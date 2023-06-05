Humor is a superpower. If you’re genuinely able to make others laugh, smile, and giggle till there are tears in their eyes, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. However, you don’t need to be good at traditional comedy like doing skits or stand-up to brighten up people’s day. All you really need is a dash of creativity, a bit of bravery, and a car.

Our laughter-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and silliest photos or real-life bumper stickers from all around the net. And they’re an unexpected delight! Scroll down for a good dose of humor, upvote your fave signs, and feel free to send the most hilarious ones to your friends. Who knows, you might just inspire them to slap something similar on their vehicle.

Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda's interview about good and clear design with a representative of StickerShop.co.uk, a UK-based digital print store that specializes in labels and stickers.

#1

This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today

This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today

Cant have screaming speed bumps again...

#2

A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today

A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today

If the creator of this sign runs for office, tell me where to send my campaign contribution.

#3

Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This

Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This

helpppp where do i find there stickers

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the key things to keep in mind when designing stickers for clarity, as well as what can help the designs stand out from the crowd. A member of the UK-based StickerShop.co.uk team, Callum, was kind enough to shed some light on this.

"When you are designing a sticker with the intention of it to stand out above all other stickers we would always recommend using bold, bright contrasting colors!" he told us.

"We print artwork on a huge range of fluorescent and metallic self-adhesive vinyls. When the customer's artwork has colors that contrast these materials they really pop and draw attention," the representative said via email.

"Fonts and font size is a huge factor to consider when creating your artwork. Depending if your sticker is intended to be read from a distance, or from up close you want your audience to be able to read what is on your sticker with ease."
#4

Someone Has To Drive The Babies

Someone Has To Drive The Babies

I never got why I was informed about infants sitting in another car. So what? I won't rear end you on purpose anyway, and likely won't read it before the act, if one is to happen.

#5

Stupid Bumper Sticker

Stupid Bumper Sticker

#6

Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker

Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker

Meanwhile, we were curious about how the materials and adhesives differ when creating bumper stickers, compared to more 'regular' ones that you might stick on surfaces at home.

"When creating a bumper sticker, we always opt for a waterproof vinyl material with a permanent adhesive to ensure the bumper sticker stays stuck to the car and doesn't come off easily," the StickerShop.co.uk representative told Bored Panda.

"We have a range of other materials that we can print on, some of which wouldn't be suitable for bumpers as they are made from paper materials which eventually disintegrate as they get damaged by water."
#7

This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker

This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker

It’s giving, “sorry, was I talking while you were interrupting?”

#8

Honest Bumper Sticker

Honest Bumper Sticker

While it is pretty funny, you might want to take that off when your kid knows how to read…

#9

Love Is Love

Love Is Love

happy pride you guys girls and everyone in between! 🏳‍🌈

Car bumper stickers—like any other signs—have just a split second to make an impact on the person looking at them. So technical things like the format, the kerning (that’s the spacing between letters), the color, and the background all matter. As does the length of the text and any images you use!

And that’s on top of the actual joke—ideally, you want to cram something so witty in there that’s going to get others chuckling even when their mood is very low (and it’ll get more people admiring your sticker, too). So sticker designers have a ton of things to think about.
#10

Can You Read?

Can You Read?

If you can read this, congratulations you mastered reading English. Now for a truly Australian experience of this, f**k off and read something else ya c**t.

#11

Pspspsps

Pspspsps

#12

Best Bumper Sticker Troll

Best Bumper Sticker Troll

Most dangerous part of the car is the nut that holds the steering wheel.

Not only that, designers have to keep in mind that bumper stickers aren’t just digital designs: you have to think about the practical side of things. Including what adhesive you use, what material the actual sticker is going to be made of, and how all of these are going to be affected by changes in temperature, excessive sunlight, rain, and snow.

To oversimplify things, you want to make a sticker that, well, sticks without damaging the underlying material and keeps its message legible as time passes. Of course, no sticker is going to be immune to entropy! But it makes a huge difference whether you have to change one witty bumper sticker for another after just a few weeks or a few years. 
#13

Saw This Sticker On A Car A While Ago

Saw This Sticker On A Car A While Ago

#14

A Candidate I Can Get Behind

A Candidate I Can Get Behind

Vote for Cthulhu! (Why choose the lesser evil?)

#15

A Punny Bumper Sticker

A Punny Bumper Sticker

why is there a description of me on someone elses car??

The joke and/or message itself should be very brief and clear. Both of these things lie at the core of comedy, impactful signs, and even witty internet posts. To put it simply, with so much information and entertainment surrounding us in the world (from real-life ads to the veritable bombardment of news and memes and video clips on social media), our attention spans have been becoming shorter and shorter.

CNN reports that the average attention span used to be around 2.5 minutes in 2004. This then fell to 75 seconds a few years later, and now, people can pay an average of barely 47 seconds on one screen. Not only that, research has shown that it takes over 25 minutes to refocus on what we were originally doing if our attention gets diverted. With this context in mind, it makes sense for content—including bumper sticker quips—to be as to the point as possible. Otherwise, people might just skip over the message, not wanting to bother reading something that’s overly long or wordy. 
#16

Best Bumper Sticker/Placement I've Seen On A Car In A While

Best Bumper Sticker/Placement I've Seen On A Car In A While

#17

Saw This Sticker On The Back Of A Car While Working, Definitely Had A Good Laugh

Saw This Sticker On The Back Of A Car While Working, Definitely Had A Good Laugh

#18

A Bumper Sticker I Saw In A Parking Lot

A Bumper Sticker I Saw In A Parking Lot

It really helps to ask someone for their thoughts before rushing off to print your newest sticker design. Everyone, no matter how great of a designer they are, needs a second opinion and a fresh set of eyes. Show your design to a few friends, relatives, or colleagues. They might surprise you with their insights and even offer some thoughts on making the joke even better.
#19

This Bumper Sticker On My Campus

This Bumper Sticker On My Campus

To be fair, I drive automatics and shift sticks on a daily basis, and I prefer shift stick while driving on the hill. But I see how someone would be intimidated by this😅

#20

Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week

Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week

Damnnnn someones gonna need ice for that burn

#21

All Important Concerns

All Important Concerns

Maybe it's actually the dog from the other post

For example, they might spot a silly typo your brain just skipped over; or reveal that the font and color combo you chose is really hard on the eyes. Who knows, they might even chuckle at how the spacing of the letters creates an entirely different set of words than you intended. The word ‘click’ can take on an entirely different meaning if your kerning is off and the ‘c’ ends up combining with the ‘l.’ Keep that in mind no matter what logo or sign you’re designing!
#22

In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road

In Case You Need To Connect While On The Road

#23

Just Had To Share This Gem

Just Had To Share This Gem

This car needs to be washed ASAP

#24

A Bumper Sticker That I Saw Today

A Bumper Sticker That I Saw Today

This is a lot to unpack…

The point is that you shouldn’t be afraid of listening to some gentle criticism about your designs. One sign of a pro is that they don’t take these things personally. Instead, they objectively consider the advice they got and apply what’s useful while discarding the rest. It also helps to realize that nobody’s perfect and nobody can be truly competent at a dozen different things.
#25

Made Me Smile

Made Me Smile

When you see a car with a faded baby on board sticker feel free to gently ram into it

#26

What Would Jesus Do? Probably My Favorite Bumper Sticker I've Seen (Virginia, USA)

What Would Jesus Do? Probably My Favorite Bumper Sticker I've Seen (Virginia, USA)

jesus! Why would he do such a thing! (you see what I did there hehe)

#27

This Bumper Sticker

This Bumper Sticker

For instance, you might genuinely need the services of a proofreader because typos are something you’re awful at finding, no matter how much you try. It’s better to seek their services instead of ending up embarrassed and worrying about your wallet, with hundreds of stickers you need to redesign and then reprint. Or you might be a wiz at cooking up witty one-liners but may need a digital designer’s services to make them stand out from the crowd. Know your limits—don’t be scared of collaboration.
#28

