Not a single December 31st goes by without setting some New Year's resolutions for the upcoming year. Thus, it being the last month of the year, now is the time to start brewing New Year's resolution ideas for 2023. And while everyone's New Year's resolutions and goals are personal, they are all, in fact, very common. Living healthier, losing weight, and exercising were in the top 10 among Americans' New Year's goals for 2022. While no official survey has been conducted yet (or that we are aware of), ideas for New Year's resolutions will likely stay the same for 2023 and the years following.

Common New Year's resolutions often revolve around health, relationships, career, and personal aspirations. However, according to research, only around 8 percent of people stick to their New Year's resolution and achieve it by the end of the year. The most common and plausible reason for such a low success rate is a lack of a plan, action, or setting of abstract or unattainable goals. What exactly does "start eating healthy" mean? Does it involve cutting out soda from your diet entirely? Saying ba-bye to Dunkin' Donuts? Be specific, have a plan, and commit to it.

Lack of commitment is often why many common New Year's goals fail. While committing to a relationship and a gym membership are two totally different things, both stem back to how bad you really want it and whether you see yourself there in the future. Thus, whether you cross off everything from your New Year's goals list really depends on how honest you are with your intentions. While there's no such thing as the best New Year's resolutions, the best goals are ones you actually achieve. And we'll try our best to help you with the latter.

Below, we've compiled a list of New Year resolution ideas that will hopefully inspire your personal goals for the following year. Do you already have a New Year's resolution in mind? Share it in the comments! Also, let us know whether any of your goals for 2022 came through!