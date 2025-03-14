ADVERTISEMENT

Food is the sustenance of life, but it provides so much more. When you sink your teeth into a juicy burger or taste authentic Italian gelato, it's not just energy you're getting. The burst of flavors and textures satisfies so much more than your hunger.

Food can bring back memories, foster connections, or just plainly make us laugh. After all, what's more relatable than food and eating? That's why we've got you some deliciously funny memes from the page Cravings that might have you making a trip to your fridge mid-scroll. Satisfy your meme cravings with a collection of their funniest pics!

To know more about balancing food cravings and healthy eating, Bored Panda reached out to an internationally-based registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT, author and nutrition communications strategist. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how we can cultivate healthier relationships with food and how to incorporate comfort foods into a healthy diet. Read her expert insights below!

#1

Hearty breakfast spread with pancakes, sausages, eggs, and pastries humorously captioned, showcasing food memes.

    #2

    Woman presenting eggs as an expensive gesture to a surprised man in a park, highlighting food meme humor.

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dad" joke incoming.....eggspensive. ETA my husband would love to have "eggstra" egg for his salad.

    #3

    Long strip of paper unraveling in a restroom, humorously compared to cheese pulling from pizza.

    emyred79 avatar
    Emy Loves
    Emy Loves
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please let me know where you buy your pizza! I’d pay top dollar for that kind of stretch!

    Eating delicious food is fun, but it's not always that healthy for us. One survey found that during the pandemic we reverted to our childhood eating habits. People ate comfort foods at least five days a week, with top meals being pizza, hamburgers, ice cream, french fries, and mac and cheese.

    It's also becoming harder and harder to eat healthily with so many ultra-processed food options available in the stores. When we're stressed and short on time, they might be the best choice, but they're certainly not our healthiest choice. Still, research shows that ultra-processed foods make up about 60% of the average American diet.
    #4

    Chart humorously ranking food appreciation over money and status for feeling powerful.

    #5

    A broccoli floret with a humorous caption about disliking broccoli, on a plate of mixed vegetables.

    Cravings Report

    #6

    Party-size pancake mix with text questioning the need for a pancake party.

    Luckily, the new generation is ushering in some new eating habits into their lives via TikTok and Instagram. A recent UK survey showed that Gen Z and the British middle class are becoming more conscious about healthy eating and are doing it by opting for protein-rich foods.

    Demand for certain products shows this new shift in people's eating habits. Cottage cheese, for example, had its demand rise by 97% in the last year. Demand for Greek yogurt was also up 56%, and for egg whites – by 27%. People are also buying more lean meats like chicken breast, steak, and tuna. And vegetarians are consuming more protein in their own right, with demand for lentils and chickpeas has risen by 18% and 27%, respectively.
    #7

    Two women sharing a meal, one drinking from a cup while eyeing food on the table, illustrating amusing food meme moments.

    #8

    Fried chicken box with 29th birthday candles instead of a cake, highlighting food meme humor.

    emyred79 avatar
    Emy Loves
    Emy Loves
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A huge drizzle of ranch dressing would be a nice bday touch….im hungry now!

    #9

    Grandma cooking a huge breakfast with eggs, bacon, and sausages in a large pan as a funny food meme.

    To know more about how people can eat healthier and have a healthier relationship with food overall, we reached out to registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT. She starts by saying that having a healthy relationship with food starts from within. "It requires someone to disconnect from social media and the constant messaging we're receiving to eat this, not that, and tune into your individual body's needs," Shaw explains.
    #10

    A meme showing a person rejecting throwing away extra sauce packets and approving keeping them. Food humor included.

    #11

    Dog disappointed by salad pizza instead of a regular one, humorously illustrating food meme.

    #12

    Man holding a burger, with a humorous tomato-head figure beside, illustrating a funny food meme scenario.

    Diet culture in America is still very common. A 2022 survey revealed that 80% of American men and women have been on a diet in the past. And, according to the National Eating Disorder Association, 9% of the American population (28.8 million) will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. "In America, the obsession to be thin and eat a certain way can be very chaotic and dangerous," Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT, agrees.

    #13

    Plate of painted fries creating a food meme disappointment illusion.

    emyred79 avatar
    Emy Loves
    Emy Loves
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d at least sprinkle some sea salt in the bowl and lick it…to ease some of that kind of let down.

    #14

    Pig with a humorous caption about eating habits, part of food memes collection.

    #15

    Food memes: Two burritos in a car cup holder, wrapped in yellow paper, with text "So that's what it is used for."

    Many of us have been programmed to think that certain foods are either bad or good. Shaw says that such thinking is a recipe for disaster. "I encourage my clients to return to neutralizing food and remembering what it truly is, fuel for the body," she notes. "If our goal is to be happy, healthy, and live a long life, we need to support those goals by feeding our body with the fuel that will provide these things."

