If one of your New Year's resolutions was to start eating more healthily or shed extra pounds to improve your heart health, this post might be what you need to not give up on your goals just two months into the year. According to a new global study, just over half (52% globally) of people who want to lose weight would exercise more but would not diet. So diet really is what hinders weight loss goals for many people. However, not many realize that just a few easy healthy food substitutions can make a massive difference on the scale and improve quality of life.

Eating more healthily doesn't mean you have to wave goodbye to all your favorite meals and snacks. However, finding healthy food substitutes for some of your diet staples can painlessly save you tons of calories without you wanting to throw in the towel. We are not speaking of drastic healthy substitutes for unhealthy foods and drinks, like always opting for water instead of fizzy drinks. When picking healthier food substitutes, you must evaluate how implementable and realistic they are for YOU. Because if you don't see yourself implementing these new healthy habits in the long run, what's the point? Essentially, healthy food swaps shouldn't make you feel miserable about what you eat (or have you smiling at the salad). However, healthy swaps for junk food or low-calorie alternatives can really make a difference both in your health or weight-loss journey without taking extra measures, such as extreme dieting, which, more often than not, lead to eating disorders and poor relationships with food. Taking the wrong measures to deal with a problem will only lead to more problems.

To help with the latter, below, we've compiled a list of food substitutions for healthy eating and food swaps for weight loss that can add up to a major difference on the scale without taking extreme or undesirable measures. What are some diet tweaks that you use daily? Let us know in the comments! Also, found the entry on the list helpful? Make sure to give it an upvote!

Try Fresh Herbs And Spices Instead Of Salt And Salt-Based Herbs

Try Fresh Herbs And Spices Instead Of Salt And Salt-Based Herbs

This way, you'll eliminate the salt and give your food fresh flavors. Also, dried herbs and spices are excellent substitutes for fresh herbs if those aren't available.

Karolina Grabowska

#2

Replace Sugary Drinks With Coconut Water

Replace Sugary Drinks With Coconut Water

The bulk of coconut water’s health advantages actually comes from the high concentration of electrolytes it contains, such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Coconut water can be an excellent option for people who are deficient in certain vital elements or often sweat. Generally, it’s a much better (yet delicious) alternative to the many sugary drinks.

section4

#3

Replace Creamy Soup With Chili

Replace Creamy Soup With Chili

Avoid eating cream-based soups. To reduce fat and potentially even calories, opt for recipes that use pureed vegetables, chicken broth, meat, or beans as a foundation. Chili is a favorite of ours since it provides a ton of protein and fiber while still being hearty and comforting.

mcarcus167

#4

Replace Low-Fat Cheese With Goat Cheese

Replace Low-Fat Cheese With Goat Cheese

Full-fat dairy has more calories but also makes you feel fuller longer. Choose fresh feta or goat cheese, which contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). This fat lowers your chances of developing cancer and heart disease and may promote fat burning.

EAT OUT COLOGNE

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
26 minutes ago

I love some goat cheese. Especially with blueberries. blueberry-...1c1e96.jpg blueberry-goat-cheese-log-08-63f8c6f1c1e96.jpg

#5

Ditch Muffins For Croissants

Ditch Muffins For Croissants

Occasionally have a cup of coffee and a muffin from the office breakroom to power through a long shift? You'll save around 250 calories by choosing a croissant over a muffin, which may surprise you.

KHK_DA

Shika Louis
Shika Louis
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Yh sadly not with the amount of croissants I eat in one sitting. 😭🤣

#6

Swap Gummies For Organic Fruit Leathers

Swap Gummies For Organic Fruit Leathers

Store-bought gummies are nothing more than gelatin blended with sugar and food color, although we can't dispute their deliciousness. It goes without saying that they are not at all nourishing. The next time you crave the sweet delicacy, try purchasing fruit leather made only of fruits and vegetables.

nafis_sh

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fruit leather...I got to look this up. Is it like dried fruit?

#7

Replace Cookies With Low-Sugar Fruits

Replace Cookies With Low-Sugar Fruits

When craving something sweet, close the cookie jar and pick up fruit instead. To step it up a notch, consider low-sugar fruits if you wish to include them in your daily regime. Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and watermelon are some fruits with the least amount of sugar.

EndersGame

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Brought to you by the Ministry of Stating the Bleeding Obvious.

#8

Replace Egg Whites With Whole Eggs

Replace Egg Whites With Whole Eggs

Apparently, eating whole eggs is far healthier than limiting oneself to egg whites only. When it comes to higher nutritional content, whole eggs are unquestionably superior since almost all of the most significant health advantages present in an egg are concentrated in the yolk.

BrwnSuperman

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whole eggs have a nicer flavor too I think.

#9

Replace Flavored Oatmeal With Unsweetened Oatmeal

Replace Flavored Oatmeal With Unsweetened Oatmeal

Although there are a few exceptions, instant, flavored oatmeal is a calorie and chemical minefield. To reduce the amount of added sugar and sweeteners, microwave some rolled oats with water, sprinkle some cinnamon, almonds, and a thin layer of honey on top for taste.

JÉSHOOTS

tara burris
tara burris
Community Member
1 hour ago

Plain oatmeal with a spoonful of peanut butter and some raspberries 😋

#10

Swap Burritos For Bowls

Swap Burritos For Bowls

A flour-based wrap might add up to 470 calories and 98 grams of carbohydrates to your diet. If you want to satisfy your craving for flavor without going overboard, choose a bowl instead. To ensure a nutritious meal, stuff it full of vegetables, use rice, and go for salsa instead of sour cream.

reddit.com

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
34 minutes ago

You want me to satisfy my craving for flavour by using rice? RICE?

#11

Replace Mayo With Hummus

Replace Mayo With Hummus

If you usually bring a sandwich from home for lunch, think twice about adding mayo. There is no denying that mayonnaise is incredibly fatty. The substance comprises 10 grams of fat and 95 calories per tablespoon. Yet, a tablespoon of hummus made from chickpeas provides 25 calories, 1.4 grams of fat, and 1.2 grams of protein.

Let's Talk Vegan

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Hooray! A tip that actually might work!

#12

Swap Fries For A Side Salad

Swap Fries For A Side Salad

At McDonald's, the small order of potatoes you choose to go with your burger adds an extra 230 calories to your meal. To cut 180 calories, substitute the fries with a side salad with balsamic dressing. Although the nutritional information will vary based on where you get lunch, you can be sure that choosing a salad over an order of fried potatoes is usually always the better decision.

veronique_z

#13

Replace Sushi Rolls With Sashimi

Replace Sushi Rolls With Sashimi

By ordering sashimi, or raw fish sans rice, you'll reduce your calorie intake and cut down on the empty carbohydrates. For a balanced, tasty dinner, get some edamame or a seaweed salad along with some sashimi of wild salmon or buri (wild yellowtail tuna).

Frimbop

#14

Swap Milk Chocolate For Dark Chocolate

Swap Milk Chocolate For Dark Chocolate

According to a Harvard study, cocoa flavanols can help prevent cell damage, reduce blood pressure, and increase blood flow to the heart and brain. But remember that overeating of anything can result in weight gain, so be cautious with your portions!

Scarlett Alt

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
25 minutes ago

72% is my limit. I've tried the 80s and it just doesn't taste right to me.

#15

Replace Sugar With Cinnamon

Replace Sugar With Cinnamon

When a recipe calls for sugar, you may want to come up with quick solutions to still get outstanding flavor without using all the unnecessary sweeteners. Using spices is a solution. Instead of using needless sugar, using spices like cinnamon or nutmeg will give food a ton of flavor without adding extra calories (or the blood-sugar spike).

Diana Polekhina

#16

Swap Cookies For Energy Balls

Swap Cookies For Energy Balls

If cookies are your dietary vice, make a batch of energy bites instead of your usual sweet snacks to cut back on the calories and refined sugar.

Abbie Whiddett

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Is it still healthy if I rustle up a batch and then eat them all at once?

