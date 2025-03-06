ADVERTISEMENT

When you think about it, we're all just dust that exploded so hard it started thinking about itself. That's why things like deadlines, getting groceries, and emails might seem trivial in the grand scheme of things. But we live in a society, as the Internet philosophers would say, and do those things regardless.

The Middle Class Fancy page sums up quite well what it's like to be a person in this day and age. They poke fun at the nightmarish hellscape we call modern capitalism with their spot-on, relatable memes. So, if you're feeling like having a chuckle at the state of the world, scroll away and have some fun!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | MiddleClassFancy.com

#1

Middle class fancy meme with restaurant decor items, overpriced menu, and humorous caption about mediocre food.

middleclassfancy Report

    #2

    Cheesy nachos with text overlay about staying humble, featured in relatable Middle Class Fancy memes.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #3

    Text meme humorously expressing frustration with Ruth's Chris Steakhouse name, relatable middle class feeling.

    middleclassfancy Report

    The following that the Middle Class Fancy page has on Instagram is no joke. As of 2025, there are 3.3 million folks who following them on the platform. Considering they started in 2020, that's quite impressive, too!

    Instagram isn't the only place you can find memes from this creator(s). They're also on Facebook and X, pulling in an audience of 191k and 16.5k, respectively. With such a huge following, you probably could've seen their content online already, so, scroll down and let us know if you see anything familiar!
    #4

    Relatable meme from Middle Class Fancy Instagram about a dedicated person keeping a bonfire lit.

    atousl Report

    #5

    Relatable meme comparing Mother's Day and Father's Day posts humorously.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #6

    Relatable meme about wanting to be a golden retriever in a middle class family, humorously expressing a desire for a dog's life.

    neatmom Report

    forjunkonly avatar
    LoveMyJordy
    LoveMyJordy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My golden is currently wearing a red bandana, sleeping on his twin bed in his own bedroom, waiting for foodies to dispense, having gone on a run through the woods earlier. I wish all creatures had the fabulous life he has.

    The memes on Middle Class Fancy don't all relate to the socioeconomic hardships and absurdities, but they're still largely about what Millennials and the older Gen Z face every day. As far as the real middle class in the U.S., it's been dwindling in the past decades, but the situation isn't as dire as some make it out to be.

    According to research by Pew done in 2023, 51% of Americans fall into the middle-income bracket. The percentage of the population belonging to the middle-income tier is smaller than it was in 1971 (61%), but that's not the most concerning statistic. The biggest issue seems to be the widening gap between lower-income and higher-income households.
    #7

    Middle class fancy meme featuring a potato masher, box grater, and ladle labeled as "why won't this drawer open" starter pack.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #8

    Lemon raspberry loaf with a frosting face, labeled in a bakery display, showcasing a humorous middle class fancy meme.

    JohnDonoghue64 Report

    #9

    Funny Middle Class Fancy meme over a serene lake background, highlighting relatable weekend home project dilemmas.

    raddad Report

    In 2023, 30% of the American population belongs to the lower-income bracket, and 19% are in the upper-income tier. Compared to 1971, these numbers were 27% and 11%, respectively. Experts explain that increases in income for the lower and middle class didn't keep up pace with the increases in income for the upper class, hence the ever-growing divide.
    #10

    Text post meme from Instagram account spegarius about grocery shopping in the Oreo section.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #11

    Medieval knight meme with text about unexpected HR warning, capturing middle class humor.

    trashcanpaul Report

    #12

    Man smiling at a sports event, holding a phone, illustrating a middle class meme in a crowded stadium.

    wownicebuttdude Report

    Another recent study showed that whether households belong to the middle class in the U.S. depends on where they live. In some states, like Massachusetts and California, your yearly income needs to be way higher than in, say, West Virginia or Kentucky. Nationally, the income range to be considered middle-class was from $49,500 to $148,500 in 2024. 
    #13

    Knitted garlic pillow with pink bow on chair in a cozy room, showcasing relatable middle class fancy humor.

    bakebythepound Report

    Middle Class Fancy meme about the frustration of using a cheesecloth in recipes.

    NoahGarfinkel Report

    #15

    Text exchange about discovering agriculture humorously with relatable memes theme.

    trashcanpaul Report

    Yet there was one clear conclusion that the Pew researchers emphasized. Since 1970, the share of total U.S. income held by the middle class has decreased steadily. At the same time, all income tiers had higher incomes overall, although the rate at which income increased for upper-class households was the fastest.
    #16

    Man in blue shirt giving thumbs up, smiling awkwardly, fitting a relatable middle class fancy meme scenario.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #17

    Relatable meme about accidentally starting a FaceTime call while trying to make a restaurant reservation.

    middleclassfancy Report

    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    me: hits disconnect 50x and starts to order a pizza for delivery with comment: leave at doorstep

    #18

    Horse with text overlay about strategic thinking, part of relatable middle class memes.