I Fixed The Car, Babe

I Fixed The Car, Babe

#29

You Got It, Boss

You Got It, Boss

#30

I Made A Bumper Sticker

I Made A Bumper Sticker

We’d love to hear which of these sticker designs made you laugh the hardest, dear Pandas. Were there any that you’d love to slap onto your own car bumper? What kind of stickers do you currently have on your vehicles? Share your thoughts in the comments. Meanwhile, for some more witty and silly bumper stickers, check out Bored Panda’s previous feature right over here.
#31

Found This Bumper Sticker The Other Day

Found This Bumper Sticker The Other Day

#32

So What Happens If You Find Someone Else With The Same Car And Bumper Sticker?

So What Happens If You Find Someone Else With The Same Car And Bumper Sticker?

#33

My Favorite Bumper Sticker Ever

My Favorite Bumper Sticker Ever

#34

This Made My Day

This Made My Day

#35

The Sticker Rules, But Combined With The License Plate, It Is Even Better

The Sticker Rules, But Combined With The License Plate, It Is Even Better

Love the sticker, but the LICENSE PLATE!

#36

Saw This Bumper Sticker During My Drive Around Town The Other Day

Saw This Bumper Sticker During My Drive Around Town The Other Day

Do we really need "weed" to be censored? Come on!!

#37

I Saw This Car Today

I Saw This Car Today

The Toaster-Mobiiiile (yeah I’m gonna have to think of a better name…)

#38

Made This For The People On The Highway Who Won't Let Me Merge To Exit

Made This For The People On The Highway Who Won't Let Me Merge To Exit

#39

This Bumper Sticker

This Bumper Sticker

This one is clever, and I've never seen it before. I hope it moves to the top!

#40

Bumper Sticker Spotted This Morning In NY

Bumper Sticker Spotted This Morning In NY

People can never ever achieve this level of awesomeness. But we must try!

#41

Beware Of Alien Abduction

Beware Of Alien Abduction

#42

Epic Driver

Epic Driver

Was this bumper sticker TAKEN 2 ???

#43

This Is A Message I Can Get Behind

This Is A Message I Can Get Behind

#44

I Made Myself A Sticker

I Made Myself A Sticker

#45

This Sticker On A Minivan. Even More Perfect

This Sticker On A Minivan. Even More Perfect

#46

Of All The Wise Bumper Stickers Out There

Of All The Wise Bumper Stickers Out There

#47

Bumper Sticker On A Minivan At Costco

Bumper Sticker On A Minivan At Costco

#48

Bumper Sticker By Durex

Bumper Sticker By Durex

#49

Best Bumper Sticker Ever

Best Bumper Sticker Ever

#50

Finally, Put On My New Bumper Sticker

Finally, Put On My New Bumper Sticker

NO! FOR THE RISE OF THE CATS SHALL BE IN THE HISTORY BOOKS! OUR DAY IS EVERY DAY!!

#51

Some People's Bumper Stickers Cross The Line

Some People's Bumper Stickers Cross The Line

Including what they think about bumper stickers?

#52

Best Teacher Bumper Sticker

Best Teacher Bumper Sticker

#53

How To: Earn Free Bumper Stickers

How To: Earn Free Bumper Stickers

Well at least they're being honest and live up to the claim on the bumper sticker!

#54

Best. Bumper Sticker. Ever

Best. Bumper Sticker. Ever

My other bumper sticker is funnier.

#55

Egyptian Bumper Wisdom

Egyptian Bumper Wisdom

#56

Most Amusing Family Stickers I’ve Seen

Most Amusing Family Stickers I’ve Seen

I upvote as a mama. This one made me go ha.

#57

This Woman’s Bumper Sticker At Walmart, Had Me Laughing Into The Store

This Woman’s Bumper Sticker At Walmart, Had Me Laughing Into The Store

#58

Yes, That's An Actual Bumper Sticker

Yes, That's An Actual Bumper Sticker

#59

Perfect Bumper Sticker

Perfect Bumper Sticker

