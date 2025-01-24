ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic sucks. For the most part, it's just fumes and honking noises. But occasionally, a little bit of color emerges on the back of the car in front of you—a bumper sticker can turn a dull commute into a moment of joy or give you something to think about for the rest of the journey.

The subreddit r/Bumperstickers is a community that shares pictures of these small but memorable messages. Whether it’s a clever pun, a political statement, or a bizarrely specific inside joke, its 88K members have amassed quite the collection!

#1

Anyone Know Where To Buy This One? 😁

Funny bumper sticker on a yellow car reads, "Please Jesus, protect me from your followers."

hishuithelurker Report

    #2

    Too Cold And Snowy Haven’t Installed Yet

    Funny bumper sticker with a red cap and a quote referencing Revelation 13:16-17.

    LowBidder505 Report

    #3

    No Holding Back Here

    Car with a funny bumper sticker about controversial topics, highlighting a social issue with a satirical tone.

    J_Jeckel Report

    #4

    Hmm

    Bumper sticker with the text: "I hope the fetus you save is gay," showcasing humor.

    WrongdoerRough9065 Report

    #5

    Chef's Kiss

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reads, "Everything is a conspiracy theory when you don't understand how anything works."

    metal_bastard Report

    raven_sheridan14
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Them: "When did you get so paranoid?" Me: "When they started plotting against me."

    #6

    Are We Great Yet???

    A funny bumper sticker on a car reads, "Are we great yet? 'cause I just feel embarrassed."

    Witty_Seaworthiness8 Report

    #7

    Yes!

    A funny bumper sticker about book banning on a green vehicle.

    Fluffy_Flufflebug Report

    #8

    Put Up Or Shut Up!

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reads "Vasectomies prevent abortions" with a vintage illustration.

    11thStPopulist Report

    bobbrooce_1
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Don't forget the flip side. If you're conservatard that's in favor of anything that restricts birth control you're fighting against your professed desire to reduce or eliminate abortion.

    #9

    Sticker Says It All

    SUV with a funny bumper sticker about the unvaccinated at a traffic light.

    mmmmmmbac0n Report

    #10

    Love Is Love

    A man smiling next to a red car with a funny bumper sticker about driving.

    jmcash13 Report

    #11

    Love My Dog Sitter's Stickers!

    Funny bumper sticker on car reads, "He Who Is Without Ovaries, SHALL NOT Make Laws For Those Who Do... Fallopians 5:12".

    lesbipositive Report

    #12

    In Texas

    Bumper sticker with a humorous message about coexistence on a car.

    iheartpenisongirls Report

    #13

    My New Bumper Sticker 🤷🏽‍♂️

    Car with funny bumper sticker reading "Build This Wall" featuring church and capitol building icons.

    Careless_Oil_2103 Report

    #14

    Here’s A Wholesome One :)

    Pickup truck with a bumper sticker: "Daughter Needs Kidney. Thank You Willie! For Your Selfless Gift of Life."

    Life-Aardvark-8262 Report

    dcteubel
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    This one doesn't belong here, because it's not funny, but it is wholesome and I love it.

    #15

    Thanks, Mom. This Place Sucks

    Funny bumper sticker reading "Former Fetus in support of abortion" on a car.

    none-plenty Report

    #16

    Don't Mind If I Do!

    Two bumper stickers on a car: "Come and Take It" before and after a rear window breakage. Funny bumper sticker outcome.

    magicallynot Report

    karina_8
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    the update photo we where all hoping for, in our spitefull hearts. Or was that just me? :p

    #17

    This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today

    Yellow school bus with a funny bumper sticker saying, "Honk if a kid falls out," seen in traffic.

    scottriklis Report

    #18

    Off Of My Own Car

    Funny bumper sticker on car: "Voting is like driving, choose (R) to go backward, choose (D) to go forward."

    kootles10 Report

    #19

    Nothing But The Truth

    Bumper sticker with humorous message on a car, discussing immigration.

    Younglegend1 Report

    #20

    Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week

    Car with a funny bumper sticker saying, "Support Bacteria. It’s the only culture some people have."

    butnowimsohigh Report

    corwin02
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Hence the reason we call one of my friends yogurt since it is the only culture he gets

    #21

    Giving Information To The Enemy

    A bumper sticker with humorous text about using turn signals is shown.

    FastSpeedTurbo Report

    st4x2gt974
    st4x2gt974
    st4x2gt974
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Had a miserable human in LA tell me. “When I’m driving what I’m doing is my business and no one else’s” and she meant it

    #22

    Had To Do A Second Take

    Funny bumper sticker on an F150: "I am not a Trump supporter, I just needed a truck to move some stuff."

    Otherwise_Drop_2392 Report

    #23

    I Had To Get Closer To Read

    Car with a funny bumper sticker that reads, "Vote removes stubborn orange stains."

    Suspicious-Ebb9490 Report

    #24

    Thanks For The Giggle, Stranger In Front Of Me

    Funny bumper sticker about driving a tiny truck for humor.

    Bulky_Animator5601 Report

    misfittrixx
    misfittrixx
    misfittrixx
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    am i the only one that says the bigger the truck the smaller the penis

    #25

    Found In Classroom I’m Subbing In Today

    Funny bumper sticker with a Voltaire quote surrounded by various other colorful stickers on a wooden surface.

    Deapsee60 Report

    #26

    My In America?

    SUV with a funny bumper sticker and Yankees logo.

    Arch_stanton1 Report

    #27

    Saw Another One Today

    Funny bumper sticker on car window with cartoon figures and "Our Family" text.

