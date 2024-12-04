Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

UnitedHealth CEO’s Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: “Was He A Whistleblower?”
Crime, News

UnitedHealth CEO’s Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: “Was He A Whistleblower?”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Midtown Manhattan was the scene of a cold murder after UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what New York Police has confirmed to be a targeted attack on Wednesday (December 4).

The 50-year-old executive was attacked in front of the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue just moments before he was supposed to speak at an investor conference.

The incident, which occurred at 6:40 am, left Thompson critically injured from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, but it was already too late; he was pronounced dead moments later.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect, who fled the scene on a bicycle, disappearing into the streets of Manhattan. Whoever is able to bring the criminal to justice or provide information on them will be awarded $10,000.

“I want to be clear, at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,” Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

UnitedHealth’s CEO Brian Thompson was shot in broad daylight in what netizens believe to be a “professional hit”

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Netizens reacted with a mix of shock and suspicion to the attack, with many pointing to Thompson’s tenure at what’s been called the nation’s “largest health insurer as proof of the incident being a planned hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO was accused of insider trading and was the subject of an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation. 

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: Spencer Platt / Getty

According to legal documents, Thomspon had allegedly offloaded 31 percent of his UnitedHealth stock—totaling $15.1 million—just months before the public was made aware of a federal probe into the company.

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: UnitedHealthcare

Stakeholders then complained against Thompson and other executives, accusing them of antitrust violations.

Adding to the intrigue, the shooting comes at a time when the company was facing increasing scrutiny over its practices, with more than 33,000 pending lawsuits accusing the usurer of denying coverage to patients in need, particularly the elderly.

Some readers believe the shooting was an act of revenge for UnitedHealth’s malpractice, while others say it was done to silence Thompson

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ABC News

Thompson’s record led many to question whether he was assassinated to silence him for reasons connected with his legal troubles, and some to go as far as to revel in his death, believing him to be responsible for the company’s malpractices.

One reader wrote, “I’ll save my sympathies for the tens of thousands of Americans denied care by UHC. “

“I bet someone’s loved one was denied medical services they desperately needed and felt the need to take revenge, another theorized.

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: ABC News

Investigators were also reportedly probing the relationship between UnitedHealth’s insurance arm and its Optum health services division, which owns physician groups, over concerns that doctors might have been inflating patients’ illnesses to increase government payments.

“Was he about to tell on somebody? a reader asked, showing the tip of a rapidly forming iceberg of conspiracy theories surrounding the untimely death.

The New York Police Department has confirmed that the attack was targeted but stated that they don’t know the motive yet

ADVERTISEMENT

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

The way in which the shooting was conducted—with precision and in broad daylight—has led some to believe it was a “professional hit.”

The perpetrator—described by authorities as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a grey backpack—used a gun with a silencer and showed proficiency in handling the weapon.

“Someone wanted him dead, and the police will figure out who,” one commenter claimed, pointing that the gunman appeared to know precisely where and when Thompson would exit the hotel, swiftly unloading on him before fleeing.

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite rumors and speculation surrounding the case, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not confirmed whether they believe the killing was connected to whistleblowing activity or corporate wrongdoing.

The investigation is underway, with law enforcement focusing on tracking down the suspect and determining a motive.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

“Based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted. Joseph Kenny, NYPD Chief of Detectives, stated. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Netizens left harsh comments towards the CEO, with some painting the crime as a form of “retribution for the company’s alleged crimes

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

Image credits: businesswire

“UHC has the highest claim denial rate by insurance companies. Greed can kill people, you know, a viewer stated.

Not condoning the action, but hopefully, this is a wake-up call. Greed creates a lot of problems. People struggle to get covered and stay covered, another said.

“Hard to muster many tears for a guy who ran a company that exploited the sick and dying for profit, wrote one reader.

“I have a feeling this guy was HIRED to do this. I also have a feeling they may never know who hired him or the identity of the hitman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NYPD announced the deployment of a large number of officials from the surrounding areas of the Rockefeller Center, all the way down to 47th Street. 

People can help the investigation by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

“This was not a random act of violence.” Netizens continued to ponder, questioning the true cause behind the murder

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

UnitedHealth CEO's Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: "Was He A Whistleblower?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda