So, to add to this conversation, today we decided to make a list of examples of women getting the ick from guys. All of them were authentically shared online, which means it's gonna be a wild ride, so buckle in and let's go!

If you spend at least a portion of your time online, it's likely that you have heard people talking about getting an ick from their partner or someone they " test " to see if they’ll become one.

#1 Every single photo he took he stuck his tongue out this was a 30 something year old man

#2 We went to the cinema for a first date and despite it having been arranged for a week he went to see the film two days before (it wasn't a big release I could have understood him struggling to wait to see). He then quoted along with all the trailers until I asked him to stop.



There was no second date.

#3 Ended a phone call by saying “kisses to your pink parts” … horrors

If you have ever delved into the dating world, you know how difficult it can be and usually is. Finding a person you’d even remotely like to get involved with isn’t easy. Then, if you do find them, it doesn’t mean that all hardships are over. You might realize that you’re incompatible with each other as people, and your life goals might be too different to navigate. It also might become apparent that the first impression you liked is not a realistic representation of the person they are.

#4 Someone I never met but kept telling me I needed a big strong man to protect me.

#5 Any man who repeatedly tells me they are 6 ft 2, 6 ft 3, 6 ft 4 as though that’s a huge allure.

#6 When I was single, I matched with a guy on Tinder, and within the first few exchanges, he was sending pictures of himself and his kid on Christmas opening gifts and saying how he's already told the kid about me. Immediate block.

There’s also a chance that you would get an ick. If you aren’t chronically online and don’t really know what this term refers to, basically, it’s an expression of shock or dislike that makes a person feel sick or grossed out. Well, that’s according to the Cambridge dictionary. This Reddit user provides a little laid-back explanation: it’s when you kind of don’t like the person without a proper reason, so your brain starts focusing on something insignificant; something that bugs you. In a way, that’s your brain signaling to you that this person might not be the right fit for you. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 First holiday … boat trip where everyone is diving off the side or at least jumping in. He spent about 20 min wrapping those foam noodles around himself before gingerly going down the steps

#8 Saw him running for a bus. It was the way he ran, hard to explain. It wasn't the reason for the breakup but it is actually seared on my retinas.

#9 He ate an entire pizza, which is fine. Not an issue. But then became very bloated to the point you could see his belly was distended through his shirt. Then kept doing those silent burps that stunk of grease and cheese. Then tried to kiss me.

As you probably already guessed where all of this is leading, today’s list is full of stories about people getting an ick. To be more specific, it’s mostly about the ick guys gave women, who shared all of this online. Just as its description explained, quite often, the ick comes from rather trivial things. Like a guy running for a bus, playing with pool noodles, or simply getting bloated after eating pizza. Yes, all of these examples are from today’s list, like a little sneak peek of what’s in it. And while it seems pretty stupid to listen to your brain making these fairly normal things seem gross to you, it’s also something you usually cannot help but feel.

#10 Oh heck... another one...



Dated a guy, went away for a night together, first time

I woke in the middle of the night and stirred and opened my eyes. He was propped up on his elbow just staring at me. And I said 'what are you doing'. He said he'd been staring at me all night because he didn't want to miss one minute of looking at me.



Last date. And my gut feeling was right, he turned a bit stalker.

#11 I had been seeing someone for a few weeks and we went to a nice steak restaurant. We decided to get a bottle of wine to share. He took a sip of the wine and a small amount trickled down the side of his glass. He slowly licked the glass from top to bottom with the whole of his tongue flatly pushed up against it. The whole time he was doing it (which felt like forever) his eyes were locked with me, once he finished licking, he winked at me. 🤮🤮

There was no coming back after that.

#12 One guy gave me a long lecture about how much housekeeping money he would give me on date 3. Not much.

Even long-term relationships aren’t really safe from the ick, but experts say that if it appears in one, it might speak to something happening on a deeper level of the relationship’s foundation. Partners might feel disconnected from each other, feel that their needs aren’t met, or crave value revaluation. ADVERTISEMENT So, essentially, while at the beginning of the relationship it might be something like a warning not to continue, when it comes up later on, it’s a sign to go to therapy or address it in any other way other than running.

#13 I had one that never went beyond a Zoom call - was sending me links to houses we could buy on RightMove.

#14 My one and only instant ick - and I wish I'd managed to get over it.



Me late 30s, somehow pulled a Greek God like man mid 20s I vaguely knew. Gorgeous. In the bedroom, early stages, all amazing, then he said "I've always wanted to sleep with an older woman, I bet you can teach me a few things eh?". Felt like a dirty old woman, instant ick, made an excuse not to continue. He was very nice about it, we just went to sleep. Still kicking myself 20 years later.

#15 Just remembered this. My ex husband had a weird thing about keeping his toenail clippings. I once found some hidden behind a book in a glasses case.



He also referred to his willy as his “purple parsnip”.



When I discovered all his accounts on the dating apps, one of his usernames was “BillyBigB*lls”.

Actually, running away when you get an ick at the beginning isn’t the only option either. Sometimes it might be a feeling that can point out some red flags or incompatibility; other times, it might be something simple that may go away after processing it, and you can continue the relationship. It might even make it stronger, as you would overcome something, even if it’s trivial. Have you ever gotten an ick for your partner? What was it? Were you able to overcome it, or did it destroy you? We’re waiting for all this tea in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He repeated something I said making it rhyme, using a baby voice.

#17 He told me that he likes shopping for designer gear.



He told me that he is nice to waitresses as "It is likely to be the only good thing they will experience"



He told me that he is married but separated and still living with his wife for the sake of the children because she is dying of cancer - he then said that he and his wife grew apart as "she's just no fun anymore" he was shocked when I didn't want to have another drink.

