awkward body language, kneeling on a carpet in a cozy living room setting near a chair and fireplace.

    #14

    Scrunched Up Toes Out Like A Newborn Photo Shoot

    Man sitting awkwardly on his feet with poor body language in a casual room setting, showing awkward posture.

    #15

    I Looked Over And Saw This

    Man in gray hoodie exhibiting awkward body language sitting in front of a small window, illustrating hilarious men’s body language moments.

    While huge flaws or compatibility issues make sense for people to get the ick, many of the triggers are completely normal human quirks.

    Women often said the biggest icks were men being too feminine or committing fashion faux pas. While some valid icks included men acting misogynistic.

    Men, on the other hand, were more triggered by women being overly trendy, and physical appearance showed up more on their list than women’s.

    "The modern dating scene is overwhelmed by individuals with high and possibly unrealistic expectations of their intimate partners. Although there is a great amount of choice out there, there seems to be little accountability for how one can self-improve towards strengthening their own relationships. The onus seems to be on the other person to present as the ‘perfect’ choice,” says Raquel Peel, a psychology researcher at the University of Notre Dame, Australia.
    #16

    He’s Hilarious

    Young man sitting awkwardly on couch eating sandwich, showing awkward body language typical in men giving women the ick.

    #17

    VR

    Man wearing virtual reality headset awkwardly bending forward holding controllers in a casual indoor setting showing body language.

    #18

    This

    Man displaying awkward body language leaning over in a kitchen while interacting with a woman in casual clothing.

    There are actually several reasons why some people sit or stand in ways that look… let’s say, unique.

    People often discuss their weird postures on forums like Reddit, where users share how they naturally stand or sit in unusual ways — and often only notice when someone comments on it.

    They say the reasons vary from comfort or habit to even sensory tendencies. For example, people on the autism or ADHD spectrum sometimes find certain poses more soothing or grounding.

    Some say that squatting, lounging in a weird way, or balancing on one leg can actually be better for your back or hips.
    #19

    Back Off Ladies. That’s All Mine

    Man wearing mismatched clothes and sandals with socks inside a home, displaying awkward body language that gave women the ick.

    #20

    This Is Mine And I Made A Video On It. I Still Can’t Get Over It

    Man showing awkward body language, leaning forward barefoot in casual home setting with drink on table nearby.

    #21

    This Is How It Sleeps

    Man lying down with hands awkwardly clasped, eyes closed, showing awkward body language that can give women the ick.

    So the next time you see a guy in a weird pose — legs dangling awkwardly, face scrunched concentrating on a video game, or lying on the floor like he lost a battle with gravity — just remember that this is real life.

    We can’t all be picture-perfect, and we shouldn’t be.
    #22

    Just Gonna Leave This Here…

    Man wearing a cowboy hat awkwardly squatting to take a photo of a black truck near a lake at dusk, showing men's awkward body language.

    #23

    This Is My Ex Btw

    Man awkwardly wrapped awkward body language standing in pajamas watching TV in a bedroom setting.

    #24

    Like It’s Not That Serious

    Man exhibiting hilariously awkward body language while preparing to hit a golf ball on a grassy course.

    #25

    Why Do They All Do It?

    Young man displaying hilariously awkward body language while sitting on the floor wrapping gifts in a cluttered room.

    #26

    Good Thing He Doesn’t Have Tik Tok 😂

    Young man lying curled up awkwardly on a couch with a yellow plush pillow, showing hilariously awkward body language.

    #27

    Jail

    Man’s awkward body language showing fingers placed unusually on a steering wheel inside a Lexus car.

    #28

    Don’t Have A BF But Here’s My Dad

    Man displaying awkward body language leaning over kitchen counter wearing casual pants and a black shirt indoors.

    #29

    Swim

    Man floating awkwardly in water wearing a sun hat and red shorts showing hilariously awkward body language.

    #30

    Literally Whyyyyy Was He Sleeping Like That

    Man lying on bed reaching out awkwardly with body language in a decorated room including skull artwork and surreal elements.

