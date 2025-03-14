89 Food Memes That Might Have You Heading Straight To The Fridge At 3 A.M.Interview With Expert
Food is the sustenance of life, but it provides so much more. When you sink your teeth into a juicy burger or taste authentic Italian gelato, it's not just energy you're getting. The burst of flavors and textures satisfies so much more than your hunger.
Food can bring back memories, foster connections, or just plainly make us laugh. After all, what's more relatable than food and eating? That's why we've got you some deliciously funny memes from the page Cravings that might have you making a trip to your fridge mid-scroll. Satisfy your meme cravings with a collection of their funniest pics!
To know more about balancing food cravings and healthy eating, Bored Panda reached out to an internationally-based registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT, author and nutrition communications strategist. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how we can cultivate healthier relationships with food and how to incorporate comfort foods into a healthy diet. Read her expert insights below!
Eating delicious food is fun, but it's not always that healthy for us. One survey found that during the pandemic we reverted to our childhood eating habits. People ate comfort foods at least five days a week, with top meals being pizza, hamburgers, ice cream, french fries, and mac and cheese.
It's also becoming harder and harder to eat healthily with so many ultra-processed food options available in the stores. When we're stressed and short on time, they might be the best choice, but they're certainly not our healthiest choice. Still, research shows that ultra-processed foods make up about 60% of the average American diet.
Luckily, the new generation is ushering in some new eating habits into their lives via TikTok and Instagram. A recent UK survey showed that Gen Z and the British middle class are becoming more conscious about healthy eating and are doing it by opting for protein-rich foods.
Demand for certain products shows this new shift in people's eating habits. Cottage cheese, for example, had its demand rise by 97% in the last year. Demand for Greek yogurt was also up 56%, and for egg whites – by 27%. People are also buying more lean meats like chicken breast, steak, and tuna. And vegetarians are consuming more protein in their own right, with demand for lentils and chickpeas has risen by 18% and 27%, respectively.
To know more about how people can eat healthier and have a healthier relationship with food overall, we reached out to registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT. She starts by saying that having a healthy relationship with food starts from within. "It requires someone to disconnect from social media and the constant messaging we're receiving to eat this, not that, and tune into your individual body's needs," Shaw explains.
Diet culture in America is still very common. A 2022 survey revealed that 80% of American men and women have been on a diet in the past. And, according to the National Eating Disorder Association, 9% of the American population (28.8 million) will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. "In America, the obsession to be thin and eat a certain way can be very chaotic and dangerous," Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT, agrees.
Many of us have been programmed to think that certain foods are either bad or good. Shaw says that such thinking is a recipe for disaster. "I encourage my clients to return to neutralizing food and remembering what it truly is, fuel for the body," she notes. "If our goal is to be happy, healthy, and live a long life, we need to support those goals by feeding our body with the fuel that will provide these things."
Still, food isn't just sustenance. Shaw notes that some foods (especially comfort foods) offer us an emotional connection to our past. "[It] can be filled with memories (think your Grandma's Thanksgiving pie, etc.) Whatever it may be, these foods have a place at the table, too," the registered dietician points out. "Working with a trained healthcare professional, like a registered dietitian, is how I recommend people start escaping from the diet mentality and really cultivating that fresh perspective and relationship with food."
One part of fostering a healthy relationship with food is understanding that healthy eating doesn't mean cutting out comfort foods entirely. "Life is about enjoyment, and food can feed into this enjoyment of life too. In fact, it's a huge part of it," Elizabeth Shaw explains. "Whether it's a happy hour with friends or cake at your child's birthday, they both have a place in a healthy, balanced diet in moderation."
"Do I encourage my clients to eat cake daily? Not necessarily," Shaw says. "But, do I work with them on understanding how a cake slice on a birthday or occasion can perfectly fit into a balanced diet? You bet!" In the end, eating is about balance and moderation. "When you feed your body with good-for-you foods a majority of the time, you have the opportunities to enjoy those special occasion foods too," the registered dietician explains.
Taking the leap and deciding to steer your eating habits in a healthier direction can seem daunting. There's so much information, and so many meals to choose from – how might people navigate it all without feeling overwhelmed? Elizabeth Shaw encourages people to think in terms of simple swaps. "It may be the name of my business, but for good reason," she quips. "They add up, over time, in the long haul. Whether you want to lose weight, age healthfully, or both, incorporating small changes daily can lead to big results in the end."
Shaw goes over some of the most popular struggles people go through. "Trying to eat less added sugar but crave chocolate constantly? Then cut that portion in half. Currently eating a 2-ounce bar? Try an ounce of chocolate, then consume it mindfully," she suggests. "This process can really boost mood and provide satisfaction without derailing your efforts."