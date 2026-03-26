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Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Hilariously Trolls Her Dad With New Merch Line
Vivian Musk modeling merch from new line featuring slogan on pink shirt and matching pink hat with sunglasses.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Hilariously Trolls Her Dad With New Merch Line

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, has found a bold and humorous way to respond to one of her father’s most controversial remarks.

The 20-year-old has turned the phrase into a full-blown merchandise line, transforming the comment once used against her into a statement of identity and support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Her witty move quickly gained traction online, with fans praising both the irony and the cause behind her idea.

Highlights
  • Vivian Wilson launched a new merchandise line, turning her father’s "woke mind virus" comment into a satirical brand.
  • The 20-year-old announced that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.
  • Wilson reiterated that she has been estranged from Elon Musk for years.
  • Online followers praised the move as a brilliant example of turning a negative situation into a positive and humorous statement of identity.

“You’re so much cooler than your lame a** dad,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Vivian Wilson launched merch inspired by Elon Musk’s controversial remark, which was once used against her

    Vivian Musk posing at a party in a black dress, holding a glass of wine, showcasing her new merch line.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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    On March 25, Wilson announced a new merchandise line through her OpenWav shop, sharing the link with followers on Threads.

    The collection features the slogan printed across a range of items, including T-shirts, hoodies, baseball caps, tote bags, pet bowls, and even clothing for cats and dogs.

    While the phrase itself carried a sense of humor, she revealed that the project serves a larger purpose.

    Vivian Musk modeling pink merch with slogan in black text, wearing matching hat and black sunglasses outdoors.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

    Alt text: Comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian for her cleverness and new merch line trolling her dad.

    Screenshot of a social media comment asking where to get merch related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian.

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    Wilson stated that a portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ youth su*cide-prevention organization that provides free 24/7 call, chat, and text services to support young people in crisis.

    Interestingly, the merchandise slogan was inspired by Musk’s “woke mind virus” claim, which he used when referring to his child’s transition.

    Vivian Wilson’s new merchandise’s hilarious slogan comes from Musk’s “woke mind virus” comment

    Young woman wearing pink merch from Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian, featuring bold slogan in casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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    The merchandise slogan traces back to a comment made by Musk in 2024 during an interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson for Daily Wire.

    At the time, Musk referred to his child’s transition and said she had been “k*lled by the woke mind virus.”

    “I lost my son, essentially.”

    Vivian Musk models pink merch shirt and hat with slogan, showcasing Elon Musk’s trans daughter’s new merch line.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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    Comment from Debbie Stanfield praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian for humorously trolling her dad with new merch.

    Comment by Chloe Greensmith praising Vivian's humor and creativity in Elon Musk's trans daughter's merch line discussion.

    Asreported by Bored Panda, he repeated the phrase in late 2025 while arguing with California Governor Gavin Newsom on X, writing, “(She) has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love (Vivian) very much, and hope (she) recovers.”

    Since then, Wilson has reclaimed the phrase in a satirical way. Following her recent announcement, fans quickly noticed the irony and praised the idea.

    Vivian Musk taking a selfie outdoors with city skyline in background, showcasing her new merch line and unique style.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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    “Yass! Monetize that sh*it,” wrote one user, while another added, “Let’s spread the virus queen.”

    “I love that you named your brand after what your f***-up of a father posted about you,” wrote a third.

    A fourth shared, “She has a sense of humor and creativity. The apple fell miles away from the tree on that one.”

    The Vivian-Musk drama came after the model publicly changed her name and gender

    Elon Musk wearing a black Doge cap and blazer, standing in a room decorated with colorful military ribbons and flags.

    Image credits: The White House

    Wilson legally changed her name (previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk) and gender in 2022. She is the daughter of Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson.

    In 2020, she came out as a transgender woman, and ever since, she has been estranged from her father.

    In a 2024 interview with NBC News, she described Musk as largely absent during her childhood and alleged he often criticized her for expressing feminine traits.

    “He was cold,” she said. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.” 

    She also recalled being pressured to appear more masculine when she was young, including being scolded about the pitch of her voice.

    “It was cruel,” she said, remembering an incident when he yelled at her during a road trip because her voice was “too high.”

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie, close-up portrait with neutral expression at a public event background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    Wilson further admitted she has not spoken to him for several years and does not want her life defined by their relationship.

    “I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child,” she said. “My life should be defined by my own choices.” 

    Addressing Musk’s “woke mind virus” remark, Wilson responded in a series of posts on Threads.

    “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she wrote. “And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

    In addition to her own resilience, Wilson shared that her mother has been supportive of her since she came out. 

    “Definitely inspiring story,” wrote one netizen

    Comment by Umi Wëborg appreciating Vivian Wilson being referred to by her chosen name, related to Elon Musk's trans daughter merch line.

    Comment from Danielle Capon praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian and her new merch line with supportive emojis.

    Comment by Flo Raywood praising someone's appearance, highlighting admiration with the phrase she is so pretty it’s crazy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian for her new merch line.

    Comment by Nika Infinity expressing enjoyment and growing appreciation in a social media post about Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's new merch line.

    Comment from Lola Vouge MacNeil expressing excitement about buying the crop top three times related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian merch.

    Comment from Samara Barber praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's hilarious merch line trolling her dad.

    Comment by Ali Apollo referencing Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian trolling her dad with new merch line.

    Comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian for her attitude and humor in trolling her dad with new merch.

    Social media comment praising Vivian Musk's merch line with bold hashtag vivllainous in black text on light blue background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's new merch line trolling her dad.

    Comment praising Vivian Wilson as a top fashion model with a beautiful look and impressive catwalk skills.

    Comment from Eric Amozurrutia praising Vivian's inspiring story related to Elon Musk's trans daughter and her merch line.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Yass troll ur daddy, mamma referencing Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian.

    Comment by user ngomez89 discussing Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's popularity in relation to new merch line trolling.

    Comment on a social media post expressing interest in a shirt, related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's merch line trolling her dad.

    Vivian Musk wearing a casual outfit, showcasing her new merch line and playfully trolling her dad Elon Musk.

    Comment text from user mara_dysprosium discussing daddy issues, related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian trolling with merch.

    Comment text on a white background by user peachezandpoison discussing an evil overlord dad in a humorous tone.

    User comment from devinxcantu praising something as the best thing ever, related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's new merch line.

    Text post saying This is the best thing ever, please never stop being yourself related to Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian's merch line trolling her dad.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better to be awake and aware than ignorant.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you mean "humor" as in sense of humor", it's singular.

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    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better to be awake and aware than ignorant.

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    0points
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you mean "humor" as in sense of humor", it's singular.

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