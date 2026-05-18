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In a world where electronics, apparel, and even home decor pieces are increasingly cheap and non-durable, there is something incredibly valuable about antique pieces. Today, buying pre-owned vintage finds is not just about saving money; it's the smarter, cooler, and more sustainable choice.

When it comes to home decor, nothing lights up a room more – literally and figuratively – than a stunning lighting fixture. Lamps, chandeliers, sconces, and many more can elevate any room, and the folks at the "Antique Lighting Collectors" group know that. It's a community of passionate vintage lighting fixture enthusiasts who share their incredible finds, and Bored Panda has collected their most stunning treasures for you to discover and be inspired by.

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#1

Salem Bros. Slag Glass Table Lamp. C.1920's

Vintage secondhand lamp with yellow glass shade and fringe on wooden bedside table

Hank Smith Report

7points
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    #2

    Signed Bradley & Hubbard Table Lamp Base With Stained Glass Shade

    Tiffany-style vintage secondhand lamp with stained glass shade on wooden side table

    Hank Smith Report

    6points
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    #3

    I Got This Ages Ago Anybody Have Any Idea How Old It Is?

    Ornate vintage secondhand hanging lamp with blue glass panels and metal filigree

    Sharon Anne Report

    5points
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    #4

    Art Deco Table Lamp

    Decorative vintage secondhand lamp with floral design and yellow glass panels

    Hank Smith Report

    5points
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    #5

    Super Scores For Super Cheap

    Pair of vintage secondhand porcelain table lamps with painted portraits on wooden deck

    Sg Hall Report

    5points
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    #6

    Empire

    Art Nouveau style vintage secondhand lamp with stained glass shade in living room

    Hank Smith Report

    5points
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    #7

    Identifying Vintage Bankers Lamps And Estimating Their Value

    Pair of vintage secondhand green glass banker lamps with brass bases on wood table

    Suzanne Mahoney Report

    5points
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    #8

    English Oil Lamp. 1890's

    Antique vintage secondhand glass lamp with etched floral globe on wooden table

    Hank Smith Report

    5points
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    #9

    I Just Picked This Up At A Local Estate Auction And Looking Forward To Hanging It In Our Home

    Brass vintage chandelier with green glass flower-shaped shades in store

    Fox Hawreluk Report

    5points
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    #10

    Indian Brass Elephant Oil Lamp. C.1890's

    Brass vintage secondhand lamp with elephant figures and ship sculpture centerpiece

    Hank Smith Report

    5points
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    #11

    I Recently Got This Little Lamp On Marketplace. Inside Says "Nuart NYC". I Assume It's From The 20s Or Early 30s

    Vintage secondhand lamp with green glass shade and squirrel figure base

    Brandon Potter Report

    5points
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    #12

    Hi All, This Is Chandelier I Picked Up For $50

    Crystal and brass vintage secondhand chandelier in car trunk

    I'm planning on having it rewired. The bulb sockets say LEVITON. It's 30' wide, not sure on the height. It came out of an old hotel. Any idea the age or maybe the manufacturer? Thanks in advance

    Connie Warner Report

    4points
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    #13

    So Happy To Find A Shade For This Meiji Period Japanese Lamp Base

    Antique vintage secondhand lamp with stained glass shade near framed painting and vase

    Erick Villa Report

    4points
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    #14

    Does Anyone Know Anything About This Lamp? With All The Glass And Metal Work It Is Very Heavy. I See No Identifiable Marks On The Base

    Victorian-style vintage secondhand lamp with intricate metal and glass shade

    Ricky Cheney Report

    4points
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    #15

    It’s A Plume & Atwood Victor Burner

    Cut glass vintage secondhand lamp with ornate square base on wooden surface

    Gregory Oliveri Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Bradley & Hubbard Lamps

    Vintage lamp with green stained glass square shade and intricate metal frame

    Hank Smith Report

    4points
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    #17

    I Picked Up This Amber Glass And Chrome Desk Lamp Today For A Mere USD 3.00

    Vintage secondhand lamp with geometric beige glass shade and silver metal stand

    Paul Shephard Report

    4points
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    #18

    One Of My Favorite Parker Petticoats

    Pink glass vintage secondhand hanging lamp with brass accents in vintage room

    BE Lednick Report

    4points
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    #19

    And This Is One Of My Many Figural Lamps

    Old vintage lamp with carved dark metal base and frosted fluted glass shade

    Julia Wood Report

    4points
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    #20

    Just Picked This Handel Up From An Antique Dealer’s Estate Who I Had Known For Over 40 Years

    Colorful vintage stained glass lamp shade featuring floral design

    Bennet Petersen Report

    4points
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    #21

    Curious If Anyone Knows The Age Of This Light Fixture?

