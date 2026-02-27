ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, being a woman is amazing. There’s nothing like bonding with a random stranger in the ladies’ room who loves your outfit, and women tend to have each other’s backs in every single situation. But it can be frustrating when you have to deal with people of the opposite gender whose minds are stuck in the 1950s. 

Apparently, even in 2026, some men insist on sharing ignorant and offensive posts about women online. So Bored Panda has compiled a list of screenshots from social media where women gave these misogynists brutal reality checks. Enjoy scrolling through this list of men being roasted for their outdated views, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start calling out disrespectful comments online!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Now Sit Down And Shut Up, Stefan

Twitter exchange showing women shutting down men with sharp humor, highlighting witty comebacks that left men hurting.

Suprovation Report

18points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Anti-Feminist

    Screenshot of a sharp humorous exchange where a woman cleverly shuts down a man's anti-feminist statement.

    apocalypticalley Report

    15points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OH HES GONNA NEED THE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR THAT BURN

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    It's Never The Man's Fault

    Tweet highlighting sharp humor from a woman shutting down a man about judgment on teenage girls versus grown men.

    apocalypticalley Report

    15points
    POST

    Social media tends to be a toxic place in general. It’s not good for anyone’s mental health, and it’s been known to exacerbate eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and bullying. But despite knowing all of this, it’s estimated that over 93% of the world’s internet users have at least some form of social media. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even if you’re just there to post cute pictures of your cat or find inspiration for what to cook for dinner, there’s a good chance you’re going to eventually encounter some extremely toxic content. And if you’re a woman, you probably won’t have to look hard to find some misogynistic posts.  
    #4

    Local Man

    Humorous online conversation where women use sharp wit to shut down men in playful, clever exchanges about leg hair and evolution.

    Kore624 Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange where a woman shuts down a man with sharp wit and humor.

    retrocotfan Report

    13points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we say "all most guys want is s*x" this is what we mean

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Joseph Got Violated

    Screenshot of a sharp humorous comment by a woman shutting down a man in an online conversation thread.

    Truevibe_ Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One 2025 survey found that a whopping 73% of Gen Z social media users say they’ve encountered misogynistic content online. Half of them noted that they see this kind of content at least once a week. And it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon, as 70% of those surveyed say that this kind of rhetoric has been increasing on social media.

    Over half of Gen Z women say they’ve received inappropriate emojis from men on social media, while 44% say they’ve been sent unsolicited explicit images. At the same time, 43% have been body-shamed online, and 40% have been subjected to unwanted suggestive comments. 32% have even experienced hate speech, and over a quarter of Gen Z women say they’ve been stalked online.  
    #7

    So Proud Of Him Coming Out

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously discussing gender and age, highlighting sharp humor women use to shut down men.

    Eternelle_06 Report

    13points
    POST
    #8

    I Do Applaud Women Wanting Better Partnerships

    Tweet by Sara K. Runnels about women choosing singlehood and witty responses that shut down men sharply.

    prettyedge411 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Have We Tried Letting Women Run Things Yet?

    Screenshot of a social media post where a woman humorously shuts down men with sharp wit about matriarchy and misery.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apparently, TikTok is the worst offender when it comes to this kind of toxic behavior. 80% of Gen Z women say they’ve experienced it on that platform, while 61% say they’ve been targeted on Instagram. Unfortunately, women from marginalized communities are even more vulnerable to this kind of harassment. Nearly a third of Gen Z women with disabilities say they’ve received threats of violence against them, compared to only 18% of all Gen Z women who have experienced misogyny online.
    #10

    So Close

    Twitter exchange showing sharp humor where a woman shuts down a man's comment about women's biggest nightmare.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    13points
    POST
    #11

    What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

    Social media exchange showing women using sharp humor to shut down men with witty comebacks and clever arguments.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    12points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    exactly we're the reason you exist...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Ignoring The Unhinged First Tweet I’ve Never Someone Murdered Like This Before

    Tweet exchange showing sharp humor from a woman shutting down a man with witty comeback on gender and intelligence.

    Professional_Fail_62 Report

    12points
    POST

    While it’s easy for someone who has never experienced this kind of behavior to assume that women can simply log off and ignore it, it’s not that simple. It’s crucial that we call out and put a stop to these kinds of comments because they can take a significant toll on the individuals being targeted. In fact, 44% of Gen Z women who have experienced misogyny online say it has negatively impacted their mental health.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Why Aren't Women More Superficial?

    Social media post showing women shutting down men with sharp humor about dating and possessions.

    g1rlchild Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    I Wish I Could Reply Like This

    Social media exchange showing women shutting down men with sharp humor in cold weather gas pumping debate.

    Itchy-Pie-2482 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Dating Over 100 Women In The Last 25 Years

    Screenshot of a sharp humorous exchange where a woman shuts down a man with witty personal satisfaction advice.

    dayman56 Report

    12points
    POST

    It’s also important to point out that these kinds of comments and concerning behaviors don’t just stay online. They’re being spread by real people, and they can have real-world implications. 

    Men frequently cited Andrew Tate as a key figure in spreading these toxic attitudes, but Donald Trump was often named as a contributor as well. 61% of Gen Zers believe that political leaders’ rhetoric and actions are directly fueling this kind of toxicity online. And nearly half blame statements and actions made by tech leaders for exacerbating the problem.   
    #16

    Well-Done And Burnt To A Crisp

    Twitter exchange showing a woman using sharp humor to shut down men's advice on how to keep a man.

    princessofstuff Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Found In The Wild

    Social media comments showing women using sharp humor to shut down men in online discussions about sensitive topics.

    alicelric Report

    12points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh no im such a bad girl i- i guess i wont use it for my alpha sigma male to love me uwu /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Ain't That The Truth

    Social media post where a woman humorously shuts down men trying to claim single women are unhappy about being single.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST

    Online, it can sometimes be difficult to determine if someone is joking or ragebaiting. But no matter what their intentions are, it’s dangerous and harmful to share misogynistic content on the internet, especially when it might be seen by impressionable young minds. A UK survey even found that 66% of boys between the ages of 11 and 14 reported that seeing misogynistic content online makes them feel worried, sad, or scared.   
    #19

    Still One Of My Favorites

    Online exchange showing women using sharp humor to shut down men in a witty social media comment thread.

    AristFrost Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    Ah Yes Women Equal To Burgers

    Side-by-side comparison of hamburgers humorously illustrating women shutting down men with sharp humor before and after makeup.

    Justthriving56 Report

    11points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep this argument aside - that burger bun looks hella good (Im fasting lol)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I've Been Asking Myself This

    Tweet by user hajar highlighting sharp humor from a woman shutting down the idea of unequal household roles in marriage.

    blankconfrontation Report

    11points
    POST

    So what’s the best way to combat this toxic content online? Well, the women on this list are doing a pretty good job already. UN Women also suggests countering manosphere content by promoting healthy examples of masculinity. Misogyny should be addressed head-on and challenged, especially if you notice signs of manosphere radicalization in boys or teens. These misogynistic views aren’t based in science; they’re rooted in bigotry and fear. It’s important to help men see how ridiculous these claims are.  
    #22

    Best Comeback Ever

    Social media exchange showing a woman using sharp humor to shut down a man's comment effectively.

    totoroki13 Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    I Am Married To A Tampon Applicator

    Facebook comments showing women shutting down men with humor, sparking witty online debates and laughs.

    ramdamble Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    What Is A Woman?

    Twitter exchange where women shut down men with humor so sharp it left them hurting for days in a witty conversation.

    peacesofwar Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these posts, pandas? Obviously, we know that not all men are like this. But the ones that are definitely deserve to be called out! Keep upvoting the screenshots that make you smile, and if you’re looking for another article calling out ignorant posts on social media, look no further than right here
    #25

    There Are Still People That Believe In The Whole Virgin Thing?

    Twitter exchange showing women using humor to shut down men with sharp comebacks that left them hurting.

    parentedaccident Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    I Really Don’t Think He Ever Considered That

    A Twitter exchange where a woman humorously shuts down a man's comment about attractive women's conversation skills.

    its_givinggg Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Ladies, If Your Back Hurts Because Of Your Breasts, Just Work Out

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing women shutting down men with humor so sharp it left them hurting.

    escapeshark Report

    11points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm gonna hold your hand when I say this, buddy, but...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Look Who Just Discovered Consent

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange showcasing women shutting down men with sharp humor and witty replies.

    sunset_bay Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    I Agree With The Comment

    Social media post showing women’s sharp humor shutting down men's outdated beliefs with witty comments.

    plantedcactuses Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    What Makes You Think I'm Looking To Attract You

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing a woman shutting down a man with sharp humor in a conversation.

