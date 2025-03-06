102 Of The Most Relatable Memes From The “Middle Class Fancy” Instagram (New Pics)
When you think about it, we're all just dust that exploded so hard it started thinking about itself. That's why things like deadlines, getting groceries, and emails might seem trivial in the grand scheme of things. But we live in a society, as the Internet philosophers would say, and do those things regardless.
The Middle Class Fancy page sums up quite well what it's like to be a person in this day and age. They poke fun at the nightmarish hellscape we call modern capitalism with their spot-on, relatable memes. So, if you're feeling like having a chuckle at the state of the world, scroll away and have some fun!
The following that the Middle Class Fancy page has on Instagram is no joke. As of 2025, there are 3.3 million folks who following them on the platform. Considering they started in 2020, that's quite impressive, too!
Instagram isn't the only place you can find memes from this creator(s). They're also on Facebook and X, pulling in an audience of 191k and 16.5k, respectively. With such a huge following, you probably could've seen their content online already, so, scroll down and let us know if you see anything familiar!
My golden is currently wearing a red bandana, sleeping on his twin bed in his own bedroom, waiting for foodies to dispense, having gone on a run through the woods earlier. I wish all creatures had the fabulous life he has.
The memes on Middle Class Fancy don't all relate to the socioeconomic hardships and absurdities, but they're still largely about what Millennials and the older Gen Z face every day. As far as the real middle class in the U.S., it's been dwindling in the past decades, but the situation isn't as dire as some make it out to be.
According to research by Pew done in 2023, 51% of Americans fall into the middle-income bracket. The percentage of the population belonging to the middle-income tier is smaller than it was in 1971 (61%), but that's not the most concerning statistic. The biggest issue seems to be the widening gap between lower-income and higher-income households.
In 2023, 30% of the American population belongs to the lower-income bracket, and 19% are in the upper-income tier. Compared to 1971, these numbers were 27% and 11%, respectively. Experts explain that increases in income for the lower and middle class didn't keep up pace with the increases in income for the upper class, hence the ever-growing divide.
Another recent study showed that whether households belong to the middle class in the U.S. depends on where they live. In some states, like Massachusetts and California, your yearly income needs to be way higher than in, say, West Virginia or Kentucky. Nationally, the income range to be considered middle-class was from $49,500 to $148,500 in 2024.
Yet there was one clear conclusion that the Pew researchers emphasized. Since 1970, the share of total U.S. income held by the middle class has decreased steadily. At the same time, all income tiers had higher incomes overall, although the rate at which income increased for upper-class households was the fastest.
Interestingly, when asked, most of the U.S. population believe they belong to the middle class. Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance poll in 2024 showed that 54% of Americans identify as middle class. 31% consider themselves working class and 12% identify as lower class. Interestingly, only 2% said they belong to the upper class.
In reality, "middle class" and "middle income", which are often used interchangeably, mean different things. Middle class is more so a lifestyle, while middle income means households who make two-thirds or double the median national average. Yet for many middle-income households, the middle-class lifestyle is hardly attainable.
But what does it mean to be middle class? For many, it's the classic American dream: not having to live paycheck to paycheck, home ownership, vacations, a summer house, and being able to save up for the future. 42% of the people who fall into the middle-income category can't afford to buy a house, for example.
According to Bankrate, 33% of Americans earning between $50k and $79k also live paycheck-to-paycheck. And 60% of those who skipped a summer vacation in 2024 said they couldn't afford one. Megan Doherty Bea, an assistant professor of consumer science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains that while these households may be earning enough to fall into the middle-income category, they also may have high credit card debt and student loans.
