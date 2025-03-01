“Is He Trying To Repopulate?”: Elon Musk Welcomes His 14th Child, His Fourth With Shivon Zilis

ADVERTISEMENT

And the numbers keep adding up — Elon Musk is now a father of 14.

Shivon Zilis, director of Neuralink, made an announcement on X on February 28 that she and Musk have welcomed their fourth child together: Seldon Lycurgus.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ♥️,” she wrote.

Highlights Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, Seldon Lycurgus, with Shivon Zilis.

Musk and Grimes have three children together, including son Techno Mechanicus.

Grimes and Shivon Zilis are now on friendly terms regarding their children with Musk.

Author Ashley St. Clair revealed her son with Musk on social media after keeping it private for five months.

RELATED:

Elon Musk is now a father of 14

Share icon

Image credits: Pool / Getty

In reply, Musk only commented a red heart.

Zilis and the Tesla Motors CEO revealed in November 2021 that the pair had secretly welcomed twins, son Strider and daughter Azure. They were born only weeks in advance to Musk and musician Grimes having a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate, according to court documents published on Insider in July 2021.

And just a year prior to baby Seldon’s birth, they welcomed their third child together, Arcadia, where Zilis celebrated by posting on Instagram, “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart 💞.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a source from PEOPLE, Musk “really loves Shivon.”

Share icon

Image credits: elonmusk

♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

As reported by the outlet, Grimes had initially posted on X in September 2023 in a now-deleted tweet regarding ‘family dynamics’ when it came to Zilis — and the two were now friendly with one another.

They had connected previously and were ‘on the same page’ about the conditions where they both separately welcomed children with Musk, just weeks apart.

Zilis responded on social media, “At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue.

“You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!”

It is his fourth child together with Shivon Zilis who he “really loves”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shivon

Share icon

Image credits: shivon

Grimes and Musk share three children together, son X Æ A-12, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus (Tau), 2.

The announcement of the billionaire’s fourteenth child comes after conservative author Ashley St. Clair shared the news that her and Musk had a baby together just five months ago — a son named R.S.C.

Grimes and Zilis have spoken to one another regarding their children with Musk

Share icon

Image credits: shivon

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world,” she stated. “Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

A representative for St. Clair has said that the writer and Musk are “privately” working together in order to reach an agreement on how to raise their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation,” he said, as the Tesla founder has only offered his response with one word replies.

Comments were merciless, slamming both Musk and Zilis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT