Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Vivian Hilariously Trolls Her Dad With New Merch Line

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Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, has found a bold and humorous way to respond to one of her father’s most controversial remarks.

The 20-year-old has turned the phrase into a full-blown merchandise line, transforming the comment once used against her into a statement of identity and support for LGBTQ+ youth.

Her witty move quickly gained traction online, with fans praising both the irony and the cause behind her idea.

Highlights Vivian Wilson launched a new merchandise line, turning her father’s "woke mind virus" comment into a satirical brand.

The 20-year-old announced that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Wilson reiterated that she has been estranged from Elon Musk for years.

Online followers praised the move as a brilliant example of turning a negative situation into a positive and humorous statement of identity.

“You’re so much cooler than your lame a** dad,” wrote one user.

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Vivian Wilson launched merch inspired by Elon Musk’s controversial remark, which was once used against her

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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On March 25, Wilson announced a new merchandise line through her OpenWav shop, sharing the link with followers on Threads.

The collection features the slogan printed across a range of items, including T-shirts, hoodies, baseball caps, tote bags, pet bowls, and even clothing for cats and dogs.

While the phrase itself carried a sense of humor, she revealed that the project serves a larger purpose.

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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Wilson stated that a portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ youth su*cide-prevention organization that provides free 24/7 call, chat, and text services to support young people in crisis.

Interestingly, the merchandise slogan was inspired by Musk’s “woke mind virus” claim, which he used when referring to his child’s transition.

Vivian Wilson’s new merchandise’s hilarious slogan comes from Musk’s “woke mind virus” comment

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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The merchandise slogan traces back to a comment made by Musk in 2024 during an interview with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson for Daily Wire.

At the time, Musk referred to his child’s transition and said she had been “k*lled by the woke mind virus.”

“I lost my son, essentially.”

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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Asreported by Bored Panda, he repeated the phrase in late 2025 while arguing with California Governor Gavin Newsom on X, writing, “(She) has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love (Vivian) very much, and hope (she) recovers.”

Since then, Wilson has reclaimed the phrase in a satirical way. Following her recent announcement, fans quickly noticed the irony and praised the idea.

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

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“Yass! Monetize that sh*it,” wrote one user, while another added, “Let’s spread the virus queen.”

“I love that you named your brand after what your f***-up of a father posted about you,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “She has a sense of humor and creativity. The apple fell miles away from the tree on that one.”

The Vivian-Musk drama came after the model publicly changed her name and gender

Image credits: The White House

Wilson legally changed her name (previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk) and gender in 2022. She is the daughter of Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson.

In 2020, she came out as a transgender woman, and ever since, she has been estranged from her father.

In a 2024 interview with NBC News, she described Musk as largely absent during her childhood and alleged he often criticized her for expressing feminine traits.

“He was cold,” she said. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

She also recalled being pressured to appear more masculine when she was young, including being scolded about the pitch of her voice.

“It was cruel,” she said, remembering an incident when he yelled at her during a road trip because her voice was “too high.”

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Wilson further admitted she has not spoken to him for several years and does not want her life defined by their relationship.

“I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child,” she said. “My life should be defined by my own choices.”

Addressing Musk’s “woke mind virus” remark, Wilson responded in a series of posts on Threads.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she wrote. “And in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

In addition to her own resilience, Wilson shared that her mother has been supportive of her since she came out.

“Definitely inspiring story,” wrote one netizen