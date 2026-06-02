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Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Continues Making Waves As She Models For Rihanna’s Lingerie Line
Vivian Musk modeling Rihannau2019s lingerie line, wearing a black and white top with text and a fringe detail on a beige background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Continues Making Waves As She Models For Rihanna’s Lingerie Line

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, collaborated with Savage X Fenty for a lingerie campaign.

The 22-year-old, who has accused her father of mistreating her because of her trans identity, modeled for Rihanna’s brand in a campaign for Pride Month.

Vivian wore two cotton underwear sets with the words “Proud,” “Queer,” “Love,” and more written in graffiti.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Vivian Wilson modeled for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty to celebrate Pride Month.
    • The 22-year-old trans activist posed in underwear sets featuring the words “Proud,” “Queer,” and “Love.”
    • Vivian, the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, has been estranged from her famous father for years.

    Elon Musk’s model daughter, Vivian, stepped into the spotlight again, fronting Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Pride campaign
    Vivian modeling Rihanna lingerie with fringe and printed text bikini in studio pose

    Image credits: savagexfenty/Instagram

    “Every piece holds a little bit of someone’s story ‼️,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

    Vivian accessorized with a crystal-fringed pair of heels that matched her top.

    The young star, a Fenty brand ambassador, previously modeled for the brand’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

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    Vivian posing in Rihanna lingerie with long fringe detailing and black printed bikini

    Image credits: savagexfenty/Instagram

    People expressed support for the collaboration.

    “F. Yeah! Thank you @badgalriri. This is everything especially now!” actress Laverne Cox wrote on the brand’s Instagram post.

    “Thank you for continuing to amplify LGBTQ+ voices,” another fan echoed.

    “An absolute diva,” said someone else.

    The model and activist called the collaboration a major career milestone and shared her style tips
    Close-up of Vivian in Rihanna lingerie with fringe and printed text bikini

    Image credits: savagexfenty/Instagram

    In a video posted on Monday (June 1), the young star described the opportunity as a “blessing” and “huge step up” in her modeling career.

    She said her favorite item from the brand is their wireless underwear.

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    When asked to share her style tips, Vivian said, “Step one: look more gay. We love that. God save the gays.

    “Step two: before you leave the house, take one thing off.

    “Step three: know how the garments interact with each other. It should be cohesive. There should be a specific aesthetic that you’re aiming for.”

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    Tweet praising Vivian's appearance and commenting on her parents

    Image credits: HarmonyUsInc

    Tweet complimenting Vivian's look and mentioning Elon Musk's reaction

    Image credits: TransGirl

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    Vivian starred in her first fashion campaign a year ago for Wildfang’s 2025 Pride campaign.

    She made her New York Fashion Week debut in September 2025, where she modeled Alexis Bittar’s spring 2026 collection.

    The 22-year-old also modeled on the catwalk last year at the Season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in New York City. 

    Vivian came out as a trans woman in 2020Vivian Musk modeling pink lingerie and skirt for Rihanna's lingerie line backstage

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

    An outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, Vivian came out as a trans woman in 2020 and legally changed her name two years later.

    She is the eldest daughter of Elon Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The two were married from 2000 to 2008 and share four additional children. Their first child, born in 2002, passed away from SIDS at the age of 10 weeks. 

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    Elon Musk wearing suit and tie during a public speaking event

    Image credits: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

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    Last year, the model publicly clapped back at the Space X founder for d*adnaming her—using her male name assigned at birth—in a social media post.

    In the post, Elon complained that his “son” had lost his life to the “woke mind virus.”

    In a TikTok video, Vivian included a screenshot of her father’s post and filmed herself saying, “I look pretty good for a d*ad b*tch.”

    Elon Musk claimed he was misled into approving Vivian’s gender-affirming care Elon Musk in casual attire speaking during an interview

    Image credits: jordanbpeterson/X

    The tech billionaire previously claimed that he was “tricked” into authorizing Vivian’s gender-affirming care when she was a minor.

    “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” he told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview in 2024.

    “This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion.”

    Vivian Musk walking on runway wearing long black dress and carrying purse

    Image credits: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

    Controversial social media tweet about Elon Musk

    Image credits: ComeGetYourCat

    Tweet criticizing Elon Musk as a horrible father despite having a daughter

    Image credits: wherefami

    The 54-year-old businessman said he had been told that his child might take her own life if he didn’t approve her gender-affirming care.

    Elon then told Peterson that allowing children to transition is “incredibly evil” and that “the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

    When she petitioned a California court to change her name and gender at age 18, Vivian also requested to take her mother’s last name.

    Vivian has described her famous father as “cold” and “very quick to anger”Vivian Musk speaking into a microphone wearing black attire

    Image credits: Teen Vogue

    She stated in the court filing that she “no longer lives with or wishes to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

    In a 2024 interview with NBC News, Vivian accused her estranged father of relentlessly harassing her for “exhibiting feminine traits” while she was growing up.

    She called him “cold,” “very quick to anger,” and “narcissistic,” and claimed he pressured her to deepen her voice as early as elementary school. 