    #16

    Cooking joke with Froot Loops boiling in a pot. Food memes humorously depicting cooking attempt.

    #17

    Beer cheese and bacon pretzel topped with herbs, perfect food meme to tempt a late-night snack craving.

    #18

    Nutella-covered spaghetti on a plate with a fork, next to a Nutella jar, captioned "I love terrible ideas."

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You say pesto I say Nutella. Nuts are nuts right?? /s

    Still, food isn't just sustenance. Shaw notes that some foods (especially comfort foods) offer us an emotional connection to our past. "[It] can be filled with memories (think your Grandma's Thanksgiving pie, etc.) Whatever it may be, these foods have a place at the table, too," the registered dietician points out. "Working with a trained healthcare professional, like a registered dietitian, is how I recommend people start escaping from the diet mentality and really cultivating that fresh perspective and relationship with food."

    #19

    Man sleeping beside a pizza box, using pizza as a pillow, illustrates late-night food humor.

    #20

    Food meme featuring roast chicken resembling a dog, with crispy onion rings on a plate.

    #21

    Man in a suit humorously eating McDonald's chicken nuggets, highlighting a funny food meme moment.

    One part of fostering a healthy relationship with food is understanding that healthy eating doesn't mean cutting out comfort foods entirely. "Life is about enjoyment, and food can feed into this enjoyment of life too. In fact, it's a huge part of it," Elizabeth Shaw explains. "Whether it's a happy hour with friends or cake at your child's birthday, they both have a place in a healthy, balanced diet in moderation."

    #22

    Matching chicken wings tattoos labeled "His" and "Hers" instead of wedding rings, showcasing a humorous food meme.

    #23

    Child's drawing of chicken as comfort food during sad times, captioned "absolutely."

    #24

    Various hearty sandwiches with layers of bacon, eggs, and veggies. A tempting food meme encouraging late-night cravings.

    "Do I encourage my clients to eat cake daily? Not necessarily," Shaw says. "But, do I work with them on understanding how a cake slice on a birthday or occasion can perfectly fit into a balanced diet? You bet!" In the end, eating is about balance and moderation. "When you feed your body with good-for-you foods a majority of the time, you have the opportunities to enjoy those special occasion foods too," the registered dietician explains.

    #25

    Two images contrast a shopping perception: dressed up with fruit vs. casual with a snack. Food meme humor.

    #26

    Skeleton peering through blinds, humorously waiting for late pizza delivery.

    #27

    Cat sitting in a chair looking sleepy, with a caption about trying not to enter a food coma after a full meal, food memes.

    Taking the leap and deciding to steer your eating habits in a healthier direction can seem daunting. There's so much information, and so many meals to choose from – how might people navigate it all without feeling overwhelmed? Elizabeth Shaw encourages people to think in terms of simple swaps. "It may be the name of my business, but for good reason," she quips. "They add up, over time, in the long haul. Whether you want to lose weight, age healthfully, or both, incorporating small changes daily can lead to big results in the end."

    #28

    Dog with a skeptical look captioned, "When you're hungry and someone tries to act funny," highlighting food meme humor.

    #29

    A person peering out a window, frustrated about delayed food delivery, capturing relatable food meme humor.

    #30

    Burnt cinnamon rolls resembling modern art, with a humorous caption about falling asleep while baking.

    Shaw goes over some of the most popular struggles people go through. "Trying to eat less added sugar but crave chocolate constantly? Then cut that portion in half. Currently eating a 2-ounce bar? Try an ounce of chocolate, then consume it mindfully," she suggests. "This process can really boost mood and provide satisfaction without derailing your efforts."
    #31

    Miniature food platter with tiny fries, nuggets, and a Coke bottle; a humorous take on food sharing.

    #32

    Man eating at 3 a.m. with a glass of wine on a red tablecloth, embodying late-night food cravings humor.

    #33

    Smiling fast food worker behind counter with a humorous sign about marketing in fast food restaurants.

    #34

    Bouquet of flowers versus fries, with the latter checked, highlighting a humorous food meme.

    #35

    Woman humorously enjoying fried chicken in bed, referencing food memes.

    #36

    A doll surrounded by pizza and cheese, humorously illustrating a food meme about carbs.

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶🎶Life in plastic (cheese) it's fantastic 🎶🎶🎶

    #37

    Dog in classroom with "Cheese is just a loaf of milk" on the board; a funny food meme moment.

    #38

    Two game characters comparing potato peeling skills in a funny food meme.

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you a lefty? Seriously why can't I peel a potato?

    #39

    Stomach with butterflies vs. nachos and tacos, humorous food meme.

    #40

    Person in a store holding multiple food items, humorously regretting not using a grocery cart, reflecting food meme.

    emyred79 avatar
    Emy Loves
    Emy Loves
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is always one more thing to make it even better…..

    #41

    Man diving into pool towards pizza float, embodying food memes humor.

