ADVERTISEMENT

Americans spend an average of 17,600 minutes driving every single year. And a whopping 87.5% of the population over the age of 16 has been behind the wheel in the last 12 months. So it’s only natural for drivers to want to transform their cars into somewhere they actually look forward to spending time. Adding air fresheners, seat covers, and a customized sound system can immediately upgrade your vehicle. 

But don’t forget about the exterior! Below, you’ll find a list of photos from the Bumper Stickers subreddit featuring hilarious, clever, and bold car accessories. Enjoy scrolling through these stickers that grabbed the attention of nearby drivers, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d consider putting on your own vehicle!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

George

Bumper sticker on blue car reading make Orwell fiction again with stars and red lines, a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker.

Short_Evening681 Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Spotted In Anchorage, AK

    Bumper sticker on a car with a hypnotic spiral design and text about wanting to merge, a hilarious and unhinged sticker.

    icybikes Report

    14points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heehee im going to say this next time in traffic trying to change lanes lol ( for some reason in my head its whispered in a s**y voice )

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Jsut Got My New Bumper Sticker. Can't Wait To Put It On!!!

    Red bumper sticker shaped like a baseball cap with the phrase "You're in a cult" spotted among hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers.

    magicallynot Report

    13points
    POST
    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anything political is a cult. It should be cut out of society like a malignant tumor.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    There are a few different types of car owners. Some treat their vehicles like their most prized possessions, spending hours washing and waxing them every week. They might not allow even a crumb of food inside or any beverages that aren’t water, and they may have nightmares about having to park under a tree full of birds. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, some drivers view their car as their best friend. They do everything together, so there’s no reason not to plaster the thing in stickers, enjoy a fast food meal inside every now and then, and take the car to the beach to see a beautiful sunset. And the Bumper Stickers subreddit is definitely dedicated to celebrating those in the second camp.   
    #4

    Too True

    Sticker on a car window with funny and unhinged bumper sticker saying clearly anyone can be president, thing way too far.

    Fragrant_Rock_8699 Report

    11points
    POST
    louisedavidson avatar
    Loudawg76
    Loudawg76
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be funny if it wasn’t so scary!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Fair To Say

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker reading Fox News When Facts Don't Matter on a plain surface.

    Sicside392 Report

    11points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Concise and to the point! Remember, in court they claimed they are only an entertainment channel.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Can Anyone Here Get On Board With This Message?

    Black car window with a bumper sticker reading hate never made any nation great under a partly cloudy sky reflection.

    bwagz1977 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to one survey, 60% of drivers in the United States have at least one bumper sticker on their car. And among those who hadn’t adorned their vehicles, a quarter of drivers said it was only because they hadn’t yet found the perfect sticker to represent them. When it comes to what kinds of stickers drivers put on their vehicles, the sky’s the limit.

    Some choose to put funny quotes that will entertain other drivers, while others feel the need to make strong political statements. Some bumper stickers are a way to display niche interests, hobbies, or musical tastes, while others use their cars as an opportunity to publicize their religious beliefs. Some parents even decide to put a sticker for each of their children or warn others that there’s a “Baby on Board!”
    #7

    Conspiracy Sticker

    Bumper sticker on car window with humorous message about a positive conspiracy theory and love for each other.

    [deleted] Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    The Rest Of The World Is Laughing At Us

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker on a white car reading Are we great yet cause I just feel embarrassed.

    Oregongirl1018 Report

    9points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sitting at our usual cafe in France today and the local English people we know are asking us how we feel about the US bombing Iran and talking about gas prices going up and flights they can't take due to missiles in the air and all, and we turned, faced them proudly, and said "We're Canadian."

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Saw This In Dc

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker on a gray Honda SUV reading WE ALL LOST with an American flag design.

    donnie955 Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are plenty of reasons why someone might choose to adorn their car in bumper stickers. Perhaps they have a common vehicle, and they’re tired of being unable to spot it in a crowded parking lot. Or maybe they aren’t brave enough to commit to a tattoo, but a sticker on their car will satisfy the same craving. And some do so to advertise for their business. Why not put the logo and phone number on your vehicle? It might boost sales!
    #10

    America Doesn’t Need Or Want Trump’s Gestapo

    Funny and unhinged bumper sticker on a Subaru car saying no secret police in red and blue letters.

    sfdso Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    Supreme Court

    Funny and unhinged bumper sticker on a car showing a Crunchwrap with a sarcastic Supreme Court joke.

    stankyweasel Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I Can Feel The Hate…

    Humorous and unhinged bumper sticker with a black cat holding a snake and text saying resist, persist, prevail.

