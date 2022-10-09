Family With 6 Children Get Evicted From Their Rented Flat Of 22 Years So The Landlords’ Son Can Finally Move In, Drama Ensues

Recently, a story about eviction went viral on the AITA community after a worried parent shared an incident they had with their tenants. It turns out that the family bought their second home when their son was born, which was 22 years ago. The parents planned to gift this flat to their child when he grew up so he could move into his own home.

“When we bought it we listed it for rent, and a lovely couple started renting. They went on to have 6 children,” the author wrote. But as time went by, the tenants were happy to stay where they were and this is how twenty-two years have passed by.

The time has come for the author’s son to receive his promised flat, but their tenants were far from impressed with moving out. Read on below to see how the story ended and share your thoughts in the comments!

Recently, a home owner asked if it was wrong to evict a family of six who were their tenants for 22 years

The author shared more key details about the whole situation

While people expressed their thoughts, the author responded to some of the questions in the comments

More people joined to comment on this incident