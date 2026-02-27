53 Times Women Shut Down Men With Humor So Sharp It Left Them Hurting For Days
Some days, being a woman is amazing. There’s nothing like bonding with a random stranger in the ladies’ room who loves your outfit, and women tend to have each other’s backs in every single situation. But it can be frustrating when you have to deal with people of the opposite gender whose minds are stuck in the 1950s.
Apparently, even in 2026, some men insist on sharing ignorant and offensive posts about women online. So Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots from social media where women gave these misogynists brutal reality checks. Enjoy scrolling through this list of men being roasted for their outdated views, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start calling out disrespectful comments online!
Now Sit Down And Shut Up, Stefan
Anti-Feminist
It's Never The Man's Fault
Social media tends to be a toxic place in general. It’s not good for anyone’s mental health, and it’s been known to exacerbate eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and bullying. But despite knowing all of this, it’s estimated that over 93% of the world’s internet users have at least some form of social media.
Even if you’re just there to post cute pictures of your cat or find inspiration for what to cook for dinner, there’s a good chance you’re going to eventually encounter some extremely toxic content. And if you’re a woman, you probably won’t have to look hard to find some misogynistic posts.
Local Man
Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny
When we say "all most guys want is s*x" this is what we mean
Joseph Got Violated
One 2025 survey found that a whopping 73% of Gen Z social media users say they’ve encountered misogynistic content online. Half of them noted that they see this kind of content at least once a week. And it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon, as 70% of those surveyed say that this kind of rhetoric has been increasing on social media.
Over half of Gen Z women say they’ve received inappropriate emojis from men on social media, while 44% say they’ve been sent unsolicited explicit images. At the same time, 43% have been body-shamed online, and 40% have been subjected to unwanted suggestive comments. 32% have even experienced hate speech, and over a quarter of Gen Z women say they’ve been stalked online.
So Proud Of Him Coming Out
I Do Applaud Women Wanting Better Partnerships
Have We Tried Letting Women Run Things Yet?
Apparently, TikTok is the worst offender when it comes to this kind of toxic behavior. 80% of Gen Z women say they’ve experienced it on that platform, while 61% say they’ve been targeted on Instagram. Unfortunately, women from marginalized communities are even more vulnerable to this kind of harassment. Nearly a third of Gen Z women with disabilities say they’ve received threats of violence against them, compared to only 18% of all Gen Z women who have experienced misogyny online.
So Close
What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?
Ignoring The Unhinged First Tweet I’ve Never Someone Murdered Like This Before
While it’s easy for someone who has never experienced this kind of behavior to assume that women can simply log off and ignore it, it’s not that simple. It’s crucial that we call out and put a stop to these kinds of comments because they can take a significant toll on the individuals being targeted. In fact, 44% of Gen Z women who have experienced misogyny online say it has negatively impacted their mental health.
Why Aren't Women More Superficial?
I Wish I Could Reply Like This
Dating Over 100 Women In The Last 25 Years
It’s also important to point out that these kinds of comments and concerning behaviors don’t just stay online. They’re being spread by real people, and they can have real-world implications.
Men frequently cited Andrew Tate as a key figure in spreading these toxic attitudes, but Donald Trump was often named as a contributor as well. 61% of Gen Zers believe that political leaders’ rhetoric and actions are directly fueling this kind of toxicity online. And nearly half blame statements and actions made by tech leaders for exacerbating the problem.
Well-Done And Burnt To A Crisp
Found In The Wild
Ain't That The Truth
Online, it can sometimes be difficult to determine if someone is joking or ragebaiting. But no matter what their intentions are, it’s dangerous and harmful to share misogynistic content on the internet, especially when it might be seen by impressionable young minds. A UK survey even found that 66% of boys between the ages of 11 and 14 reported that seeing misogynistic content online makes them feel worried, sad, or scared.
Still One Of My Favorites
Ah Yes Women Equal To Burgers
I've Been Asking Myself This
So what’s the best way to combat this toxic content online? Well, the women on this list are doing a pretty good job already. UN Women also suggests countering manosphere content by promoting healthy examples of masculinity. Misogyny should be addressed head-on and challenged, especially if you notice signs of manosphere radicalization in boys or teens. These misogynistic views aren’t based in science; they’re rooted in bigotry and fear. It’s important to help men see how ridiculous these claims are.
Best Comeback Ever
I Am Married To A Tampon Applicator
What Is A Woman?
Are you enjoying your scroll through these posts, pandas? Obviously, we know that not all men are like this. But the ones that are definitely deserve to be called out! Keep upvoting the screenshots that make you smile, and if you’re looking for another article calling out ignorant posts on social media, look no further than right here.
There Are Still People That Believe In The Whole Virgin Thing?
I Really Don’t Think He Ever Considered That
Ladies, If Your Back Hurts Because Of Your Breasts, Just Work Out
Look Who Just Discovered Consent
I Agree With The Comment
What Makes You Think I'm Looking To Attract You
We Are Starting It Early, Guys
The Title Itself Is A Red Flag
Rob, You Have The Iq Of Yogurt
I Don’t Even Know What To Say
He Won't Be Ploughing Anyone Any Time Soon
A True High Value Man
Seems A Little Suspicious To Me
Patriarchy Burn
Mom’s Shouldn’t Have To Do Everything
Just Girly Things
Misogyny Reverse Card
Aggressive But Relatable
Addressing The “Women Can’t Be Leaders” Argument
Gotta Love That Misogyny Money
It's Not "Just A Joke," And He's Not "Just Kidding."
I'm Too Amazing For Any Woman Out There *yawn*
Someone Bring This Guy A Liquid Nitrogen
The Mother Of Your Daughter Is Right There
Found One In The Wild
Toxic Manosphere
Women Hate Actual Work
Hur Dur Girls Can’t Be Gamers
Rude, Sexist, And Completely Ignorant Of The Thing He's Obsessed With
