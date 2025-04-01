ADVERTISEMENT

Going to the doctor's doesn't always turn out what we think it will be. Misdiagnosing, gaslighting, and poor communication are just some problems patients have to deal with. In fact, in 2022, 60% of Americans said they had recently had a bad experience with a healthcare provider.

Just a few days ago, a woman on Twitter (X) asked other people to share their worst encounters with a doctor. The thread quickly filled up with stories from the doctor's office featuring some questionable medical professionals. We know doctors are people too, but some of these docs truly deserve to be shamed.

More info: X (Twitter)

#1

Tweet about a bad doctor experience, highlighting inappropriate comment during a childhood medical exam.

DissentFu Report

    #2

    Tweet about a negative experience with a doctor, highlighting unprofessional advice during a mammogram.

    K99carmine Report

    #3

    Tweet about a misdiagnosis by a doctor at age 14, later discovering lactose intolerance.

    criticalens Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can certainly get stomach ulcers at 14, had family who has had so. I am confused as to why that has been taken as the indicator that the doctor was bad. Yes she should have checked more, but stomach ulcers at 14 does happen.

    #4

    Tweet recounts a negative experience with an inappropriate doctor comment, prompting switch to female gynecologist.

    1265Rachel Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are personal experiences and I know it's different for everyone. I have an amazing ob/gyn. He has never made comments like this to me, is supportive emotionally and knows his stuff about ob/gyn. Graduated at the very top of his classes, yes I've done my research on him as you should be doing on your doctors. My second thing here is that I have actually heard more comments like this from woman nurses and doctors than from the men in the same profession. "Ooooo i'd buy those tetas" is a comment that sticks in my mind, made by a woman nurse while she placed those sticky monitor things on me. Why did she feel so comfy talking like this to me?? What about your experiences??

    #5

    Tweet discussing a hip surgery mistake by a doctor, requiring correction by another surgeon.

    jozi1167 Report

    #6

    Tweet about a negative experience with a doctor dismissing depression concerns.

    EmmaEssexSander Report

    #7

    Tweet about bizarre doctor comment, mentioning 'good milkers' to non-pregnant friend.

    zaynzerrbabe Report

    #8

    Tweet about a dentist removing the wrong tooth, highlighting worst doctors experience.

    shiradotnet Report

    #9

    Tweet about a distressing medical experience with a doctor and multiple observers during a painful procedure.

    NoelleTMD Report

    #10

    Tweet about a difficult experience with a doctor during childbirth, involving stern behavior and a lack of compassion.

    jamilynewriter Report

    #11

    Tweet recounting a bad experience with a doctor after a burst ovarian cyst led to an emergency room visit.

    DaisyMayNot7 Report

    #12

    Tweet sharing a story about an uncomfortable doctor experience during a scoliosis checkup.

    cabbgecat Report

    #13

    Tweet sharing a story about a nurse's behavior during active labor, highlighting poor healthcare experiences.

    fossilizedsaps Report

    #14

    Tweet about a negative experience with an inexperienced doctor performing an unnecessary episiotomy during childbirth.

    fossilizedsaps Report

    #15

    Tweet about an ovarian cyst misdiagnosis due to poor doctor advice, highlighting a bad medical experience.

    Seonghansu05 Report

    #16

    Tweet about a bad doctor experience with an allergic reaction to antibiotics during pregnancy.

    ianaarez Report

    leahc avatar
    Leah C
    Leah C
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the vet who told us dogs don't have food allergies.

    #17

    Tweet recounting a story about a bad experience with a doctor after a car accident.

    Herebrand Report

    #18

    Tweet about a negative experience with a doctor, highlighting issues in patient care.

    unrealizzztic Report

    #19

    Tweet recounts an experience with an oncologist in a bad mood, highlighting an uncomfortable doctor visit.

    Shayadjinn1 Report

    #20

    A tweet about a distressing experience with a doctor, highlighting a medical mishap and intense discomfort.

    SaltyChefTwo Report

    #21

    Tweet about a disappointing experience with a doctor giving up on a patient with epilepsy.

    Starlight_Syd Report

    #22

    Tweet about a doctor's unhelpful response during a hospital visit.

    asynonymtolove Report

    tjleso99 avatar
    Headless Horseman
    Headless Horseman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, the implication here is that the doctor had his fingers up there but wasn't checking dilation. OR, and idk how likely it is, OP's mom wasn't paying attention and didnt watch to see if the doc had checked dilation. Either way, sounds like doc needed to have checked dilation by that point.

    #23

    Tweet about a trauma surgeon's unusual advice for Crohn's disease, highlighting misunderstandings about nicotine.

    otherkingdom7 Report

    #24

    Tweet describing an unfortunate experience with a doctor during childbirth, highlighting patient discomfort.

