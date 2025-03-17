Elon Musk Slammed For Using Son As “Human Shield” After Grimes “Begged” Him To Keep Kids Private

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop throwing the spotlight on their young kids.

The Canadian-born singer spoke up against her children receiving unwanted public attention, fueling recent online discussions about the Tesla founder using his son as a “prop” for attention.

In a series of recent tweets, Grimes responded to an X user about how “there’s no way to deal with this.”

Highlights Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop putting their kids in the spotlight.

The Canadian-born singer and Elon share three children—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1.

Grimes showed her disapproval after the tech billionaire took their son X Æ A-Xii to several high-profile events.

“The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me,” she said.

RELATED:

Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop putting their kids in the spotlight

Share icon

Image credits: Grimezsz

The singer, born Claire Boucher, showed her disapproval over the tech billionaire parading their four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii in public.

Elon appeared with the boy during an event in Washington, D.C. last month and was accused of using his son as a “prop.”

He also took the child to the White House on February 11, letting the boy make faces at the camera and hide behind the US president’s desk.

Grimes recently said it is a “grave” concern for her to see her children turning into mini-celebs.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

“I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse,” she wrote in her recent tweets. “ … I’ve seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too.”

“The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day,” she added.

The singer said she hoped there was a law that “would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives.”

“But I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh,” she added.

The Canadian-born singer showed her disapproval of the tech billionaire taking their son X Æ A-Xii out to high-profile events

Share icon

Image credits: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Grimes’ fresh concerns came while she was addressing a resurfaced fake post about the former couple’s racy bedroom activities.

The fake post, believed to have first started circulating in 2022, seemingly showed Grimes saying “many Fortune 500 CEOs” enjoy a certain kink and suggested there are videos of it as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said he “shouldn’t be mad” if the risqué video “got uploaded” online.

Share icon

Image credits: grimezsz

As Grimes reshared the post, she maintained that the “scandal” about the billionaire’s alleged kinks is “untrue.”

She said the post is “cringe a f***”

“There’s no way out of this situation at this point besides performance art,” she added.

When an X user asked if she couldn’t “wipe this garbage” from the internet and how her kids would be protected from it, Grimes said, “I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet.”

The singer shared the concerns about her children while addressing a fake post about their father’s racy bedroom kinks

Share icon

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Several netizens sided with Grimes and criticized Elon for unnecessarily putting the spotlight on their child.

“He’s a little human shield that’s why,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I’d be pissed if my kid’s father used my child as a ￼human shield

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t care! its all about his ego and the child is a prop,” wrote another.

One said, “he should not have all that publicity and tote around with his dad.”

“Stop making babies with him!” another implored. “She had children with a psychopath,” one said.

“Too late. He’s using his little mini me to get him better ratings,” a social media user said

I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse. I follow you here I’ve seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) March 14, 2025

Grimes and Elon dated on and off between 2018 and 2022. They became parents to their first child together, X Æ A-Xii, in 2020. They quietly welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, via surrogacy in September 2021.

They also had a third child together, Techno Mechanicus, 1, born in June 2022.

Grimes revealed that she found out about her oldest son’s appearance at the Oval Office last month from the internet.

“He should not be in public like this,” she said, responding to a post about the incident. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes and Elon are parents to three children — X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1

Share icon

Image credits: grimes

During an interview with Time last month, she said she would like “people to stop posting images” of her children everywhere.

“Fame is something you should consent to,” she said.

“Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that,” she added. “I can only ask, so I’m just asking.”

Grimes once used social media to get the Tesla founder’s attention during their child’s “medical crisis”

Share icon

Image credits: elonmusk

ADVERTISEMENT

The same month, she was seen using social media to plead with the tech mogul to help with their child’s “medical crisis.”

“Plz respond … I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote. “This requires immediate attention.”

The SpaceX CEO has welcomed at least 14 children over the years. He and his first wife, Justine Wilson, lost their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF.

Share icon

Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In addition to his three children with Grimes, he also welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink.

Elon and Shivon went on to welcome their third child Arcadia in 2024.

Last month, Shivon announced on X that they welcomed their fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made a public announcement last month, saying she gave birth to Elon’s child last year.

“He doesn’t care about the kid. He only cares about his insecure self-image,” a social media user said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT