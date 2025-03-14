ADVERTISEMENT

Food is the sustenance of life, but it provides so much more. When you sink your teeth into a juicy burger or taste authentic Italian gelato, it's not just energy you're getting. The burst of flavors and textures satisfies so much more than your hunger.

Food can bring back memories, foster connections, or just plainly make us laugh. After all, what's more relatable than food and eating? That's why we've got you some deliciously funny memes from the page Cravings that might have you making a trip to your fridge mid-scroll. Satisfy your meme cravings with a collection of their funniest pics!

To know more about balancing food cravings and healthy eating, Bored Panda reached out to an internationally-based registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, Elizabeth Shaw, MS RDN CPT, author and nutrition communications strategist. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how we can cultivate healthier relationships with food and how to incorporate comfort foods into a healthy diet. Read her expert insights below!

