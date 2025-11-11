Who Is Whoopi Goldberg? Whoopi Goldberg is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her distinctive blend of sharp wit and profound dramatic depth. Her influential career has consistently pushed boundaries in film, television, and stage. She first burst into the national spotlight with her powerful portrayal of Celie in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film The Color Purple. This critically acclaimed performance earned her an Academy Award nomination, solidifying her status as a formidable talent.

Full Name Whoopi Goldberg Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Columba’s, Washington Irving High School, HB Studio Father Robert James Johnson Jr. Mother Emma Johnson Siblings Clyde Johnson Kids Alexandrea Martin

Early Life and Education Growing up in Manhattan’s Chelsea-Elliot Houses, Caryn Elaine Johnson was raised by her strong, single mother, Emma Johnson, alongside her brother, Clyde. Early performances ignited her passion for the stage. She attended St. Columba’s, a local parochial school, before briefly enrolling in Washington Irving High School, which she left to pursue her creative interests. Later, she honed her acting skills at HB Studio in New York City.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Whoopi Goldberg’s personal life, including three marriages to Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg, all of which ended in divorce. She also had relationships with actors Ted Danson and Frank Langella. Goldberg shares one daughter, Alexandrea Martin, with her first husband, Alvin Martin. She has publicly stated her contentment with remaining single, expressing no plans to marry again.

Career Highlights Whoopi Goldberg achieved rare EGOT status, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards for her groundbreaking work. Her dramatic turn in The Color Purple and comedic genius in Ghost cemented her early film legacy. Goldberg expanded her influence through numerous hosting roles, most notably as a longtime moderator of the popular daytime talk show The View since 2007. She also hosted the Academy Awards ceremony four times.