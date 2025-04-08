ADVERTISEMENT

When you're a tenant, the future is shrouded by mystery. Will the owner of the property fix that leaking pipe? Or will they decide to sell it and force you to move out with little notice?

To help each other prepare for what's to come, members of the subreddit r/Renters are regularly sharing their experiences of living under another person's roof. And while some of them are positive, a fair number aren't.

So, to show you what landlords are capable of, we put together a list of the most infuriating ones.

#1

Landlord Keeps Entering My Apartment Without Notice

Text exchange about an unexpected visit from a landlord measuring windows without notice.

dollarstoresethrogen Report

    #2

    This Is Wild

    Truck with a camper shell parked on the street, listed as a one-bedroom apartment at $480/month.

    UploadedMind Report

    #3

    Landlord Taped All Building Fire Alarm Pull Stations Closed

    Electrical outlet covered with foil and blue tape, illustrating issues with landlords.

    My building has been undergoing preparations for painting over the past week. Day 1 involved meticulously taping all the fire alarm pull stations.
    This is against some sort of code… right?

    X4e7o2o Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Against fire code and very illegal to do. You can only do each one right before you paint if using a paint sprayer.

    #4

    My Landlord Entered My Apartment Without Notice (Illegal) To Tell Me To Clean My Lint Trap

    Text messages between tenants and landlord about dog hair in dryer and cleaning balcony, illustrating landlord issues.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Our Landlord Keeps Saying There's Nothing Wrong With Our Shower

    Dirty bathtub with black water and rust, illustrating issues caused by neglectful landlords.

    Cheddar18 Report

    #6

    I Came Back From Thanksgiving To Find That My Landlord Had Revarnished/Painted The Stairs Up To My Apartment. They Are Still Wet, I Was Given No Notice, And There Is Only One Staircase

    Wet, hazardous staircase with a caution cone, illustrating stories of horrific landlords.

    KingOfTheKains Report

    #7

    Ceiling Caved In After A Year Of Telling Our Landlord That The Ceiling Has Been Sagging

    Damaged ceiling with debris on living room floor, showcasing issues with neglectful landlords.

    dondafreak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Inflation Is Tough! $2800 To $4500 For A 750sqft Apartment In The North End Of Boston (MA)

    Text from a landlord increasing rent to $4500 due to inflation. Decision needed by 6/1/24.

    Outrageous_Reason425 Report

    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that illegal? I thought rent could only go up a certain percentage with each lease renewal.

    #9

    Is This Legal? (CA)

    Note taped on thermostat, claiming AC is personal property, not included in rent, reflecting landlord horror stories.

    My landlord posted this in the hallway that connects all of our units. He can’t deny us A/C?!?!! And our lease said nothing about that. Where can I report him? He’s usually never here and we have long time tenants. But he’s being very unreasonable.

    Agitated-Cucumber356 Report

    #10

    How Much Do You Tip Your Landlord?

    Computer screen showing a rent payment portal with a balance of $1,548.40, related to a story about landlords.

    H5N1BirdFlu Report

    #11

    Landlord Kicked In My Door When I Was Out Of Town

    Wooden planks patch a door, illustrating issues with landlords.

    Moved my stuff into my sublease and then had to go out of town and came back to find out that the landlord had kicked in my front door, not notified me about it and left it completely unlocked with all my stuff in the room. I’m at a loss.

    sammagz Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There might be more to this story. Most landlords retain a key. If tenant changed lock without permission, that's on them. Landlord may have posted the 3 day notification of entry that is required (WA state anyway). Landlord may have had an urgent reason to enter. When I was a landlord, one time a tenant went away for about 10 days and left a chunk of meat (pot roast or something) rotting in his room. The decomp smell was gagging out the other tenants just walking past his room. Another time (same tenant), I entered fearing a medical emergency. Both his TV and his radio were playing full blast (in a small single room studio) and annoying the neighbors. Repeated loud/hard banging on door - no answer. I finally opened the door, he is motionless on the bed. Me - yelling his name with increasing volume - he FINALLY wakes up. He was just dead drunk. But he was also a diabetic so it could have been a diabetic coma. TLDR: Not enough info to say if bad landlord or bad tenant.

