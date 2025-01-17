Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Gen Z Perfectly Explain Why So Many Young People Have No Sympathy For CEOs Dying
Entitled People, Social Issues

Gen Z Perfectly Explain Why So Many Young People Have No Sympathy For CEOs Dying

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s life ended after he was ambushed by a shooter in midtown Manhattan while on his way to a company conference. And while there’s no question that an act of violence like that is horrific, not everyone has been shocked by it.

TikToker Rachel Gaede shared a video breaking down why Gen Z in particular doesn’t have much sympathy for other CEOs who are worried that they might be targeted next. Below, you’ll find her full explanation, as well as some of the replies viewers shared.

RELATED:

    Kids in the United States are often taught in schools to be prepared for violence from a young age

    Vintage classroom with wooden desks, a map of North America, and flowers on a teacher's desk, evoking past educational settings.

    Image credits: Jeffrey Hamilton/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And this woman has explained why normalizing violence led to Gen Z having no sympathy for CEOs who fear they might be targeted next

    Gen Z individual in a blue hoodie, explaining indifference toward CEOs, highlighting generational sentiments.

    Image credits: gachelraede

    “All of the CEOs out there being like, I’m so scared. Violence is not the answer. Gen Z is really sitting here like, oh, my god, y’all really raised the school shooter generation, and now you’re asking us for sympathy? You normalize gun violence to the point where we take days to weeks off of school to practice what to do when an armed gunman comes into our building.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person in a blue hoodie with "Violence is not the answer" text, discussing lack of sympathy for CEOs.

    Image credits: gachelraede

    “We grew up in a generation where our lawmakers look at our dead kids, our dead friends, our dead peers, and they tell us that the answer, that the solution for that was a bulletproof backpack. And now you’re upset? You want us to cry because some man got shot in broad daylight? This happens. Welcome to a regular Tuesday at school in America.”

    Young person in a blue hoodie expressing views on CEOs, captioned with a bold statement about generational issues.

    Image credits: gachelraede

    You can hear Rachel’s full explanation right here

    @gachelraedethoughts & prayers to our CEOs 🙂‍↕️♬ original sound – gachelraede

    The United States government has failed to take action against gun violence for decades

    In her video, Rachel points out that gun violence has become concerningly normalized in the United States, and sadly, she’s right. According to Everytown Research, the gun homicide rate in the U.S. is 26 times higher than it is in other high-income nations. The country is also known for having a devastating number of school shootings per year. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gun Violence Archive reported that in 2024, there were a whopping 503 mass shootings in the U.S., and over 1,300 minors were killed. And as of December 16, 2024, there had already been 83 shootings inside American schools. But for some reason, the government has failed to do anything about these tragedies.

    The Atlantic explains that passing gun control laws has not been successful mainly because of the Senate’s filibuster rule. This has essentially allowed a minority of states with Republican leadership to block any progress towards passing nationwide gun control legislation.   

    And while many people say that “violence is never the answer,” actions speak louder than words. So if citizens can’t get their point across with rallies, protests, their votes, etc., it’s not shocking that someone eventually decided that violence might actually be the answer.

    When it comes to why Brian Thompson, the late UnitedHealthcare CEO, was targeted, many Americans immediately understood the motive. UnitedHealthcare is notorious for denying patients’ claims, even on care that would literally save their lives. 

    They also faced a lawsuit in November 2023 after their AI algorithm nH Predict denied and overrode claims to elderly patients that had previously been approved by their doctors. This AI tool was found to have an error rate of 90% as well.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people who are fed up with the broken healthcare system understood why such drastic action would be taken

    UnitedHealthcare certainly isn’t the only company in the United States guilty of doing this. It’s no secret that it’s expensive for Americans to stay healthy, as the average person spends about $13,493 on healthcare every year. But where this becomes incredibly dangerous is when patients cannot afford the treatment and procedures that they desperately need.

    The American people understood the thought process of Brian Thompson’s killer, as many of them feel similarly fed up with this broken healthcare system. In fact, PBS reports that 70% of Americans believe “that denials for health care coverage by insurance companies, or the profits made by health insurance companies, also bear at least ‘a moderate amount’ of responsibility for Thompson’s death.”

    As far as the impact that having health insurance claims denied can have, U.S. News reports that nearly half of Americans who have had to delay getting care due to claims being denied said that the wait caused a decline in health. 80% also noted that this delay caused them worry and anxiety, and 16% said that it caused them to get a diagnosis later than they should have.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Brian Thompson was earning $10.2 million annually in his position as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. It would be hard not to be bitter when you can’t afford treatment that could save your life, meanwhile a company generating $74 billion in revenue in one quarter decides to deny you any assistance.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you agree with Rachel’s reasoning for having no sympathy for CEOs? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing healthcare costs, look no further than right here

    Readers echoed Rachel’s sentiments in the comments, and some pointed out that even older generations feel the same way
    Social media comment expressing Gen Z's lack of sympathy for CEOs.

