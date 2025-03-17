Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk Slammed For Using Son As “Human Shield” After Grimes “Begged” Him To Keep Kids Private
Celebrities, News

Elon Musk Slammed For Using Son As “Human Shield” After Grimes “Begged” Him To Keep Kids Private

Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop throwing the spotlight on their young kids.

The Canadian-born singer spoke up against her children receiving unwanted public attention, fueling recent online discussions about the Tesla founder using his son as a “prop” for attention.

In a series of recent tweets, Grimes responded to an X user about how “there’s no way to deal with this.”

  • Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop putting their kids in the spotlight.
  • The Canadian-born singer and Elon share three children—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1.
  • Grimes showed her disapproval after the tech billionaire took their son X Æ A-Xii to several high-profile events.
  • “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me,” she said.
    Grimes said she “begged” Elon Musk to stop putting their kids in the spotlight

    Grimes in a futuristic leather outfit on a red chair, related to Elon Musk controversy in a metallic setting.

    Image credits: Grimezsz

    The singer, born Claire Boucher, showed her disapproval over the tech billionaire parading their four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii in public.

    Elon appeared with the boy during an event in Washington, D.C. last month and was accused of using his son as a “prop.”

    He also took the child to the White House on February 11, letting the boy make faces at the camera and hide behind the US president’s desk.

    Grimes recently said it is a “grave” concern for her to see her children turning into mini-celebs.

    Elon Musk and Grimes pose at a public event, surrounded by photographers, amid privacy debate.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

    “I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse,” she wrote in her recent tweets. “ … I’ve seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too.”

    “The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day,” she added.

    The singer said she hoped there was a law that “would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives.”

    “But I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh,” she added.

    The Canadian-born singer showed her disapproval of the tech billionaire taking their son X Æ A-Xii out to high-profile events

    Man in a dark blazer, smiling softly at a night event.

    Image credits: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

    Grimes’ fresh concerns came while she was addressing a resurfaced fake post about the former couple’s racy bedroom activities.

    The fake post, believed to have first started circulating in 2022, seemingly showed Grimes saying “many Fortune 500 CEOs” enjoy a certain kink and suggested there are videos of it as well.

    She also said he “shouldn’t be mad” if the risqué video “got uploaded” online.

    Man in white jacket and woman in detailed dress under low light, discussing while holding an illuminated book.

    Image credits: grimezsz

    As Grimes reshared the post, she maintained that the “scandal” about the billionaire’s alleged kinks is “untrue.”

    She said the post is “cringe a f***”

    “There’s no way out of this situation at this point besides performance art,” she added.

    When an X user asked if she couldn’t “wipe this garbage” from the internet and how her kids would be protected from it, Grimes said, “I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet.”

    The singer shared the concerns about her children while addressing a fake post about their father’s racy bedroom kinks

    Man with a black cap holding a child in a brown coat on his shoulders indoors.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    Several netizens sided with Grimes and criticized Elon for unnecessarily putting the spotlight on their child.

    “He’s a little human shield that’s why,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I’d be pissed if my kid’s father used my child as a ￼human shield

    “He doesn’t care! its all about his ego and the child is a prop,” wrote another.

    One said, “he should not have all that publicity and tote around with his dad.”

    Stop making babies with him!” another implored. “She had children with a psychopath,” one said.

    “Too late. He’s using his little mini me to get him better ratings,” a social media user said

    Grimes and Elon dated on and off between 2018 and 2022. They became parents to their first child together, X Æ A-Xii, in 2020. They quietly welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, via surrogacy in September 2021.

    They also had a third child together, Techno Mechanicus, 1, born in June 2022.

    Grimes revealed that she found out about her oldest son’s appearance at the Oval Office last month from the internet.

    “He should not be in public like this,” she said, responding to a post about the incident. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

    Grimes and Elon are parents to three childrenX Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1

    Child held by a person in a white hood, with reflective robotic figures in the background.

    Image credits: grimes

    During an interview with Time last month, she said she would like “people to stop posting images” of her children everywhere.

    “Fame is something you should consent to,” she said.

    “Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that,” she added. “I can only ask, so I’m just asking.”

    Grimes once used social media to get the Tesla founder’s attention during their child’s “medical crisis”

    Man in a "Space Cowboy" shirt kneeling beside a toddler outdoors.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    The same month, she was seen using social media to plead with the tech mogul to help with their child’s “medical crisis.”

    “Plz respond … I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote. “This requires immediate attention.”

    The SpaceX CEO has welcomed at least 14 children over the years. He and his first wife, Justine Wilson, lost their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, at 10 weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

    The next five children with Justine—twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian—were all born via IVF.

    Man in black coat and child in red sweater at podium, related to controversy involving children’s privacy.

    Image credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    In addition to his three children with Grimes, he also welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink.

    Elon and Shivon went on to welcome their third child Arcadia in 2024.

    Last month, Shivon announced on X that they welcomed their fourth son, Seldon Lycurgus.

    Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made a public announcement last month, saying she gave birth to Elon’s child last year.

    “He doesn’t care about the kid. He only cares about his insecure self-image,” a social media user said

    Comment criticizing use of son as "human shield" in online discussion about Elon Musk.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk, mentioning concern over child and self-image.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's use of son in public.

    Comment criticizes Elon Musk, supports Grimes on keeping kids private.

    Social media comment criticizing Elon Musk for using his child as a human shield.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk for using son publicly, calling the child a prop.

    Mike Marchant's comment agreeing with Grimes on privacy concerns, in response to Elon Musk's parenting decisions.

    Comment criticizing the use of a child as a "human shield" in a controversial situation.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk, mentioning privacy concerns for children in the public eye.

    Comment critical of Elon Musk for using his son as a "prop" on stage, calling it out as inappropriate behavior.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's parenting amid privacy concerns.

    Andreea Catana's comment regarding custody rights in a social media discussion.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's parenting choices regarding privacy.

    Comment on Musk using son as 'shield', referencing Lil X as celebrity.

    Comment mentioning Elon Musk and privacy concerns about his children.

    Comment defending richest man amid privacy dispute for using son as shield.

    Text response from Michael Ayala about a child’s safety, mentioning happiness, health, and US Secret Service protection.

    Comment defending Elon Musk's parenting choices amid privacy debate with Grimes.

    Comment criticizing Elon Musk's parenting choices, referencing kids and Grimes.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    LuckyL
    LuckyL
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm also asking the public to not post pictures of my son" - bored panda: posts pictures of her son.

    merlestechow avatar
    LuckyL
    LuckyL
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

