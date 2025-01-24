ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic sucks. For the most part, it's just fumes and honking noises. But occasionally, a little bit of color emerges on the back of the car in front of you—a bumper sticker can turn a dull commute into a moment of joy or give you something to think about for the rest of the journey.

The subreddit r/Bumperstickers is a community that shares pictures of these small but memorable messages. Whether it’s a clever pun, a political statement, or a bizarrely specific inside joke, its 88K members have amassed quite the collection!