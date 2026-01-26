56 Times Americans Wrote Such Dumb Comments, The Internet Just Had EnoughInterview With Expert
We live in a world where the internet lives in our pockets and somehow, basic facts still manage to slip through the cracks.
While not everyone is clueless, some Americans seem to live by the motto “ignorance is bliss.”
It’s not always the small stuff, sometimes it’s geography, sometimes politics, and sometimes things that should be common sense.
Bored Panda has put together a list to showcase some of the most head‑scratching and facepalm‑worthy moments that perfectly capture this kind of ignorance.
Get ready to cringe and laugh because the funny (and slightly painful) part is how confident some of these takes are.
Apparently Cleopatra VII Was African American
Could Someone Like Jimmy Kimmel Even Exist In Germany?
Much more likely to be tolerated in Germany than America at the present moment
That’s More Money Than Many Europeans Would Make In Their Whole Lives
Believing that the US is still the greatest country in the world has led some people into pretty embarrassing territory.
It’s not just casual online comments either, like people saying the dollar is unbeatable or that Fahrenheit somehow makes more sense than Celsius.
Many studies and surveys have shown that a number of Americans can’t answer even basic questions about their own government, let alone the rest of the world.
"Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous"
“Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”
They make a good point. My insulin (Australia) is free and I'm VERY frivolous with it. I add it to soups and stews, use it for watering pot plants and even bathe in it sometimes. Perhaps I'd be less wasteful if I had to pay a gazillion dollars for it
"American Women Don’t Have Armpit Hair"
A 2019 survey by the Council on Foreign Relations and National Geographic found that Americans only got about half the questions right on geography and world affairs. Only 6% scored 80% or higher, even though most say global issues matter to them.
Back in 2011, when Newsweek gave 1,000 Americans the official US citizenship test, 29% couldn’t name the vice president and nearly three-quarters couldn’t explain why the US fought the Cold War. They aptly titled their result as “how ignorant are Americans?”
Another survey found that more people could name characters from 'The Simpsons' than the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
"If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400"
I refuse to believe that most Americans are this dumb. Surely they have some geography and history lessons in school?
Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down
Neanderthals Are Not Real
Bored Panda spoke to George A Barnett, PhD, a professor of communication at the University of California, to understand why some Americans are clueless and what perpetuates this stereotype.
“The US is isolated from the rest of the world, with direct contacts with only Canada and Mexico. This makes travel to other countries difficult. Only 20 some percent have passports to visit other countries and those with passports tend to be those who go on cruises or to all-inclusive resorts,” he says.
He believes that a lot of American news media outlets mostly concentrate on domestic events, not on what is taking place around the world. "Research indicates that the media only reports on those countries that are physically proxemic and culturally and economically similar."
"While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi"
No, it isn't. Because Aldi actually is German, not American. It's a difficult concept.....
These People
I think they need to find the bozo who first coined "I could care less" and slap their head
I Disagree With His Reasoning, But I Must Admit; France Would Be Much Better Off Without French
You might find way too many French speakers in France itself, too. Be careful!
Barnett notes that the American educational system focuses heavily on American and Western/European civilization and history. “We are taught nothing about Asia, Africa and Latin America.”
He says research on social media also indicates that people have network ties with only those that are similar, which could be another reason why Americans are less aware about the rest of the world.
"Slowly Introduce Europeans To The Concept Of Drinking Water"
We Are The Most Creative Nation In The World
"Yet We Occupy Your Country With Our Military"
Surely, Americans aren’t the only ones who get facts wrong. But their voices are everywhere online, so their mistakes get noticed more.
And with English being the main language of the internet, their clueless comments travel even further.
But that doesn’t mean they get a free pass — if anything, it’s all the more reason to pay attention and actually know what’s going on in the rest of the world. Or at least fact check from reliable sources before posting something online.
I Agree. American Beer Is Drunk By 99.9% Of The World. We Just Call It Water Everywhere Else
“I Am Wondering If I Should Have Euros And Pounds To Give To Our Tour Guide Or American Dollars?”
Euros in Dublin,pounds in Belfast. Perfectly reasonable question and at least they're asking. Just keep the dollars until you get home.
"I Refuse To Submit To The British Mind Virus Of Adding Random U's"
Experts recommend that people should educate themselves more by travelling abroad, studying a second language, and talking to people from other cultures and countries more often.
Try getting your news from somewhere besides your local TV channel or a US newspaper.
There are plenty of ways to learn beyond your own backyard, and honestly, with all the information available online, there’s really no excuse to stay ignorant anymore.
Harvard (University In Massachusetts) Is The Oldest In The World
I Saw 5 Burning US Flags On My Way In To Work This Morning, It's True
Because obviously,US laws apply to the rest of the world.
There's A National Gallery In Washington DC
Wait - what? TWO National Galleries!? Imagine the confusion if there were other nations with galleries as well as these two!
“Americans can’t ignore things that are happening on the other side of the world, because they do impact us. … Water availability and climate change and religious conflict — those are things that don’t pay attention to borders,” says Kathleen Schwille, former vice president of education at the National Geographic Society.
"The Cities Are No Different Than Ours"
Cities are the same in Europe? Wow! Although they're typically a bit older. That might scare some Americans....
What's Trinity?
"Im 100% Italian, Grew Up In Chicago"
It can be frustrating and challenging if you try to reason with ignorant people, especially when they hide behind their keyboards, and it’s easy to jump straight into an argument — but that rarely leads anywhere productive.
You can approach such conversations with curiosity rather than being annoyed so that you actually help someone learn, not just send them in an automatic defense mode.
Provide facts from reliable sources to clear doubts if someone is willing to listen to reason.
“Does Every State Have A Rugby Team Or Only Georgia”
Someone Doesn’t Understand Dd/Mm/Yy
You Ought To Have A Basic Grasp Of Latin If You're Working In... Latin America
Some people aren’t always ignorant on purpose, maybe they just haven’t had the chance to learn or the right environment or sources to help them.
Yet, we can't deny the fact that a lot of people online say things just to get a reaction and aren’t that interested in educating themselves. In that case, the best response might be no response at all.
Sometimes, the smartest move is simply to choose your battles. Not every dumb remark needs a rebuttal.
“American Is Too Big For Public Transport”
"Americans are too big for public transport." Fixed it for ya!
Bro Nobody Uses Euros
"They Just Don't Let Them Have Free Speech"
Why Can't It Just Be An American Flag? That Applies To Everybody
Real Carbonara Was Actually Invented In Chicago
I'm Not Fond Of How Many People In Ireland Treat Irish-Americans. They Get Outright Told They "Aren't Irish" At All
Irish people will have no problem with you talking about your heritage (just don't go too wild on the folk tales and faerie stuff). They will have a problem with you claiming to be Irish when you're clearly American.
The Universal 13th Amendment
Blood Nearly Boiling But Heart Rate Normal
Girl
"No, I Live In A First World Country"
They Don't Accept US IDs?
On A Post About America Being "The Land Of The Free"
As An American That Seems Pretty Cold, Its Over 100 In Texas Every Year 40s Is Pretty Cold
I Thought No Kings Tho?
USD Is The Only Currency
“And We Somehow Beat You In 2 World Wars And To The Moon. Incredible”
Er...who was the brains behind the*American* space program again?