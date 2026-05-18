When it comes to home decor , nothing lights up a room more – literally and figuratively – than a stunning lighting fixture. Lamps, chandeliers, sconces, and many more can elevate any room, and the folks at the "Antique Lighting Collectors" group know that. It's a community of passionate vintage lighting fixture enthusiasts who share their incredible finds, and Bored Panda has collected their most stunning treasures for you to discover and be inspired by.

In a world where electronics, apparel, and even home decor pieces are increasingly cheap and non-durable, there is something incredibly valuable about antique pieces . Today, buying pre-owned vintage finds is not just about saving money; it's the smarter, cooler, and more sustainable choice.

#1 Salem Bros. Slag Glass Table Lamp. C.1920's

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#2 Signed Bradley & Hubbard Table Lamp Base With Stained Glass Shade

#3 I Got This Ages Ago Anybody Have Any Idea How Old It Is?

#4 Art Deco Table Lamp

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#5 Super Scores For Super Cheap

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#6 Empire

#7 Identifying Vintage Bankers Lamps And Estimating Their Value

#8 English Oil Lamp. 1890's

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#9 I Just Picked This Up At A Local Estate Auction And Looking Forward To Hanging It In Our Home

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#10 Indian Brass Elephant Oil Lamp. C.1890's

#11 I Recently Got This Little Lamp On Marketplace. Inside Says "Nuart NYC". I Assume It's From The 20s Or Early 30s

#12 Hi All, This Is Chandelier I Picked Up For $50 I'm planning on having it rewired. The bulb sockets say LEVITON. It's 30' wide, not sure on the height. It came out of an old hotel. Any idea the age or maybe the manufacturer? Thanks in advance

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#13 So Happy To Find A Shade For This Meiji Period Japanese Lamp Base

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#14 Does Anyone Know Anything About This Lamp? With All The Glass And Metal Work It Is Very Heavy. I See No Identifiable Marks On The Base

#15 It’s A Plume & Atwood Victor Burner

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#16 Bradley & Hubbard Lamps

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#17 I Picked Up This Amber Glass And Chrome Desk Lamp Today For A Mere USD 3.00

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#18 One Of My Favorite Parker Petticoats

#19 And This Is One Of My Many Figural Lamps

#20 Just Picked This Handel Up From An Antique Dealer’s Estate Who I Had Known For Over 40 Years

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#21 Curious If Anyone Knows The Age Of This Light Fixture?

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#22 They Have Their Original Uranium Glass Shades

#23 A Richard Hudnut Perfume Diffuser Lamp Passed Down In The Family Have You Seen Others? Was Trying To See The Various Varieties That Exist

#24 Amber Teardrop Prisms On This One

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#25 It’s Very Unusual. The Shade Is All Brass

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#26 My "Newest" Acquisition!

#27 That Is An Emeralite Pinwheel Shade

#28 Stiffel Ostridge Egg Table Lamp

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#29 I Got This Lamp Awhile Back At An Auction

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#30 We Got These Lamps A While Ago

#31 Art Deco

#32 One Of My Favorite Parker Hanging Lamps

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#33 Thoughts On Restoring The Finish? Paint Or Something Else? Or Just Leave As Is?

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#34 I Picked Up This Old Hanging Light At A Local Flea Market It appears to be made of cast aluminum. 10” tall body. I couldn’t find a maker’s mark and I’ve been unable to find anything quite like it. The dealer said it came out of an early 1900’s house. Does anyone know the maker?

#35 I Have A Pair Of These

#36 One Converted And One Still Oil… Both Lovely!

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#37 I Have Had This Beautiful Slag Glass And Brass Lamp Hidden In My Basement For Over 50 Years

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#38 A Touch Of Timeless Elegance—this Vintage Floral Lamp Brings Warmth And Charm To Any Corner It Lights Up

#39 Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamp. C.1920's

#40 Handel

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#41 Family Heirloom From Grandmother's Estate

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#42 Vintage Lighting And Glass Shades,pick Up In Hammond Indiana, No Shipping

#43 Wondering If This Is A Stifle Lamp

#44 I Picked Up This Table Lamp For $20! I Need Help Identifying Brand And Ordering Parts

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#45 Robert Faries Mfg. Co

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#46 930s Made By Centre Lighting Fixure Mfg Co

#47 Finally Got Around To Assembling Another One This Morning. Red Shade, Font And Prisms

#48 I Purchased This Beauty At A Garage Sale. It Was Dusty, Splattered In Paint And One Of The Shades Was Broken

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#49 Looking For Some Information On This Floor Lamp. Made Of Oak . Size - 180 Cm . I Believe It'sa 1910 - 1930 Art Deco

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#50 I Believe They Are From The Mckee Glass Company And Made In The 1930’s

#51 Behold, This Hollywood Regency Chandelier Is About To Be My #1 Project!

#52 I Bought A Pair Of These Lamps Today

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#53 This Light Was In A Miscellaneous Box In An Antique Store

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#54 Within Our Showroom, A Diverse Array Of Fixtures Has Graced Our Halls, Each Exuding Its Unique Charm And Historical Allure

#55 I Picked These Up About 500 Miles And A Month Apart

#56 This Has Been In My Family As Long As I Can Remember

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#57 Aladdin Mfg. Co. Desk Lamp. Green 💚 Feather Finish. C.1910

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#58 I Recently Aquired This Interesting Lamp

#59 I Bought This Beautiful Lamp At A Garage Sale For $5

#60 Think Its A 1920 Era Miller Lamp

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#61 I Recently Purchased This (Very Heavy) Brass/Bronze(?) Candelabra

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#62 Hanging In 1920's Bungalow

#63 Orange And Blue Blown Glass Signed With What Looks Like Max Or Jiax With Dragon Flies

#64 I Made The Black Base

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#65 Moe Bridges Lighting Company. C.1920's

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#66 Early 1900s Salem Brothers Slag Glass Lamp Arts & Crafts Handel Era

#67 Cast Iron Boudoir Lamp. C.1930's

#68 Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamp. C.1920's

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#69 Hanging Nautical Brass Lantern. * Ideal Brenner 20"

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#70 All Cleaned Up, Shade Repaired, Rewired

#71 Had This Shade Designed And Manufactured For This Lamp

#72 A Lovely Vintage Lenox Chandelier! I'm Hunting For A Fancy Louis Style Brass Chandelier Myself If Anyone Has Too Many

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#73 Just Finished Converting This Russian Samovar Into A Table Lamp

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#74 Signed Bradley & Hubbard Reverse Painted Ribbed Glass Shade & Base. C.1920's

#75 It’s A Kerosene Tail Light For An Early 1900s Ford Model T

#76 Any Ideas On Who Mfd. This 1910-15s Hammered Copper Lamp

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#77 I Just Rescued This Gal From My Cousin's Basement As She Is Moving

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#78 My Husband And I Had This Chandelier At Our Old Home

#79 Out Of The Sperry Factory

#80 I Just Wanted Share A Photo I Took

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#81 An Outdoor Fixture From My 100 Yr Old Tudor

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#82 Early 1900s Bradley & Hubbard Slag Glass Lamp

#83 Cast Iron Delite Desk Lamp. C.1910

#84 Art Deco Bridge Lamp. C.1920's

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#85 Beautiful Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamps