If you are a woman with an online presence, you’ve probably gotten unwanted messages from men who are, at best, shooting their shot and at worst, being horrible creeps. If you are a man, perhaps try making a fake account posing as a woman and see how many days, if not hours, it takes for a message similar to the ones here to show up in your inbox.

We’ve gathered some hilarious and, at times, disturbing responses women have given the unsolicited and downright creepy DMs. So get comfortable, prepare yourself for the worst, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Oh So I Just Don’t Matter In May?!

Conversation screenshot highlighting women's frustration with inappropriate DMs.

iExorcism Report

    #2

    I Waited So Long To Post This

    Chat screenshot of a woman rejecting creepy DMs with a funny meme response.

    Nebulabutt Report

    #3

    How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”

    Creepy DMs screenshot with an awkward exchange between two users.

    deficientcurfew Report

    #4

    He Stopped Replying After That

    Creepy DMs exchange where a woman responds humorously to an unwanted message.

    PM_ME_AMAZON_GC Report

    #5

    Seems Like A Stable Guy

    Woman's witty response to a creepy DM.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Ahh It’s The Good Ol’ “Age Is Just A Number” Quote

    Screenshot of a woman responding firmly to creepy DMs about age, highlighting a refusal to engage.

    Destiny-chan Report

    #7

    He Unmatched With Me Almost Immediately After

    Response to a creepy DM question about head size, saying it's proportional to the body.

    CrustyButts132 Report

    #8

    He Want No Bird

    Text exchange about "tits," with a bird photo sent in response to a creepy DM.

    Morchel03 Report

    #9

    Oof

    Chat screenshot of a woman handling a creepy DM with humor.

    kris_5740 Report

    #10

    Free Advertising For Febreeze At Least?

    Clever reply to a creepy DM featuring a spray can as a joke.

    CapnMadski Report

    #11

    Awww He Unmatched Me!

    Messaging app conversation highlighting women's frustrations with creepy DMs.

    missmisery_88 Report

    #12

    He Unmatched With Me After This, Can’t Imagine Why

    Creepy DMs screenshot exchange with a humorous dog dicer meme response.

    toastyghostie Report

    #13

    Feel Like This Reply Might Be Of Use To Some Of You On This Sub

    Screenshot of a conversation with a woman humorously replying to a creepy DM.

    Anuspilot Report

    #14

    I Thought That This Would Be Good Here Too

    Response to a creepy DM suggesting never to talk again.

    backgroundcharacter- Report

    #15

    Guy Is 10 Years Older, And Blocked Me After Reading My Reply. I Clearly Stated In My Profile I Was Looking For People 5 Years Older Maximum, And Nothing Sexual

    A woman responds sharply to a creepy DM with a sarcastic remark.

    TheTerriblePlace Report

    #16

    Best Way To Deal With Random Creeps!

    Screenshot of a woman cleverly responding to a creepy DM with humor, mixing up Dom and sub with Domino's and Subway.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Ice Cold

    Woman responds to creepy DMs with a witty thermostat photo.

    knoerifast13 Report

    #18

    I’m Dad

    Screenshot of a text exchange handling creepy DMs with humor.

    pseudo_potatoes Report

    #19

    I Think He’s Gonna Unmatch Me Soon

    Chat conversation illustrating a woman's response to a creepy DM, preferring something more wholesome.

    slaveforfood Report

    #20

    Haven't Talked To You In 10 Years?

    Chat screenshot of women responding assertively to an unsolicited message.

    PenguinsPuffin Report

    #21

    He Wanted To Roleplay, So I Did

    Text exchange about woman confronting a man for sending a creepy DM.

    serenityclearwater Report

    #22

    I Never Got A Reply

    Screenshot of a woman responding to a creepy DM about inappropriate behavior.

    MajaLamb Report

    #23

    Mans Was Really Panicking

    Screenshot of a woman's response to a creepy DM with an autoreply warning about unsolicited content.

    Secret_Design1521 Report

    #24

    He Never Replied :(

    A response to a creepy DM with a humorous image of a chicken in a knitted sweater.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    He Might Need To Work A Little On His Comebacks

    Woman responds assertively to a creepy DM with a witty comeback in a text conversation.

    borderline-good Report

    #26

    Smh, Who Wouldn't Date Shrek?

    Screenshot of a conversation with women responding humorously to a creepy DM.

    TinyJu Report

    #27

    Received This On My Art Insta. It Should Be Known I Don’t Draw Mlp, Rule34, Furries, Or Animals Of Any Kind. I Don’t Even Do Commissions

    Woman responding to a creepy DM screenshot, confronting inappropriate requests.

    -laurenlunatic- Report

    #28

    I Wanna Make A Joke

    Screenshot of a conversation with women responding to creepy DMs with witty comebacks.

    AttilaTheFineHunny Report

    #29

    My First Instagram Solicitation!

    Exchange of messages, demonstrating women's response to creepy DMs, with a witty comeback.

    peachmeh Report

    #30

    This Was The Best Anime Character Arc Of All Time

    Screenshot of a conversation between a woman and a man, highlighting a woman's response to creepy DMs.

    cuckjeet__singh Report

    #31

    This Is How I Handle A Creepy Pm

    Woman responds humorously to creepy DMs with a funny selfie.

    neva-electra Report

    #32

    Tinders Fun :/

    Screenshot of a chat conversation highlighting responses to creepy DMs.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    He's Been Begging For Weeks To Do A "Sexy Roleplay" With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now

    Woman responds humorously to creepy DMs about a date in IKEA.

    TheOwlAndTheFinch Report

    #34

    My Fav Comeback To A Dick Pic

    Automated response to creepy DMs warning about image violation and police involvement.

    B0DY4DAYZ Report

    #35

    Creepy Unknown Number Texted Me. I Googled It And It’s Been Reported For Being Creepy. I Decide To Scare Them Away Using What I’ve Learned From This Sub (It Worked)

    Text exchange showing a woman confronting creepy DMs from an unknown sender.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    There’s A Reason The App Only Lets You Message People With Mutual Interest

    Women responding to unwanted or creepy DMs with a meme reply.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    At Least He Tried

    Text exchange where women humorously counter creepy DMs about playing with themselves and shaving habits.

    pomplamousse200 Report

    #38

    It’s A New Color... Perhaps You’ve Heard Of It

    Screenshot of a woman responding humorously to a creepy DM about panty color in a chat.

    little-librarian Report

    #39

    I Think This Belongs Here Don't You Think?

    Chat conversation highlighting women dealing with creepy DMs.

    Nubi_Zara Report

    #40

    Ant Farm Blocked Me Right After This

    Text conversation screenshot showing inappropriate DMs; recipient responds with sarcasm to a creepy message.

    monathemantis Report

    #41

    Gurl U Crazy

    Woman humorously responding to unwanted DMs about circumcision.

    monathemantis Report

    #42

    Sexting Is Easy!

    Women responding to creepy DMs with assertive messages.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Pretty Sure He Thinks That Tongue Emoji Counts As A Wingman

    Woman responds to a creepy DM with a witty comeback on chat.

    akivavita Report

    #44

    Quarantine Has Left Me With No F–king Chill

    Chat conversation with a woman addressing a creepy DM assertively.

    sourest_of_grapes Report

    #45

    Check Mate

    Creepy DMs screenshot showing unwanted and inappropriate messages in a conversation.

    throwawaystowaway_69 Report

    #46

    Tit Slapper

    Woman responds to creepy DMs with humorous autocorrect fails.

    monathemantis Report

    #47

    I've Discovered The Cure For Horny Dudes And The Asnwer Is Ducks

    Conversation screenshot with woman humorously responding to a creepy DM with a duck picture.

    Ihavenotimeforgames_ Report

    #48

    Easy To Say I Was Blocked

    Conversation addressing inappropriate DMs with assertive response.

    Who-Broke-It Report

    #49

    He Sent A D*ck Pic And Deleted It As Soon As I Made Fun Of It 🥹 Mission Accomplished

    Screenshot of a conversation where a woman responds to creepy DMs with sarcasm and humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Aren’t Dating Apps A Lovely Place To Meet Normal, Sane People?

    Woman responds assertively to a creepy DM on a dating app.

    lunatoons291 Report

    #51

    A Friend Received This. She Said The Next Reply Was "LOL Guess Not"

    Creepy DMs screenshot with a meme response of a child giving a side-eye expression.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    What It's Like On Tinder As A Veterinarian (He Unmatched 😂)

    Creepy DM screenshot showing a suggestive message with a winking emoji.

    mynameisntlucy Report

    #53

    He's Been Sending The Same Message Every Day For A Week Now. Thought I'd Share The Interesting Results Of My Decision To Finally Reply!

    Conversation screenshot showing women responding to inappropriate DMs, highlighting reactions to unwanted messages.

    nineteensickhorses Report

    #54

    He Unmatched Me 🤷‍♀️

    Screenshot of a woman responding to a creepy DM about a "big package" with humor.

    YouGuysNeed2SeeThis Report

    #55

    This Is My Favorite Reply I’ve Come Up With For This. I Figure It’s An Analogy They Can Understand

    Creepy DMs exchange with a witty clapback about sharing banking info.

    Adorable-Novel8295 Report

    #56

    My New Self Defense Mechanism

    Screenshot of a woman responding to a creepy DM with detailed facts about Armenia.

    SaltFetish Report

    #57

    My Charming Old Babysitter Feels Like I Owe Him S*x

    Conversation screenshot of a woman responding to creepy DMs with assertiveness.

    rixoky Report

    #58

    My New Standard Response To Unsolicited Dick Pics

    Screenshot of a woman responding to a creepy DM, addressing inappropriate remarks.

    OliveOakes Report

    #59

    I Was Super Bored And Decided To Try The "Meet New People" Feature Of Kik. Never Again

    Chat screenshot showing a woman responding firmly to a creepy DM.

    heyhowyoudoin262 Report

    #60

    His Entire Vibe Did A Whole 180

    Woman responds to creepy DMs with witty reply in a chat conversation.

    thr3dimension Report

    #61

    Oh No, He Blocked Me :(

    Woman responds to a creepy DM with a sarcastic message on messaging app.

    mileenakhan Report

    #62

    Not Into That

    Text exchange with a woman responding to creepy DMs with humor.

    ayemfid Report

    #63

    Out-Creeping The Creeper

    Creepy DMs exchange with a defensive response highlighting discomfort.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    ...and Then I Was Left On Read

    Woman's response to a creepy DM with humorous intent alongside a meme image.

    georgiabluwaterss Report

    #65

    He Unmatched Me 😂 I Still Prefer A Classy ‘Hello’

    Screenshot of a woman responding to a creepy DM with a witty comeback.

    asianpetitekitty Report

    #66

    Why I Don't Date Much Younger Guys

    Chat exchange showing a woman responding firmly to creepy DMs with sarcasm and boundaries.

    sourest_of_grapes Report

    #67

    I Think It’s Pretty Clear What I Have To Do

    Screenshot of chat exchange with woman confronting creepy DMs.

    AlwaysSirsAlwaysHer Report

