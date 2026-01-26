ADVERTISEMENT

We live in a world where the internet lives in our pockets and somehow, basic facts still manage to slip through the cracks.

While not everyone is clueless, some Americans seem to live by the motto “ignorance is bliss.”

It’s not always the small stuff, sometimes it’s geography, sometimes politics, and sometimes things that should be common sense.

Bored Panda has put together a list to showcase some of the most head‑scratching and facepalm‑worthy moments that perfectly capture this kind of ignorance.

Get ready to cringe and laugh because the funny (and slightly painful) part is how confident some of these takes are.

Apparently Cleopatra VII Was African American

Screenshot of internet comments showing Americans writing dumb comments about African American identity with many downvotes and replies.

She definitely was ahead of her time, but not like this! 😂

    Could Someone Like Jimmy Kimmel Even Exist In Germany?

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread showing Americans writing dumb comments about German television and Jimmy Kimmel.

    Much more likely to be tolerated in Germany than America at the present moment

    That’s More Money Than Many Europeans Would Make In Their Whole Lives

    Screenshot of a dumb comment thread about the US paying Greenlanders, featuring internet users sharing uninformed opinions.

    It appears someone never learned place value.

    Believing that the US is still the greatest country in the world has led some people into pretty embarrassing territory.

    It’s not just casual online comments either, like people saying the dollar is unbeatable or that Fahrenheit somehow makes more sense than Celsius.

    Many studies and surveys have shown that a number of Americans can’t answer even basic questions about their own government, let alone the rest of the world.

    "Tarrifs Will Bring Some Prices Down Hopefully, Like iPhone. And Samsung Phone $1000-$1200 Is Ridiculous"

    Screenshot of a social media post showing dumb comments by Americans and humorous replies online.

    “Insulin Is A Privilege, Not A Right”

    Man sharing a Reddit comment about insulin pricing, highlighting dumb comments made by Americans on the internet.

    They make a good point. My insulin (Australia) is free and I'm VERY frivolous with it. I add it to soups and stews, use it for watering pot plants and even bathe in it sometimes. Perhaps I'd be less wasteful if I had to pay a gazillion dollars for it

    "American Women Don’t Have Armpit Hair"

    Twitter thread showing dumb comments by Americans debating hairy armpits on women, illustrating internet reactions.

    Perhaps he's never met a real woman?

    A 2019 survey by the Council on Foreign Relations and National Geographic found that Americans only got about half the questions right on geography and world affairs. Only 6% scored 80% or higher, even though most say global issues matter to them.

    Back in 2011, when Newsweek gave 1,000 Americans the official US citizenship test, 29% couldn’t name the vice president and nearly three-quarters couldn’t explain why the US fought the Cold War. They aptly titled their result as “how ignorant are Americans?”

    Another survey found that more people could name characters from 'The Simpsons' than the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

    "If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400"

    Screenshot of Americans commenting confusedly about Denmark’s postal service history, highlighting dumb internet comments.

    I refuse to believe that most Americans are this dumb. Surely they have some geography and history lessons in school?

    Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down

    Screenshot of an internet comment showing incorrect WW2 facts, highlighting dumb comments Americans wrote online.

    Neanderthals Are Not Real

    Screenshot of an online comment thread showing a debate about the existence of Neanderthals and dumb comments.

    I know a coultry with population of 145 millions of neanderthals.

    Bored Panda spoke to George A Barnett, PhD, a professor of communication at the University of California, to understand why some Americans are clueless and what perpetuates this stereotype.

    “The US is isolated from the rest of the world, with direct contacts with only Canada and Mexico. This makes travel to other countries difficult. Only 20 some percent have passports to visit other countries and those with passports tend to be those who go on cruises or to all-inclusive resorts,” he says.

    He believes that a lot of American news media outlets mostly concentrate on domestic events, not on what is taking place around the world. "Research indicates that the media only reports on those countries that are physically proxemic and culturally and economically similar."
    "While In Germany I Found An Aldi. The Aldi Is Nothing Like An American Aldi"

    Social media exchange showing dumb comments about Aldi being an American store instead of a German store.

    No, it isn't. Because Aldi actually is German, not American. It's a difficult concept.....

    These People

    Screenshot of dumb comments by Americans arguing about English grammar and syntax, sparking internet debate.

    I think they need to find the bozo who first coined "I could care less" and slap their head

    I Disagree With His Reasoning, But I Must Admit; France Would Be Much Better Off Without French

    Reddit comment confusing language and location in r/france, highlighting dumb comments by Americans on the internet.

    You might find way too many French speakers in France itself, too. Be careful!

