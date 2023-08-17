Nowadays, it’s hard not to spend time on the internet. We go online to read the news, keep up with our friends and family members, find entertainment and to understand the latest trends. But if you catch yourself speaking in more meme and TikTok references than coherent sentences, it might be time to log off and get some fresh air.

Being chronically online is a sneaky illness that creeps up on us when we least expect it, but thankfully, there is a cure: spending time offline. Below, Bored Panda has gathered some of the most facepalm worthy posts from folks who could certainly be diagnosed as chronically online to serve as a warning sign that it’s never too late to go outside and touch some grass. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and remember to log off social media before this insidious illness gets to you too!

#1

This Woman Who Thinks The Sky Is A Tiktok Background

This Woman Who Thinks The Sky Is A Tiktok Background

Far out ,what has happened to society

#2

This Is So Chronically Online

This Is So Chronically Online

I take it this was before everyone could just buy Twitter verification ?

#3

Blue Checks Need To Touch Grass

Blue Checks Need To Touch Grass

i bet he used this as a defence in court

#4

Touch Grass

Touch Grass

I am white with brown eyes. It feels good to feel exceptional... for once.

#5

Chronically Online Vampire Girl

Chronically Online Vampire Girl

I mean, I’m also sick of mortals… I just know I’m one of them too XD

#6

This Is The One

This Is The One

I don't even understand what they're talking about here. Is the person complaining that he didn't turn enough? That he turned too much? I just don't get it.

#7

Hey Guys Don’t Go To The Beach Or You’re Promoting Global Warming😡😡

Hey Guys Don't Go To The Beach Or You're Promoting Global Warming😡😡

Give it two weeks and people will be posting similar ideas on bp

#8

Women Shames People For Wanting To Prevent Stis And Underage Pregnancy...under A Post About Hoe Obesity Prevention Is "Eugenics"

Women Shames People For Wanting To Prevent Stis And Underage Pregnancy...under A Post About Hoe Obesity Prevention Is "Eugenics"

I mean, pregnancy is *technically* a sexually-transmitted infection… there’s another lifeform growing in there XD

#9

This Kid Who Thinks An Internet Urban Legend Is Reality

This Kid Who Thinks An Internet Urban Legend Is Reality

#10

It Was All A Conspiracy To Make Gamers Touch Grass

It Was All A Conspiracy To Make Gamers Touch Grass

This is nice I hope they stayed in touch.

#11

Stop Touching Grass

Stop Touching Grass

#12

The Twitter Immigration Is Real!

The Twitter Immigration Is Real!

#13

Touching Grass Makes You A Fascist

Touching Grass Makes You A Fascist

that is exactly the response of someone who needs to touch grass.

#14

Wtf

Wtf

New level of low unlocked: wanting to steal from a homeless person

#15

Classic Tiktok

Classic Tiktok

#16

This Person Who's Having Nightmares About Getting Canceled For Spilling Juice

This Person Who's Having Nightmares About Getting Canceled For Spilling Juice

I kind of like this one. It's about a dream and it's related to a real thing (cancel culture) even if the dream twisted that into a weird situation. That's just this persons brain doing some thinking while they're asleep. Unless it's in a completely inappropriate discussion forum then it seems fine.

#17

😭😭😭

😭😭😭

#18

Oh My Godddd

Oh My Godddd

*me spending 10 minutes wondering what being gay has to do with multilevel marketing*

#19

Chronically Online Suicide

Chronically Online Suicide

This might be the worst one on here.

#20

Saw This While Scrolling

Saw This While Scrolling

Or,I know this will sound crazy, but don't use filters in the first place?

#21

This Person Who Made A Sweeping Generalization About Men Who Don't Like Cats

This Person Who Made A Sweeping Generalization About Men Who Don't Like Cats

the logic here is sound people who dont like salt, boxes, crabs, tissues wood are all red flags

#22

Vegan Lions

Vegan Lions

The person who said this should go tell lions this directly

#23

Thought This Belonged Here

Thought This Belonged Here

#24

Mysterious, Tormented Fictional Characters = Autistic?

Mysterious, Tormented Fictional Characters = Autistic?

Do f**k off, then f**k off some more.

#25

When Chronically Online Kids Think Gender Is So Cool And Fun And Quirky

When Chronically Online Kids Think Gender Is So Cool And Fun And Quirky

#26

Aye, Fair Enough

Aye, Fair Enough

#27

Oof

Oof

#28

I Can't With This S**t

I Can't With This S**t

#29

Found This Screenshot On Instagram. Man Needs To Stop Listening To Podcasts 😭

Found This Screenshot On Instagram. Man Needs To Stop Listening To Podcasts 😭

Threw up in my mouth a little.

#30

Credit To @thesequalnobodywanted On Insta

Credit To @thesequalnobodywanted On Insta

#31

This Can't Be Real

This Can't Be Real

#32

Oh God

Oh God

I have questions but it's too early for the answers

