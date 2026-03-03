55 Times People Spotted The Most Hilarious And Unhinged Bumper Stickers Ever (New Pics)
Americans spend an average of 17,600 minutes driving every single year. And a whopping 87.5% of the population over the age of 16 has been behind the wheel in the last 12 months. So it’s only natural for drivers to want to transform their cars into somewhere they actually look forward to spending time. Adding air fresheners, seat covers, and a customized sound system can immediately upgrade your vehicle.
But don’t forget about the exterior! Below, you’ll find a list of photos from the Bumper Stickers subreddit featuring hilarious, clever, and bold car accessories. Enjoy scrolling through these stickers that grabbed the attention of nearby drivers, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’d consider putting on your own vehicle!
George
Spotted In Anchorage, AK
Heehee im going to say this next time in traffic trying to change lanes lol ( for some reason in my head its whispered in a s**y voice )
Jsut Got My New Bumper Sticker. Can't Wait To Put It On!!!
Anything political is a cult. It should be cut out of society like a malignant tumor.
There are a few different types of car owners. Some treat their vehicles like their most prized possessions, spending hours washing and waxing them every week. They might not allow even a crumb of food inside or any beverages that aren’t water, and they may have nightmares about having to park under a tree full of birds.
On the other hand, some drivers view their car as their best friend. They do everything together, so there’s no reason not to plaster the thing in stickers, enjoy a fast food meal inside every now and then, and take the car to the beach to see a beautiful sunset. And the Bumper Stickers subreddit is definitely dedicated to celebrating those in the second camp.
Too True
Fair To Say
Concise and to the point! Remember, in court they claimed they are only an entertainment channel.
Can Anyone Here Get On Board With This Message?
According to one survey, 60% of drivers in the United States have at least one bumper sticker on their car. And among those who hadn’t adorned their vehicles, a quarter of drivers said it was only because they hadn’t yet found the perfect sticker to represent them. When it comes to what kinds of stickers drivers put on their vehicles, the sky’s the limit.
Some choose to put funny quotes that will entertain other drivers, while others feel the need to make strong political statements. Some bumper stickers are a way to display niche interests, hobbies, or musical tastes, while others use their cars as an opportunity to publicize their religious beliefs. Some parents even decide to put a sticker for each of their children or warn others that there’s a “Baby on Board!”
Conspiracy Sticker
The Rest Of The World Is Laughing At Us
Sitting at our usual cafe in France today and the local English people we know are asking us how we feel about the US bombing Iran and talking about gas prices going up and flights they can't take due to missiles in the air and all, and we turned, faced them proudly, and said "We're Canadian."
Saw This In Dc
There are plenty of reasons why someone might choose to adorn their car in bumper stickers. Perhaps they have a common vehicle, and they’re tired of being unable to spot it in a crowded parking lot. Or maybe they aren’t brave enough to commit to a tattoo, but a sticker on their car will satisfy the same craving. And some do so to advertise for their business. Why not put the logo and phone number on your vehicle? It might boost sales!
America Doesn’t Need Or Want Trump’s Gestapo
Supreme Court
I Can Feel The Hate…
Having some funny bumper stickers on your car is also a great way to make other drivers smile. Let’s face it, driving can be extremely monotonous, especially if you have a long commute every day. Spotting anything out of the ordinary, especially if it’s amusing, might just make your day. And if you’re tired of other drivers tailgating you, the best way to convince them to back off might be by putting a bumper sticker that encourages them to keep their distance.
Saw This Yesterday And Still Love It
Not A Bumper But A Thinker
So True
As much fun as bumper stickers can be, though, some people warn that it might not be wise to reveal too much information about yourself through the stickers on your car. Unfortunately, we can’t always trust strangers. And letting someone know your political views might fuel their road rage against you. Meanwhile, telling them how many kids you have, where you went to college, etc., might give them information to help defraud you. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
First One Of These I've Seen
Saw This At Starbucks And I Agree
New Sticker
Handing out all those loaves and fish and never even charging anyone! Harumph!
One survey even found that drivers are significantly more likely to honk at vehicles displaying support for an opposing political party than those who express support for the same party. Meanwhile, drivers are also less likely to honk at cars with bumper stickers expressing the driver’s love for dogs. But even when drivers support the same political party, that doesn’t garner them any more sympathy from other drivers if they choose to make poor or dangerous decisions on the road. So be careful who you cut off in traffic!
What A Crazy Idea
Get It???
Plot Twist
Save The Chapstick!
Took Me A Second💀
Keep Your Laws Off My Body!
Warning!
Lmao...when I Saw This
Honor Student
I Think I Found A Fan Of The Mummy
I would forget i had that and wonder why im getting honked at. 🙃🛻🚙🚗🚚🚜🚛🛵🚘
Can Relate
I Can't Believe The DMV Allowed That Plate
Every Time A Bell Rings
Repeat after me: Woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke woke
Rfk Jr. Inspired Designs
Sent By A Colleague
Who’s A Good Boy?
My Newest Bumper Sticker
Classy Guy Rolling Around My Town
I Wish It Had Said Transgender But I Like It Anyway
Hear, Hear!!
Staring Into The Void
Not A Cop
Safety First
Well, Alright Then
Thanks. Makes it easier to know I need to never, ever let you merge. Like, ever.
Seen While Roadtripping
The Only Bumper Sticker I Need
Bought Some New Bumper Candy
Go Big!
Not Something I Would Expect To Be Announced This Way
I Have No Words
Hell Yeah
Seems Appropriate Today
Hell Yeah
A family member of mine lost someone very dear in this tragedy.
It’s True
Yikes
Kentucky - what do you expect with Mitch McConnell for one of your senators.