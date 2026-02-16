ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who is currently dating knows how difficult and confusing the process can be. On the one hand, you’re excited to meet new people! On the other hand, some of those people turn out to be so cringy, creepy, or clingy that you can’t wait to vent about them.

Bored Panda has curated this list of the biggest dating disasters and awkward fails to show you just how bad things can get. Scroll down to check out these people’s stories, but be warned, some of them come with a big side-order of secondhand embarrassment. It’s enough to make you glad that you’re already in a relationship or to swear off dating altogether.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He Started Crying

Screenshot of a social media post sharing a painful but hilarious date fail where a date started crying unexpectedly.

Joyful-Sea-Lion Report

15points
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds pushy and unbalanced. OP dodged a bullet. I've seen that kind of manipulation before. From the man who r@ped me.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Text post from 10 years ago about talking about avocados for an hour, illustrating painful but hilarious date fails.

    nutellatime Report

    14points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The username has reminded me that I have a fresh pack of strawberries and a fresh jar of Nutella in the kitchen... it may soon be Nutella time for me... 🍓

    3
    3points
    reply
    #3

    Social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where hair caught fire from a candle in a kitchen.

    guacaflockaflames Report

    14points
    POST

    What you (think you) know about dating, successful relationships, and ‘perfect’ partners might just be wrong.

    Based on the findings of a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, your own judgment of your relationship reveals more about its quality and success than your or your significant other’s personality.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Oh No

    Social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where spit accidentally lands on a date’s black shirt.

    doubledribbl Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    And That's How I Met Your Mother

    Text post about a painful but hilarious date fail where a girl introduces her new date to her ex-roommate.

    Cooper35 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man Found Exactly What He Wanted. Talking Stage Is Not Necessary

    Tweet about painful but hilarious date fails where a first date involved measuring a ring finger with tape and second date had a tattoo incident.

    Einjeth_ Report

    14points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know that everyone who's asked about the tattoo is told that she's his crazy ex girlfriend

    1
    1point
    reply

    In a nutshell, how appreciative you are of your partner, and how satisfied you feel your partner is with you, are more important than who you both are as individuals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vital things are the effort you both put in, your commitment, appreciation, satisfaction with your intimate life, perceived satisfaction, and how you handle conflict.

    So, instead of obsessing over whether your significant other checks all or most of your boxes, you should focus on engaging with them.
    #7

    Not The Paper

    Tweet about a first date hiking adventure that turned into a rescue, illustrating painful but hilarious date fails.

    thatstelladoe Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment about a painful but hilarious date fail where he brought his mom.

    CaptainFartHole Report

    14points
    POST
    #9

    This Is Actually Hilarious

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a framed photo on a first date.

    Feeling_Voice1053 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Western University in London, Ontario, Samantha Joel, told CNN.

    “It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”

    #10

    Text post showing a funny and painful date fail where someone calls their date by the wrong name.

    i_heart_kermit Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    Had To Pay To Give Legal Advice

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail involving unexpected family law questions throughout the date.

    GoldenBoy407305 Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    People Do Weird Things

    Screenshot of a hilarious and painful online dating fail where a girl reveals she eats a book with frayed pages.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Granddaughter of the guy who ate a whole plane? 😄 There's quite a lot of people who will munch on a bit of paper sometimes, but to have a dedicated book that you're eating, sounds like a different level, so methodical.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people try to come across as better than they really are on first dates. It’s natural. Most of us want to leave a positive first impression on the strangers we meet.

    And yet, this means that you might not get to grips with someone’s real character, quirks, and flaws until much later into dating them, because they’re actively trying to hide them.
    #13

    Text post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where someone vomited on a ride yet stayed together and got engaged years later.

    Crashmaster007 Report

    13points
    POST
    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the happy ending to this one.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Crazy Thing Is All Week We Were Vibing So Good On The Phone I Was So Excited For This Date

    Tweet from Tebello sharing a painful but hilarious date fail about someone showing up barefoot on a date.

    matyoloqueen Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    A Surprise Double Date

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail where someone showed up five months pregnant on a first date.

    stashafful Report

    13points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are pregnant single women not permitted to enjoy some company?

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luckily, some people are so awful at leaving good first impressions that you can instantly recognize their red flags and problematic behavior patterns.

    Though this leads to awkward and embarrassing encounters, this is actually a good thing. Why? Because you instantly realize these individuals are worth avoiding. And so, you won’t waste any more of your precious time dating them.