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

    Tweet discussing criticism of Elon Musk and parental disagreement

    Image credits: happymuthaf**ka

    At the time of the interview, she said she had not spoken with her father in about four years and that she “refused to be defined by him.” 

    The model and activist told Teen Vogue that she came out as trans in 2020 because she feared she would go “down a destructive path” if she didn’t.

    “It was 11 p.m., and I was like, ‘I know for a fact I am trans.’ I had known for a few months at that point, and I was like, ‘I cannot f***ing do this anymore.’

    “That was the point where puberty was really picking up and everything in my life was completely falling apart. I was constantly having mental breakdowns in the middle of class. I could not get through days.”

    Vivian’s mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, was “very supportive” of her transition
    Blonde woman in brown top taking a selfie indoors

    Image credits: justinemusk/X

    She made a social media post about her transition and told her mother, who was “really supportive.”

    Asked whether her siblings accept her as a trans woman, Vivian said, “I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. That’s just a fun fact.”

    The Tesla CEO is believed to have fathered 14 children with four different women.

    Elon Musk and a woman sitting together smiling in an indoor setting

    Image credits: elonmusk

    “I don’t keep up with that side of the family because… I don’t,” Vivian said. “My mom doesn’t really either. She’s divorced, werk. So yeah. I don’t really give a f**k what they do. This is not my problem.” 

    “She is so fierce,” one fan commented, while another said, “She’s so naturally beautiful”
    Tweet praising smooth shiny long hair with gorgeous color

    Image credits: RealiTEAtime

    Tweet complimenting natural beauty of Vivian Musk

    Image credits: KVNTYD0LL

    Tweet about Vivian Musk making her own name beyond Elon Musk's daughter

    Image credits: Allison__jv

    Tweet mentioning Rihanna's daring move involving Elon Musk

    Image credits: AloyEjimakor

    Tweet praising Vivian's stunning face card as impeccable

    Image credits: poisoninprada

    Tweet expressing enthusiasm for Vivian modeling Rihanna's lingerie

    Image credits: BiDotOrg

    Tweet with sarcastic comment on Vivian's attitude

    Image credits: SaltyMethods

    Tweet calling Vivian iconic and the lingerie hot

    Image credits: bitzydimbo

    Tweet comparing Vivian to Jules from Euphoria

    Image credits: tonyver45

    Tweet praising Vivian's gorgeous look despite her dad

    Image credits: Miss_Saint21

    Tweet admiring Vivian's fierce look

    Image credits: soilderbbofmine

    Tweet calling Rihanna a marketing master for Vivian

    Image credits: thephoenix0123

    Tweet calling Vivian a diva with an unmatched aura

    Image credits: Juridicodo8kay

    Tweet emphasizing Vivian's fierce personality

    Image credits: MsRicoFierce

    Tweet congratulating Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian on modeling success

    Image credits: ColleenMoriar12

    Tweet supporting Vivian's achievements in modeling

    Image credits: VaelisFox

    Tweet praising Vivian as pretty in modeling career

    Image credits: BigBootyGodddez

    Tweet encouraging support for Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian

    Image credits: lbbhian

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely woman, has a great supportive mother and a piece of trash father. Elon Musk proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that wealth doesn't buy class.

    3
    3points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m wondering whether he’s the cause of all the anger and depression in her photos; it’d apparently killl her to smile. Then again, I wouldn’t be able to smile if I had his DNA, either. Can you imagine what it must feel like, FINALLY acknowledging you’re in the wrong body and doing something about it, and your own FATHER insists you merely “have a virus,” and viruses are curable, so you made a horrible “mistake”? No wonder sooo many trans people off themselves; most normal people haven’t bucketloads of self-esteem to start with, but being told by your. own. parents. that you’re a freak? That’s gotta mess with your brain in ways we can’t even fathom! I hope it messes with Musk’s brain at least as much, as HE deserves to suffer, not her!

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is so pretty and absolutely iconic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    roadsalt69 avatar
    Collin
    Collin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not iconic at all. Just another person.

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    0points
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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for her, but none of this would be happening if he wasn't her father

    1
    1point
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely woman, has a great supportive mother and a piece of trash father. Elon Musk proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that wealth doesn't buy class.

    3
    3points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m wondering whether he’s the cause of all the anger and depression in her photos; it’d apparently killl her to smile. Then again, I wouldn’t be able to smile if I had his DNA, either. Can you imagine what it must feel like, FINALLY acknowledging you’re in the wrong body and doing something about it, and your own FATHER insists you merely “have a virus,” and viruses are curable, so you made a horrible “mistake”? No wonder sooo many trans people off themselves; most normal people haven’t bucketloads of self-esteem to start with, but being told by your. own. parents. that you’re a freak? That’s gotta mess with your brain in ways we can’t even fathom! I hope it messes with Musk’s brain at least as much, as HE deserves to suffer, not her!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is so pretty and absolutely iconic.

    2
    2points
    reply
    roadsalt69 avatar
    Collin
    Collin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not iconic at all. Just another person.

    0
    0points
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    Load More Replies...
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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for her, but none of this would be happening if he wasn't her father

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    1point
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