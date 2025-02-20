ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair’s flirtatious messages to each other have resurfaced amid the drama over his alleged newborn baby.

St. Clair—who recently begged Musk to acknowledge his role as the father of her child—used to exchange naughty remarks with the Tesla founder on X, the social media platform he now owns.

The pair’s spicy banter began in early 2023 when they were rumored to have first met.

    Woman in elegant black dress posing, with hair styled up, representing the theme of flirty tweets resurfacing.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Elon Musk smiling while holding a toy rocket, wearing a black jacket at a public event.

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

    “420,” 53-year-old Musk said in a tweet from February 2023.

    To this, the Elephants Are Not Birds author, 26, responded with what seemed to be a sexual innuendo.

    “69,” she replied.

    Elon Musk's tweet with a humorous numeric reply from Ashley St. Clair.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    The following June, St. Clair shared an article about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin telling his troops to halt their advance on Moscow and “pull back.”

    The billionaire tech founder cheekily responded saying, “The ‘pull out’ method.’”

    “Speaking personally, I obviously prefer the pull in method … ” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

    St. Clair engaged by sharing the meme of a dog hitting Musk on his head, with the words: “Go to h*rny jail. BONK.”

    The billionaire tech founder engaged in cheeky banter with the conservative author on a few occasions in the past

    Elon Musk tweets a response to Ashley St Clair about Wagner forces pulling back.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Elon Musk tweets with Ashley St. Clair featuring meme with dog and baseball bat.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    A similar back-and-forth between Musk and the conservative influencer took place in July 2023, when he responded to a user questioning why he was being “shadowbanned” by X.

    “Your account was labeled as NSFW by our d*ck pic bot…” Musk told the X user.

    St. Clair joined the conversation by saying, “‘Our d*ck pic bot,’” with a skull emoji.

    Elon Musk responds to shadowban claims on Twitter; Ashley St Clair reacts humorously to NSFW bot comment.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    The spicy banter resurfaced after St. Clair recently attempted to get Musk’s attention for the welfare of their alleged newborn baby.

    The tech mogul has not publicly acknowledged St. Clair’s claims about him being the father of her infant child.

    If the claims are true, the child would be baby #13, joining the 12 other children he shares with three different women.

    St. Clair said she welcomed a baby fathered by the Tesla founder about five months back

    Text statement regarding Elon Musk and child's privacy request, emphasizing media restraint and safety concerns.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    On February 14, St. Clair shared a statement on X, in which she said Musk is the father of her baby, whom she gave birth to five months back.

    She said she did not want to disclose the father’s identity earlier because she wanted to protect their child’s privacy and safety. However, prying tabloid reporters made it increasingly difficult, pushing her to unveil the father’s identity, she said in last week’s tweet.

    The day after she made the revelation, St. Clair was seen begging for Musk’s attention on X.

    Elon Musk commenting "Whoa" on Twitter thread by Ashley St. Clair about communication issues and public responses.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply…?” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

    St. Clair’s representative Brian Glicklich later said in a statement that his client and Musk have been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”

    Glicklich claimed a tabloid reporter had repeatedly ambushed St. Clair and her family, which made it “impossible” to complete the process privately.

    It is believed Musk and St. Clair struck up a romance after connecting on X

    Elon Musk wearing a black jacket at a public event.

    Image credits: Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

    “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” Glicklich concluded.

    It is believed Musk and St. Clair struck up a romance after connecting on X.

    “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DM’s. I think it was a meme,” she told the New York Post and said she “didn’t have much interest” in him at the time.

    St. Clair said she was forced to keep her baby a secret and spent her pregnancy “completely isolated”

    Young woman in a black dress with intricate detailing, standing indoors.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Shortly after that, she flew to San Francisco to interview him as part of her work with conservative satirical website Babylon Bee.

    “After the interview, I got a text from him saying, ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’” she recalled.

    Thus began their romance, and the author allegedly became pregnant with his child.

    She claimed she was asked to keep the child a secret and could only tell a few people in her life.

    Woman with long hair wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, smiling indoors.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    After Musk allegedly put her up in a lavish apartment, she said she spent her pregnancy “completely isolated.”

    St. Clair, who is also the mother of another child, said she felt “jilted and terrified” when Musk did not offer any help when reporters began hounding her for a scoop about her baby.

    “My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me,” she said about her newborn. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

    Musk has not publicly acknowledged St. Clair’s claims about him being the father of her infant child

    Elon Musk with son X

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    The influencer said she has met Musk’s mother Maye Musk and some of his other children but not their mothers.

    Musk shares his first 12 children—Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno and baby #12 (whose name hasn’t yet been shared publicly)—with author and ex-wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, and Shivon Zilis, an employee at his company Neuralink.

    “It’s as awkward and cringey as expected,” a social media user said about their flirty banter

    Comment on Elon Musk flirty tweets, saying it's awkward and cringey.

    Social media comment about Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair's resurfaced tweets.

    Comment criticizing flirty tweets related to Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair.

    Text exchange mentioning raising a child in a "normal and safe" environment, relating to Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair.

    Barbara Nieto comments on Elon Musk's child support payments in an online discussion.

    Comment mentioning both individuals as "pathetic human beings," related to Elon Musk's flirty tweets and Ashley St Clair.

    Comment on Elon Musk's flirty tweets, calling him and Ashley St. Clair "a match made in heaven.

    A tweet by Randy Ziegelbauer discussing relationship messages.

    Text message asking "What happened to 'Stay out of our bedroom'?" related to flirty tweets of Elon Musk and baby mother.

    Comment on Elon Musk, expressing disapproval with four queasy face emojis.

    "Comment on Elon Musk tweets suggesting financial motives, by user Teresa Clevinger Ball with reactions.

    Text message from "Empty Nesting" discussing privacy, linked to Elon Musk flirty tweets with Ashley St Clair.

    Kimmy Clops comment about Elon Musk's tweets resurfacing, questioning modesty.

    "Comment mentioning public posts amid discussion on Musk flirty tweet saga.

    Text message from user Buffy Brown commenting on flirty tweets involving Musk.