    #16

    Ohh

    Text post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where a racquetball hit the date twice in the face.

    safe_work_for_naught Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    Sounds Like He Was Desperate Not To Let An Expensive Trip Go To Waste

    Screenshot of a painful but hilarious date fail where a man nearly proposes on a first date after a broken engagement.

    crazycatlady331 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Waiter Is My Hero

    Tweet sharing a painful but hilarious date fail where a man juggled two first dates at a restaurant.

    see_kel Report

    12points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How very 90s comedy of him.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Guardian notes that some of the worst things people can do to leave a bad impression on a first date include things like arriving late, canceling the date on short notice, or even not bothering to turn up with no warning.

    Other things that might push your potential partner away are things like looking wildly different from your dating profile photo, complaining a lot, and whining about being exhausted.
    #19

    I Was So Embarrassed

    Tweet from a woman describing a painful but hilarious date fail where the man fell asleep on a restaurant patio sofa.

    euphorixa Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    Cool Ok Bye

    Reddit post sharing a painful but hilarious date fail about not getting movie tickets together and sitting apart.

    Safe_Regret_8592 Report

    11points
    POST
    #21

    At Least You Realized Before It Got Too Far

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment revealing an awkward family-related date fail.

    LKWSpeedwagon Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other alarm-worthy first-date behaviors are things like criticizing your food, insisting on ordering for your date, constantly talking about yourself, whining about your ex-partners, and being overly sarcastic.

    You also won’t leave a good impression on your date if you are too self-deprecating, boast about not being like other people, are not curious about them at all, or agree with absolutely everything they say.
    #22

    That's Just Heartless

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving babysitting and leftover food.

    Larellj Report

    11points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are single women who co-parent not permitted to enjoy some company?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Happy Ending

    Screenshot of text describing painful but hilarious date fails including awkward encounters and unexpected reactions on dates.

    Jessie_James Report

    10points
    POST
    #24

    Who Only Eats One Slice?

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post describing painful but hilarious date fails involving awkward outfits and rude behavior.

    etothepowerof3 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some relationship red flags indicate that your date might be a truly toxic individual. WebMD warns that some of these toxic personality traits include controlling behavior, causing drama, behaving inconsistently, craving attention, and not being able to be happy for you.

    A good rule of thumb is to avoid people who confuse you with their behavior, make you feel uncomfortable, and who you feel are manipulating you.
    #25

    Reddit user shares a painful but hilarious date fail of being stood up after a dance 30 years ago.

    djse Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Text post sharing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a disappointing first date at a local brewery.

    kkeesla Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    Safe To Say The Date Will Not Happen

    Text message conversation showing a painful but hilarious date fail with awkward excuses and misunderstandings.

    VladislavThePoker_ Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of these posts about dating fails made you wince and cringe the most? What is absolutely the worst date that you’ve ever been on? Have you ever embarrassed yourself on a first date? What are your top relationship red flags?

    On the flip side, what’s the best date you’ve ever had? If you’d like to share some of your experiences, we’ll be waiting to read them in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #28

    I'm "Trying" To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?

    Text conversation showing a hilarious and painful date fail about drinking preferences and awkward first meeting ideas.

    DarthSadie Report

    10points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP can remove the ? from the contact name

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman sharing a painful but hilarious date fail where she left after her answers were written down.

    suzyeh73 Report

    10points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are genuinely interested guys with poor memories not permitted to enjoy some company?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Sorry What?

    Tweet describing a painful but hilarious date fail where someone dipped their hand into a drink and ate a berry.

    Sulflower_Rose Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    That's Actually Kind Of Cute

    Tweet about a painful but hilarious date fail where the date forgot what their partner looked like in the restaurant.

    _Cx2_ Report

    10points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be me. I have face-blindness.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Like How Does That Happen

    Tweet discussing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a Tinder date and an awkward wedding dress moment.

    clur_sands Report

    10points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amicable with his ex-wife. Green flag. Don't know the circumstances around getting OP involved on their first date. Can't determine that flag's colour.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    When They Say Men Are Blunt

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail where a man mistakenly thought his date was her sister.

    BeccaDelphia Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The Bro Code Kicked In

    Tweet showing a humorous and painful date fail involving a waiter hiding expensive drinks, illustrating awkward social moments.

    masaun_k Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    She Really Didn't Want To Go On That Date

    Tweet about a painful but hilarious date fail involving a burned-down restaurant and a missed second date.

    DrdreGator Report

    10points
    POST
    #36

    A Real One

    Tweet showing a date fail where someone got arrested after giving a waitress a side eye, illustrating painful but hilarious date fails.

    HugItOutAlready Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    Mistakes Were Made

    Social media post showing a painful but hilarious date fail where someone was publicly complained about during the date.

    worstfirstdate_ Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Interesting Question

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail where one person awkwardly asks about liking when guys throw up.

