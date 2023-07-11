‘Insane People Online’: 30 Of The Weirdest Things People Have Ever Posted Online
The internet can get pretty peculiar if you spend too much time surfing those digital waves. The more you browse, the more you come to the inevitable conclusion that people can be darn friggin' weird—and it’s a mystery why they behave this way.
Masterminded by content creator Nexqal, the ‘Insane People Online’ Twitter account documents some of the most bizarre things that internet users have ever written and posted on social media. It’s the kind of stuff that makes you do a double-take, as you’re knocked well out of your comfort zone. We’ve collected some of the strangest posts, as featured by the IPO project, to share with you Pandas. Scroll down to check them out.
More info: Twitter (IPO) | Twitter (Nexqal) | YouTube
BBC Future points out that memes are only memes if they’re shared with others. The most popular ones are going to be focused on a topic that’s important to many people. The more relatable a post, the more likely it is to go viral. However, the BBC also notes that, at the end of the day, memes have to be fun to look at and share.
Created less than a year ago, the ‘Insane People Online’ Twitter account already has a sizeable following. At the time of writing, 89.3k internet users followed the page on the social media network.
Meanwhile, the curator of the project, content creator and meme-poster Nexqal, aka Nick, has 18.6k followers on his own Twitter page. He also runs a YouTube channel where he shares witty and chaotic clips.
According to the founder of the page, ‘Insane People Online’ is meant to showcase “people being hysterical on the internet.” And from our point of view, that’s definitely been a success. The social media posts featured on the page are far from the kind and orderly discussions many folks are probably used to. If internet comments were a radio, then the IPO project is the chaos knob turned all the way up.
The reason why people enjoy posting things on social media is because they enjoy interacting with other human beings. They want to connect to other individuals. They want to share their opinions and be at the center of attention. And they want to be respected for their insights, wit, and values.
Really, social media is just an extension of real life. However, many folks feel far more free to share their authentic thoughts on the internet because they’re anonymous/can’t see the other people they’re interacting with. However, this lack of an inner filter is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, yes, people are far more honest on social media. On the other hand, much of what they post is unedited and not everything is going to be worth other people’s time.
Random comments, uninspired updates, and bizarre takes are far more common than truly witty jokes, insightful opinions, and posts about interesting opinions. From our perspective, the ‘Insane People Online’ project is a wonderfully accurate archive of all the things that folks tend to comment on off the top of their heads. Well, that and these posts are prime examples of people writing and posting things for the sake of shock value.
According to ‘Buffer,’ people tend to talk about themselves far more on social media than in real life. The internet gives them the ability to present themselves the way that they want to be seen. So that means that you can be whoever you want to be online, whether that’s fun and quirky, refined and elegant, impulsive and random, serious and analytical, or absolutely anything else.
In essence, you’re in control of what you write on social media and how often you do that. Though one thing that nobody can control is how the internet is going to react to your comments! Your quips might not get the roaring rounds of applause that you wish they do. That’s why it’s so important to think about what you’re writing before you share it for literally the entire world to see. It helps if the message you’re sending is clear and comprehensible, not just gibberish.
Slowly, over time, you refine your online persona and your sense of humor. And if your posts are high-quality and you share things consistently enough, you might soon find yourself going viral more and more often, as you gather a large internet following. You end up building an entire community centered around your ideas and interactions with other social media users.
Which of these ‘Insane People Online’ posts befuddled you the most? Why do you think the people in the comments wrote what they did? What’s the strangest social media comment you’ve ever stumbled across, Pandas? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments, and be sure to follow the IPO Twitter page if you enjoyed their stuff.
