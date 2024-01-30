“Promising Neuron Spike Detection”: Elon Musk’s Neuralink Is Implanted In First-Ever Human

ADVERTISEMENT

The age of linking humans to computers is upon us, and no, it isn’t a Black Mirror episode but rather a sci-fi movie turned real life.

Elon Musk has finally accomplished his long-term dream of attaching a computer to a person’s brain with Neuralink, the neurotechnology company he founded in 2016 that developed implantable brain-computer interfaces.

As per Neuralink’s official website, the company describes its product as a “brain-computer interface that is fully implantable, cosmetically invisible, and designed to let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go.”

The first human received Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant

Image credits: The Royal Society

After controversially testing the system on animals, the billionaire claimed the system has now been trialed on a human.

Taking to his X account on Monday (January 29) (formerly known as Twitter before he bought it for $44 billion), Elon wrote: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.

“Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Image credits: neura.link

Image credits: neura.link

Spikes are activity by neurons, which the National Institute of Health describes as cells that use electrical and chemical signals to send information around the brain and to the body.

In follow-up X posts, the Tesla CEO went on to reveal that his new Neuralink product was called “Telepathy” before further explaining: “[It] enables control of your phone or computer and through them almost any device, just by thinking.

“Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.”

The implanted product “enables control of your phone or computer and through them almost any device, just by thinking”

Image credits: Neuralink

Image credits: neura.link

The 52-year-old business mogul concluded: “Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”

Neuralink said last year that it had begun recruiting for the first human trials of its technology, The Independent reported. At the time, it suggested it was looking for people who “have quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).”

Elon has in the past suggested Neuralink would be able to offer a way for people to integrate virtual reality with their own brains, for instance.

In November 2022, Neuralink shared footage that reportedly showed two monkeys moving computer cursors with their brains

Image credits: neura.link

Since it was created, Neuralink has remained largely secretive about its work. However, it has been revealed that it requires a set of small probes that are inserted into the brain to see neuron activity, which may be done by a specially designed robot, as per The Independent.

Neuralink has also revealed successful tests, including a monkey playing Pong using the system.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans, The Guardian reported.

You can watch a video about Neuralink’s clinical trial below:

Nevertheless, Reuters reported earlier this month that Neuralink was fined for violating US Department of Transportation (DoT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

During inspections of the company’s facilities in Texas and California, USA, in February 2023, DoT investigators found the company had failed to register itself as a transporter of hazardous material, the agency’s records show.

They also reportedly found improper packaging of hazardous waste, including the flammable liquid Xylene.

Xylene can cause headaches, dizziness, confusion, loss of muscle coordination, and even death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

