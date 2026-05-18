85 Times People Found Such Great Vintage Secondhand Lamps It Was Too Good Not To Share
In a world where electronics, apparel, and even home decor pieces are increasingly cheap and non-durable, there is something incredibly valuable about antique pieces. Today, buying pre-owned vintage finds is not just about saving money; it's the smarter, cooler, and more sustainable choice.
When it comes to home decor, nothing lights up a room more – literally and figuratively – than a stunning lighting fixture. Lamps, chandeliers, sconces, and many more can elevate any room, and the folks at the "Antique Lighting Collectors" group know that. It's a community of passionate vintage lighting fixture enthusiasts who share their incredible finds, and Bored Panda has collected their most stunning treasures for you to discover and be inspired by.
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Salem Bros. Slag Glass Table Lamp. C.1920's
Signed Bradley & Hubbard Table Lamp Base With Stained Glass Shade
I Got This Ages Ago Anybody Have Any Idea How Old It Is?
Art Deco Table Lamp
Super Scores For Super Cheap
Empire
Identifying Vintage Bankers Lamps And Estimating Their Value
English Oil Lamp. 1890's
I Just Picked This Up At A Local Estate Auction And Looking Forward To Hanging It In Our Home
Indian Brass Elephant Oil Lamp. C.1890's
I Recently Got This Little Lamp On Marketplace. Inside Says "Nuart NYC". I Assume It's From The 20s Or Early 30s
Hi All, This Is Chandelier I Picked Up For $50
I'm planning on having it rewired. The bulb sockets say LEVITON. It's 30' wide, not sure on the height. It came out of an old hotel. Any idea the age or maybe the manufacturer? Thanks in advance
So Happy To Find A Shade For This Meiji Period Japanese Lamp Base
Does Anyone Know Anything About This Lamp? With All The Glass And Metal Work It Is Very Heavy. I See No Identifiable Marks On The Base
It’s A Plume & Atwood Victor Burner
Bradley & Hubbard Lamps
I Picked Up This Amber Glass And Chrome Desk Lamp Today For A Mere USD 3.00
One Of My Favorite Parker Petticoats
And This Is One Of My Many Figural Lamps
Just Picked This Handel Up From An Antique Dealer’s Estate Who I Had Known For Over 40 Years
Curious If Anyone Knows The Age Of This Light Fixture?
They Have Their Original Uranium Glass Shades
A Richard Hudnut Perfume Diffuser Lamp Passed Down In The Family Have You Seen Others? Was Trying To See The Various Varieties That Exist
Amber Teardrop Prisms On This One
It’s Very Unusual. The Shade Is All Brass
My "Newest" Acquisition!
That Is An Emeralite Pinwheel Shade
Stiffel Ostridge Egg Table Lamp
I Got This Lamp Awhile Back At An Auction
We Got These Lamps A While Ago
Art Deco
One Of My Favorite Parker Hanging Lamps
Thoughts On Restoring The Finish? Paint Or Something Else? Or Just Leave As Is?
I Picked Up This Old Hanging Light At A Local Flea Market
It appears to be made of cast aluminum. 10” tall body. I couldn’t find a maker’s mark and I’ve been unable to find anything quite like it. The dealer said it came out of an early 1900’s house. Does anyone know the maker?