#17

Replace Sugar With Applesauce

Replace Sugar With Applesauce

You may use unsweetened applesauce in place of sugar in baking recipes for cakes, brownies, and cookies. Depending on the serving sizes, you may easily cut anywhere from 20 to 250 calories from what you're cooking.

themagicalslowcooker

#18

Replace Ice Cream With Greek Yogurt Popsicles

Replace Ice Cream With Greek Yogurt Popsicles

Greek yogurt producers add an extra stage to their production process to remove excess water, lactose, and minerals from regular yogurt. The yogurt left is creamier, richer, and has more protein and less sugar. Protein, calcium, iodine, and potassium are all abundant in Greek yogurt. Most significantly, it supplies probiotics, which are good for the digestive tract.

LeapOfFae

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

The hand pictured in the photo has very nice finger nails.

#19

Replace Jam With Avocado Spread

Replace Jam With Avocado Spread

Why not smear your toast with half an avocado, some lemon juice, and a slice of tomato instead of your usual fruit spread, which often is sweetened with additional sugar? The avocado’s fiber and ‘good’ monounsaturated fats will keep you full and content far into the afternoon.

simmyawardwinner

#20

Replace Sausage With Bacon

Replace Sausage With Bacon

Surprisingly, looking gram for gram, sausage is healthier than bacon. Still, since bacon is easier to consume in moderation (it is sliced much thinner and absorbs less oil than sausage), we advise substituting a single strip of pan-fried bacon for your regular dose of processed cylindrical meat.

Michelle @Shelly Captures It

#21

Instead Of A Flour Tortilla, Use A Corn Tortilla

Instead Of A Flour Tortilla, Use A Corn Tortilla

Can't stand the idea of giving up your tortilla? Request the corn-based alternative. They have twice as much fiber and half the calories as their flour equivalents.

anikouv

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

And they quickly fall apart, dropping much of the taco filling onto the plate, thereby saving you even more calories.

#22

Replace Chips With Fruit, Veggies Or Popcorn

Replace Chips With Fruit, Veggies Or Popcorn

Do you typically eat a snack-sized bag of chips along with your sandwich or salad? It's time to break that habit ASAP.  When it comes to nutrition, chips don't offer much except for empty calories. Healthier and more filling alternatives that are just as portable do exist, and there are plenty. We recommend healthier options like fruit, popcorn, and baby carrots.

Polina Tankilevitch

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Eating salsa with popcorn instead of chips also saves lots of calories. (You get frustrated and just stop eating.)

#23

Swap Fruit Drinks For Whole Fruits

Swap Fruit Drinks For Whole Fruits

The better option is to choose whole fruit rather than juice since it offers more fiber (a nutrient that helps reduce heart disease risk and helps control weight) and fewer calories.

Shrimp_eater7

#24

Swap Regular Crust For Thin Crust

Swap Regular Crust For Thin Crust

Pizza crusts contain not just many calories; they are also bereft of nutrients. Because most pies are produced with refined white flour, which raises insulin levels and makes you need more and more, this is also the case. The bottom line: Choose a thin crust rather than a typical or loaded crust since the less crust you eat, the better.

dsmy1511

#25

Replace Ice Cream With "Nice" Cream

Replace Ice Cream With "Nice" Cream

The perfect approach to sate your sweet tooth while ditching the empty nutrients is to indulge in "nice" cream, a creamy dessert that mimics ice cream but is created solely from frozen bananas and other toppings. Combine two frozen bananas with one tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder in a blender and blend until the mixture has the creamy texture of soft-serve ice cream!

vlogginglotti

#26

Swap Cake Pans For Muffin Tins

Swap Cake Pans For Muffin Tins

You don't have to give up your favorite sweets to be healthy. Just remember to consume them in moderation. And muffin tins are your new best buddy when it comes to portion control. Making brownies in pre-portioned muffin pans will make it much simpler to indulge in just one rather than baking a batch in an 8 x 8 pan, which you're sure to dive fork first into.

Taylor Grote

#27

Eat Brown Rice Instead Of White Rice

Eat Brown Rice Instead Of White Rice

In general, brown rice is more nutrient-dense than white rice. Unlike white rice, brown rice is not chemically fortified with nutrients. Therefore it is richer in fiber, magnesium, and other minerals.

