UnitedHealth CEO’s Assassination In Broad Daylight Sparks Theories: “Was He A Whistleblower?”

Midtown Manhattan was the scene of a cold murder after UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what New York Police has confirmed to be a targeted attack on Wednesday (December 4).

The 50-year-old executive was attacked in front of the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue just moments before he was supposed to speak at an investor conference.

The incident, which occurred at 6:40 am, left Thompson critically injured from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, but it was already too late; he was pronounced dead moments later.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect, who fled the scene on a bicycle, disappearing into the streets of Manhattan. Whoever is able to bring the criminal to justice or provide information on them will be awarded $10,000.

“I want to be clear, at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,” Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

UnitedHealth’s CEO Brian Thompson was shot in broad daylight in what netizens believe to be a “professional hit”

Image credits: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Netizens reacted with a mix of shock and suspicion to the attack, with many pointing to Thompson’s tenure at what’s been called the nation’s “largest health insurer“ as proof of the incident being a planned hit.

The CEO was accused of insider trading and was the subject of an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation.

Image credits: Spencer Platt / Getty

According to legal documents, Thomspon had allegedly offloaded 31 percent of his UnitedHealth stock—totaling $15.1 million—just months before the public was made aware of a federal probe into the company.

Image credits: UnitedHealthcare

Stakeholders then complained against Thompson and other executives, accusing them of antitrust violations.

Adding to the intrigue, the shooting comes at a time when the company was facing increasing scrutiny over its practices, with more than 33,000 pending lawsuits accusing the usurer of denying coverage to patients in need, particularly the elderly.

Some readers believe the shooting was an act of revenge for UnitedHealth’s malpractice, while others say it was done to silence Thompson

Image credits: ABC News

Thompson’s record led many to question whether he was assassinated to silence him for reasons connected with his legal troubles, and some to go as far as to revel in his death, believing him to be responsible for the company’s malpractices.

One reader wrote, “I’ll save my sympathies for the tens of thousands of Americans denied care by UHC. “

“I bet someone’s loved one was denied medical services they desperately needed and felt the need to take revenge,“ another theorized.

Image credits: ABC News

Investigators were also reportedly probing the relationship between UnitedHealth’s insurance arm and its Optum health services division, which owns physician groups, over concerns that doctors might have been inflating patients’ illnesses to increase government payments.

“Was he about to tell on somebody?“ a reader asked, showing the tip of a rapidly forming iceberg of conspiracy theories surrounding the untimely death.

The New York Police Department has confirmed that the attack was targeted but stated that they don’t know the motive yet

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

The way in which the shooting was conducted—with precision and in broad daylight—has led some to believe it was a “professional hit.”

The perpetrator—described by authorities as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a grey backpack—used a gun with a silencer and showed proficiency in handling the weapon.

“Someone wanted him dead, and the police will figure out who,” one commenter claimed, pointing that the gunman appeared to know precisely where and when Thompson would exit the hotel, swiftly unloading on him before fleeing.

Image credits: ABC News

Despite rumors and speculation surrounding the case, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not confirmed whether they believe the killing was connected to whistleblowing activity or corporate wrongdoing.

The investigation is underway, with law enforcement focusing on tracking down the suspect and determining a motive.

“Based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear that the victim was specifically targeted.“ Joseph Kenny, NYPD Chief of Detectives, stated. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

Netizens left harsh comments towards the CEO, with some painting the crime as a form of “retribution “ for the company’s alleged crimes

Image credits: businesswire

“UHC has the highest claim denial rate by insurance companies. Greed can kill people, you know,“ a viewer stated.

“Not condoning the action, but hopefully, this is a wake-up call. Greed creates a lot of problems. People struggle to get covered and stay covered,“ another said.

“Hard to muster many tears for a guy who ran a company that exploited the sick and dying for profit,“ wrote one reader.

“I have a feeling this guy was HIRED to do this. I also have a feeling they may never know who hired him or the identity of the hitman.”

The NYPD announced the deployment of a large number of officials from the surrounding areas of the Rockefeller Center, all the way down to 47th Street.

People can help the investigation by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

“This was not a random act of violence.” Netizens continued to ponder, questioning the true cause behind the murder

