ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of now-deleted X posts, singer Grimes called out her ex, Elon Musk, claiming that he’s ignoring their child’s medical crisis.



“This is urgent, Elon,” pleaded pop star Grimes on X, who shares three children with the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

RELATED:

“This requires immediate attention,” Grimes pleaded to Elon Musk on X



Share icon

Image credits: grimes

On Thursday, Grimes resorted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk now owns, in a bid to get his attention. The singer pleaded to the MAGA advocate, saying, “I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation.”



In her follow-up posts, she continued, “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

The singer claims that Musk is not responding to calls or texts

Share icon

Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In another post on X, Grimes stated while their son was dealing with a serious medical crisis, Musk was not responding to her calls and texts. She wrote, “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or mails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap.”



“So I need him to f**king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” continued Grimes, whose given name is Claire Boucher.



Meanwhile, Musk made headlines after his appearance at a conservative gathering outside Washington on Thursday. Seen waving a chainsaw in the air onstage, Musk was sporting black shades and his trademark black “Make America Great Again” hat.

The couple share three children together

Share icon

Image credits: grimes

She also stated that the reason for deleting her posts is simply “because if they’re being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids.”



ADVERTISEMENT

The pop singer and tech entrepreneur were in an on-again and off-again relationship between 2018 and 2022. Sharing three children, X Æ A-Xii, 4, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, the couple broke up after four years together.

Grimes called out Musk over his Oval Office visit with four-year-old son

Share icon

Image credits: Grimezsz

But this is not the first time Grimes took to X to call out Musk for his behavior. Last week, Grimes had a bone to pick with the Tesla founder after he brought their 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, with him to a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Washington, DC.

The young child was photographed sitting on the tech billionaire’s shoulders as Trump signed an executive order granting Elon Musk‘s unofficial Department of Government Efficiency authority to lead federal cost-reduction efforts. Photos were spread through media outlets and social media platforms.

After being notified by her fans about the photos, the singer thanked them, adding, “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me.” The Genesis singer, worried for their child’s privacy, then spoke out against Musk in her X post, “He should not be in public like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes “spent a year locked in battle in a state” during her custody battle with Musk

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Share icon

Image credits: Grimezsz

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes has also shared details about her challenging legal battle over their children with Musk on social media with her fans. In an X post from November, 2024, the singer wrote that she “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months.”



She added, “And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has 12 children, and counting…

Share icon

Image credits: grimes

The CEO of SpaceX has 12 children with four different women. He’s father to six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, three with ex-girlfriend Grimes, three with current partner Shivon Zilis, and one allegedly with Ashley St. Clair.

Last week, conservative author Ashley St. Clair also chose X to announce that last year, she gave birth to Musk’s 13th child.

St. Clair claimed, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

St. Clair addressed Musk in a now-deleted X post, saying, “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded.” Musk, however, has not yet commented about the paternity claims.

Online users commented on Grimes’s posts, criticizing Musk’s poor parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MohSalarb

Share icon

Image credits: Gnome_DeGuerre

Share icon

Image credits: geomacjohnson

Share icon

Image credits: sycamoressource

Share icon

Image credits: sheltz32tt

Share icon

Image credits: Madisonxheights

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LasagneWest

Share icon

Image credits: bocacatlover

Share icon

Image credits: Lamb0joe

Share icon

Image credits: unburdenedman

Share icon

Image credits: DaProphe7