    QweenXiabalba Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    We Are Starting It Early, Guys

    Social media post highlighting sharp humor women use to shut down men’s stereotypes about daughters and caregiving.

    whatshould-ido Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    The Title Itself Is A Red Flag

    Reddit thread discussing women's sharp humor used to shut down men with witty and biting comments.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Rob, You Have The Iq Of Yogurt

    Screenshot of a social media thread where women use sharp humor to shut down men in a feminist discussion.

    anonymous_14386 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I Don’t Even Know What To Say

    Twitter exchange where a woman uses sharp humor to shut down a man’s comments about external beauty and aging.

    Vector_Ove Report

    11points
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just can't. Why do the incels believe the most ludicrous things about the human body?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    He Won't Be Ploughing Anyone Any Time Soon

    Social media exchange showing women shutting down men with humor that is sharp and impactful.

    Director-Atreides Report

    11points
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This twit thinks women are dirt.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    A True High Value Man

    Social media exchange where a woman humorously shuts down a man boasting about his expensive outfit and lifestyle.

    jamesisntcool Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Seems A Little Suspicious To Me

    Text post showing a sharp humorous exchange highlighting women shutting down men with witty comebacks.

    ProudnotLoud Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Patriarchy Burn

    Social media exchange showing sharp humor where a woman shuts down a man with a witty response, highlighting humor power.

    sigma_god Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Mom’s Shouldn’t Have To Do Everything

    Tweet by Olivia Julianna humorously addressing men who ignore helping moms with babies, showcasing sharp humor from women.

    Alex45784 Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    Just Girly Things

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a woman using sharp humor to shut down a sexist comment about crossing legs.

    opheliainthedeep Report

    10points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    me and my sister were on the bus (shes turning 12) and she was sitting in a way that her thighs were showing. My god I was terrified for her. I told her to sit properly NOT BECAUSE WOMEN SHOULD BE ORDERLY OR ANYTHING I just dont want her to get cat-called like I did..

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Misogyny Reverse Card

    Screenshot of a sharp humorous social media exchange where a woman shuts down a man with witty humor.

    No_Lack_7636 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Aggressive But Relatable

    Comment exchange showing women shutting down men with humor, featuring sharp and witty responses in an online conversation.

    mareksierra Report

    10points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    imagine ur getting it with a guy and you say the same sentence while shoving a finger up their b*m suddenly its a*****t? I'm not saying it isnt, but why is it a*****t there and not a*****t here??

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Addressing The “Women Can’t Be Leaders” Argument

    Social media post showing women using sharp humor to shut down men on leadership and credit traits.

    youngbutnotstupid Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Gotta Love That Misogyny Money

    YouTube comment exchange where a woman shuts down sexist troll with sharp humor and confidence in tech expertise.

    live_wire_ Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    It's Not "Just A Joke," And He's Not "Just Kidding."

    Text post discussing how men test boundaries with sexist or creepy comments, reflecting sharp humor that shuts down men.

    coffeeblossom Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    I'm Too Amazing For Any Woman Out There *yawn*

    Screenshot of a Reddit post with a humorous comment exemplifying women shutting down men with sharp humor.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey kids, another ego to pop! I'm handing out pins, who wants one?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Someone Bring This Guy A Liquid Nitrogen

    Twitter exchange showing women shutting down men with sharp humor in a viral social media comeback.

    Revealed_Jailor Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    The Mother Of Your Daughter Is Right There

    Tweet exchange showcasing women shutting down men with humor so sharp it left them hurting, emphasizing witty comebacks.

    PastelFeverDreams Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Found One In The Wild

    Reddit exchange where a woman humorously shuts down a man discussing being called a creep for approaching females.

    Himbo_Shaped Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Toxic Manosphere

    Screenshot of a sharp humorous online exchange where a woman shuts down a man boasting about his lifestyle.

    anihc_LieCheatSteal Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Women Hate Actual Work

    Online conversation showing women shutting down men with humor, highlighting sharp comebacks in social media comments.

    AirRideA Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    Hur Dur Girls Can’t Be Gamers

    YouTube comment thread where women shut down men's misconceptions with sharp humor and facts in a video discussion.

    BusyBeeBusyBee Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Rude, Sexist, And Completely Ignorant Of The Thing He's Obsessed With

    Young woman posing confidently in a stylish outfit beside a humorous online comment exchange showing sharp wit moments.

    girlboss93 Report

    8points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the girl is gorgeous too like cmon man your pimples probably have pimples on them

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!