    #12

    $280 For Snaking Hair Out If Drain, Reasonable?

    Invoice showing a $280 charge for a tub clogged with hair, due on 05/08/2024; related to landlords.

    True-Construction377 Report

    #13

    Live-In Landlord Concerned For Me After I Came Home Late?

    Chat about landlord concerns over tenant's safety after a late-night return.

    pleaseley Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing evil about this. They are not telling them they can't stay out late. They may know about some crimes in the area the new tenant doesn't.

    #14

    Landlord Suggests We Move Instead Of Repairing Leaky Ceilings

    Damaged bathtub with peeling paint and moldy ceiling, illustrating tenant issues with landlords.

    No_Tension8376 Report

    #15

    Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs

    Unsafe outdoor stairs covered in dirt and leaves, illustrating issues with negligent landlords.

    PigenMann Report

    #16

    My Landlord Installed A Second Doorknob. You Can’t Open The Door Without Turning Both Of Them

    Red door with mismatched doorknobs, highlighting landlord issues.

    chubbypaws Report

    #17

    My Rent Has Gone From $1500-$2000-$2500 In The Last 3 Years

    Tweet about corporate landlords being sued for allegedly fixing rent prices through RealPage software.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    Owner Is Tearing Out Our Gardens And Putting In Grass And River Gravel

    Colorful garden plants and flowers in a well-kept yard, showcasing vibrant hydrangeas, daisies, and lush greenery.

    We chose this building because we were allowed to garden there. Have been here for 10 years. I am chronically ill and unable to work so we are low income. I have $25/month to spend on myself and for the past 8 years have spent most of it on plants.

    4 days ago we got a notice on our doors that the owner has decided he wants a more uniform look, and will be replacing everything with grass and gravel. I just wanted to share my garden with someone before it is gone.

    Gem_Snack Report

    #19

    Minneapolis MN, Landlord Painted Over Window In Kitchen, Is This A Safety Violation?

    Empty open wall shelf with assorted items, highlighting issues with landlords.

    My landlord painted white over a ton of my apartment right before I moved in, and as a result I can’t open like half of the cabinet space nor can I open a window in the kitchen that I’m almost certain is supposed to be there for ventilation, especially since smoke/heat tends to build up in there very quickly because it’s small/congested. I’m wondering if anyone knows if this could be considered a safety violation or where I could look to find out - I’m pretty new to renting

    mbpaddington Report

    #20

    Outrageous Fees Just To Apply (GA)

    Rental listing details with fees from a landlord including application, administration, and special discount offers.

    I'm trying to downsize from a rental house to an apartment. I can't afford to stay but it looks like I can't afford to leave, either. If I get an apartment, I can eliminate my gas and water bills, and what I pay for yard maintenance (My lawn mower died 2 weeks ago while my son was cutting the grass). I had NO idea it was like this out here. And the scams are RIDICULOUS. Do people in other states have to pay these non-refundable "administration fees" as well? These greedy property management companies are robbing people.

    Traditional-Dog-4938 Report

    #21

    Absolutely Floored At The Income Requirement (Ca)

    Text discussing high rent of $2812 requiring guarantor with income five times the amount.

    Received this after viewing a unit. Absolutely sickening.

    hungo_bungo Report

    #22

    Being Told It’s A $100 Fee To Apply, And When I Say I’d Be Happy To Pay That After Touring, She Says The Fee Is Required To Even See The Place

    Tenant shares frustrating landlord message exchange about application fees.

    un_gaslightable Report

    #23

    Is This Legal? Ca

    Notice of rent increase document from management company to tenant, highlighting a new rent of $2148 effective 12/01/2024.

    We've been at this apartment since April, our rent is $1670. Just today we were given this posting that our rent is being increased by 28%. We live in an affordable housing community in Santa Barbara county. We're being told that this increase is due to our utility allowance being decreased, something to do with the solar panels being built? The leasing office doesn't even know what to make of it.

    youngchef95 Report

    #24

    Update: No Hot Water In Kitchen

    Text exchange with a landlord about no hot water in the kitchen, showing a landlord's dismissive response.

    So I guess I’m going to contact a lawyer or something to see if there is anything I can do about this? The deposit includes the last months rent and I’ve paid for the first month. Only here 4 months total because it’s so close to school. I guess I’m going to pay for this next month and see what I can do legally. Will be doing my dishes in the shower from now on 😄 Thank you for everyone who validated me thinking this is not okay. Also yes it is pre furnished and this was not the first surprise I’ve had in the month since moving in. Issue is that the landlord lives in the room across from me (has its own kitchen and stuff) so it complicates things. Also really don’t time to focus this as a student who just moved down for this semester.

    BowlerOk4295 Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If total rental time is 4 months they were likely better off not paying a lawyer. They can still wash dishes in the dishwasher. Most dishwashers have an internal heater. It's used if you use the heated dry option, but it apparently also heats up the water during the wash cycle. I learned that about my very cheap crappy dishwasher when my water heater was down and I only had cold water for a bit. Ran a cycle in the dish washer and was surprised to find the water hot and steamy when I opened it up to check something.

    #25

    Told Our Landlord To Replace Our Gas Fireplace Because It Was Leaking Co, Came Back To This Monstrosity In Our Living Room

    Oddly placed furnace and ductwork in a small apartment living room, showcasing a landlord's unusual installation decision.

    darbooka Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL that the air intake duct is just a gaping hole. I don't even see a place to install an air filter.

    #26

    My Landlord Refuses To Get Over Here And Turn Down My Water Heater

    Thermometer showing 179.7°F in tap water, highlighting issues with landlords and hot water safety.

    Crustacean2B Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's scary hot. For comparison - Recommended temp to avoid scalding (especially if little kids / elderly) is 120F. 140F kills legionella bacteria but comes with higher risk of scalding. Most Temp/pressure relief valves on water heaters start relieving at 210F. I recently replaced the gas valve on my water heater. My hot water is currently coming out at 140F and I'm considering lowering it because it's easy to burn my hands.

    #27

    Our Landlord Changed Our Fridge While I Was At Work

    Messy kitchen countertop crowded with food and clutter, illustrating a common tenant frustration with landlords.

    She sent me a message asking to take my food out while I was at work, when I got home everything was left like this 🤡

    AstronautNatural49 Report

    #28

    My Landlord Didn’t Pay The City Water Bill, Now My Complex Doesn’t Have Water

    Notice from City of Phoenix Water Services, with handwritten note "Turned off. Do not turn on," illustrating landlord issues.

    KingOfTheKains Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Turn them in to the city. If it wasn't so late I would call my friend that works for the city and get the number.

    #29

    My Landlord Is Keeping All Of My Deposit Over One Broken Tile That His Maintenance Guy Broke Moving A Dishwasher

    Chipped floor tile showing wear and tear, possibly due to poor maintenance by landlords.

    LegalThrowAway8656 Report

    #30

    My Landlord Took Away The Bed And Mattress That Were Provided In The "Furnished" Rental And Replaced It With This Thing Which Is Really Hard To Sleep On

    Worn cot with patterned bedding in a dim room, depicting challenges with landlords.

    SquirrelGood Report

    #31

    Asked My Landlord To Fix My Utility Lines. She Cut Them All Off Now I Don’t Have WiFi Or Phones

    Electrical boxes on a wall, with exposed wires, highlighting landlord issues.

    Fearless_Nope Report

    #32

    I Found A Camera, That A Landlord Tried Hiding In The Laundry Room Of A Rental, That Faces A Mirror In My Entryway That I Sometimes Change Clothes In Front Of

    Metal ductwork running through an unfinished basement ceiling, highlighting landlord maintenance issues.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    My Landlord Finally Decided To Pour The Concrete Yesterday... Without Notice Right Before I Go To Work

    Hand holding a worn shoe with a curious orange tabby cat on a couch; infuriating landlord stories context.

    AFallingWall Report

    #34

    The Landlord Special

    Painted-over light switch, showcasing a landlord’s neglect.

    htownclyde Report

    #35

    Landlord Wants To Increase My Rent 1 Month After I Just Moved In If I Stay Home During The Weekends

    Text message about landlord charging $30 monthly for indoor weekends, no charge for outdoor.

    potatosalad-_- Report

    #36

    Landlord’s Outrageous Requests

    Landlord email with checklist for apartment photoshoot, requesting tenant's cooperation and temporary absence.