    #31

    Peak

    Young man in a white tank top and jeans displaying awkward body language indoors near a staircase and television.

    #32

    My Boss A Few Days Ago

    Man displaying awkward body language kneeling on kitchen floor while another prepares food in a fast-food setting.

    #33

    Lunch

    Man sitting awkwardly on a couch with legs spread wide, showing tattoos and holding a sandwich, illustrating awkward body language.

    #34

    My Old Manager From Dutch Bros Used To Be In The Window Like This

    Man in shorts and sneakers leaning awkwardly over a counter, displaying hilariously awkward body language.

    #35

    He Was Doing The Dishes…

    Man’s awkward body language shown by feet curled under plaid pajama pants on a wooden floor near kitchen cabinets.

    #36

    🤣

    Man showing awkward body language standing hunched over holding a long object in a casual home setting.

    #37

    No Longer My Man But Literally Be So Serious. The Grip

    Man’s awkward body language showing foot slipping out of sandal indoors on tiled floor, illustrating awkward moments humorously.

    #38

    I Had To

    Man in dark shorts leaning awkwardly on a bed in a simple bedroom, illustrating hilariously awkward body language.

    #39

    It’s The Hand In The Slipper For M

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language lying sprawled on a couch, giving an uncomfortable vibe often disliked by women.

    #40

    My Slay Queen

    Man displaying awkward body language standing on one leg in kitchen while drinking from large snack bag, illustrating men’s body language.

    #41

    Taking Pics Of Flowers

    Man lying awkwardly on grass in plaid shorts, displaying hilariously awkward body language near garden flowers.

    #42

    Found Him Like This

    Man exhibiting hilariously awkward body language slouched on a couch with legs spread wide and eyes closed indoors.

    #43

    And Imma Stick Beside Him

    Man in red plaid pants awkwardly stretching in a bedroom while watching football, showing awkward body language.

    #44

    Safe To Say, We’re No Longer Playing Mini Golf

    Man playing mini golf at night, displaying awkward body language that might give women the ick in a casual setting.

    #45

    Told Him To Pose For A Picture

    Man displaying awkward body language indoors, wearing jeans, a gray shirt, and tan black boots, giving women the ick.

    #46

    Ya.. On Our Wedding Day 🤣 In The Album For Generations

    Man with awkward body language wearing blue jeans and a vest outdoors during a casual social interaction.

    #47

    Writing His Letter Of Recommendation

    Man displaying awkward body language sitting shirtless at a table writing, illustrating hilariously awkward men’s body language.

    #48

    The Way He Holds A Wine Glass

    Man displaying awkward body language holding a glass of red wine while reclining on a couch with cushions behind him

    #49

    😂 Don’t Ask How

    Man standing awkwardly in loose pants near a car with exposed front bumper showing awkward body language.

    #50

    Seriously! 😂😂

    Man sitting awkwardly on kitchen floor with legs splayed out, displaying hilariously awkward body language giving the ick.

    #51

    I Hope My Ex Sees This Honestly

    Young man wearing headphones awkwardly sitting while gaming on a computer, illustrating awkward body language for men.

    #52

    If You See This I’m Sorry Babes

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while lying on an exercise ball wearing headphones indoors on hardwood floor.

    #53

    I Had Just Had Our Baby, Hormones Are Raging.. And He’s Outside Feeling Bonita

    Man sitting awkwardly in outdoor chair holding baby and glass, showing hilariously awkward body language on patio.

    #54

    Pardon Me, Princess

    Couple sharing a kiss outdoors with awkward body language causing a humorous and relatable moment between them.

    #55

    After He Stayed Up Til 5am

    A man displaying awkward body language by sitting barefoot on a chair holding a plate of food in a wooden room.

    #56

    I Screamed When I Saw Him Doing This

    Man displaying awkward body language lying on floor wrapped in colorful hula hoops with people sitting nearby indoors.

    #57

    Yes He Was Asleep Like This

    Man's awkward body language with feet tangled on bed, under blankets in a dimly lit bedroom setting.

