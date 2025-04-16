Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Gross”: Elon Musk Offered Jaw-Dropping Sum For Ashley St. Clair’s Silence As Baby’s Name Revealed
Celebrities, News

“Gross”: Elon Musk Offered Jaw-Dropping Sum For Ashley St. Clair’s Silence As Baby’s Name Revealed

23

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has decided to blow the lid off a secret that Elon Musk hoped would stay buried—along with a multimillion-dollar offer he made to ensure her silence.

The 26-year-old revealed that she gave birth in early February to Musk’s 14th now publicly known child. With the news came confirmation of the baby’s name—which netizens started calling “extremely cringe.”

  • Elon Musk allegedly offered Ashley St. Clair $15M lump sum and $100K monthly for her silence.
  • Musk demanded control over Ashley's pregnancy, insisting on C-section and no circumcision.
  • Musk's 14th child faces online ridicule for his name.
  • Ashley refused Musk's hush money; a DNA test confirmed he's likely the father.

However, the name reveal was far from the only shocking part of St. Clair’s announcement, as she said that Musk tried to buy her silence for a jaw-dropping sum, combining both an immediate sum and 21 years of monthly payments.

The offer also allegedly included a clause that forbade the influencer from speaking ill about the Tesla CEO in any capacity.

    Influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed that she’s the mother of Elon Musk’s 14th child

    A woman in a black dress stands in a well-lit room, related to gross offer and baby's name revelation.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Musk allegedly offered St. Clair a $15 million lump sum and $100,000 per month until the child turned 21—all in order to keep his paternity under wraps.

    According to St. Clair, the demand came via Musk’s longtime fixer, Jared Birchall. The executive serves as the CEO of Neuralink and has been referred to by media outlets as Musk’s “right-hand man.”

    Woman in black outfit taking a mirror selfie on a bed, related to Elon Musk and a revealed baby's name.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Birchell allegedly told the influencer that the contract was a “standard agreement,” implying that it was similar in terms and conditions to deals struck with other mothers of Musk’s children, including singer Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

    Man holding a baby, wearing a black shirt with red logo, using a smartphone in a modern living room setting.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Refusing the offer, St. Clair further explained other aspects of the contract, which gave Musk the power to decide crucial aspects of the pregnancy.

    “I wasn’t going to sign away my voice for a man who wanted to control every aspect of my pregnancy—from the delivery method to whether my son was circumcised,” she explained to The Wall Street Journal.

    Text messages displayed on a smartphone, referencing Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair amidst a baby's name controversy.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Musk allegedly insisted she has a caesarian section—believing it leads to bigger-brained babies—and forbade circumcision, clashing with both St. Clair’s Jewish heritage and her desire for a natural birth. Though she rejected the birth plan, she did agree to omit Musk’s name from the baby’s birth certificate.

    Despite the baby’s name being roasted online, he’s one of Musk’s most conventionally named children

    People in conversation at an indoor event, with a casual setting featuring modern decor and lights.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Romulus, the child’s name, was considered by netizens to be “extremely cringe,” yet it stands as one of Musk’s children‘s most conventional names.

    Among the most eyebrow-raising are X Æ A-12, born to musician Grimes in May 2020. The name had to be legally modified to X Æ A-Xii due to California law, and is pronounced “X-Ash-A-12.” Musk now refers to him as “Lil X.”

    Exa Dark Sideræl, who he also had with Grimes in December 2021, was born via surrogate. “Exa” is short for exaFLOPs (a computing term), “Dark” for the mystery of the universe, and “Sideræl” (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el) for “true star time.”

    I'm sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing people in images.

    Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

    The couple’s third child was named after a faction of the popular tabletop game Warhammer: 40,000. Tau Techno Mechanicus was born in June 2022.

    Musk’s most recent child before the existence of Romulus was made public also has a peculiar name. Arcadia, the daughter of Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, was born in June 2024.

    St. Clair is now embroiled in a legal battle with the Tesla CEO over the child

    I don't know who the individuals in the image are. A man and a woman, both in sunglasses, smiling and holding two babies outside.

    Image credits: shivon

    St. Clair also went on to reveal Musk’s plans to establish a “compound-like community” in Austin, where his many children and their mothers would live in close proximity. According to the influencer, Shivon Zilis already accepted the offer and lives there, whereas Grimes declined.

    The influencer met Musk in early 2023 and explained that their relationship escalated quickly. After sleeping together, Musk told her to “pick a name.” She chose Romulus.

    Elegant woman in a black dress with moon detail, standing in front of wooden doors, related to Elon Musk news.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    The billionaire still hasn’t publicly acknowledged the child. However, according to St. Clair, a court-ordered DNA test reportedly confirmed he’s “99.9999% likely to be the father.”

    The pair are currently embroiled in a legal battle over the child, during which St. Clair says she was forced to sell her Tesla to “make ends meet” after Musk allegedly slashed her child support by 60%.

    Despite Musk being a controversial figure, most netizens weren’t able to sympathize with St. Clair, with many stating that “she knew what she was getting into.”

    “Gold-digger.” St. Clair’s reveal did little to sway public opinion in her favor

    Comment with 'Gross' about Elon Musk's jaw-dropping sum offer for silence.

    Comment by Sharon Reisedge on Elon Musk's jaw-dropping offer, expressing pity with 'Poor kid...in so many ways....

    Bam Page-Davenport text on baby's name E=Mc².

    Comment on Elon Musk's children's names, expressing concern about potential teasing.

    Arlene Ari Aguilar comments on Elon Musk, mentioning record-breaking kids news.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk, questioning his appeal and mentioning money.

    Comment screenshot discussing Elon Musk, with a humorous admission by Lynnette M Carey.

    Screenshot of a comment by Bruce Dodson reading 'Gold-digger' related to Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair controversy.

    Comment discussing Musk, innovation in parenting, and potential Neuralink use.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

