“It’s Not A Big Deal”: Lady Parks In Disabled Neighbor’s Dedicated Spot, Her Daughter Calls A Tow Truck On Her

If you look at the statistics of reader interest in certain topics of posts, then stories about entitled neighbors, parking spots, petty revenge and neighbor dramas will definitely be in the top ten. Well, the story we’re about to tell you today is a true combo of all these topics!

The author of this tale, user u/penny_b_, spent a lot of time and effort providing her disabled mother with a handicapped parking spot near their home—only to run into an entitled neighbor who decided that this spot was perfect for parking her own car. How did it all end? Well, let’s just read on.

The author’s mom became physically disabled a few years ago and moved in with her daughter

The woman put lots of time and effort into providing her mother with a handicapped parking spot in front of their house

However, the neighbor has made a habit of parking her car in this spot as well—and nothing could get her to stop doing this

Recently, after another incident, the author got the neighbor’s door slammed into her face—and reported the towing company on her car to have it towed

According to the Original Poster (OP), a 28-year-old woman, her mother moved in with her several years ago after she became physically disabled as a result of a car accident. The daughter also made sure that there was a special handicapped parking spot for her right in front of the house—simply because it would’ve been too difficult for her mom to move around.

But any good news can always be overshadowed by something bad. In our case, it was a neighbor who got into the habit of parking her car right in this spot—despite the sign installed next to it, and despite the fact that she knew perfectly well that the place belonged to a physically disabled person.

So this time, the original poster came home with her mother and again saw that the neighbor’s car was parked in their spot. Our heroine rang her doorbell asking her to move the car—after all, her mother had a hard time walking home. The neighbor simply replied that it was a public street and slammed the door in the OP’s face.

Well, our heroine parked the car further, and she and her mom barely made it home. After that, the OP just called a towing company to take away the violator’s car, which, about an hour later, happened. The original poster was then literally showered with insults by her neighbor for this, but the woman is totally sure that she did the right thing, and impudence bordering on rudeness should be punished.

Of course, no one argues that parking in spaces intended for disaibled persons is not only a manifestation of bad manners, but also a direct violation of the rules. But how should you deal with such violators? Parklio, for example, strongly recommends installing a single parking space barrier and, ideally, to pair disabled zone protecting barriers with an ANPR (Automatic number plate recognition) system.

In any case, as this dedicated article at BraunAbility states, mutual respect keeps everyone happy. “Understanding handicap parking rules is especially important in the car-centric culture of the United States regardless if you do or do not hold a handicap parking permit,” the post claims. Well, and if some people don’t understand this, then the police and towing companies should get involved as well.

People in the comments under the original post fully supported the author, particularly noting that she obviously had to go through many authorities to gain the right to a reserved spot for her mom, and she actually gave her entitled neighbor several opportunities to correct the situation. Opportunities that this person clearly ignored—for which she paid.

Responders also rightly noted that, in any case, the author should take care to install security cameras near the parking spot to make sure that the neighbor will not repeat her violations in the future. Even if only out of a sense of revenge. And have you, our dear readers, ever encountered such manifestations of human entitledness? Please feel free to share your thoughts and stories in the comments below.

Commenters unanimously sided with the author here, also urging her to install security cameras to make sure the neighbor won’t seek any revenge