    My landlord sent this last night at 8 pm. Is this even allowed? I am getting back into town Thursday after being gone for months and I am essentially moving back in with how much I have. Not to mention there’s no time specified and I have a virtual interview that day. I am fuming, especially since they didn’t even clean it well before we moved in & now expect us to clean for them ??

    Bitterbaby-11 Report

    #37

    Can They Legally Do This?

    Text message exchange with a landlord about rent increase due to air conditioner use.

    Landlord is threatening to raise my rent because I use fans at night while sleeping. In my defense it’s extremely hot in the room i’m renting and they refuse to turn the AC up….

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    As A Former Landlord These Types Are The Problem In The Renter World

    Social media post of a landlord wanting to evict a timely rent-paying tenant for low rent.

    The greediness. Rest of his post says he still making money too, not losing any. People ask for this then regret the decision once they allow someone to live and not pay rent on time or even have the amount they’re asking. Some people don’t realize how easy they got it till it gone.

    Calm-Step-3083 Report

    #39

    Oh- My GF Just Moved Out Of Her Place And Into Mine. She Was Renting A Pretty Run Down Property And Two Months After Moving Out We Got This

    Invoice detailing tenant charges from landlords, including damages and move-out fees totaling $1,315.65.

    Is this absurd?? The property itself was extremely run down already and had items that were left from the previous owners. I understand the precaution for her dog possibly having fleas (which it didn’t), but it all seems insanely overpriced.

    Electronic-Writing97 Report

    #40

    Plumbing Apparently Can't Handle Toilet Paper Without Needing “Costly Repairs”

    Notice to residents about plumbing issues, urging not to flush wipes or toilet paper to prevent damage.

    HolidayCommission414 Report

    #41

    Landlord Using His Friend's Company To Inflate Repair Costs In Order To Avoid Giving Back Our Deposit

    Invoice listing cleaning services with a total amount due of $1,710, related to infuriating landlords.

    noty666999 Report

    #42

    Maintenance Drilled A Screw Through The Side Of The Microwave Installing It???

    Microwave interior with a loose screw awkwardly placed on the wall, highlighted with red annotations.

    Evening-Grocery-2817 Report

    #43

    Is This A Thing? Rental Commission?

    Text exchange discussing pet policy and rental payment details with landlord.

    ValiMeyers Report

    #44

    (Nv) Is This Normal?

    Tenant email about AC replacement costs, landlord requests advance rent payment to cover high expenses.

    So, my air conditioner went out last week and apparently needs to be replaced. I got this email from my landlord’s property management company asking if I can front a few months worth of rent to replace the unit. Is this normal or expected?
    I’ve never had a major repair like this done anywhere I’ve rented before but it seems kinda weird to me and also I don’t really want to do that.

    PinguAndLSD Report

    #45

    Landlord Expects Me To Pay Plumber Bill

    Text exchange discussing plumbing issues and scheduling involving a landlord.

    gremlexa Report

    #46

    Can My Landlord Do This?

    Text from a landlord about laundry room complaints, restricting laundry to one day per week to prevent disputes.

    birdsnleaves Report

    #47

    Is This Legal?

    Sign stating "Please keep doors closed," mentioning rent increase for electric bill, reflecting a demanding landlord.

    So I live in an apartment complex with no washer and dryer hookup. There's a separate building that's a laundry mat and we pay 1.50 per wash and per dry and sometimes you got to do multiple drys cause they're crap. I knotice multiple of these posted all over tonight. Is it legal to openly threat renters with rent increases like this? This is NC BTW

    Grismoldthestowaway Report

    #48

    LOL My Landking Told Me “I Just Had Bought A Brand New Dryer For Your Unit The Week Before You Moved In” I Beg To Differ Sir 😭

    Dirty lint trap overflowing, highlighting issues often faced with bad landlords.

    freedagang762 Report

    #49

    Sure Seems That Way

    Bearded man outdoors, representing stories of horrific landlords.

    OpulentOwl Report

    #50

    Old Toilet Seat Broke From Wear & Tear, So Landlord Replaced It With This…

    Finger pressing on dented toilet seat, showing landlord's poor maintenance.

    jinswoon_ Report

    #51

    I Am Getting My Own Internet Set Up Today And My Landlord Texted This To Me

    Text exchange about a $10 internet fee dispute with a landlord.

    PrisonerNumberOne Report

    #52

    Freezer Apparently Caught On Fire Last Night And Landlord Said It's Not An Emergency And Nothing Can Be Done Until Wednesday

    Freezer filled with various frozen food items and cardboard packs representing landlord issues.

    colbone669 Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think so tom. Get me a new fridge now!!! Can we say Lowe's or Home Depot?

    #53

    How About You?

    Text post listing three things never done involving landlords and property cleaning issues.

    MaxGoodwinning Report

    #54

    I Kind Of Agree With This

    Text image questioning rent consistency for 31 vs 28 days with money and thinking face emojis, highlighting landlord issues.

    HiJustWhy Report

    #55

    I'm The Guarantor On My Relative's Lease And Have Been Hounded Over A $20 "Damages" Charge. Demanded Proof Over And Over, And Finally Got This

    A bathtub with a $20 cleaning charge listed by a landlord in an inspection email.

    atinylittlebug Report

    #56

    Apartment A/C Went Out During Recent Texas Heat Wave And Management Doesn’t Want To Fix It

    Thermostat and thermal imager showing temperature discrepancy, highlighting landlord issues.

    About 3 days ago our apartments air conditioning stopped working and we put in a maintenance request for it to be fixed. For the past days every day we have put in a request to fix it but they say our air conditioning system is working. We have tried to let them know that the apartment feels really hot and the system will work for 30 after they work on it and then will completely stop working.

    Yesterday our property manager let us know that they will not be coming out unless our thermostat shows that the temperature is at 90 degrees inside despite us telling them that the thermostat is not accurate. I have a pregnant wife and 2 other kids and the apartment has become inhospitable to the point where we needed to go stay elsewhere with family so that my wife and kids don’t have to deal with these conditions. The manager says air conditioning is not something that it’s important or an emergency to fix in Texas. I have a thermal imaging thermometer and it shows that the apartment is at 95 degrees indoors with our kids room being the hottest at 97 degrees.

    emirrdz06 Report

    #57

    As I Near Day Eight Without Water This Email Arrived After The Apartment Office Had Closed For The Day

    Notice to residents about delays in water restoration due to ongoing digging and repairs, shared in landlord communication.

    Mister_Pianister Report

    #58

    I Feel Deceived On Day 1 Of Move-In

    Text message about rent misunderstanding with landlord regarding sewer charges. Rent remains $2300.

    Location: Florida, USA
    I'm absolutely floored that this landlord and property management company are trying to pull one over me on day 1 of our move in.
    Per our signed lease, trash and sewer are included as part of the rent. When I called to turn on utilities 2 days ago (our lease was provided Monday evening, move in today Thursday), the water company said that they cannot leave sewer in the home owners name and had to put the whole meter under my name. I said yes because this was after being on hold forever and I just needed to get it in my name to get the keys in time for my military move. The rental property management rep assured me that the landlord would pay us back after seeing the first month's bill. I'm literally moving in right now and I was emailed this steaming turd (see attached).
    What rights do I have?
    I'm on terminal leave from the Navy with only 2 weeks left on active duty. This is B.S.
    Thanks in advance for any advice!

    IHateCoconuts47 Report

    #59

    What Should I Expect? South Fl 2 Months Left On Lease

    Text conversation with landlord about broken air conditioning, displaying thermostat reading 77°F instead of 72°F.

    AlfalfaMaterial1141 Report

    #60

    Is This Legal?

    Email from a landlord canceling a lease, apologizing for inconvenience and suggesting alternative housing.

    Received this email from landlord today. The property is in Burlington, VT and the lease is due to start in July (so more than 30 days from the date of notice). The property is a 3 bedroom, but the landlord was going to convert to 4, and the lease is for 4 people. My two questions are: can a landlord terminate a lease before tenancy for no cause? And second, shouldn’t they be accountable in some way for misrepresenting the property? Appreciate any advice.

