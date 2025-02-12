Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grimes Says Her 4YO Son “Should Not Be In Public Like This” As Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Him
News

Grimes Says Her 4YO Son “Should Not Be In Public Like This” As Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Him

Grimes and Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii’s public appearance at the Oval Office just yesterday caused quite the stir on the Internet.

With Musk’s new role in politics, it comes as no surprise that the CEO of Tesla Motors will likely be spotted at more related events. But it was his son that stole the spotlight this Tuesday, February 11, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order, granting the Department of Government Efficiency more power.

Highlights
  • Grimes's son, X Æ A-Xii, caused quite a stir with his public appearance at the Oval Office.
  • Whoopi Goldberg mocked X Æ A-Xii's name on the talk show The View, causing backlash.
  • Grimes expressed displeasure over her son's appearance at the public event.
  • Critics claimed Musk used his son as a PR stunt during the Oval Office visit.

Multiple snapshots and video clips showed the 4-year-old making faces at the cameras and hiding behind Trump’s desk as Musk took questions from reporters and defended DOGE’s controversial actions, as reported by People.

    X Æ A-Xii actions in the Oval Office caught the eye of many watching the event

    Grimes at a Captain Marvel event, wearing a red and black outfit, posing in front of the movie backdrop.

    Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

    X Æ A-Xii even became a topic of conversation during the talk show The View during Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s discussion this morning.

    “Yesterday Elon Musk took his son X to a press conference,” Goldberg began before Behar interrupted her, asking, “X?”

    The comedian then shook her head and added, “I did not name the child, and I don’t want to hear anymore mess about our names,” which caused the panel to laugh, as she later referred to X Æ A-Xii as ‘little X.’

    According to the Daily Mail, Goldberg had seemingly been poking fun at the little boy and how he shared a similar name to his father’s social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Grimes at a public event in a unique black and silver outfit with a white-clad companion, photographers in the background.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    A few social media users didn’t appreciate the slight comment, blasting the two for their remarks.

    “It seems they CAN sink lower. Such Trash!” came from one person.

    Another added, “This is BULL!!!! they are the absolute worst.”

    Grimes has also spoken out regarding her son’s appearance — something she wasn’t aware of previously.

    An X user wrote under one of her posts, “Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee.’”

    The singer responded by writing, “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

    But it seems Grimes wasn’t notified that her son would be in the Oval Office

    A man in a suit with a child in a coat standing next to someone seated at a large desk in an office with flags behind.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    A child sits on an adult's shoulders indoors, with a window view in the background.

    Image credits: FOX 5 New York

    Following Grimes’s obvious displeasure, netizens went online to slam Musk for bringing his son to such a publicized event.

    “He is using his son as a PR stunt,” one person scolded. “Trying to make himself look more human and caring.”

    “He’s using the child as a distraction so the reporters don’t ask him tough questions that he may end up lying on or admit he previously lied,” a Facebook user theorized. “The reporters need to see through this and forget the child is there and do their job of holding musk and trump to account.”

    A third quipped, “Elon Musk is a father in name only, there is no normal family life for any of his children, he uses the poor young ones as some kind of Exhibit. His older son Kia agree with this.”

    Woman wearing glasses and earrings speaking on a TV set.

    Image credits: The View

    Grimes has made continuous efforts to distance herself from Musk, following their split in 2022, especially in January when Musk made a one-armed gesture during Trump’s inauguration that eerily resembled that of a Nazi salute. 

    But the Vancouver native has put her foot down against those associating her with the action.

    “It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she shared on X. “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

    She went on to say, “To be clear i could talk sh–t and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout — but it would serve no purpose. I choose my children’s wellbeing.”

    Comments slammed both Musk and the hosts on The View

    Grimes responds to tweet, expressing concern about her son's public appearance.

    Image credits: Grimezsz

    Text message criticizing a father for using his son as a PR stunt with emojis reacting.

    Comment about a child being a distraction for reporters, involving Musk and Trump.

    Comment criticizing Elon and discussing Grimes' parenting involving their child.

    Facebook comment criticizing Elon Musk's family life and mentioning his sons.

    Screenshot of a comment by Holly Davis criticizing a father using his kid as a prop, related to Grimes' concern.

    Comment from Sophie Thorne about a child being used as a human shield, related to Grimes.

    Comment from Meri Novak discussing someone putting a child on shoulders like at a sports game.

    Comment on child supervision related to Grimes' son.

    Comment from Andy Morgan about the Oval Office, mentioning kindergarten.

    Comment from Renee Giusti saying Grimes should sue for full custody.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    lisamiller_2 avatar
    Grumpy Old Broad
    Grumpy Old Broad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Musk is using his own child as a human shield. You never saw the kid before the CEO of United Healthcare was killed, now he's on Elon's shoulders all the time. He's just as much of a chicken s**t as his orange f*ck buddy

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I thought I felt sorry for Barron Trumph, this is so much worse. And change that kid's name!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
