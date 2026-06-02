Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Continues Making Waves As She Models For Rihanna’s Lingerie Line

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Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, collaborated with Savage X Fenty for a lingerie campaign.

The 22-year-old, who has accused her father of mistreating her because of her trans identity, modeled for Rihanna’s brand in a campaign for Pride Month.

Vivian wore two cotton underwear sets with the words “Proud,” “Queer,” “Love,” and more written in graffiti.

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Highlights Vivian Wilson modeled for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty to celebrate Pride Month.

The 22-year-old trans activist posed in underwear sets featuring the words “Proud,” “Queer,” and “Love.”

Vivian, the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, has been estranged from her famous father for years.

Elon Musk’s model daughter, Vivian, stepped into the spotlight again, fronting Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Pride campaign



Image credits: savagexfenty/Instagram

“Every piece holds a little bit of someone’s story ‼️,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Vivian accessorized with a crystal-fringed pair of heels that matched her top.

The young star, a Fenty brand ambassador, previously modeled for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign.



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People expressed support for the collaboration.

“F. Yeah! Thank you @badgalriri. This is everything especially now!” actress Laverne Cox wrote on the brand’s Instagram post.

“Thank you for continuing to amplify LGBTQ+ voices,” another fan echoed.

“An absolute diva,” said someone else.

The model and activist called the collaboration a major career milestone and shared her style tips



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In a video posted on Monday (June 1), the young star described the opportunity as a “blessing” and “huge step up” in her modeling career.

She said her favorite item from the brand is their wireless underwear.

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When asked to share her style tips, Vivian said, “Step one: look more gay. We love that. God save the gays.

“Step two: before you leave the house, take one thing off.

“Step three: know how the garments interact with each other. It should be cohesive. There should be a specific aesthetic that you’re aiming for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

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Vivian starred in her first fashion campaign a year ago for Wildfang’s 2025 Pride campaign.

She made her New York Fashion Week debut in September 2025, where she modeled Alexis Bittar’s spring 2026 collection.

The 22-year-old also modeled on the catwalk last year at the Season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City.



Vivian came out as a trans woman in 2020

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

An outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, Vivian came out as a trans woman in 2020 and legally changed her name two years later.

She is the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The two were married from 2000 to 2008 and share four additional children. Their first child, born in 2002, passed away from SIDS at the age of 10 weeks.



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Last year, the model publicly clapped back at the Space X founder for d*adnaming her—using her male name assigned at birth—in a social media post.

In the post, Elon complained that his “son” had lost his life to the “woke mind virus.”

In a TikTok video, Vivian included a screenshot of her father’s post and filmed herself saying, “I look pretty good for a d*ad b*tch.”

Elon Musk claimed he was misled into approving Vivian’s gender-affirming care

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The tech billionaire previously claimed that he was “tricked” into authorizing Vivian’s gender-affirming care when she was a minor.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” he told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview in 2024.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion.”



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The 54-year-old businessman said he had been told that his child might take her own life if he didn’t approve her gender-affirming care.

Elon then told Peterson that allowing children to transition is “incredibly evil” and that “the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

When she petitioned a California court to change her name and gender at age 18, Vivian also requested to take her mother’s last name.

Vivian has described her famous father as “cold” and “very quick to anger”

Image credits: Teen Vogue

She stated in the court filing that she “no longer lives with or wishes to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In a 2024 interview with NBC News, Vivian accused her estranged father of relentlessly harassing her for “exhibiting feminine traits” while she was growing up.

She called him “cold,” “very quick to anger,” and “narcissistic,” and claimed he pressured her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school.

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At the time of the interview, she said she had not spoken with her father in about four years and that she “refused to be defined by him.”

The model and activist told Teen Vogue that she came out as trans in 2020 because she feared she would go “down a destructive path” if she didn’t.

“It was 11 p.m., and I was like, ‘I know for a fact I am trans.’ I had known for a few months at that point, and I was like, ‘I cannot f***ing do this anymore.’

“That was the point where puberty was really picking up and everything in my life was completely falling apart. I was constantly having mental breakdowns in the middle of class. I could not get through days.”



Vivian’s mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, was “very supportive” of her transition



Image credits: justinemusk/X

She made a social media post about her transition and told her mother, who was “really supportive.”

Asked whether her siblings accept her as a trans woman, Vivian said, “I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact.”

The Tesla CEO is believed to have fathered 14 children with four different women.

Image credits: elonmusk

“I don’t keep up with that side of the family because… I don’t,” Vivian said. “My mom doesn’t really either. She’s divorced, werk. So yeah. I don’t really give a f**k what they do. This is not my problem.”

“She is so fierce,” one fan commented, while another said, “She’s so naturally beautiful”



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