    Barnett notes that the American educational system focuses heavily on American and Western/European civilization and history. “We are taught nothing about Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

    He says research on social media also indicates that people have network ties with only those that are similar, which could be another reason why Americans are less aware about the rest of the world.
    "Slowly Introduce Europeans To The Concept Of Drinking Water"

    Screenshot of dumb comments about importing American water to Europe, highlighting funny internet reactions and American comments.

    We Are The Most Creative Nation In The World

    Reddit thread showing Americans writing dumb comments about inventions and creativity in a viral internet debate.

    "Yet We Occupy Your Country With Our Military"

    Screenshot of online comments showing dumb remarks by Americans, illustrating internet reactions to such comments.

    Surely, Americans aren’t the only ones who get facts wrong. But their voices are everywhere online, so their mistakes get noticed more.

    And with English being the main language of the internet, their clueless comments travel even further.

    But that doesn’t mean they get a free pass — if anything, it’s all the more reason to pay attention and actually know what’s going on in the rest of the world. Or at least fact check from reliable sources before posting something online.
    I Agree. American Beer Is Drunk By 99.9% Of The World. We Just Call It Water Everywhere Else

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing one of many dumb comments by Americans that frustrated the internet.

    I like the burn in a title :D

    “I Am Wondering If I Should Have Euros And Pounds To Give To Our Tour Guide Or American Dollars?”

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a dumb comment by an American asking about currency for Ireland travel.

    Euros in Dublin,pounds in Belfast. Perfectly reasonable question and at least they're asking. Just keep the dollars until you get home.

    "I Refuse To Submit To The British Mind Virus Of Adding Random U's"

    Screenshot of internet comments showing Americans writing dumb comments about British politics, sparking online debate.

    Experts recommend that people should educate themselves more by travelling abroad, studying a second language, and talking to people from other cultures and countries more often.

    Try getting your news from somewhere besides your local TV channel or a US newspaper.

    There are plenty of ways to learn beyond your own backyard, and honestly, with all the information available online, there’s really no excuse to stay ignorant anymore.
    Harvard (University In Massachusetts) Is The Oldest In The World

    Online comments debate the oldest university, showcasing dumb comments Americans wrote causing internet reactions.

    I Saw 5 Burning US Flags On My Way In To Work This Morning, It's True

    Screenshot of a dumb comment about burning American flags in Europe, illustrating clueless online remarks by Americans.

    Because obviously,US laws apply to the rest of the world.

    There's A National Gallery In Washington DC

    Twitter exchange showing dumb comments by an American confusing National Gallery London with Washington DC location.

    Wait - what? TWO National Galleries!? Imagine the confusion if there were other nations with galleries as well as these two!

    “Americans can’t ignore things that are happening on the other side of the world, because they do impact us. … Water availability and climate change and religious conflict — those are things that don’t pay attention to borders,” says Kathleen Schwille, former vice president of education at the National Geographic Society.
    "The Cities Are No Different Than Ours"

    Screenshot of online comments showing dumb remarks made by Americans sparking reactions on the internet.

    Cities are the same in Europe? Wow! Although they're typically a bit older. That might scare some Americans....

    What's Trinity?

    Screenshot of a funny Twitter thread showing dumb comments and misunderstandings about the meaning of trinity.

    "Im 100% Italian, Grew Up In Chicago"

    Screenshot of online comments showing a humorous debate with dumb comments by Americans sparking reactions on the internet.

    It can be frustrating and challenging if you try to reason with ignorant people, especially when they hide behind their keyboards, and it’s easy to jump straight into an argument — but that rarely leads anywhere productive.

    You can approach such conversations with curiosity rather than being annoyed so that you actually help someone learn, not just send them in an automatic defense mode.

    Provide facts from reliable sources to clear doubts if someone is willing to listen to reason.
    “Does Every State Have A Rugby Team Or Only Georgia”

    Screenshot of dumb American comments about rugby teams and geography on a social media post with 444 comments.

    Someone Doesn’t Understand Dd/Mm/Yy

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a dumb comment about entering an incorrect date format.

    You Ought To Have A Basic Grasp Of Latin If You're Working In... Latin America

    Screenshot of a dumb comment on Twitter about a Latin teacher job ad, showing Americans writing such dumb comments.

    Some people aren’t always ignorant on purpose, maybe they just haven’t had the chance to learn or the right environment or sources to help them.

    Yet, we can't deny the fact that a lot of people online say things just to get a reaction and aren’t that interested in educating themselves. In that case, the best response might be no response at all.

    Sometimes, the smartest move is simply to choose your battles. Not every dumb remark needs a rebuttal.

    “American Is Too Big For Public Transport”

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a typical dumb comment Americans wrote about public transport and commuting.

    "Americans are too big for public transport." Fixed it for ya!

    Bro Nobody Uses Euros

    Screenshot of a dumb comment about currency, illustrating why Americans write such dumb comments online.

