67 Painful But Hilarious Date Fails
Anyone who is currently dating knows how difficult and confusing the process can be. On the one hand, you’re excited to meet new people! On the other hand, some of those people turn out to be so cringy, creepy, or clingy that you can’t wait to vent about them.
Bored Panda has curated this list of the biggest dating disasters and awkward fails to show you just how bad things can get. Scroll down to check out these people’s stories, but be warned, some of them come with a big side-order of secondhand embarrassment. It’s enough to make you glad that you’re already in a relationship or to swear off dating altogether.
He Started Crying
Sounds pushy and unbalanced. OP dodged a bullet. I've seen that kind of manipulation before. From the man who r@ped me.
The username has reminded me that I have a fresh pack of strawberries and a fresh jar of Nutella in the kitchen... it may soon be Nutella time for me... 🍓
What you (think you) know about dating, successful relationships, and ‘perfect’ partners might just be wrong.
Based on the findings of a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, your own judgment of your relationship reveals more about its quality and success than your or your significant other’s personality.
Oh No
And That's How I Met Your Mother
Man Found Exactly What He Wanted. Talking Stage Is Not Necessary
You know that everyone who's asked about the tattoo is told that she's his crazy ex girlfriend
In a nutshell, how appreciative you are of your partner, and how satisfied you feel your partner is with you, are more important than who you both are as individuals.
The vital things are the effort you both put in, your commitment, appreciation, satisfaction with your intimate life, perceived satisfaction, and how you handle conflict.
So, instead of obsessing over whether your significant other checks all or most of your boxes, you should focus on engaging with them.
Not The Paper
This Is Actually Hilarious
“When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Western University in London, Ontario, Samantha Joel, told CNN.
“It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”
Had To Pay To Give Legal Advice
People Do Weird Things
Many people try to come across as better than they really are on first dates. It’s natural. Most of us want to leave a positive first impression on the strangers we meet.
And yet, this means that you might not get to grips with someone’s real character, quirks, and flaws until much later into dating them, because they’re actively trying to hide them.
Crazy Thing Is All Week We Were Vibing So Good On The Phone I Was So Excited For This Date
A Surprise Double Date
Are pregnant single women not permitted to enjoy some company?
Luckily, some people are so awful at leaving good first impressions that you can instantly recognize their red flags and problematic behavior patterns.
Though this leads to awkward and embarrassing encounters, this is actually a good thing. Why? Because you instantly realize these individuals are worth avoiding. And so, you won’t waste any more of your precious time dating them.
Ohh
Sounds Like He Was Desperate Not To Let An Expensive Trip Go To Waste
The Guardian notes that some of the worst things people can do to leave a bad impression on a first date include things like arriving late, canceling the date on short notice, or even not bothering to turn up with no warning.
Other things that might push your potential partner away are things like looking wildly different from your dating profile photo, complaining a lot, and whining about being exhausted.
I Was So Embarrassed
At Least You Realized Before It Got Too Far
Other alarm-worthy first-date behaviors are things like criticizing your food, insisting on ordering for your date, constantly talking about yourself, whining about your ex-partners, and being overly sarcastic.
You also won’t leave a good impression on your date if you are too self-deprecating, boast about not being like other people, are not curious about them at all, or agree with absolutely everything they say.
That's Just Heartless
Are single women who co-parent not permitted to enjoy some company?
Happy Ending
Who Only Eats One Slice?
Some relationship red flags indicate that your date might be a truly toxic individual. WebMD warns that some of these toxic personality traits include controlling behavior, causing drama, behaving inconsistently, craving attention, and not being able to be happy for you.
A good rule of thumb is to avoid people who confuse you with their behavior, make you feel uncomfortable, and who you feel are manipulating you.
Safe To Say The Date Will Not Happen
Which of these posts about dating fails made you wince and cringe the most? What is absolutely the worst date that you’ve ever been on? Have you ever embarrassed yourself on a first date? What are your top relationship red flags?
On the flip side, what’s the best date you’ve ever had? If you’d like to share some of your experiences, we’ll be waiting to read them in the comments at the bottom of this list.
I'm "Trying" To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?
Are genuinely interested guys with poor memories not permitted to enjoy some company?
Sorry What?
That's Actually Kind Of Cute
Like How Does That Happen
Amicable with his ex-wife. Green flag. Don't know the circumstances around getting OP involved on their first date. Can't determine that flag's colour.
When They Say Men Are Blunt
The Bro Code Kicked In
She Really Didn't Want To Go On That Date
A Real One
Mistakes Were Made
Interesting Question
She Got The Ick
Send Help
🎶Oi got a brand new combine harvester, an oi'll give you the key... 🎶
That's Wild
It Was A Gas Station Near Her So She Could Easily Walk Home
She Sounds Fun
She Definitely Needed That Foot Rub
Super Disrespectful And Flakey
Probably Works There Now
"Here For A Good Time Not Long Time"
I Would Of Face Palmed So Hard
At Least He Tried To Be Funny
At least he didn't pull his trouser pockets out and then pretend to be an elephant....