    THaechten65 Report

    #25

    Tweet recounting a bad experience with an eye doctor, highlighting unfortunate doctor visits.

    SoxCat2 Report

    #26

    Tweet discussing a negative experience with a doctor who focused on weight rather than medical concerns.

    SnarkBadger Report

    #27

    A tweet recounting a negative experience with a doctor inserting a central catheter incorrectly.

    victoriaargoty Report

    #28

    Tweet about a visit to a dentist with a basket nearly full of pulled teeth, reflecting poor doctor experience.

    minxy_ Report

    #29

    Tweet about a bad ER doctor questioning a concussed patient for alcohol use, illustrating a negative medical experience.

    otterpuckery Report

    loftussophie avatar
    Eiphos
    Eiphos
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strangely enough not all patients will admit they are under the influence of anything…. Tho it can make a massive difference to treatment outcomes especially with bleeding or head injuries. I think Nils is correct and hope all ER doctors are as smart.

    #30

    Tweet about worst doctors; patient shares disbelief experience with surgeon during critical hip issues.

    catziepurrell Report

    #31

    Text exchange about a dentist experience, highlighting a negative encounter with a doctor.

    Nepsuka Report

    #32

    Tweet sharing an unfortunate medical experience with a dismissive doctor.

    NaughtyJoJo1 Report

    #33

    Tweet about a difficult experience with dieticians, related to recent PCOS diagnosis and past emotional impact.

    hilarialexander Report

    #34

    Tweet recounting a story about a bad doctor visit, highlighting a misdiagnosis leading to an acute leukemia diagnosis.

    Calranthe Report

    #35

    Tweet describing a bad doctor visit, mentioning advice about protein despite dietary restrictions, with an unimpressed reaction.

    Gwenllian24 Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha, people who don’t realize that meat alone isn’t the only thing that has protein…

    #36

    Tweet about a troubling doctor experience shared by a user, highlighting a distressing exam situation.

    krystalgable Report

    #37

    Tweet about a negative doctor experience, mentioning "child bearing hips" during an ultrasound referral for hip pain.

    Goddess_Wilde Report

    #38

    Tweet recounting a bad doctor experience from a young teen with UTI, highlighting inappropriate questions asked by the doctor.

    nofreecatnip Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My pediatrician (I was maybe 5) once said to me that he wanted to check how I was “developing down there”, and that my mom should probably leave the room because a parent can make kids nervous. She OF COURSE stayed and he ended up just looking down the front of my jeans and declared everything was fine. I still fúcking remember that. My best friend had the same pediatrician and he would always ask her how many boys she’d kissed. Fúcker. Good thing both of us had strong moms.

    #39

    Tweet discussing worst doctor experiences, highlighting misdiagnosis of rare EDS subtype, needing specific medical info.

    neb_shaprihoe Report

    #40

    Tweet about a bad doctor experience with a tooth abscess leading to hospitalization.

    ThatGrrlTina Report

    #41

    Tweet screenshot about an interaction with a doctor who incorrectly labeled eggs as dairy.

    SamMaxw75292801 Report

    #42

    Tweet discussing a negative experience with a gynecologist, emphasizing discomfort and inappropriate comments.

    3lanesdown Report

    #43

    Tweet about a 14-year-old experiencing unfortunate comments from a doctor regarding her appearance.

    theaprilwier Report

    #44

    Tweet about an uncomfortable experience with a male therapist, highlighting a story of a worst doctor encounter.

    Peonie749469 Report

    #45

    Tweet sharing a story about an unpleasant experience with a doctor during a first exam at age 15.

    danielleglenn Report

    #46

    Tweet describing a negative experience with a doctor discussing inappropriate comments during an anorexia evaluation.

    boymama818 Report

    #47

    Tweet recounting a story about an unfortunate hospital experience with long wait times and lack of doctor assistance.

    AdilarisGallant Report

    #48

    Chris shares a story about an unfortunate experience with a dentist, highlighting the worst medical care.

    ChrisAlvino Report

    #49

    Tweet screenshot recounting a negative doctor experience, focusing on an unhelpful response to a stomach issue.

    casualcrafterX Report

    #50

    Twitter conversation discussing poor doctor experience and autoimmune diagnosis.

    Jill_Russo Report

    #51

    Tweet sharing a personal story about an unsettling experience with a med student after surgery.

    lukeshand2 Report

    #52

    Tweet sharing bad experience with a healthcare provider, highlighting a nurse's remarks about weight gain.

    _myawaymessage Report

    #53

    Tweet recounting an experience with a doctor in 1992, highlighting an uncomfortable exam table interaction.

    LotzeMissi Report

    #54

    Tweet describing a negative encounter with a doctor, highlighting a concerning medical experience.

    shesohytech Report

    #55

    Tweet recounting unsettling experiences with doctors.

    greenqueenb90 Report

    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The n****e thing is normal, to check for discharge.

    #56

    Tweet about an unfortunate doctor mistake with fatal consequences.

    f_kierkegaard Report

    #57

    Tweet about a bad doctor experience leading to chronic illness due to misdiagnosis, shared by user RudeXYguy on Bored Panda.

    RudeXYguy Report

    #58

    Tweet recounting a negative experience with a doctor and nurse, highlighting unfortunate medical encounters.

    BriLV Report

    #59

    Tweet about an unpleasant visit to a male gynecologist at 17, discussing birth control and discomfort with high dosage.

    KikiwahT Report

    #60

    Tweet about a negative experience with a doctor during childbirth, describing an inappropriate comment.

    meria_nicolee Report

    #61

    Tweet about unfortunate doctor experiences, discussing unprofessional comments during medical visits.

    MeenaArjune Report

    #62

    Text tweet recounting an unfortunate experience with a doctor, highlighting unprofessional behavior during a gyno visit.

    JP88549460 Report

    Tweet recounting a patient's struggle with kidney stones and a doctor's dismissive response; worst doctor experience.

    ItsReallyHayden Report

    #64

    Tweet recounting misdiagnosis experience with doctors, leading to discovering a nerve issue in the back.

    LatanyaMalvern Report

    #65

    Tweet about a personal experience with a misdiagnosis by a doctor, leading to severe health issues.

    myjoonmymoon Report

    #66

    Tweet about a negative experience with a doctor and antidepressants during pregnancy.

    stacey2chapman Report

    #67

    Tweet highlighting bad doctor experience about hysterectomy denial based on assumptions about future husband and children.

    ishaconde Report

    #68

    A tweet recounting a distressing experience with a psychiatrist, highlighting unprofessional behavior.

    _ph03_nix_ Report

    #69

    Tweet describing a frustrating experience with a doctor unable to diagnose a 10-month-old with a fever.

    lukeshand2 Report

    A user's tweet describing an inappropriate encounter with a doctor.

    ollggrenade Report

    #71

    Tweet recounting an unsettling experience with a company doctor, highlighting concerns about inappropriate behavior.

    emsmom2k Report

    #72

    Tweet about misdiagnosis by doctors leading to emergency surgery for necrotic bowels.

    OverAngxl Report

    #73

    Tweet recounting an unfortunate experience with a dismissive doctor, highlighting poor medical judgment.

    peachyweaxhy Report

    #74

    Tweet recounting an uncomfortable experience with a doctor, highlighting one of the worst medical encounters.

    amymitchellart Report

    #75

    Tweet describing a negative doctor experience, highlighting an unfortunate flu diagnosis.

    Lekwetlela1 Report

    #76

    Tweet screenshot about a negative experience with a doctor, highlighting unprofessional behavior.

    old_god_new_era Report

    Tweet recounting an encounter with a doctor for a sports physical, revealing a hernia diagnosis in an unusual way.

    Shortcode199 Report

    #78

    Tweet about an unfortunate experience with a doctor who suggested an HIV test for migraines after learning about patient's sexuality.

    sh1ny_t0gepi Report

    #79

    Tweet discussing experience with an ineffective doctor at Mayo Clinic, highlighting a missed epilepsy diagnosis.

    svdeerie Report

    #80

    Tweet recounting a dentist visit gone wrong at age 14, highlights a negative doctor experience.

    1tinybutshiny Report

    #81

    Tweet describing a story about a doctor's misdiagnosis experience.

    LindseyGolden91 Report

    #82

    Tweet discussing experiences with unprofessional doctors and insensitive comments.

    h03534193 Report

    #83

    Social media post by Angela sharing a story about a negative experience with a doctor.

    angelaheath74 Report

    Tweet discussing an unfortunate experience with a doctor during wisdom teeth surgery.

    iiam__Danii Report

    #85

    Tweet about worst doctor experience, inducing labor without permission, endangering baby.

    moonvixen_ Report

    #86

    Tweet about misdiagnosis and emergency tonsillectomy; doctor switched from general medicine to dermatology.

    morganpaula Report

    #87

    Tweet about a doctor refusing to test for mono, leading to health issues.

    misspennygadget Report

    #88

    Tweet screenshot about an awkward question from a doctor during an exam.

    SandLot84 Report

    #89

    Text exchange highlighting a negative experience with a gynecologist.

    mirumye Report

    #90

    Tweet about a bad experience with a doctor, mentioning an off-putting comment on endometriosis.

    moonruledmami Report

