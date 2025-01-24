57 Of The Funniest Bumper Stickers Shared In This Online Group
Traffic sucks. For the most part, it's just fumes and honking noises. But occasionally, a little bit of color emerges on the back of the car in front of you—a bumper sticker can turn a dull commute into a moment of joy or give you something to think about for the rest of the journey.
The subreddit r/Bumperstickers is a community that shares pictures of these small but memorable messages. Whether it’s a clever pun, a political statement, or a bizarrely specific inside joke, its 88K members have amassed quite the collection!
Anyone Know Where To Buy This One? 😁
Too Cold And Snowy Haven’t Installed Yet
No Holding Back Here
Hmm
Chef's Kiss
Are We Great Yet???
Yes!
Put Up Or Shut Up!
Don't forget the flip side. If you're conservatard that's in favor of anything that restricts birth control you're fighting against your professed desire to reduce or eliminate abortion.
Sticker Says It All
They don't get nearly enough credit for their efforts in population control.
Love My Dog Sitter's Stickers!
In Texas
My New Bumper Sticker 🤷🏽♂️
Here’s A Wholesome One :)
Thanks, Mom. This Place Sucks
Don't Mind If I Do!
This Sticker On The Back Of This School Bus I Saw Today
Off Of My Own Car
Nothing But The Truth
Saw This Bumper Sticker On My Way To Class Last Week
Giving Information To The Enemy
Had a miserable human in LA tell me. “When I’m driving what I’m doing is my business and no one else’s” and she meant it
Had To Do A Second Take
Thanks For The Giggle, Stranger In Front Of Me
am i the only one that says the bigger the truck the smaller the penis
Found In Classroom I’m Subbing In Today
My In America?
Saw Another One Today
Go To Hell
He Even Tapered Tesla Logo
In A Customers House
Hahaha..... Oh
I'd Like One On My Car
Quite Possibly My Favorite Bumper Sticker
A Bumper Sticker I Saw In My Travels Today
This Is A Good One
A Message I Definitely Agree With
A Punny Bumper Sticker
Finally Found One To Share. Idaho
They Get It
This One Is Right On The Money! 😆
Jesus Lives
They're Becoming Self Aware
My Personal Decal. I’ve Gotten So Many Compliments On It
I Love When People In $60k Cars
Fair Warning
A police officer once told me that if criminals drove responsibly and made sure their cars were legal, they would catch fewer bad guys!
Where To Stick It
Saw This Bumper Sticker Today
My Daughter Says I Can’t Put This In My Car
On A Cyber Truck
Evangelicals Should Take Note
Keep Honking
Someone Has To Drive The Babies
Someone Carries These Stickers Around Just For This
This Passive-Aggressive Car Sticker
Came Across This
Classic
This will always remind me of that moment from the Silent Hill movie where the guy says oh you don't wanna go to Silent Hill - the air there is full of poisonous fumes! Breathe in too much of that stuff and you'll die! ...all while idly lighting up a cigarette.
You can feel the divisiveness holy s**t... So many are looking more for a fight and less an understanding... I would be a hypocrite if I said I don't feel like that about cult stuff, but that is rational at least. The political division tho... Just binary like that? As in sending the message that you have literally nothing in common with a whole other group of people based on some artificial two party system? That is bleak and in dire need of change... Either it is going to be more dialog or it will be fester and bloat...and explode...maybe rot and stagnate...
May i suggest the French famous national pastime of protesting? Don't have to go full guillotine mode...Or even keep up with their 6 protests per month schedule... Just one or two...around the places that create this problem. Whatever made lobbysts an almost unregulated thing? I would start there myself...That has to be at least a "line" you can follow to the root of this problem.That is my personal conclusion... ps: Not saying that the rest of the world is better by any means. Each have their own brand of Fed up systems and politics and cults etc... We could all pick the best parts from each country and culture tho D:Load More Replies...