    Ornate vintage secondhand chandelier with floral-shaped glass shades

    Heather Smith Happel Report

    4points
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    #22

    They Have Their Original Uranium Glass Shades

    Vintage secondhand chandelier with glowing green glass accents and bulbs

    Tony B. Kapusta Report

    4points
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    #23

    A Richard Hudnut Perfume Diffuser Lamp Passed Down In The Family Have You Seen Others? Was Trying To See The Various Varieties That Exist

    Vintage secondhand lamp with painted scene on illuminated shade

    Bill Collins Report

    4points
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    #24

    Amber Teardrop Prisms On This One

    Decorative vintage secondhand hanging lamp with floral glass shade and chains

    Paul Biddle Report

    4points
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    #25

    It’s Very Unusual. The Shade Is All Brass

    Antique brass lamp with decorative domed shade on wooden desk surrounded by photos

    Charles Swaggerty Report

    4points
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    #26

    My "Newest" Acquisition!

    Vintage secondhand Art Nouveau style female statue lamp base with parts on table

    Jennifer Lumpkin Brooks Report

    4points
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    #27

    That Is An Emeralite Pinwheel Shade

    Vintage secondhand lamp with glowing turquoise shade and ornate metal base on lace tablecloth

    Allen Marcus Report

    4points
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    #28

    Stiffel Ostridge Egg Table Lamp

    Antique floral painted glass lamp with hanging crystal drops illuminated in dim room

    Hank Smith Report

    4points
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    #29

    I Got This Lamp Awhile Back At An Auction

    Antique vintage secondhand fringe and crystal chandelier lamp with fabric shade

    Aimee Graves Report

    4points
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    #30

    We Got These Lamps A While Ago

    Pair of vintage secondhand lamps with red and clear glass and ornate black metal bases

    Renee Chaperon Dodson Report

    4points
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    #31

    Art Deco

    Mid-century vintage secondhand lamp with orange textured cylindrical shade and figure base

    Jeanette Nigro Report

    4points
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    #32

    One Of My Favorite Parker Hanging Lamps

    Blue vintage secondhand hanging lamp with ornate brass and glass design

    BE Lednick Report

    4points
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    #33

    Thoughts On Restoring The Finish? Paint Or Something Else? Or Just Leave As Is?

    Art deco vintage secondhand lamp with green frosted glass figure on ornate metal base

    Joseph Francisco Report

    3points
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    #34

    I Picked Up This Old Hanging Light At A Local Flea Market

    Rustic vintage metal lantern with frosted glass panels hanging indoors

    It appears to be made of cast aluminum. 10” tall body. I couldn’t find a maker’s mark and I’ve been unable to find anything quite like it. The dealer said it came out of an early 1900’s house. Does anyone know the maker?

    Richard Miller Report

    3points
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    #35

    I Have A Pair Of These

    Pair of vintage stained glass pendant light fixtures with green triangular panels

    Stephanie Saunders Marshall Report

    3points
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    #36

    One Converted And One Still Oil… Both Lovely!

    Set of vintage secondhand oil lamps on wood dining table with candles and decor

    Two if by Sea Gallery Report

    3points
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    #37

    I Have Had This Beautiful Slag Glass And Brass Lamp Hidden In My Basement For Over 50 Years

    Vintage secondhand lamp with geometric stained glass and metal claw feet on surface

    Carol Williamson Report

    3points
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    #38

    A Touch Of Timeless Elegance—this Vintage Floral Lamp Brings Warmth And Charm To Any Corner It Lights Up

    Vintage floral-patterned glass lamp with brass base displayed among antiques

    Aminah Lutfi Report

    3points
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    #39

    Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamp. C.1920's

    Antique vintage lamp with warm amber painted glass shade and ornate metal stand

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #40

    Handel

    Vintage secondhand desk lamp with stained glass shade and pull chain

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #41

    Family Heirloom From Grandmother's Estate

    Tall vintage secondhand floor lamp with white glass shade and candle style bulbs

    Beth Schapiro Brockman Report

    3points
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    #42

    Vintage Lighting And Glass Shades,pick Up In Hammond Indiana, No Shipping

    Hanging vintage secondhand lamps with various metal and glass designs on wooden ceiling beams

    Anthony D Diaz Report

    3points
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    #43

    Wondering If This Is A Stifle Lamp

    Intricately designed vintage brass lamp with crystal drops sitting on glass table

    Sue Reynolds Report

    3points
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    #44

    I Picked Up This Table Lamp For $20! I Need Help Identifying Brand And Ordering Parts

    Tall brass vintage floor lamp with black pleated shade beside window blinds

    Lorrie DeShon Report

    3points
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    #45

    Robert Faries Mfg. Co

    Set of vintage secondhand bankers lamps with green shades on lace table

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #46

    930s Made By Centre Lighting Fixure Mfg Co

    Intricate vintage secondhand metal and frosted glass hanging lamp with bird motifs

    Terri Ficke Gmerek Report

    3points
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    #47

    Finally Got Around To Assembling Another One This Morning. Red Shade, Font And Prisms

    Antique vintage secondhand hanging oil lamp with red glass and brass details

    Paul Biddle Report

    3points
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    #48

    I Purchased This Beauty At A Garage Sale. It Was Dusty, Splattered In Paint And One Of The Shades Was Broken

    Vintage secondhand decorative glass wall sconce lamp glowing softly

    Heidi Hartford Report

    3points
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    #49

    Looking For Some Information On This Floor Lamp. Made Of Oak . Size - 180 Cm . I Believe It'sa 1910 - 1930 Art Deco

    Vintage secondhand wooden floor lamp with pink and white fabric shade in rustic room

    Szymon Rad Report

    3points
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    #50

    I Believe They Are From The Mckee Glass Company And Made In The 1930’s

    Pair of vintage secondhand art deco style glowing bedside lamps with figural designs

    Jeff Molski Report

    3points
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    #51

    Behold, This Hollywood Regency Chandelier Is About To Be My #1 Project!

    Rustic vintage secondhand metal chandelier with small lampshades hanging in garage

    Rebecca Faubert Kerr Report

    3points
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    #52

    I Bought A Pair Of These Lamps Today

    Vintage secondhand lamp with frosted glass shade and figurine base holding a horn

    Tj Meehan Report

    3points
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    #53

    This Light Was In A Miscellaneous Box In An Antique Store

    Vintage secondhand ceiling lamp with ornate metal frame and frosted glass panels

    Ed Majors Report

    3points
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    #54

    Within Our Showroom, A Diverse Array Of Fixtures Has Graced Our Halls, Each Exuding Its Unique Charm And Historical Allure

    Antique vintage secondhand chandelier with floral glass shades and decorative metal frame

    Genuine Antique & Vintage Lighting 1850 - 1950 Report

    3points
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    #55

    I Picked These Up About 500 Miles And A Month Apart

    Pair of vintage secondhand lamps with intricate pierced metal shades on a workbench

    Danny Moe Report

    3points
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    #56

    This Has Been In My Family As Long As I Can Remember

    Vintage secondhand lamp with orange glass shade depicting a forest scene

    Brenda Silcox Report

    3points
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    #57

    Aladdin Mfg. Co. Desk Lamp. Green 💚 Feather Finish. C.1910

    Black vintage desk lamp with engraved floral patterns on wooden table

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #58

    I Recently Aquired This Interesting Lamp

    Vintage secondhand lamp with clock and figure of a woman holding a globe

    Darrell Francis Report

    3points
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    #59

    I Bought This Beautiful Lamp At A Garage Sale For $5

    Vintage secondhand floor lamp with decorative brass stand and woven lampshade

    Alesha Bondy Report

    3points
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    #60

    Think Its A 1920 Era Miller Lamp

    Vintage secondhand lamp with intricate cutout shade and illuminated base on patterned tablecloth

    John Huffman Report

    3points
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    #61

    I Recently Purchased This (Very Heavy) Brass/Bronze(?) Candelabra

    Ornate vintage secondhand candelabra lamp with four candle-shaped bulbs near flowers

    Katherine Whitney Report

    3points
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    #62

    Hanging In 1920's Bungalow

    Antique ceiling lamp with double Edison bulbs and intricate metalwork

    Patrick Maglio Report

    3points
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    #63

    Orange And Blue Blown Glass Signed With What Looks Like Max Or Jiax With Dragon Flies

    Unique vintage orange lamp with dragonfly decoration on the base

    Sarah Moynihan Bollinger Report

    3points
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    #64

    I Made The Black Base

    Ornate vintage secondhand lamp with hand-painted classical decoration

    Thomas Dinora Report

    3points
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    #65

    Moe Bridges Lighting Company. C.1920's

    Victorian-style vintage chandelier with four white globe lights

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #66

    Early 1900s Salem Brothers Slag Glass Lamp Arts & Crafts Handel Era

    Antique vintage lamp with red and amber stained glass shade and decorative base

    Larry Cheek Report

    3points
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    #67

    Cast Iron Boudoir Lamp. C.1930's

    Vintage beige lamp with floral pattern on shade and ornate base

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #68

    Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamp. C.1920's

    Antique vintage secondhand lamp with marbled glass shade on ornate metal base

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #69

    Hanging Nautical Brass Lantern. * Ideal Brenner 20"

    Antique vintage secondhand metal oil lamp with protective shade

    Hank Smith Report

    3points
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    #70

    All Cleaned Up, Shade Repaired, Rewired

    Tiffany style vintage secondhand lamp with blue stained glass dragonfly shade

    Herb Stark Report

    3points
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    #71

    Had This Shade Designed And Manufactured For This Lamp

    Elegant vintage secondhand lamp with beaded fabric shade and decorative glass base

    William S. Harper II Report

    3points
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    #72

    A Lovely Vintage Lenox Chandelier! I'm Hunting For A Fancy Louis Style Brass Chandelier Myself If Anyone Has Too Many

    Classic vintage chandelier with six frosted glass shades in warm light

    Emily Loving-Rodriguez Report

    2points
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    #73

    Just Finished Converting This Russian Samovar Into A Table Lamp

    Vintage secondhand lamp with brass base and white pleated shade on a patterned cloth

    Mikes Lights Report

    2points
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    #74

    Signed Bradley & Hubbard Reverse Painted Ribbed Glass Shade & Base. C.1920's

    Vintage secondhand lamp with stained glass shade on wooden table near window

    Hank Smith Report

    2points
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    #75

    It’s A Kerosene Tail Light For An Early 1900s Ford Model T

    Old-fashioned black metal oil lamp with red glass lens next to antique clock

    Keith Greer Report

    2points
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    #76

    Any Ideas On Who Mfd. This 1910-15s Hammered Copper Lamp

    Unique vintage metal desk lamp with amber stained-glass shade on wooden table

    Randy Davis Report

    2points
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    #77

    I Just Rescued This Gal From My Cousin's Basement As She Is Moving

    Large vintage lamp with green glass base and tall beige pleated shade

    Bobbie James Weiner Report

    2points
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    #78

    My Husband And I Had This Chandelier At Our Old Home

    Elegant vintage crystal chandelier with gold-toned frame suspended from ceiling

    Candy Daupert Report

    2points
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    #79

    Out Of The Sperry Factory

    Retro vintage secondhand red glass aviation or industrial lamps with protective metal cages

    Michael Morrison Report

    2points
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    #80

    I Just Wanted Share A Photo I Took

    Vintage secondhand stained glass Tiffany style table lamp on wooden dresser

    Donald Pochopien Report

    2points
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    #81

    An Outdoor Fixture From My 100 Yr Old Tudor

    Outdoor vintage wall lantern with yellow lights and rustic metal frame

    Lori Jayne Report

    2points
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    #82

    Early 1900s Bradley & Hubbard Slag Glass Lamp

    Tiffany style stained glass vintage lamp with geometric green and amber pattern

    Larry Cheek Report

    2points
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    #83

    Cast Iron Delite Desk Lamp. C.1910

    Vintage secondhand lamp with ornate brass frame and amber glass shade

    Hank Smith Report

    2points
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    #84

    Art Deco Bridge Lamp. C.1920's

    Tall vintage secondhand floor lamp with scroll metal arm and exposed bulb

    Hank Smith Report

    2points
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    #85

    Beautiful Reverse Painted Boudoir Lamps

    Vintage secondhand table lamp with painted glass shade and ornate brass base

    Hank Smith Report

    2points
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