    Waldorf244 Report

    #61

    Locked Out Of Apartment - Landlord’s Responsibility Or Mine??

    Emergency service call detailing tenant's locked door issue with a $125 charge; highlights landlord challenges.

    Hi all, my deadbolt seized, I was locked out of my apartment. Called the landlord and they sent over a locksmith guy. He unjammed the lock and I was able to get back in. But landlord is now billing me $125 for the service. They claimed “it could’ve been avoided”. When I asked how on earth this could’ve been avoided, they refuse to answer. I don’t see how it’s my responsibility. I really do think they should be paying the locksmith.

    Nothing in my lease about this kind of stuff. What can I realistically do? Thanks.

    Impossible_Item_9401 Report

    #62

    $200 Charge By Landlord For Minor Flooring Damage, Is This Reasonable?

    Damaged wood floor with issues highlighted in red, showcasing landlord problems.

    kal-climbing Report

    #63

    Did I Rust This Pipe? My Landlord Claims I Did

    Damaged plumbing under a sink, showcasing issues with landlords.

    My landlord is claiming this pipe rusting though is “user error” and trying to charge me for the repair. I cant see how me living at a house for about 2 years and a pipe rusting, without it not being maintained prior to my moving in. I do not use any chemicals in the drain besides soap. Could i possibly be responsible for the damage?

    Adventurous-Web-8438 Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a plumber, but I consider that the damage must have taken years to get that bad. Surely your landlord (any landlord) is obliged to ensure a safe and healthy environment for tenants. My husband and I have a rental property, and new tenants are told to let us know when anything needs attention. It is then fixed immediately. I am disgusted by the attitude of some landlords, and by their greed. How would they like to live in their own rental properties, under the living conditions they provide for their tenants? Clearly they wouldn't, but they don't care.

    #64

    Being A Renter F**king Sucks

    Email from a landlord explaining non-renewal of leases due to rent cap issues.

    _VHStapes_ Report

    #65

    Landlord Charging Me For Replacement Of 9-Year Old Dishwasher And Garbage Disposal (Los Angeles)

    Email listing costs and deductions from tenant deposit by landlord.

    Garbage disposal broke 5 months into the lease. Repair guy came a couple times prior to it breaking, told me it was older, and said when it stops working to take a wrench and twist back and forth. Soon after using that method, it croaked and landlord had to replace it.
    Dishwasher broke 1 year into the lease. Stopped draining because the pump stopped working. Landlord took 3 months to replace it, and when they replaced it, they emailed me to say they were deducting the cost of this and the garbage disposal from my deposit. I asked if this was checked prior to moving in, and they said they “ran it and it worked fine.” I checked the serial number (took pictures for the repair) and it was a 9 year old dishwasher, used by 3 other tenants prior to me.
    A few months after the repair, I got a letter in the mail from an appliance insurance company processing center, addressed to them. It looks like a check. Anyways, I gave it to them. I work in insurance, so I felt weird. I asked them if they plan to collect insurance on this as well as my deposit. They responded saying that because I questioned their integrity, they are tacking on the cost to replace a key that I lost (at the time that I lost it, I apologized and asked them to tell me the cost so I could add it to the rent payment that month. They said they wouldn’t charge for it because I’m a good tenant). They’re now walking it back because they’re pissed at me. God knows what else they’re going to try to charge for now.
    Lease is up at the end of February, rent due in the 1st. Though their email sounds like they’re applying the deposit to it. I’m unsure because it makes no sense.
    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate this. I’ve been a good tenant. I’ve paid them rent on time every month for my entire stay. I even painted the entire apartment because the paint job was so bad when I moved in. They thanked me and told me it looked amazing. I’m clean, quiet, considerate. I lost a mail key once, but like I said earlier, I apologized profusely and offered to pay for it. It doesn’t feel right letting this person use my deposit to get brand new appliances when they were old and not broken due to my negligence.
    Thanks all for your thoughts on this
    (Note: stain on carpet referenced in the email was there before I moved in. They never got it cleaned)

    ptb2697 Report

    #66

    Here At My Tx Apartments

    Letter from City of Lake Jackson about unpaid utilities, discussing pending disconnection due to landlord issues.