    wiigwaasjacko Report

    Interestingly, when asked, most of the U.S. population believe they belong to the middle class. Gallup's annual Economy and Personal Finance poll in 2024 showed that 54% of Americans identify as middle class. 31% consider themselves working class and 12% identify as lower class. Interestingly, only 2% said they belong to the upper class.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man in pink plaid shirt smiling, representing a relatable middle-class meme moment about self-checkout struggles.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #20

    A man in a white tank top carries a large log, with text overlay about attending events; relatable middle class meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #21

    Man in suit with a serious expression; text about adding bay leaf in cooking. Middle Class Fancy meme.

    moistbuddha Report

    In reality, "middle class" and "middle income", which are often used interchangeably, mean different things. Middle class is more so a lifestyle, while middle income means households who make two-thirds or double the median national average. Yet for many middle-income households, the middle-class lifestyle is hardly attainable.
    #22

    Stone Moai statue in store, humorously defying HOA rules, showcasing middle class fancy meme culture.

    raddad Report

    Kirkland Light Beer meme about getting together with friends, displaying stacks of beer cases.

    drunkpeopledoingthings Report

    #24

    Relatable meme about middle class envy over wraparound porches.

    middleclassfancy Report

    But what does it mean to be middle class? For many, it's the classic American dream: not having to live paycheck to paycheck, home ownership, vacations, a summer house, and being able to save up for the future. 42% of the people who fall into the middle-income category can't afford to buy a house, for example.
    #25

    Middle Class Fancy meme about cooking times in microwave versus oven.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #26

    Relatable meme about culture questioning the concept of "shower beers".

    middleclassfancy Report

    #27

    Relatable meme with "Born to eat Taco Bell and nap, forced to write emails and pay bills" text and graphics.

    middleclassfancy Report

    Middle Class Fancy meme with a humorous tweet about Costco's founder wanting hot dogs and optometrists.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #29

    Historical timeline meme from Middle Class Fancy featuring fire, the wheel, and an air fryer.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #30

    Close-up of crispy fries with humorous text overlay, capturing a relatable middle class fancy meme.

    cisceroo Report

    What about you, dear Pandas – do you consider yourself a middle-class silly goose? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments! Also, don't forget to upvote your favorite memes from this list, and, if you want to see more, be sure to check out our previous posts about Middle Class Fancy page here and here!
    #31

    Text conversation meme about humor in home ownership responsibilities, featuring a tree incident.

    neatmom Report

    Man with tattoos wearing an apron in a kitchen, captioned about air fryer nuggets, from Middle Class Fancy memes.

    four27am Report

    #33

    Man with serious expression sitting at a table with pizza and drink, reflecting a relatable middle class fancy meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #34

    Luxurious kitchen with wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Middle class fancy meme text about underage drinking.

    Ceeccal Report

    #35

    "Relatable meme from Middle Class Fancy about a humorous restaurant experience."

    middleclassfancy Report

    #36

    Middle class fancy meme showing a distorted selfie in a mirror for sale online.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #37

    Car interior with crockpot plugged in, captioned as a dad plugging in buffalo dip for a road trip. Middle Class Fancy meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #38

    Relatable meme of a beluga whale with text about waiting for cashier help after a self-checkout error.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #39

    Man in a colorful hat holding a lollipop, embodying Middle Class Fancy humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    Middle class fancy meme with nachos and margarita on a bear trap, humorously implying an irresistible lure.

    middleclassfancy Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get rid of the drink (I know what it is, I just can't spell it >_>) and you got me

    #41

    A humorous take on a fancy dinner resembling a cartoon cat's meal, highlighting relatable middle class meme humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't know what to eat and what not to eat... Mmm this fish skeleton is to die for!!

    #42

    Middle class fancy meme showing a starter pack with a chair, speaker, beer, cigarettes, BBQ grill, and a Steely Dan song.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #43

    Text meme about the regret of delaying getting gas, showcasing middle class fancy humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #44

    Middle Class Fancy meme about a summer date idea at Banff National Park and dining at a beautiful Chili's.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #45

    Tattoo reading "My mom is my angle" and a person bending in a garden with "Thanks!" text, highlighting relatable memes humor.

    moistbuddha Report

    #46

    Middle class fancy meme showing hotdogs on a tray with tongs and humorous employee appreciation caption.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #47

    Middle Class Fancy meme: a humorous tweet about interpreting a dad's text message.

    middleclassfancy Report

    Middle Class Fancy meme about life enjoyment without hiking.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #49

    Middle class fancy meme about reacting to a text with a thumbs up instead of a heart.

    neatmom Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does it matter? I would have gave you neither a thumbs up nor a reply...

    #50

    Instagram meme about high school acquaintances becoming real estate agents, shared by Middle Class Fancy.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #51

    Relatable middle class meme about a grandpa being called "Peepo" due to a baby's mispronunciation.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #52

    Middle class meme about the disappointment when your usual server doesn’t deliver your food at a restaurant.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #53

    Relatable meme about a night involving pickleball, brewery visit, tacos, an edible, and a Nickelback documentary on Netflix.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #54

    Middle Class Fancy meme humorously describing the quirkiness of jury duty and compensation.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #55

    Relatable meme about Midwest travel preferences compared to flying to Miami.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #56

    Relatable meme about humorous changes at Rainforest Cafe, including age limit and monkeys stealing jalapeño poppers.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #57

    Middle class fancy meme about data plan panic and family group chat.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #58

    Tweet about America's enthusiasm for garbage disposals from Middle Class Fancy memes.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #59

    Relatable meme listing acceptable times to start drinking beer on different occasions.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #60

    Twitter post meme from Middle Class Fancy about parents surprised by their kid's age on Facebook.

    neatmom Report

    #61

    Man in a suit giving thumbs up with text about work, representing relatable middle class meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #62

    Relatable middle class meme about life priorities shifting from travel dreams to Tupperware concerns.

    middleclassfancy Report

    Man in front of food kiosk wearing a jacket with many pockets. Text reads, "Dude, don’t you think you’ve had enough?" Relatable memes.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #64

    Relatable meme about childhood math struggles, featuring a dad shouting math questions at the kitchen table.

    henry_joce Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... The answer I always got was "I have no idea what any of this says"

    Middle class fancy meme about a nephew's playful roast over FaceTime regarding toy trains.

    neatmom Report

    #66

    Middle class fancy meme with text: "this meeting could’ve been a fistfight."

    middleclassfancy Report

    #67

    Woman in a suit with 80s hair, standing before an old computer, captioned "Me after a long hard day of responding to 2 emails." Middle class fancy.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #68

    Three men in matching outfits walking, captioned with a humorous take on office life, evoking middle class memes.

    moistbuddha Report

    #69

    Middle Class Fancy meme comparing tattoos and corporate meetings for employability.

    middleclassfancy Report

    Relatable meme about Salt Life store closures causing reactions in landlocked states.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #71

    Relatable meme about Instagram posting habits featuring a cheeseburger.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #72

    "Relatable meme about kids repeatedly asking 'are we there yet?' during a drive on the highway."

    middleclassfancy Report

    #73

    Humorous tweet about inventing yard gnomes, capturing middle class fancy humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #74

    Hippo peeking from behind a tree with a relatable meme caption about being CC'd on an email.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #75

    Cartoon hot dogs with legs running, showcasing relatable middle class meme humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    A relatable meme about a father and daughter leaving a grocery store at night, girl holding a tri-fold poster.

    neatmom Report

    Relatable meme about future generations calling grandparents by first names.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #78

    Chris's tweet about giving an alien a Chili's margarita; a relatable middle class meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #79

    Middle-Class-Fancy-Memes

    middleclassfancy Report

    #80

    Funny meme with asparagus stalks humorously arranged, captioned to mock middle class gardening knowledge.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #81

    Man smiling with arms crossed by a grill and burger box, caption about cooking preferences. "Middle Class Fancy" meme.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #82

    Middle class fancy meme comparing paper towels to napkins on the cob.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #83

    Relatable meme text about teenage boys making three friends and deciding it's enough socializing for life.

    neatmom Report

    Relatable meme about pizza appreciation and travel experiences.

    neatmom Report

    #85

    Tweet about being in the office but mentally gaming, relating to middle class fancy memes.

    houseofgaming Report

    #86

    Tweet about middle class families dressing formal for holidays with humorous twist.

    neatmom Report

    #87

    "Relatable meme about living room with wood panel walls and empty room, captioned with a nostalgic TV reference."

    middleclassfancy Report

    #88

    Handwritten Cracker Barrel peg game cheat sheet found in late father's drawer, shared on social media; relatable memes context.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #89

    Dawn soap meme jokes about cleaning oil off ducks but not a greasy spaghetti bowl, representing relatable middle-class humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #90

    Relatable meme shows a fiery sky with text: "How life feels when a meeting gets cancelled".

    middleclassfancy Report

    Relatable meme about leaving work early if vibes are off.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #92

    Relatable meme text about anger saying "(angriest I’ve ever been in my life) ok sounds good" by Matt Margolis.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #93

    Middle class fancy meme about incomplete restaurant websites, asking who builds them without essential info like hours and menu.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #94

    Man holding a list of discussion topics at a bar, as part of the Middle Class Fancy memes.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #95

    Middle class fancy meme showing grocery aisle sign for baby needs and pasta.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #96

    Deep-fried ranch dressing meme from Middle Class Fancy Instagram, showcasing humorous take on extravagant food.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #97

    Relatable meme from Middle Class Fancy showing a humorous dad text exchange about a light being left on.

    raddad Report

    Text conversation meme showing humorous listing of an "invisible" smartphone for sale, reflecting middle class fancy humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #99

    Slice of buttered toast with text about the satisfying simplicity and appeal of this middle class fancy comfort food.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #100

    Person standing in the ocean, using a laptop and phone. Middle class fancy meme humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #101

    Relatable meme about banks sending emails with trivial messages, shared on social media.

    middleclassfancy Report

    #102

    Cartoon man ignoring woman, thinking about beer; relatable Middle Class Fancy meme humor.

    middleclassfancy Report