    "They Just Don't Let Them Have Free Speech"

    A social media comment claiming every country is as dumb as America but lacks free speech, sparking online reactions.

    I agree with the first part. ;)

    Why Can't It Just Be An American Flag? That Applies To Everybody

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a pride flag on a store window with a dumb comment about the American flag.

    Real Carbonara Was Actually Invented In Chicago

    Comments debating authenticity of carbonara recipe, showcasing dumb comments Americans wrote and internet reactions.

    The western version? As opposed to the one from very eastern Italy?

    I'm Not Fond Of How Many People In Ireland Treat Irish-Americans. They Get Outright Told They "Aren't Irish" At All

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a dumb American opinion on Ireland and Irish-American heritage.

    Irish people will have no problem with you talking about your heritage (just don't go too wild on the folk tales and faerie stuff). They will have a problem with you claiming to be Irish when you're clearly American.

    The Universal 13th Amendment

    Screenshot of online dumb comments where Americans debate slavery laws and the 13th amendment in incorrect ways.

    Blood Nearly Boiling But Heart Rate Normal

    Screenshot of a dumb comment about heart rate and body temperature highlighting Americans' dumb comments on the internet.

    Girl

    Screenshot of a dumb comment on a tsunami watch post related to Americans writing dumb comments online.

    "No, I Live In A First World Country"

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous dumb comment by a user, illustrating examples of Americans' dumb comments online.

    They Don't Accept US IDs?

    Reddit thread showing Americans confused about passport requirements while traveling in Thailand, with dumb comments.

    Not gonna get there without it, mate!

    On A Post About America Being "The Land Of The Free"

    Screenshot of an American user's online comment claiming the US is the oldest real country, reflecting dumb comments online.

    As An American That Seems Pretty Cold, Its Over 100 In Texas Every Year 40s Is Pretty Cold

    Screenshot of a heat map showing extreme heat in Australia and a dumb comment from an American about cold temperatures.

    I wonder if there was a person in murica who checked local temp before flying to Australia, saw 40 degrees, thought it's in Fahrenheit, and took the only worm cloths. ;D if so I wish I could see that :D

    I Thought No Kings Tho?

    Young man reacting to dumb comments online with discussions about kingdoms and kings in internet comments.

    And yet they let the orange stain self style himself as one.

    USD Is The Only Currency

    Online comments showing Americans making dumb remarks about geography and housing, illustrating dumb comments on the internet.

    Isn't the real Perth in Scotland ?

    “And We Somehow Beat You In 2 World Wars And To The Moon. Incredible”

    Sign for a shooting sport club claiming to be 550 years older than the USA, featured in dumb American internet comments.

    Er...who was the brains behind the*American* space program again?

    "Not Europeans They Don't Have It"

    Screenshot of a dumb comment thread where Americans debate about free will, highlighting internet reactions to silly remarks.

    “Europe Is Depressing. It Has Nothing Other Than Museums And Old Buildings”

    Screenshot of social media comments showing Americans' wealth compared to other countries, highlighting dumb internet comments.

    "We Built Our High Speed Rail In The Sky"

    Screenshot of tweets discussing high-speed rail connectivity in American cities over 500,000 population with dumb comments.

    Fahrenheit Is Objectively Better Than Celsius

    Twitter exchange about Fahrenheit vs Celsius accuracy, highlighting dumb comments Americans wrote that frustrated the internet.

    Bro Thinks His Insurance Payments Only Cover His Expenses

    Social media comments showing dumb opinions about universal health and insurance from Americans online debate.

    There Are No Replicas Of The Statue Of Liberty, So This Is AI

    Comments about Statue of Liberty replica bending like a balloon spark funny dumb American internet reactions.

    This Comment

    Screenshot of internet comments showing dumb remarks about sponges made of plastic, highlighting funny American comments.

    Why Do People Always Assume People Not From America Know American State Abbreviations?

    Screenshot of dumb comments on the internet showing misunderstanding of abbreviation PA with replies and reactions.

    One Of The Best Places On Earth

    Social media comment discussing dumb comments about the USA and Americans defending the country’s reputation online.

    I'd rather go to hell than to the US again.

    USA Invented Banking So There Is A Lot Of Technical Baggage

    Woman explaining why payment is confusing in America with a dumb comment about banking and technical baggage.

    The Knights Templar would like a word.

    Worldwide For US

    Online comments showing Americans misunderstanding worldwide in a humorous internet thread about English trailers.

    “I'd Rather Not Live A Country Where Memes Are Banned”

    Man in glasses holding two US passports, with a social media comment highlighted showing dumb American internet remarks.

    Physics Is Hard

    Screenshot of dumb comments from Americans debating rocket propulsion in a social media thread.