    Current Edgewater Apartment Residents in Lake Jackson, Texas Received The Following Message From the City of Lake Jackson:
    TENANT NOTIFICATION PENDING UTILITY DISCONNECTION
    Dear Sir or Madam. The City filed a lien on the Edgewater Apartments for non-payment of water, sewer and garbage service ou August 1, 2024. The current past due amount is $77,202.02. Your water and Wastewater services will be disconnected on Jantary 2, 2025, unless immediate action is taken by your property owner. We have made multiple attempts to work with the owner of the property, but they have failed to pay its city utility bills for several months. Please prepare accordingly.

    Vxxpx Report

    #67

    How Real Is This?

    Letter from landlord about Florida House Bill 837, banning door wreaths around peepholes.

    PokeRuckus Report

    #68

    My Landlords Sent A Handyman Who Did This. Would’ve Killed Us If My Father In Law Hadn’t Checked It

    Water heater with tangled pipes, exemplifying bad landlord maintenance issues.

    It was leaking everywhere, and a carbon monoxide leak is a possibility too. I’m in Oklahoma, and it was a handyman and his son who came to install this. I asked my father in law (a licensed plumber) to come by because I wasn’t confident in their work. I have a one year old son. This could have killed us. Any help??? Please??? I don’t know what to do.

    CretinCrowley Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could the handyman have provided a Certificate of Safety? I don't think so, and a possible carbon monoxide leak is too important to trust to someone who doesn't appear to know what they're doing. So pleased that your FIL checked.

    #69

    Apartments Made My Disabled Dad's Kitchen Unusable For Him, Won't Do Anything To Help They Told Him To Use The Microwave (He Doesn't Have One)

    Kitchen view with wooden beams awkwardly built by landlords beside the stove and sink.

    Their building a new porch cause the wall was rotten inside, the bulders came and had us empty our cupboards and put supports in the way of our kitchen, now my dad can't use the kitchen to make food we called the apartment complex (low income) managed by Cambridge and they couldn't care less he's freaking out a bit could use some advice.

    Dickless_Dave Report

    #70

    Can My Landlord Do This? [mn]

    Tenant message about rent deadline, mentioning a $50 late fee, highlighting landlord issues.

    So I live in Minnesota with my partner (22 & 20). My landlord, despite saying he would, never got a proper lease so we've been going by the Minnesota State Lease for renters. We have been living here for a few months and have always paid in the middle of the month (15th typically) since that's when we moved in. He texted me at the beginning of this month saying that if I don't pay by the "Fourth" F̶o̶r̶d̶ that I need to pay a $50 late fee. I just paid rent for last month just two weeks ago. I can't afford to lose my current place or to move to another place right now. And I'm trying to make sure that I'm not doing anything wrong but is it legal for him to do this to us?

    salamancer_kidd Report

    #71

    Told Landlord Multiple Times Plugs Keep Sparking And Then This Happened

    Burnt electrical outlet with visible damage, illustrating issues with horrific landlords.

    AnimeExtremist23 Report

    #72

    Maintenance Cut Holes In My Wall And Now Won’t Answer My Calls

    Damaged wall with debris on the floor, highlighting issues with landlords.

    LawnCookie Report

    #73

    How Can I Reduce My Gas/Energy Bill?

    Text from a landlord about reducing gas usage and compliance with tenant contract.

    figgy-pudding- Report

    #74

    What Do I Do? Los Angeles Ca

    Text message exchange discussing security deposit refund with a landlord, referencing California law.

    So it’s been 23 days since move out and I hadn’t heard anything from my landlords. I reached out and they responded quickly and sent me a partial deposit. I told them about the 21 day law and that I am entitled to a full deposit refund and this is the response (or lack there of). I know they only took $425 but that is alot of money to me.

    bbofficial123 Report

    #75

    Why Would They Do This?