    Unlubricated_P*nis Report

    #28

    Go To Hell

    Funny bumper sticker on car: "I'd tell you to go to hell but I work there and I don’t want to see you every day."

    SAtoBaf Report

    #29

    He Even Tapered Tesla Logo

    Car with funny bumper stickers: “End the wars & tax the rich” and “Medicare for all!”

    noreal1sm Report

    jack23458
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Similar to "I bought it before I knew he was a jerk" seen on a Tesla.

    #30

    In A Customers House

    Funny bumper sticker on a mirror with the text: "Make Racists Afraid Again."

    Moderate_LiberaI Report

    #31

    Hahaha..... Oh

    Bumper sticker reading "Watch out for the idiot behind me" on a car.

    Wog_Boy Report

    #32

    I'd Like One On My Car

    Funny bumper sticker on a black car: "I've Got A Perfect Body, But It's In The Trunk And Beginning To Smell."

    kilahn Report

    #33

    Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reads, "I'm an Agnostic, Dyslexic, Insomniac. I lay awake wondering if there really is a dog."

    Rybo13 Report

    #34

    A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today

    Car with a funny bumper sticker questioning news credibility, displayed on a rainy day.

    maltamur Report

    #35

    This Is A Good One

    Funny bumper sticker with historical figure questioning democracy over egg price increase.

    ashmaps20 Report

    eyelessonex
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    I've always been amazed by how obsessed Americans are with gas prices. Yes, I know your cities are built with cars in mind, which makes gas important, but still... it's weird.

    #36

    A Message I Definitely Agree With

    Red Hyundai Ioniq with a funny bumper sticker saying "FIGHT EVIL READ BOOKS" on the back window in traffic.

    WoWGurl78 Report

    #37

    A Punny Bumper Sticker

    Car with funny bumper sticker reading "Poor Unfortunate" and a colorful cartoon octopus decal.

    murfflemethis Report

    #38

    Finally Found One To Share. Idaho

    Funny bumper sticker on a car rear window with a provocative message on nationalism and reading.

    TheYlimeQ Report

    #39

    They Get It

    Funny bumper sticker on red truck comparing voting choices to a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

    Fun-Carpet-2870 Report

    #40

    This One Is Right On The Money! 😆

    Car window with a funny bumper sticker reading, "The only unskilled workers are politicians," using American flag motifs.

    No-Sand-75 Report

    karina_8
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Haha, i said this earlier today. Didnt know it was already a bumper sticker. Now i feel unjustly smart and clever :P

    #41

    Jesus Lives

    Funny bumper sticker showing two potato slices with cross shapes, captioned "Jesus Lives" and "Found inside a real potato."

    spicymax123 Report

    karina_8
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    rot inside good food. Dont know if Jesus would like this comparrison, but the church should recognize them self here.

    #42

    They're Becoming Self Aware

    Two funny bumper stickers on a vehicle, one with a political theme.

    deleted Report

    #43

    Think This'll Piss Anyone Off? 😂

    Funny bumper sticker with bold text on a car window.

    that_scumbag_jim Report

    #44

    My Personal Decal. I’ve Gotten So Many Compliments On It

    Car with a funny bumper sticker about government on its rear window.

    certified_hustling Report

    #45

    I Love When People In $60k Cars

    Close-up of a car bumper with a funny bumper sticker about road rage and car value.

    wrathofit Report

    #46

    Fair Warning

    Funny bumper sticker on a car saying "Sorry for driving the speed limit, some of us have warrants!" with a turtle graphic.

    No-Sand-75 Report

    kirstin-peter
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    A police officer once told me that if criminals drove responsibly and made sure their cars were legal, they would catch fewer bad guys!

    #47

    Where To Stick It

    Funny bumper sticker on car reads, "have the day you voted for," in colorful letters.

    Big_Dark1134 Report

    #48

    Saw This Bumper Sticker Today

    Funny bumper sticker saying "I believe in a better world where chickens can cross the road without having their motives questioned."

    deleted Report

    #49

    My Daughter Says I Can’t Put This In My Car

    Blue bumper sticker with white text saying "President Musk Ate My Cat," featuring humorous content with decorative stars.

    LindaRN316 Report

    #50

    On A Cyber Truck

    Funny bumper stickers on a car trunk, including "Elon's in the Trunk" and "Harris Walz".

    Nearby_Star9532 Report

    #51

    Evangelicals Should Take Note

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reads: "Jesus would slap the s*** out of you."

    YellowHatMan74 Report

    #52

    Keep Honking

    Funny bumper sticker on a car reads, "Keep honking! I'm listening to ska and you're in the band now."

    Elevenated420 Report

    #53

    Someone Has To Drive The Babies

    Car bumper with a funny sticker saying: "Adults on board, we want to live too."

    sabrinaj87 Report

    #54

    Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This

    A Lexus car parked poorly displaying a funny bumper sticker comparing parking spots to underwear for humor.

    personalhale Report

    #55

    This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker

    Car with a funny bumper sticker saying, "Sorry for driving so close in front of you," in a parking area.

    balasurr Report

    #56

    Came Across This

    Pickup truck with a funny bumper sticker saying, "Can't Feed 'Em Don't Breed 'Em," seen on a highway.

    reddit.com Report

    karina_8
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    they are the mommy enforcers tho, sooo, whats your great plan?

    #57

    Classic

    Car with a funny bumper sticker about fluoride, seen in a parking lot.

    Unlikely-Cut2696 Report

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This will always remind me of that moment from the Silent Hill movie where the guy says oh you don't wanna go to Silent Hill - the air there is full of poisonous fumes! Breathe in too much of that stuff and you'll die! ...all while idly lighting up a cigarette.