    #42

    Person in pink chased by car, humorously depicting food struggle with sliding tomato in a burger.

    #43

    Man humorously eating multiple cake slices outdoors; a fun food meme.

    clairepark_1 avatar
    CozyBear
    CozyBear
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Quick! Hoard it all before someone else takes it!”

    #44

    Young girl humorously expressing constant desire to eat, fitting within food meme themes.

    #45

    Excited person in armor meme humorously reacting to food arrival.

    #46

    Food meme at a meat counter with a humorous sign about dry rub seasoning.

    #47

    Bowl of chips and cookies humorously labeled as a salad, highlighting food meme creativity.

    #48

    Cotton candy sandwich on a plate, showcasing a quirky food meme.

    #49

    Fruit burger and fries, resembling fast food, made from apples and grapes.

    #50

    Cute onion with an unexpected smile, part of a food meme collection prompting a late-night fridge raid.

    #51

    Watermelon with a small red center, captioned "That was an unlucky day.." Humorous food meme.

    #52

    Bouquet of red chili peppers wrapped in plastic for a spicy Valentine's gift, labeled "For you." Food memes humor.

    #53

    Child doing complex math on a whiteboard, humorously calculating a bill for food items like coffee and a donut.

    #54

    Hungry tiger vs. satisfied cat meme, humorously depicting food cravings.

    #55

    Person buried in sand, struggling like a protein scooper; a humorous food meme.

    #56

    Man at grocery store looking confused; funny food meme theme.

    #57

    Cardboard table with cup and plate, attended by a cockroach, humorously depicting a late-night kitchen scene.

    #58

    "Washing machine with a stove top used as a quirky cooking setup, highlighting food memes and humor."

    #59

    Funny food meme showing a sign charging 50 cents for sauce with a humorous reaction below.

    #60

    Close-up of a burnt monster-like figure, illustrating a humorous food meme about an air fryer crumb.

    #61

    Chubby pony standing in a field, with a humorous caption about being built for feed, not speed.

    #62

    Person relaxing at home with food delivery bags and packages outside door, highlighting food meme humor.

    #63

    Collage of various delicious food items that might have you heading to the fridge at 3 A.M.

    #64

    Cartoon character sitting on a bench looking full after lunch, embodying a food meme.

    #65

    Cucumber drum set food meme showcasing creativity with vegetables.

    #66

    Cartoon bear humorously depicting food habits: polite dining vs. home indulgence.

    #67

    Man pointing at menu in restaurant, unsure how to spell 'gnocchi', while ordering food.

    #68

    Pug with a fast-food hat surrounded by burgers and fries, showcasing humorous food memes.

    #69

    Cat paw peeking through pizza box hole, humorously suggesting holes are for cats.

    #70

    Mechanic humor food meme showing a man pouring oil into an engine, tagged as a bartender.

    #71

    Chocolate-filled ice cream cone held in hand, with humorous text about happy endings above.

    #72

    Cartoon mouse carrying a large stack of cheese, depicting a humorous food meme about midnight snacks.

    #73

    Man looking distressed as a cat swipes a muffin from his plate. Food meme moment with humor and surprise.

    #74

    Car air vents used as a nugget warmer in a humorous food meme.

    #75

    Person drinks iced coffee from a large mug at a desk, captioned “Me having the most important meal of the day.”

    #76

    Raccoons enjoying food memes: eating pizza, reading, drinking from a mug, and using a smartphone while snuggled in blankets.

    #77

    Woman humorously cutting a giant cake with a spade, illustrating a funny food meme.

    #78

    Coffee ritual with cups and beans in star shape, humorously evoking food memes theme.

    #79

    Unusually shaped bell pepper resembling a figure, jokingly captioned with food humor.

    #80

    Person humorously eating in a high chair, resembling a food meme about boneless wings.

    #81

    Man humorously eating popsicle with knife, showcasing late-night food memes.

    emyred79 avatar
    Emy Loves
    Emy Loves
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But only for the dirty, egotistical ones. Ladies….get your steak knives out so you can enjoy a popsicle in the presence of needy, insecure boys.

    #82

    Pan with a small fan labeled "My new air fryer" creating a funny food meme setup on a kitchen counter.

    Child running energetically outdoors, evoking humor related to food and ice cream cravings.

    #84

    Pizza topped with burgers, fries, and nuggets; a humorous food meme enticing late-night fridge raids.

    #85

    Messy kitchen after cooking, delicious sandwich result; relatable food meme.

    #86

    Egg frozen on sidewalk, with humorous text comparing Arizona and Canadian climates.

    #87

    Fridge stocked with eggs, humorously showing gym gains metaphor, captioned with a fitness meme.

    #88

    Toilet bowl with coffee art humorously mimicking latte art on the surface, a food meme for coffee lovers.

    #89

    Unusual food meme featuring a pizza topped with banana slices and pineapple chunks.