Christopher Alvarenga

#28

Choose Multigrain Or Whole Wheat Pasta Instead Of White Pasta

Choose Multigrain Or Whole Wheat Pasta Instead Of White Pasta

Pasta made from whole grains is usually high in fiber, copper, phosphorus, manganese, and selenium. Compared to refined pasta, whole-grain pasta has fewer calories and more fiber.

bioticatandil

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

My parents made whole wheat spaghetti when I was a kid. We would sit around the table looking at it, never eating much. Can confirm we consumed fewer calories.

#29

Replace Potato Chips With Homemade Kale Chips

Replace Potato Chips With Homemade Kale Chips

This might be a stretch because we, too, agree that nothing can truly replace potato chips. We get that. In this case, purchasing kale or vegetable chips from the supermarket is also a viable substitute if making homemade kale chips with sea salt is too much hassle.

xxbog_monsterxx

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

“You’ll never detect the difference!”

#30

Replace Candy With Nuts

Replace Candy With Nuts

Nuts are very high in protein, so you satisfy both your desire to chew on something and your appetite. This is because protein helps you feel fuller with less food. Because they are mostly composed of carbohydrates, snacks like fruits may not keep you full as long as protein-based foods like almonds.

MittlerPfalz

#31

Replace Cheese With Veggies

Replace Cheese With Veggies

Whether you start your day with an omelet or an egg sandwich, replacing the cheese with vegetables is a simple way to reduce the amount of salt, fat, and calories. Spinach, tomato, and onion taste fantastic, and any vegetable combination tastes amazing with scrambled eggs.

HappyCamperAK

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Replace cheese?!!?! Neverrrrrrrrr lol

#32

Replace Creamer With Organic Whole Milk

Replace Creamer With Organic Whole Milk

Carrageenan is a stabilizer often found in traditional coffee creamers that has been linked to inflammation. A healthier alternative would be to use natural creamer or, even better, organic whole milk with a dash of cinnamon for taste. It’s a terrific way to get vitamins A, D, and B12, and the calcium in it can help counteract the effects of caffeine’s calcium-robbing properties.

Fahmi Fakhrudin

#33

Swap Bagels For English Muffins

Swap Bagels For English Muffins

Try to skip the routine stop at your local deli or a gas station for that quick bite. Four slices of white bread are nearly equal to one bagel in terms of calories. In addition to being extremely calorie-dense, this morning staple lacks nutrients like fiber and protein that will keep you active throughout the morning. Consider switching bagels for whole-grain English muffins. You won’t be able to tell the difference, yet the difference it makes!

CreyGold

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like English muffins a lot, but I can tell the difference between them and a bagel.

#34

Ditch Conventional Beef For Grass-Fed

Ditch Conventional Beef For Grass-Fed

If you have the option, opt for grass-fed meat for your burgers and steak. Because it is inherently leaner and contains fewer calories than other types of meat, grass-fed beef is advised. Also, research published in Nutrition Journal found that grass-fed beef had greater amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease.

Lukas

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not really difficult here in the Caribbean with fresh beef. Most are grass feed and just supplemented with processed feeds when grass is low.

#35

Replace Pasta With Spaghetti Squash

Replace Pasta With Spaghetti Squash

Have a spaghetti squash instead of adding a package of highly refined spaghetti to a pot of boiling water. This way, you'll eat more vegetables and reduce your calorie intake.

nutritionwithjennn

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago

This actually works well. My wife makes awesome spaghetti squash.

#36

Replace Rice With Riced Cauliflower

Replace Rice With Riced Cauliflower

We want to be upfront and honest about this: riced cauliflower won't deceive you into thinking it's genuine rice. Similarly, eating cauliflower pizza crust won't make you think you're eating pizza. But, the lightness and fresh flavor of cauliflower are rather remarkable. When chopped or processed, the florets and stems are broken down into hard "grains," hence you may use them similarly to rice.

Karolina Grabowska

scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
1 minute ago

In one of the other posts you asked me to swap cheese for a potato and it's NOW that you want to be upfront and honest about this?

#37

Ditch Sour Cream For Greek Yogurt

Ditch Sour Cream For Greek Yogurt

Instead of adding sour cream to your chili and tacos, try mixing Greek yogurt with cilantro and Mexican spice for extra flavor. You'll reduce your intake of calories and fat while increasing the amount of protein on your plate. That's what we refer to as a win-win situation!

jordgubbkakan