    VeinRichard Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    She Got The Ick

    Tweet about a painful but hilarious date fail involving earwax mishap during a first meal together.

    fesshole Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    Send Help

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a roommate joining the date unexpectedly.

    TogarSucks Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    Reddit user shares a painful but hilarious date fail involving awkward silence and unexpected revelations during lunch.

    BecksSoccer Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where one person talks only about their tractor.

    ethereal_galaxias Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Oi got a brand new combine harvester, an oi'll give you the key... 🎶

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Reddit user shares a painful but hilarious date fail about a restroom break and a bartender interaction.

    One-Cup-4337 Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    Screenshot of a painful but hilarious date fail story about a language barrier causing awkward communication.

    L_750z Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    That's Wild

    Tweet about a painful but hilarious date fail where a blind date stayed silent and canceled afterward.

    sedore93 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    It Was A Gas Station Near Her So She Could Easily Walk Home

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving an accidental text from a date calling someone ugly.

    Paynen_Sahrow Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    She Sounds Fun

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a drunk date peeing beside a car.

    Bens_head_space Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    She Definitely Needed That Foot Rub

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a foot rub with a bad smell.

    Paynen_Sahrow Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    Super Disrespectful And Flakey

    Screenshot of a painful but hilarious date fail tweet about showing up 3 hours late claiming to be a pageant queen.

    MNCVKG Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Probably Works There Now

    Screenshot of a Twitter post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving a Walmart candy shopping incident.

    JonathanMcCall Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    "Here For A Good Time Not Long Time"

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail about ice skating and Tinder profile photo update.

    Drunk_by_10am Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    I Would Of Face Palmed So Hard

    Tweet showing a funny date fail where one person confused Red Lobster for Outback Steakhouse, a painful but hilarious date fail.

    jimmyfallon Report

    9points
    POST
    raeraebum avatar
    Chat GPT
    Chat GPT
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh I'd laugh so hard. What's wrong with him. I'll take him

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Tweet showing a painful but hilarious date fail where a blind date complains about her ex the entire dinner.

    ComedySeth1 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    At Least He Tried To Be Funny

    Tweet describing a funny and painful date fail involving a man using two straws to pretend to be a mammoth on a coffee date.

    sehahaj Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he didn't pull his trouser pockets out and then pretend to be an elephant....

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Suggested A Date, Got A Lecture

    Text message exchange showing a painful but hilarious date fail discussing first date preferences and misunderstandings.

    Leadingman_ Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    It's Something I Haven't Thought About In Years So Was Fun To Remember And Share

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving fainting at a Bette Midler show.

    zenny517 Report

    8points
    POST
    #57

    She Will Always Love Him

    Tweet from Worst First Date about a painful but hilarious date fail involving karaoke and an ex dedication.

    worstfirstdate_ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    He Didn’t Market Himself Very Well. Did He?

    Tweet about a painful but hilarious date fail where a marketing executive was late and made awkward remarks.

    fesshole Report

    8points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Americans can't ever do Australian accents!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Ouch

    Text post describing a painful but hilarious date fail with a broken car A/C leading to awkward sweaty moments and an uncomfortable goodbye.

    WriteReflections Report

    7points
    POST
    #60

    Only Three Haircuts

    Text post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving mocked drink choices and leaving early after 20 minutes.

    aykshually_elsewhere Report

    7points
    POST
    #61

    Needless To Say, There Was No Second Date

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a painful but hilarious date fail involving spilled hard cider and a long walk home.

    aykshually_elsewhere Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I Asked If She Would Split The $350 Sushi Dinner She Wanted For The First Date

    Text message conversation showing a harsh and hilarious date fail involving rude and blunt rejection.

    Boring_Mango1098 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Screenshot of a painful but hilarious date fail involving moving day, rejection, and a saved WhatsApp conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #64

    I Just Messed Up Big Time

    Text post about a painful but hilarious date fail involving a mix-up with event tickets and a six-hour car ride.

    ShineiNozen Report

    7points
    POST
    #65

    Screenshot of a painful but hilarious date fail where a girl discusses future plans on the first date, causing awkwardness.

    caveman7392 Report

    7points
    POST
    oktopus1973 avatar
    OktopuS
    OktopuS
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wouldn't surprise me if his mom had some involvement in that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Oh My

    Text post describing a painful but hilarious date fail where a girl shares an awkward personal detail early in the date.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    oktopus1973 avatar
    OktopuS
    OktopuS
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That last sentence is quite the punchline...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    $5 Uber Request For First Date

    Text message conversation showing a confusing and painful but hilarious date fail with mixed signals and cancellation.

    richpinta Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!