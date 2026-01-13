Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk Makes Dramatic Announcement About 13th Child With Conservative Influencer
Elon Musk in a black suit and tie attending an event, showing serious expression amid a blurred crowd background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk Makes Dramatic Announcement About 13th Child With Conservative Influencer

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged what appears to be his 13th child while simultaneously announcing a dramatic legal move against the child’s mother, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, tying the dispute directly to her recent comments about the transgender community.

The announcement was made Monday (January 12) on X, where Musk responded to a user claiming he “needs full custody” of his one-year-old son, Romulus, after St. Clair allegedly expressed views that alarmed his followers.

Highlights
  • Elon Musk said he would file for full custody of his one-year-old son after Ashley St. Clair reversed her stance on transgenderism.
  • St. Clair’s apology referenced Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson.
  • The dispute adds to Musk’s growing list of public custody conflicts involving multiple former partners.

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote.

    Elon Musk said he wants full custody of his one year old son after his mother reversed her stance on transgenderism

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event, making a dramatic announcement about his 13th child.

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event, making a dramatic announcement about his 13th child.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    The custody threat followed a public apology St. Clair posted over the weekend in which she addressed her past rhetoric toward the transgender community.

    The 27-year-old influencer, who built a following on right-wing commentary, acknowledged what she called her “blatant transphobia” and said she felt “immense guilt” for her role.

    Young woman in a black lace dress posing indoors, related to Elon Musk and conservative influencer news about 13th child.

    Young woman in a black lace dress posing indoors, related to Elon Musk and conservative influencer news about 13th child.

    Image credits: stclairashley/X

    “I feel immense guilt for my role,” she wrote. “[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

    St. Clair specifically referenced Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, saying she felt “even more guilt” for things she had previously said that “may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”

    Tweet from Ashley St. Clair expressing guilt and apology related to trans community issues amid Elon Musk 13th child announcement.

    Tweet from Ashley St. Clair expressing guilt and apology related to trans community issues amid Elon Musk 13th child announcement.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Anticipating backlash, St. Clair acknowledged her apology would likely be met with what she described as “right wing hysteria” or dismissed as “disingenuous” by critics on the other side. She nevertheless ended the post with a direct appeal.

    “But yeah, I am sorry. Let me know how I can help.”

    Notably, St. Clair’s apology did not indicate or suggest that she would subject him to child hormonal treatments. It remains unclear which statements Musk was referencing in his custody declaration.

    St. Clair had previously authored a children’s book that went against the idea of gender transitions

    Young woman in natural light posing indoors with orange wall, related to Elon Musk making dramatic announcement about 13th child.

    Young woman in natural light posing indoors with orange wall, related to Elon Musk making dramatic announcement about 13th child.

    Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

    St. Clair’s apology represented a sharp departure from her previous public stance.

    In 2021, she authored a children’s book titled Elephants Are Not Birds, which she has described as an “unapologetic rebuke” of “transgender acceptance.”

    The book’s synopsis describes an elephant who “learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is.”

    Comment by Debby Thistlewood Peters discussing custody and mentioning buying the baby in response to Elon Musk's announcement.

    Comment by Debby Thistlewood Peters discussing custody and mentioning buying the baby in response to Elon Musk's announcement.

    Comment by Danielle Onderdonk saying he needs a new toddler shield related to Elon Musk's 13th child announcement.

    Comment by Danielle Onderdonk saying he needs a new toddler shield related to Elon Musk's 13th child announcement.

    Her new stance placed her at odds with Musk, who has publicly supported the idea that pediatric “gender medicine” represents untested or reckless experimentation on children, who he claims are developmentally incapable of fully understanding its long-term consequences.

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, reflecting on Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with influencer.

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, reflecting on Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with influencer.

    Image credits: asc.sys/Instagram

    As a result, Musk has been estranged from Vivian, 21, since she came out as transgender in 2020 and later told NBC News that her father berated her as a child for her “femininity and queerness.”

    She described him as “quick to anger” and “uncaring and narcissistic.”

    Musk has continued to refer to Vivian Wilson by her former name and in 2022 told the Financial Times, “You can’t win them all.” In 2024, he went further, claiming his daughter had perished from “the woke mind virus.”

    St. Clair has accused Musk of using child support to manipulate her into obedience

    Comment discussing Elon Musk's announcement about his 13th child with conservative influencer and related custody concerns.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk's announcement about his 13th child with conservative influencer and related custody concerns.

