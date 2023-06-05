Humor is a superpower. If you’re genuinely able to make others laugh, smile, and giggle till there are tears in their eyes, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. However, you don’t need to be good at traditional comedy like doing skits or stand-up to brighten up people’s day. All you really need is a dash of creativity, a bit of bravery, and a car.

Our laughter-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and silliest photos or real-life bumper stickers from all around the net. And they’re an unexpected delight! Scroll down for a good dose of humor, upvote your fave signs, and feel free to send the most hilarious ones to your friends. Who knows, you might just inspire them to slap something similar on their vehicle.

Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda's interview about good and clear design with a representative of StickerShop.co.uk, a UK-based digital print store that specializes in labels and stickers.