Garbage disposal broke 5 months into the lease. Repair guy came a couple times prior to it breaking, told me it was older, and said when it stops working to take a wrench and twist back and forth. Soon after using that method, it croaked and landlord had to replace it.

Dishwasher broke 1 year into the lease. Stopped draining because the pump stopped working. Landlord took 3 months to replace it, and when they replaced it, they emailed me to say they were deducting the cost of this and the garbage disposal from my deposit. I asked if this was checked prior to moving in, and they said they “ran it and it worked fine.” I checked the serial number (took pictures for the repair) and it was a 9 year old dishwasher, used by 3 other tenants prior to me.

A few months after the repair, I got a letter in the mail from an appliance insurance company processing center, addressed to them. It looks like a check. Anyways, I gave it to them. I work in insurance, so I felt weird. I asked them if they plan to collect insurance on this as well as my deposit. They responded saying that because I questioned their integrity, they are tacking on the cost to replace a key that I lost (at the time that I lost it, I apologized and asked them to tell me the cost so I could add it to the rent payment that month. They said they wouldn’t charge for it because I’m a good tenant). They’re now walking it back because they’re pissed at me. God knows what else they’re going to try to charge for now.

Lease is up at the end of February, rent due in the 1st. Though their email sounds like they’re applying the deposit to it. I’m unsure because it makes no sense.

Trying to figure out the best way to navigate this. I’ve been a good tenant. I’ve paid them rent on time every month for my entire stay. I even painted the entire apartment because the paint job was so bad when I moved in. They thanked me and told me it looked amazing. I’m clean, quiet, considerate. I lost a mail key once, but like I said earlier, I apologized profusely and offered to pay for it. It doesn’t feel right letting this person use my deposit to get brand new appliances when they were old and not broken due to my negligence.

Thanks all for your thoughts on this

(Note: stain on carpet referenced in the email was there before I moved in. They never got it cleaned)