    A comment with likes discussing Gen Z's view on CEOs.

    Social media comment showing Gen Z's view on CEOs lacking sympathy, with 37.5K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gen Z comment expressing desire to repost message many times with 379 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user 'Jess <3' stating, 'this is america' with 30.8K likes, reflecting Gen Z views on CEOs.

    Comment by Sara Marie on lack of sympathy for CEOs dying, mentioning job hazards for those in power.

    Gen Z comment expressing no sympathy for CEOs, text reads: "Screaming this from the rooftops" with a like count of 16.

    Gen Z comment on class exits with 23 likes, reflecting views on CEOs.

    Gen Z comment emphasizing lack of sympathy for CEOs goes viral with 5479 likes.

    Gen Z comment expressing lack of sympathy for CEOs, focusing on workplace safety concerns for teachers.

    Comment expressing agreement on young people's lack of sympathy for CEOs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gen Z user recounts high school experience in comment with 50 likes, discussing reactions to potential gunshot sounds.

    Reddit comment discussing unity and opposition to billionaires, highlighting Gen Z's views on CEOs.

    Comment from a teacher discussing classroom preparedness, highlighting Gen Z's views on CEOs.

    Comment from a Gen Z discussion, highlighting perspectives on CEOs from different generations.

    Social media comment by user kateworthhh discussing Gen Z views on CEOs.

    Comment by Melissa Rademaker, "you make...an incredible point" relating to Gen Z views on CEOs.

    Comment by Mrs. Howe explaining lack of sympathy for wealthy politicians, highlighting Gen Z’s views on CEOs.

    Gen Z comment on expectations of sympathy, empathy, and compassion for CEOs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Gen Z's fearlessness and empathy with 98 likes, from user Babs.

    Comment saying "Retired teacher and THANK YOU!!!! It needed to be said!!" with 41.5K likes, discussing Gen Z views.

    Comment expressing Gen Z perspective on sympathy for CEOs, with user excitement shown by the message and likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    6

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never knew i could take this view, feels cold and hard but feels true too, here goes. I have as much sympathy for CEOs profitting off human misery as i do a mob boss being dumped in a river with cement shoes, none, zero, zilch.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sorry for the family of the recently killed CEO, but on the other hand, here's a man who actively contributed to an organisation which values money over people's lives. As such, it's not unreasonable to think that he contributed to the death of people who's only crime was that they became ill. I know, everyone talks about genocide in connection with wars elsewhere, but what about the silent killing of the poorest people by withholding medical care?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chefette67 avatar
    Chefette67
    Chefette67
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from Australia, so the concept of gun violence being normalised, especially against kids, is unfathomable to me. Also, the health system in the USA is unfathomable to me aswell. Ours isn't perfect, but any medical bills are a hell of ALOT lower! My partners Dad died in 2020 from complications due to diabetes and heart disease. The medical system was awesome 🥰, even though they couldn't save his life, they did absolutely everything they could to try....even flew a specialised heart surgeon from the other side of the country to perform surgery just for him. All this without ANY bill to his widow afterwards! I imagine if this happened in the USA, there would've been a MASSIVE bill to deal with afterwards. My heart goes out to all you people over there who are living by low-medium means ❤️❤️❤️ As for all the parasites who make millions from taking advantage of you, they can go f$#k themselves with a sideways chainsaw🤬

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never knew i could take this view, feels cold and hard but feels true too, here goes. I have as much sympathy for CEOs profitting off human misery as i do a mob boss being dumped in a river with cement shoes, none, zero, zilch.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am sorry for the family of the recently killed CEO, but on the other hand, here's a man who actively contributed to an organisation which values money over people's lives. As such, it's not unreasonable to think that he contributed to the death of people who's only crime was that they became ill. I know, everyone talks about genocide in connection with wars elsewhere, but what about the silent killing of the poorest people by withholding medical care?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chefette67 avatar
    Chefette67
    Chefette67
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm from Australia, so the concept of gun violence being normalised, especially against kids, is unfathomable to me. Also, the health system in the USA is unfathomable to me aswell. Ours isn't perfect, but any medical bills are a hell of ALOT lower! My partners Dad died in 2020 from complications due to diabetes and heart disease. The medical system was awesome 🥰, even though they couldn't save his life, they did absolutely everything they could to try....even flew a specialised heart surgeon from the other side of the country to perform surgery just for him. All this without ANY bill to his widow afterwards! I imagine if this happened in the USA, there would've been a MASSIVE bill to deal with afterwards. My heart goes out to all you people over there who are living by low-medium means ❤️❤️❤️ As for all the parasites who make millions from taking advantage of you, they can go f$#k themselves with a sideways chainsaw🤬

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda