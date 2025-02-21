ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of now-deleted X posts, singer Grimes called out her ex, Elon Musk, claiming that he’s ignoring their child’s medical crisis.

“This is urgent, Elon,” pleaded pop star Grimes on X, who shares three children with the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

RELATED:

    “This requires immediate attention,” Grimes pleaded to Elon Musk on X

    Young woman with long hair in a bright orange outfit, looking upwards toward the camera.

    Image credits: grimes

    On Thursday, Grimes resorted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk now owns, in a bid to get his attention. The singer pleaded to the MAGA advocate, saying, “I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation.” 

    In her follow-up posts, she continued, “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

    The singer claims that Musk is not responding to calls or texts

    Grimes with Elon Musk, highlighting a child's medical crisis issue.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    Man in a cap carrying a child on his shoulders, gazing ahead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    In another post on X, Grimes stated while their son was dealing with a serious medical crisis, Musk was not responding to her calls and texts. She wrote, “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or mails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap.”

    “So I need him to f**king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” continued Grimes, whose given name is Claire Boucher.

    Meanwhile, Musk made headlines after his appearance at a conservative gathering outside Washington on Thursday. Seen waving a chainsaw in the air onstage, Musk was sporting black shades and his trademark black “Make America Great Again” hat.

    The couple share three children together

    Grimes holding a baby, dressed in a unique outfit, against a futuristic background.

    Image credits: grimes

    She also stated that the reason for deleting her posts is simply “because if they’re being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pop singer and tech entrepreneur were in an on-again and off-again relationship between 2018 and 2022. Sharing three children, X Æ A-Xii, 4, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, the couple broke up after four years together.

    Grimes called out Musk over his Oval Office visit with four-year-old son

    Grimes urges Elon Musk to address their child's medical issue in a tweet.

    Image credits: Grimezsz

    But this is not the first time Grimes took to X to call out Musk for his behavior. Last week, Grimes had a bone to pick with the Tesla founder after he brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, with him to a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Washington, DC. 

    The young child was photographed sitting on the tech billionaire’s shoulders as Trump signed an executive order granting Elon Musk‘s unofficial Department of Government Efficiency authority to lead federal cost-reduction efforts. Photos were spread through media outlets and social media platforms. 

    After being notified by her fans about the photos, the singer thanked them, adding, “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me.” The Genesis singer, worried for their child’s privacy, then spoke out against Musk in her X post, “He should not be in public like this.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grimes “spent a year locked in battle in a state” during her custody battle with Musk

    A couple in formal attire, posing at an event, related to Grimes and Elon Musk news.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

    Grimes calls out Elon Musk in a tweet regarding their child's medical crisis, expressing frustration over lack of response.

    Image credits: Grimezsz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grimes has also shared details about her challenging legal battle over their children with Musk on social media with her fans. In an X post from November, 2024, the singer wrote that she “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.”

    She added, “And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elon Musk has 12 children, and counting…

    A person in a black shirt holds a newborn in a hospital setting, highlighting a family moment.

    Image credits: grimes

    The CEO of SpaceX has 12 children with four different women. He’s father to six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, three with ex-girlfriend Grimes, three with current partner Shivon Zilis, and one allegedly with Ashley St. Clair

    Last week, conservative author Ashley St. Clair also chose X to announce that last year, she gave birth to Musk’s 13th child. 

    St. Clair claimed, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.” 

    St. Clair addressed Musk in a now-deleted X post, saying, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded.” Musk, however, has not yet commented about the paternity claims. 

    Online users commented on Grimes’s posts, criticizing Musk’s poor parenting 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Elon Musk's parenting, mentioning sociopath and using his son as a trophy.

    Image credits: MohSalarb

    Tweet referencing Grimes' comments to Elon Musk about ignoring a child's medical crisis, with Twitter reactions shown.

    Image credits: Gnome_DeGuerre

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk potentially deleting posts, with 71 likes.

    Image credits: geomacjohnson

    Tweet criticizing Musk, calling him "deadbeat dad of the year," from @sycamoresource, Feb 20, 2025.

    Image credits: sycamoressource

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk allegedly ignoring children's issues in a message reply.

    Image credits: sheltz32tt

    Tweet referencing Elon Musk's inaccessibility despite resources, posted by Madison Heights.

    Image credits: Madisonxheights

    Tweet mentioning Grimes and Elon Musk regarding a controversial statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LasagneWest

    Tweet about Grimes calling out Elon Musk over a child's medical crisis, expressing sympathy for the child.

    Image credits: bocacatlover

    Tweet discussing decision-making about a child amid Grimes and Elon Musk controversy.

    Image credits: Lamb0joe

    Tweet discussing Grimes and Elon Musk, suggesting overreaction.

    Image credits: unburdenedman

    Twitter post discussing Musk and child responsibilities humorously.

    Image credits: DaProphe7

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!