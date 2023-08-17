32 Posts From Chronically Online People Who Could Really Benefit From Some Fresh Air
Nowadays, it’s hard not to spend time on the internet. We go online to read the news, keep up with our friends and family members, find entertainment and to understand the latest trends. But if you catch yourself speaking in more meme and TikTok references than coherent sentences, it might be time to log off and get some fresh air.
Being chronically online is a sneaky illness that creeps up on us when we least expect it, but thankfully, there is a cure: spending time offline. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most facepalm worthy posts from folks who could certainly be diagnosed as chronically online to serve as a warning sign that it’s never too late to go outside and touch some grass. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and remember to log off social media before this insidious illness gets to you too!
This Woman Who Thinks The Sky Is A Tiktok Background
This Is So Chronically Online
Blue Checks Need To Touch Grass
Touch Grass
Chronically Online Vampire Girl
I mean, I’m also sick of mortals… I just know I’m one of them too XD
This Is The One
I don't even understand what they're talking about here. Is the person complaining that he didn't turn enough? That he turned too much? I just don't get it.
Hey Guys Don’t Go To The Beach Or You’re Promoting Global Warming😡😡
Women Shames People For Wanting To Prevent Stis And Underage Pregnancy...under A Post About Hoe Obesity Prevention Is "Eugenics"
I mean, pregnancy is *technically* a sexually-transmitted infection… there’s another lifeform growing in there XD
This Kid Who Thinks An Internet Urban Legend Is Reality
It Was All A Conspiracy To Make Gamers Touch Grass
Stop Touching Grass
The Twitter Immigration Is Real!
Touching Grass Makes You A Fascist
Wtf
New level of low unlocked: wanting to steal from a homeless person
Classic Tiktok
This Person Who's Having Nightmares About Getting Canceled For Spilling Juice
I kind of like this one. It's about a dream and it's related to a real thing (cancel culture) even if the dream twisted that into a weird situation. That's just this persons brain doing some thinking while they're asleep. Unless it's in a completely inappropriate discussion forum then it seems fine.
😭😭😭
Oh My Godddd
*me spending 10 minutes wondering what being gay has to do with multilevel marketing*
Chronically Online Suicide
Saw This While Scrolling
Or,I know this will sound crazy, but don't use filters in the first place?
This Person Who Made A Sweeping Generalization About Men Who Don't Like Cats
the logic here is sound people who dont like salt, boxes, crabs, tissues wood are all red flags
Vegan Lions
The person who said this should go tell lions this directly