    #58

    He Got That iPad Kid Pose

    Man kneeling awkwardly in front of TV watching soccer, showing hilariously awkward body language giving the ick.

    #59

    Like Ok Doubtful King

    Young man asleep on couch with awkward body language touching his face, illustrating hilariously awkward body language.

    #60

    Not My Man, But My Stepdad

    Man leaning awkwardly over a table while a woman sits nearby, showcasing men's hilariously awkward body language.

    #61

    What Ever This Focused Stance Is LOL

    Man leaning awkwardly over kitchen counter using laptop, displaying hilariously awkward body language that gave women the ick.

    #62

    He Wears Them Under His Pants For Work Bc It’s Cold But I Hate Them

    Shirtless man wearing black leggings awkwardly holding a child indoors, illustrating men’s hilariously awkward body language moments.

    #63

    Reading Through These Comments And Then I Looked Over At My Husband

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language slouching in chair with shirt lifted and looking at phone.

    #64

    I Have Too Many To Choose From

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language lying on couch with legs up while woman smiles beside him indoors.

    #65

    I Present The Gift Wrapping Stance

    Young man squatting awkwardly on the floor while wrapping gifts, showing humorous men’s body language moments.

    #66

    Why

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while playing video games in a cozy bedroom setting.

    #67

    Let Me Just Leave This Here

    Man lying awkwardly on couch in cow-print blanket pants, looking at phone, showcasing hilariously awkward body language.

    #68

    I Have No Idea How He Even Got The Blanket This Tight

    Man wrapped awkwardly in a blanket on a chair displaying hilarious body language in a casual living room setting

    #69

    My Husband Was Just Sitting Like This So I Had To Come Back To Your Post

    Man kneeling awkwardly on a patterned rug leaning over a couch, displaying awkward body language indoors.

    #70

    Looking Behind The Fridge

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language by hanging upside down half inside a kitchen cabinet above a refrigerator.

    #71

    My Man Getting His Haircut At My Moms

    Bare feet awkwardly positioned under a barber's cape with grooming tools pattern, showing men’s awkward body language.

    #72

    Dinner

    Man displaying awkward body language, asleep on couch with messy plate on lap and a drink in hand.

    #73

    Don’t Know Who He Is But Just Know I Was Giggling

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while stretching over an exercise ball in a gym setting.

    #74

    Why Are They So High ?!?

    Man in gray shorts showing awkward body language indoors near TV and couch, highlighting awkward men’s body language moments.

    #75

    “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep…”

    Man awkwardly lying on a couch with folded hands and bent knees showing awkward body language at home.

    #76

    Slay Queen

    A man lying awkwardly on a bed holding a clothes hanger, displaying hilariously awkward body language.

    #77

    Not My Man But My Dad

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while assembling furniture on the floor in a living room setting.

    #78

    My Pawpaw ….💀

    Man in red shirt and jeans striking an awkward pose by a couch, showcasing hilariously awkward body language.

    #79

    Thank You I Took This The Other Day & Had No Where To Put It

    Man displaying awkward body language leaning over desk in home office with multiple computer screens and bare feet.

    #80

    😭

    Close-up of a man awkwardly wearing sandals with socks, showcasing hilariously awkward body language that gave women the ick.

    #81

    With Our Newborn

    Man sitting barefoot on a beige couch holding a newborn baby, illustrating awkward body language moments from men.

    #82

    Chill

    Man displaying hilariously awkward body language while lounging on a couch covered with a gray blanket indoors.

    #83

    Chill

    Man in casual workwear awkwardly standing while a dog pulls on a towel in a kitchen, illustrating awkward body language.

    #84

    My Husband Stands Like This In Every Picture

    Man wearing sandals and shorts standing with awkward body language near a chair indoors, highlighting men’s awkward body language.

    #85

    😟

    Man lying awkwardly on bed wrapped in large cozy blanket using laptop, illustrating hilariously awkward body language.