    Commercial-Bobcat194 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    Having some funny bumper stickers on your car is also a great way to make other drivers smile. Let’s face it, driving can be extremely monotonous, especially if you have a long commute every day. Spotting anything out of the ordinary, especially if it’s amusing, might just make your day. And if you’re tired of other drivers tailgating you, the best way to convince them to back off might be by putting a bumper sticker that encourages them to keep their distance.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Saw This Yesterday And Still Love It

    Sticker on Toyota Tundra bumper stating Drive carefully, There is no heaven, seen as hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers.

    sidewalkoyster Report

    7points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Valhalla doesn't accept s****y drivers.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #14

    Not A Bumper But A Thinker

    Car window with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker reading religion because thinking is hard on a blue car.

    chenzo17 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    So True

    Bumper sticker on a red vehicle with an American flag and the word RESIST, reading everything is at stake.

    89ZX10 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments

    As much fun as bumper stickers can be, though, some people warn that it might not be wise to reveal too much information about yourself through the stickers on your car. Unfortunately, we can’t always trust strangers. And letting someone know your political views might fuel their road rage against you. Meanwhile, telling them how many kids you have, where you went to college, etc., might give them information to help defraud you. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
    #16

    First One Of These I've Seen

    Black Jeep rear window with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker reading Foxtrot Delta Tango in bold white letters.

    AgentEndive Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Saw This At Starbucks And I Agree

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker on a car reading stop making stupid people famous in a parking lot.

    AtomicGarden-8964 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    New Sticker

    Blue car bumper with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker stating Jesus was a socialist.

    Abysmalsun Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Handing out all those loaves and fish and never even charging anyone! Harumph!

    1
    1point
    reply

    One survey even found that drivers are significantly more likely to honk at vehicles displaying support for an opposing political party than those who express support for the same party. Meanwhile, drivers are also less likely to honk at cars with bumper stickers expressing the driver’s love for dogs. But even when drivers support the same political party, that doesn’t garner them any more sympathy from other drivers if they choose to make poor or dangerous decisions on the road. So be careful who you cut off in traffic!
    #19

    What A Crazy Idea

    Gray SUV with multiple humorous and unhinged bumper stickers and a large text decal on rear window about students and Epstein files.

    sfdso Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Get It???

    Funny and unhinged bumper sticker on a beige truck tailgate featuring a taco and Yoda illustration.

    CandidculonasRedux Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Plot Twist

    Black Tesla with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker that reads bought before the plot twist on the back.

    AdSlight7966 Report

    7points
    POST

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these clever and amusing bumper stickers, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly hilarious, and let us know in the comments below what the most clever bumper sticker you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the best bumper stickers, look no further than right here!  
    #22

    Save The Chapstick!

    Bumper stickers on a vehicle featuring humorous and unhinged messages including I eat chapstick and TRE45ON.

    blgtree75 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    Took Me A Second💀

    Hand holding a blue bumper sticker with white text that reads 3 inches to the right, a hilarious unhinged bumper sticker.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooooh! Cold! But kind of funny anyway.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Keep Your Laws Off My Body!

    Red Dodge SUV with a humorous bumper sticker showing a uterus and the phrase Keep Your Laws Off My Body on the rear window.

    pnwloveyoutalltreea Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Warning!

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reading a warning about driving a stick shift and rolling into others for hilarious bumper stickers.

    ChanceMcintosh Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    Lmao...when I Saw This

    Funny and unhinged bumper sticker about speed and flashing lights on a white Nissan vehicle’s rear window.

    denn1959-Public_396 Report

    6points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where I live this would guarantee that every police officer who saw this would be following you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #27

    Honor Student

    Blue bumper sticker on a Chevy with a humorous political statement spotted among hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers.

    Urban_forager Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Think I Found A Fan Of The Mummy

    Bumper sticker on a car bumper humorously referencing the 1999 movie The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

    subdep Report

    6points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would forget i had that and wonder why im getting honked at. 🙃🛻🚙🚗🚚🚜🚛🛵🚘

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Can Relate

    White car with a hilarious bumper sticker that reads a joke about a deteriorating body of flesh and bones.

    surfryhder Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    I Can't Believe The DMV Allowed That Plate

    Red convertible car with humorous bumper stickers and a flag, featuring a Minnesota plate reading NOT GAY, spotted with hilarious bumper stickers.

