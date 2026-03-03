ADVERTISEMENT

Americans spend an average of 17,600 minutes driving every single year. And a whopping 87.5% of the population over the age of 16 has been behind the wheel in the last 12 months. So it’s only natural for drivers to want to transform their cars into somewhere they actually look forward to spending time. Adding air fresheners, seat covers, and a customized sound system can immediately upgrade your vehicle.

But don’t forget about the exterior! Below, you’ll find a list of photos from the Bumper Stickers subreddit featuring hilarious, clever, and bold car accessories. Enjoy scrolling through these stickers that grabbed the attention of nearby drivers, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d consider putting on your own vehicle!