    Illustration of elephants in a countryside with one flying and text emphasizing elephants not being birds.

    Illustration of elephants in a countryside with one flying and text emphasizing elephants not being birds.

    Image credits: Brave Books

    St. Clair first named Musk as the father of her baby last year, five months after the child was born. She said she initially kept the information private due to safety and privacy concerns, but chose to go public after learning that “tabloid media” planned to report on the baby’s existence.

    Musk responded at the time by saying he did not know if the child was his, adding, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

    Comment reading She deserves her kid not him about Elon Musk dramatic announcement on 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment reading She deserves her kid not him about Elon Musk dramatic announcement on 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Tweet from Elon Musk discussing custody filing related to his 13th child with conservative influencer, addressing child transition concerns.

    Tweet from Elon Musk discussing custody filing related to his 13th child with conservative influencer, addressing child transition concerns.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    St. Clair pushed back, alleging Musk refused a paternity test before the birth and accusing him of using financial support as leverage. She claimed he was “sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’”

    She later filed a request for sole custody and a court-ordered paternity test, a case that is still ongoing.

    If confirmed, Romulus would be Musk’s 13th known living child.

    Elon Musk wearing a black hat and blazer speaking indoors, related to announcement about 13th child with influencer.

    Elon Musk wearing a black hat and blazer speaking indoors, related to announcement about 13th child with influencer.

    Image credits: The White House/Flickr

    The billionaire has had children with four women, including author Justine Wilson, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Grimes, and St. Clair. His first child with Wilson died in infancy.

    Musk is also currently embroiled in a separate custody dispute with Grimes over their three children. In March 2025, she wrote, “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.”

    “Full custody.” Netizens debated the controversy on social media

    Comment by Jon Stacy expressing a negative opinion about Elon Musk’s parenting related to his 13th child news.

    Comment by Jon Stacy expressing a negative opinion about Elon Musk’s parenting related to his 13th child news.

    Comment by Jen Jelovich criticizing parenting, displayed in a chat bubble on a light background.

    Comment by Jen Jelovich criticizing parenting, displayed in a chat bubble on a light background.

    Comment on social media reading he needs to be neutered, related to Elon Musk and 13th child announcement.

    Comment on social media reading he needs to be neutered, related to Elon Musk and 13th child announcement.

    Comment from Tim Sykes saying he's gonna say it’s one messy billionaire, displayed in a social media style layout.

    Comment from Tim Sykes saying he's gonna say it’s one messy billionaire, displayed in a social media style layout.

    Comment by Asima Rehman expressing opinion on Elon Musk's child affecting his pride and empire, with thoughtful emoji.

    Comment by Asima Rehman expressing opinion on Elon Musk's child affecting his pride and empire, with thoughtful emoji.

    Comment from Christopher reacting humorously about custody related to Elon Musk’s announcement on his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

    Comment from Christopher reacting humorously about custody related to Elon Musk’s announcement on his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

    Comment reading why someone would procreate with Elon Musk amid announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment reading why someone would procreate with Elon Musk amid announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment by Chris Mccarthy discussing public d**g use in relation to Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment by Chris Mccarthy discussing public d**g use in relation to Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment from Rodney Lafferty reacting with humor to Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment from Rodney Lafferty reacting with humor to Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk and his 13th child with a conservative influencer on social media platform.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk and his 13th child with a conservative influencer on social media platform.

    Comment by Drusilla Bewerekitten questioning a statement, shown in a social media interface with a top fan badge.

    Comment by Drusilla Bewerekitten questioning a statement, shown in a social media interface with a top fan badge.

    Comment by Amber Bolton discussing Elon Musk’s potential custody battle related to his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

    Comment by Amber Bolton discussing Elon Musk’s potential custody battle related to his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

    Comment by user Tom Brandt expressing opinion on Elon Musk's wealth in a social media thread about his 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment by user Tom Brandt expressing opinion on Elon Musk's wealth in a social media thread about his 13th child with conservative influencer.

    Comment about Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer expressing concerns over custody risks.

    Comment about Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer expressing concerns over custody risks.

    Comment about Elon Musk’s 13th child custody and custody dispute with conservative influencer.

    Comment about Elon Musk’s 13th child custody and custody dispute with conservative influencer.

    Comment from Sherry Jean Holland discussing parenting decisions about letting a baby grow up first before deciding.

    Comment from Sherry Jean Holland discussing parenting decisions about letting a baby grow up first before deciding.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

