ADVERTISEMENT

Going to the doctor's doesn't always turn out what we think it will be. Misdiagnosing, gaslighting, and poor communication are just some problems patients have to deal with. In fact, in 2022, 60% of Americans said they had recently had a bad experience with a healthcare provider.

Just a few days ago, a woman on Twitter (X) asked other people to share their worst encounters with a doctor. The thread quickly filled up with stories from the doctor's office featuring some questionable medical professionals. We know doctors are people too, but some of these docs truly deserve to be shamed.

More info: X (Twitter)