#18 I nodded off when feeling ill one afternoon on the sofa. Something woke me up and as I opened my eyes he was two inches from my face.

I have never had such a reptilian brain immediate reaction before or since.

#19 When he stood me up on my birthday and went out with his mates instead. Gave me a big ick that did.

#20 I had one short-lived romance with a man whose wife had left him for a man at work 8 years previously and he talked constantly about their wedding and showed me all their holiday photos.

#21 He kissed me after eating scampi. I'm a vegetarian. He used his tongue. There was still scampi in his mouth. 25 years ago at least and still a visceral ick.

#22 If anyone grasps at me while hugging me I get it. Like rubbing my back. Ick

#23 When I went on a date to a carvery restaurant. Didn't eat all day in anticipation. He ordered a bloody salad 😂😂😂😂 greedy guts here ate a huuggeee roast dinner 😂😂 not missing out on a roast for anyone 😂😂 he went to kiss me goodnight and I said there's my bus and legged it 😂😂😂😂

#24 Someone I knew from work and flirted with when we went out with friends. Dated, finally got back to mine to do the deed after much build up and he sat on the bed, took each item of clothing off slowly and folded it neatly, including socks and underpants. The event was ... sedate. Ive never been so bored or relieved that something was over. There wasnt another date.

#25 Went on a date with someone I worked with. Went back to his after, genuinely for coffee, definitely nothing more (I’d made that clear). Walked into the house and the dog smell was overpowering. You could cut the air with a knife and I ended up surreptitiously breathing through my mouth to avoid the smell. There was a layer of dog hair over everything. He then offered to show me his gun collection (were in the uk so not a common thing to have) so I made my excuses and ran.

#26 He turned up to our second date dressed as a cowboy.

Another one called his mum by her first name.



Ick to both!

#27 I remember seeing a guy for a little while who must’ve thought of himself as some sort of poet. He would always send me really long wordy texts. One that sticks in my mind was he had asked me what I’d been doing and I replied something about being outside and it being freezing cold. He replied oh how he longed to see my beautiful face, with cheeks blushed red like English roses 🤢



Might sound romantic to some but it was just constant and I found it so over the top. Just thinking about it makes me want to puke right now.

#28 One of my ex partners tried to give me his ex girlfriends hair extensions she left at his honestly couldn’t make it up like I really wanna be going about with you’re ex partners fake hair attached to mine 💀

#29 Said ‘exsqueeze me’ instead of ‘excuse me’, it made me heave 😂

#30 After an average first date. We kissed. I was actually trying to get rid of him but he wouldn’t go, kept hovering, like a skinny giraffe with big teeth in a polyester blue v neck jumper, .. . I was thinking I can’t stand here awkwardly much longer, then he started aggressively licking and nibbling my top lip 👀🤢

#31 Even though he was the best ex I've had (and we are still friends) another guy used to call his mother, 'Mum Mum' and it totally gave me the ick despite how hot he was.

#32 Asked if I wanted to eat some “cish and fhips” on the prom. In a baby voice

no, I would rather walk myself into the sea

#33 I was meeting another one and his bus passed me as I was walking. He was sat right at the back and saw me walking. He slowly turned his head round to look back at me and winked.



I walked straight back home.

#34 Took me to meet his cousins and we had only been seeing each other a week or so they sat in a smelly living room with massive dogs everywhere and didn't didn't speak to me. Dumped



Went to a fun fair and he ate a burger from a burger van, not his fault it didn't agree with him but when we went back in the car he genuine nearly shat himself, did a fart the car smelt like a dead thing anf then had to run into a BP garage/service station thing for the loo. While I sat there in the stench omg dumped

#35 Oh, the one who always said 'Madame' on opening a car door. Nice gesture in itself, but the constant Madame-ing was a giant irritation. Even after I asked him to stop. He just could not help himself. Shame cos I really fancied him.

#36 3rd date in... noticed his sock was all twisted around to the wrong side and the ankle part of the sock was where the front of his foot was... massive ick 🤣🤣

#37 How could I have forgotten the bloke, who put pulled off his underpants and threw them on a lampshade, before we DTD.

#38 ExDH and I were at a posh hotel breakfast, which was ordered from a menu rather than taken from a buffet. Rather than ordering one of the rather marvellous selection of breakfast dishes, ExDH asked the waitress if they had any Rice Krispies. Instant and irredeemable ick. The marriage didn’t survive the year.

#39 When a man hugs me from behind - it makes me think of the 'broke boyfriend hug' and I just can't get past it 🙃

#40 I'd had a couple of really nice dates with this guy, so after our third date I went back to his. We get to his bedroom and I see that the duvet on his bed is pulled back and there is a towel laid out on top of the bed-sheet. He had pre-emptively put a towel down in anticipation before he'd left the house for our date. Immediate ick.

#41 The guy who cooked me dinner on our second date. A drop of sauce fell from my fork onto the table as I began eating (I know, what an animal) and he immediately jumped up to remove the plates and spot clean the tablecloth with stain remover.



At the time I got the ick but now I think he sounds great 😂 he was just careful!

#42 DTD - "you're just like a schoolgirl". Although just under 5ft tall and very slim at the time I was around 36 years old. Creepy.

#43 Was enjoying a lovely date and then he started calling his dad Papa. He was a very typical northern English man with northern English family….. the papa just completely threw me!

#44 Went in for a kiss and he shoved his tongue in my mouth and whirled it round and round like a dishwasher spinning.



And when we hugged, he was shorter than me, so I felt like I was his Mum cuddling her little boy.



Shudder...