    RNW1215 Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally their right to broadcast that they're always sad /s. Don't worry. Everyone with common sense knows anyone protesting this much is just lying to themselves.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Every Time A Bell Rings

    Sticker on a blue car trunk with a humorous message about woke culture and drag queens, one of the most hilarious bumper stickers.

    InfiniteOxfordComma Report

    5points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Repeat after me: Woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Rfk Jr. Inspired Designs

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker showing a tombstone with text about vaccines preventing God's will.

    this-is-all-nonsense Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Sent By A Colleague

    Old red station wagon with a hilarious bumper sticker about merging driving for $700, showcasing unhinged bumper stickers.

    ParasiteMD Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Who’s A Good Boy?

    Sticker of a black dog squatting with a red MAGA hat graphic on a car window, showcasing hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers.

    sfdso Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    My Newest Bumper Sticker

    Sticker on a car showing a pink cat knocking over a vase with the word resist, a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker example.

    mirandaatha Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Classy Guy Rolling Around My Town

    Silver pickup truck with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker about government and responsibility on the rear window.

    BBTransLady Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They get to pay like baby daddy until they get TF out of women's medical decisions regarding pregnancy.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I Wish It Had Said Transgender But I Like It Anyway

    White Nissan Versa with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker about saving fetuses, captured on a city street.

    imnoetic Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Hear, Hear!!

    Funny and unhinged bumper sticker in red text on a dark vehicle window about passing on the right lane mistake.

    stankenfurter Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Staring Into The Void

    Blue Honda Civic with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker questioning existence inside a simulation.

    voxadam Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as you drive safely around the other sims.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #40

    Not A Cop

    Car with a humorous windshield bumper sticker saying you can drive faster, I'm not a cop, spotted in traffic.

    KingDundie Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Safety First

    Funny bumper sticker on a car bumper warning to buckle up to avoid aliens sucking you out of the car.

    foodieforthebooty Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Well, Alright Then

    SUV with two large political bumper stickers, one saying I belong to Trump cult and the other I support Israel.

    metalmitch9 Report

    3points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks. Makes it easier to know I need to never, ever let you merge. Like, ever.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Seen While Roadtripping

    Car covered with hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers driving on highway near Idaho Falls and Twin Falls exit signs.

    hotcakescenteal Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    The Only Bumper Sticker I Need

    Back of a gray 940 car with a hilarious bumper sticker saying I have no hobbies or interests.

    noraahtumed Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Bought Some New Bumper Candy

    Bumper sticker with bold text criminalize bumper stickers and a red no symbol over a black rectangle shape.

    sketchyemail Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Go Big!

    Hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker on a red car window reading go big or go home message.

    ShitshowUSA1776 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Not Something I Would Expect To Be Announced This Way

    Bumper sticker on white truck saying I love my awesome hot wife, one of the most hilarious and unhinged bumper stickers spotted

    GreaseGeek Report

    3points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is she aware you're married or is this a stalker fantasy situation?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    I Have No Words

    Rear bumper of a vehicle showing a humorous and unhinged bumper sticker with a vintage-style portrait and text saying Big Deborah.

    Freeehatt Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Hell Yeah

    Motorcycle with humorous and unhinged bumper stickers including deny, defend, depose text on the back storage box.

    DisastrousWitch Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Seems Appropriate Today

    Bumper sticker on a silver vehicle reading I used to be Republican until the crazies took over, a hilarious unhinged bumper sticker.

    imnoetic Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Hell Yeah

    Humorous and unhinged bumper stickers on a truck, including one that says ban country music and discourage inbreeding.

    Short_Dragonfruit751 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A family member of mine lost someone very dear in this tragedy.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #52

    It’s True

    Orange Kia Soul car with a hilarious and unhinged bumper sticker reading Y'all Ain't Right on the rear window.

    allisonovo Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Yikes

    Rear view of a Jeep with unhinged bumper stickers including political and pride messages at a red traffic light.

    BenadrylCumberbitch Report

    1point
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kentucky - what do you expect with Mitch McConnell for one of your senators.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Speaks Volumes Right Now

    Blue bumper sticker reading The Left Was Right About Everything on wooden surface, funny unhinged bumper sticker concept.

    sayrahnotsorry Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Thanks Woke

    Bumper sticker on a silver car reading humorous and unhinged message about driving and politics.

    NaziPunksFkOff Report

    -1point
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another drag queen is born! Welcome to the world Your Majesty!

    2
    2points
    reply

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!