Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“$12,000 To Change Sheets?”: Woman’s Extremely High Hospital Bill Leaves Folks Baffled
Curiosities

“$12,000 To Change Sheets?”: Woman’s Extremely High Hospital Bill Leaves Folks Baffled

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone should have access to affordable healthcare, especially when dealing with serious illnesses or emergencies. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, and in places like the U.S., hospital bills often skyrocket after a simple checkup.

A woman who had to be hospitalized for leg surgery couldn’t believe the amount she had to pay after her stay. She shared the exact breakdown of the costs online, and folks were left reeling after seeing the steep bill.

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    Some people fear going to hospitals or getting checked because they don’t know what kind of bill they’ll be stuck with

    Person expressing shock about an insane hospital bill, wearing a hoodie indoors.

    Image credits: sara_janell

    “I just got my hospital bill, I was in there for three days for a leg surgery, and I’m gonna read you the itemized charge list”

    Sara Janell was shocked when she received a bill of $41,288 after being hospitalized for three days following her leg operation. She was charged for bed changes, a recovery room, medicines, surgical supplies, laboratory changes, operating room work, and even physical therapy.

    The most surprising thing was that she didn’t even receive any physical therapy services. The only thing it could possibly be referring to was when she held the nurse’s hand when walking after the surgery. It’s unimaginable that she would be charged $874 for just that!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person discussing insane hospital bill related to a three-day leg surgery stay, wearing a gray hoodie.

    Image credits: sara_janell

    Sara’s extreme bill left her feeling shocked because many of the charges mentioned didn’t seem appropriate for the services provided

    The TikToker told netizens that even though she was charged $12,487 for room and bed changes, she had to deal with bedbugs every single night that she spent in the hospital. People asked her if she had insurance. She mentioned that she did and that her provider was going to cover a good amount of her bill but that she wouldn’t be paying the rest of it.

    According to a survey, around 41% of people have healthcare debt, mainly due to such costly bills and expenses. Folks with this kind of debt sometimes try to cut their basic expenses for food, clothing, and household items just to pay off what they owe the hospital.

    Person reacting to an insane hospital bill costing $41,288.

    Image credits: sara_janell

    You can find Sara’s video here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @sara_janell America has a problem… #healthcare #fyp #relatable #freehealthcare #health #medical #bills ♬ original sound – ✨𝙎𝙅✨

    Basic healthcare shouldn’t be so costly that people struggle to afford to take care of themselves

    It can be extremely daunting to receive a huge bill, especially after a routine surgery. That’s also why a lot of Americans try their best to avoid going to medical centers or getting the proper care; they simply can’t afford to! 

    To learn more about these kinds of absurd hospital charges, Bored Panda interviewed Dr. Anthony Youn, who is known as America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon. He is also an award-winning author and expert on anti-aging.

    Dr. Youn said that “hospitals charge whatever they want for services, hence the sky-high prices. They do this because no matter what they charge, insurance companies will pay whatever is contracted between the hospital and the insurance company.” 

    “So if they’ve contracted to pay, for example, $10,000 for an appendectomy, that is the payment from insurance, no matter if the hospital bills $10,000 or $40,000.” Even though 92% of Americans have health insurance, their firm might still refuse to cover certain costs based on their company’s guidelines.  

    The 8% of people without insurance coverage face an even tougher time, and many get into debt to try and pay off their bills. Luckily, Sara didn’t have to cover the entire cost herself, but it was still a shock to be charged such a high sum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Doctor and nurse attending to a patient in a hospital bed, highlighting concerns about an insane hospital bill.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Another surprising thing that came to light due to Sara’s post was the errors that showed up in her hospital bill. She was wrongly charged for physical therapy despite never asking for or getting the service. Even simple things like bed and room changes led to exorbitant charges.

    According to studies, anywhere from 49% to 80% of hospital bills can have errors. Patients might not even realize the mistakes until they see the itemized bill. Dr. Anthony told us that “there is also no requirement for hospitals to post their prices publicly or online, which is the main problem here. People without insurance then get billed the prices that hospitals decide they want to charge.”

    We asked Dr. Anthony if there was any way for people to get their medical bills lowered. He told us that “there are attorneys who can help negotiate these prices down, or the patient can try to do this on their own. This type of price gouging of patients who don’t have insurance is a major problem that I believe needs to be addressed by the federal government.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    In case someone is not able to appeal the bill amount, many folks also request payment plans that they can steadily pay off without compromising on their essential needs. 

    All in all, it truly shows how difficult it is for normal people to afford medical care. Do you think there’s any way around this kind of system?

    People couldn’t believe the shocking charges on Sara’s bill, and many expressed gratitude for living in places with free healthcare

    "$12,000 hospital bill for sheet change sparks disbelief in viral social media post reaction.

    Comment discussing Luigi in context of an insane hospital bill, liked by 86.5K users.

    Comment criticizing U.S. healthcare amid discussion on insane hospital bill, with 78.8K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on hospital bill with a humorous question about Luigi, receiving 40.8K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting insane hospital bill costs comparing sheets and anesthesia, with 36.8K likes.

    Comment discussing an insane hospital bill, questioning if it includes the surgeon's fee, with many likes and interactions.

    Hospital room with bed and IV stand, sunlight streaming through window, highlighting potential for insane hospital bill.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Comment highlighting insane hospital bill costs compared to surgery and vacation abroad.

    Comment joking about random number generator in response to insane hospital bill, with 28.4K likes.

    Text screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Luigi, with likes and replies; related to insane hospital bill.

    Comment by user "laura" humorously reacting with "*Confused in European*" on insane hospital bill.

    Social media comment about an insane hospital bill.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Commentary highlighting frustration over insane hospital bill charges.

    Stethoscope on health insurance form with pen and calculator, highlighting insane hospital bill concepts.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Comments discussing the insane hospital bill situation with concern.

    Comment on healthcare costs contrasts insane hospital bill with free Swedish care.

    Social media comment about insane hospital bill with gratitude towards Belgium.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saddest part is that these high costs don't equal high incomes for people doing the hard work. It is mostly for executives and investors.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have the option, go to a surgical center instead of the hospital for specific operations. I went to a surgical center for my foot reconstruction and paid maybe 200 bucks compared to what could have been 70k+. This doesn't work for everything and can still be super expensive, but at least you can save a little bit from the hospital charges.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The saddest part is that these high costs don't equal high incomes for people doing the hard work. It is mostly for executives and investors.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have the option, go to a surgical center instead of the hospital for specific operations. I went to a surgical center for my foot reconstruction and paid maybe 200 bucks compared to what could have been 70k+. This doesn't work for everything and can still be super expensive, but at least you can save a little bit from the hospital charges.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda