“Gross”: Elon Musk Offered Jaw-Dropping Sum For Ashley St. Clair’s Silence As Baby’s Name Revealed

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has decided to blow the lid off a secret that Elon Musk hoped would stay buried—along with a multimillion-dollar offer he made to ensure her silence.

The 26-year-old revealed that she gave birth in early February to Musk’s 14th now publicly known child. With the news came confirmation of the baby’s name—which netizens started calling “extremely cringe.”

However, the name reveal was far from the only shocking part of St. Clair’s announcement, as she said that Musk tried to buy her silence for a jaw-dropping sum, combining both an immediate sum and 21 years of monthly payments.

The offer also allegedly included a clause that forbade the influencer from speaking ill about the Tesla CEO in any capacity.

Influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed that she’s the mother of Elon Musk’s 14th child

Share icon

Image credits: stclairashley

Musk allegedly offered St. Clair a $15 million lump sum and $100,000 per month until the child turned 21—all in order to keep his paternity under wraps.

According to St. Clair, the demand came via Musk’s longtime fixer, Jared Birchall. The executive serves as the CEO of Neuralink and has been referred to by media outlets as Musk’s “right-hand man.”

Share icon

Image credits: stclairashley

Birchell allegedly told the influencer that the contract was a “standard agreement,” implying that it was similar in terms and conditions to deals struck with other mothers of Musk’s children, including singer Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Share icon

Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

Refusing the offer, St. Clair further explained other aspects of the contract, which gave Musk the power to decide crucial aspects of the pregnancy.

“I wasn’t going to sign away my voice for a man who wanted to control every aspect of my pregnancy—from the delivery method to whether my son was circumcised,” she explained to The Wall Street Journal.

Share icon

Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

Musk allegedly insisted she has a caesarian section—believing it leads to bigger-brained babies—and forbade circumcision, clashing with both St. Clair’s Jewish heritage and her desire for a natural birth. Though she rejected the birth plan, she did agree to omit Musk’s name from the baby’s birth certificate.

Despite the baby’s name being roasted online, he’s one of Musk’s most conventionally named children

Share icon

Image credits: stclairashley

Romulus, the child’s name, was considered by netizens to be “extremely cringe,” yet it stands as one of Musk’s children‘s most conventional names.

Among the most eyebrow-raising are X Æ A-12, born to musician Grimes in May 2020. The name had to be legally modified to X Æ A-Xii due to California law, and is pronounced “X-Ash-A-12.” Musk now refers to him as “Lil X.”

Exa Dark Sideræl, who he also had with Grimes in December 2021, was born via surrogate. “Exa” is short for exaFLOPs (a computing term), “Dark” for the mystery of the universe, and “Sideræl” (pronounced sigh-deer-ee-el) for “true star time.”

Share icon

Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

The couple’s third child was named after a faction of the popular tabletop game Warhammer: 40,000. Tau Techno Mechanicus was born in June 2022.

Musk’s most recent child before the existence of Romulus was made public also has a peculiar name. Arcadia, the daughter of Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, was born in June 2024.

St. Clair is now embroiled in a legal battle with the Tesla CEO over the child

Share icon

Image credits: shivon

St. Clair also went on to reveal Musk’s plans to establish a “compound-like community” in Austin, where his many children and their mothers would live in close proximity. According to the influencer, Shivon Zilis already accepted the offer and lives there, whereas Grimes declined.

The influencer met Musk in early 2023 and explained that their relationship escalated quickly. After sleeping together, Musk told her to “pick a name.” She chose Romulus.

Share icon

Image credits: stclairashley

The billionaire still hasn’t publicly acknowledged the child. However, according to St. Clair, a court-ordered DNA test reportedly confirmed he’s “99.9999% likely to be the father.”

The pair are currently embroiled in a legal battle over the child, during which St. Clair says she was forced to sell her Tesla to “make ends meet” after Musk allegedly slashed her child support by 60%.

Despite Musk being a controversial figure, most netizens weren’t able to sympathize with St. Clair, with many stating that “she knew what she was getting into.”

“Gold-digger.” St. Clair’s reveal did little to sway public opinion in her favor

