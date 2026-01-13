Elon Musk Makes Dramatic Announcement About 13th Child With Conservative Influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged what appears to be his 13th child while simultaneously announcing a dramatic legal move against the child’s mother, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, tying the dispute directly to her recent comments about the transgender community.

The announcement was made Monday (January 12) on X, where Musk responded to a user claiming he “needs full custody” of his one-year-old son, Romulus, after St. Clair allegedly expressed views that alarmed his followers.

Highlights Elon Musk said he would file for full custody of his one-year-old son after Ashley St. Clair reversed her stance on transgenderism.

St. Clair’s apology referenced Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson.

The dispute adds to Musk’s growing list of public custody conflicts involving multiple former partners.

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote.

Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event, making a dramatic announcement about his 13th child.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The custody threat followed a public apology St. Clair posted over the weekend in which she addressed her past rhetoric toward the transgender community.

The 27-year-old influencer, who built a following on right-wing commentary, acknowledged what she called her “blatant transphobia” and said she felt “immense guilt” for her role.

Young woman in a black lace dress posing indoors, related to Elon Musk and conservative influencer news about 13th child.

Image credits: stclairashley/X

“I feel immense guilt for my role,” she wrote. “[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

St. Clair specifically referenced Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, saying she felt “even more guilt” for things she had previously said that “may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”

Tweet from Ashley St. Clair expressing guilt and apology related to trans community issues amid Elon Musk 13th child announcement.

Image credits: stclairashley

Anticipating backlash, St. Clair acknowledged her apology would likely be met with what she described as “right wing hysteria” or dismissed as “disingenuous” by critics on the other side. She nevertheless ended the post with a direct appeal.

“But yeah, I am sorry. Let me know how I can help.”

Notably, St. Clair’s apology did not indicate or suggest that she would subject him to child hormonal treatments. It remains unclear which statements Musk was referencing in his custody declaration.

St. Clair had previously authored a children’s book that went against the idea of gender transitions

Young woman in natural light posing indoors with orange wall, related to Elon Musk making dramatic announcement about 13th child.

Image credits: vivllainous/Instagram

St. Clair’s apology represented a sharp departure from her previous public stance.

In 2021, she authored a children’s book titled Elephants Are Not Birds, which she has described as an “unapologetic rebuke” of “transgender acceptance.”

The book’s synopsis describes an elephant who “learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is.”

Comment by Debby Thistlewood Peters discussing custody and mentioning buying the baby in response to Elon Musk's announcement.

Comment by Danielle Onderdonk saying he needs a new toddler shield related to Elon Musk's 13th child announcement.

Her new stance placed her at odds with Musk, who has publicly supported the idea that pediatric “gender medicine” represents untested or reckless experimentation on children, who he claims are developmentally incapable of fully understanding its long-term consequences.

Young woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, reflecting on Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with influencer.

Image credits: asc.sys/Instagram

As a result, Musk has been estranged from Vivian, 21, since she came out as transgender in 2020 and later told NBC News that her father berated her as a child for her “femininity and queerness.”

She described him as “quick to anger” and “uncaring and narcissistic.”

Musk has continued to refer to Vivian Wilson by her former name and in 2022 told the Financial Times, “You can’t win them all.” In 2024, he went further, claiming his daughter had perished from “the woke mind virus.”

St. Clair has accused Musk of using child support to manipulate her into obedience

Comment discussing Elon Musk's announcement about his 13th child with conservative influencer and related custody concerns.

Illustration of elephants in a countryside with one flying and text emphasizing elephants not being birds.

Image credits: Brave Books

St. Clair first named Musk as the father of her baby last year, five months after the child was born. She said she initially kept the information private due to safety and privacy concerns, but chose to go public after learning that “tabloid media” planned to report on the baby’s existence.

Musk responded at the time by saying he did not know if the child was his, adding, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

Comment reading She deserves her kid not him about Elon Musk dramatic announcement on 13th child with conservative influencer.

Tweet from Elon Musk discussing custody filing related to his 13th child with conservative influencer, addressing child transition concerns.

Image credits: elonmusk

St. Clair pushed back, alleging Musk refused a paternity test before the birth and accusing him of using financial support as leverage. She claimed he was “sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’”

She later filed a request for sole custody and a court-ordered paternity test, a case that is still ongoing.

If confirmed, Romulus would be Musk’s 13th known living child.

Elon Musk wearing a black hat and blazer speaking indoors, related to announcement about 13th child with influencer.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

The billionaire has had children with four women, including author Justine Wilson, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Grimes, and St. Clair. His first child with Wilson died in infancy.

Musk is also currently embroiled in a separate custody dispute with Grimes over their three children. In March 2025, she wrote, “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.”

“Full custody.” Netizens debated the controversy on social media

Comment by Jon Stacy expressing a negative opinion about Elon Musk’s parenting related to his 13th child news.

Comment by Jen Jelovich criticizing parenting, displayed in a chat bubble on a light background.

Comment on social media reading he needs to be neutered, related to Elon Musk and 13th child announcement.

Comment from Tim Sykes saying he's gonna say it’s one messy billionaire, displayed in a social media style layout.

Comment by Asima Rehman expressing opinion on Elon Musk's child affecting his pride and empire, with thoughtful emoji.

Comment from Christopher reacting humorously about custody related to Elon Musk’s announcement on his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

Comment reading why someone would procreate with Elon Musk amid announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

Comment by Chris Mccarthy discussing public d**g use in relation to Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer.

Comment from Rodney Lafferty reacting with humor to Elon Musk’s dramatic announcement about 13th child with conservative influencer.

Comment discussing Elon Musk and his 13th child with a conservative influencer on social media platform.

Comment by Drusilla Bewerekitten questioning a statement, shown in a social media interface with a top fan badge.

Comment by Amber Bolton discussing Elon Musk’s potential custody battle related to his 13th child with a conservative influencer.

Comment by user Tom Brandt expressing opinion on Elon Musk's wealth in a social media thread about his 13th child with conservative influencer.

Comment about Elon Musk's 13th child with conservative influencer expressing concerns over custody risks.

Comment about Elon Musk’s 13th child custody and custody dispute with conservative influencer.

Comment from Sherry Jean Holland discussing parenting decisions about letting a baby grow up first before deciding.