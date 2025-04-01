90 Stories About The Worst Doctors People Had The Unfortune To See
Going to the doctor's doesn't always turn out what we think it will be. Misdiagnosing, gaslighting, and poor communication are just some problems patients have to deal with. In fact, in 2022, 60% of Americans said they had recently had a bad experience with a healthcare provider.
Just a few days ago, a woman on Twitter (X) asked other people to share their worst encounters with a doctor. The thread quickly filled up with stories from the doctor's office featuring some questionable medical professionals. We know doctors are people too, but some of these docs truly deserve to be shamed.
More info: X (Twitter)
This post may include affiliate links.
These are personal experiences and I know it's different for everyone. I have an amazing ob/gyn. He has never made comments like this to me, is supportive emotionally and knows his stuff about ob/gyn. Graduated at the very top of his classes, yes I've done my research on him as you should be doing on your doctors. My second thing here is that I have actually heard more comments like this from woman nurses and doctors than from the men in the same profession. "Ooooo i'd buy those tetas" is a comment that sticks in my mind, made by a woman nurse while she placed those sticky monitor things on me. Why did she feel so comfy talking like this to me?? What about your experiences??
So, the implication here is that the doctor had his fingers up there but wasn't checking dilation. OR, and idk how likely it is, OP's mom wasn't paying attention and didnt watch to see if the doc had checked dilation. Either way, sounds like doc needed to have checked dilation by that point.
My pediatrician (I was maybe 5) once said to me that he wanted to check how I was “developing down there”, and that my mom should probably leave the room because a parent can make kids nervous. She OF COURSE stayed and he ended up just looking down the front of my jeans and declared everything was fine. I still fúcking remember that. My best friend had the same pediatrician and he would always ask her how many boys she’d kissed. Fúcker. Good thing both of us had strong moms.
I had a reaction to penicillin several years back and my kidneys shut down. I was in the hospital for more than two weeks, with a shunt in my neck so they could do dialysis to keep me alive. My nephrologist (kidney expert) has since given me a clean bill of health, said my kidneys are fully healed up, but 1) I shouldn't take any kind of medication that's hard on the kidneys if I can help it, so lots of over-the-counter stuff for migraines etc is off-limits for me, and 2) I need to avoid the entire class of "beta lactam" antibiotics because they might k**l me. Twice, TWICE now I have had a doctor prescribe me an antibiotic and then swear that it wasn't a beta lactam antibiotic, only for the pharmacist to tell me that it was. One was probably an honest (but terrifyingly stupid) mistake; the other had had the gall to ask me what I knew about beta lactams and then apparently decided that my answer was lacking and he could completely disregard my concerns.
I had a reaction to penicillin several years back and my kidneys shut down. I was in the hospital for more than two weeks, with a shunt in my neck so they could do dialysis to keep me alive. My nephrologist (kidney expert) has since given me a clean bill of health, said my kidneys are fully healed up, but 1) I shouldn't take any kind of medication that's hard on the kidneys if I can help it, so lots of over-the-counter stuff for migraines etc is off-limits for me, and 2) I need to avoid the entire class of "beta lactam" antibiotics because they might k**l me. Twice, TWICE now I have had a doctor prescribe me an antibiotic and then swear that it wasn't a beta lactam antibiotic, only for the pharmacist to tell me that it was. One was probably an honest (but terrifyingly stupid) mistake; the other had had the gall to ask me what I knew about beta lactams and then apparently decided that my answer was lacking and he could completely disregard my concerns.