    Text exchange illustrating a frustrating experience with a landlord about securing a rental property.

    reddit.com Report

    #76

    Landlord Handed Me House Rules That Casually Mention Fees Today

    List of strict house rules from a landlord, including cleaning and no smoking policies.

    some_deud Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would the landlord know if the tenant was complying with all these rules unless he entered the property illegally to check? It's the tenant's home, and he needs to be comfortable in it. We have a rental property, with two rules for tenants: No smoking indoors, and respect our property. We think these rules cover all the responsibilities of the tenant.

    #77

    Got A Three-Day Notice For “Clutter” On The Patio

    A folding chair and table on an outdoor patio at night, illustrating horrific landlord neglect.

    GayBlayde Report

    #78

    Landlord Says My Lawn Doesn't Pass Inspection

    A blurry yard with patchy grass, related to horrific landlords.

    toughfeet Report

    #79

    This Text Message From My Daughter’s Landlord While We’re Attending Her College Graduation

    Texts discuss parking permit issue with landlord demanding $200 for a graduation event.

    EevelBob Report

    #80

    Just Moved Into A New Home And Found Where The Landlord Patched The Carpet

    Patchy carpet repair against a wall, illustrating issues with horrific landlords.

    bzzzimabee Report

    #81

    Asked My Landlord To Fix My Sink Sprayer And She Had Someone Remove It Instead

    Chrome sink stopper with stains, illustrating issues with landlords.

    TheOtherJackBlack Report

    #82

    My Landlord Offered Me A “Proposal” After I Asked If The Hotel Employees Would Stop Trashing The Yard. (CA)

    Text exchange showing a tenant questioning sudden eviction proposal from landlord; highlights landlord issues.

    I’ve been renting a studio apartment on a hotel property for five years. My landlord has raised my rent five times, twice in one year, and the other times has been more than 10% of the previous year’s rent. The last time he tried to raise my rent, I told him I wanted a bunch of stuff fixed, like a place to throw away my garbage, smoke detectors, central heat and air, and a full fridge. Some of these things are deemed “unlivable in California. After I asked him to ask the people at the hotel to stop trashing the courtyard, he sent this proposal, which sounds like an soft eviction notice to me. I live with my girlfriend, and have most of the receipts for staying here. We have two kittens and I don’t know what to do. Apartments are super expensive here and I don’t know if they would let us bring both kittens.

    HandofDOOM708 Report

    #83

    Is This Legal?

    Notice of lease non-renewal letter from landlord, outlining end of tenancy details and security deposit information.

    I have no lease violations and have paid rent on time for 3 years. Manager doesn't like me because I've called her out on not fixing things.

    skippingrock1 Report

    #84

    Short On Rent That Was Due On The First. I Thought It Took At Least 30 Days For An Eviction Notice

    Eviction notice highlighting a landlord's demand for rent payment by June 16 to avoid legal action.

    Cute_Introduction423 Report

    #85

    My Landlord Is Selling And Is Asking A Lot Of Us

    Text exchange with landlord discussing scheduling for home showings, dates provided for tenant coordination.

    My landlord is selling all of their properties and is moving very fast. I was uncomfortable with pictures but now they want to do walk through showing while we still fully occupy the house, is this normal? What can I do to protect my privacy? I don’t want to block the sale, but I don’t want strangers walking through my home either.

    jebusv2 Report

    #86

    Throttling My AC, Legal?

    Email from landlord about adjusting thermostat settings for energy savings in summer.

    wdwalker14 Report

    #87

    Does This Invoice For Security Deposit Make Sense To You?

    Tenant repair expenses list, showing deductions from security deposit totaling $2750, with $800 remaining for tenant.

    Keep in mind there were little holes in the walls from hanging up pictures. This apartment was small, 950 sq feet.. so confused.

    butterfly223344 Report

    #88

    Ma -Fridge Door Handle Broke. Landlord Says Misuse And My Responsibility

    Fridge door handle broken, illustrating a frustrating landlord experience.

    beetlebtch Report

    #89

    Landlord Requires Us To Pay Security Deposit Interests???

    Landlords charge $29.50 for Rent Board Fee 2024 and $109.20 for Security Deposit Interest, due on 04/01/2024.

    SeaBackground5230 Report

