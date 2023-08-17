Nowadays, it’s hard not to spend time on the internet. We go online to read the news, keep up with our friends and family members, find entertainment and to understand the latest trends. But if you catch yourself speaking in more meme and TikTok references than coherent sentences, it might be time to log off and get some fresh air.

Being chronically online is a sneaky illness that creeps up on us when we least expect it, but thankfully, there is a cure: spending time offline. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most facepalm worthy posts from folks who could certainly be diagnosed as chronically online to serve as a warning sign that it’s never too late to go outside and touch some grass. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and remember to log off social media before this insidious illness gets to you too!