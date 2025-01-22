Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Responds To Controversial Salute Accusations At Inauguration Rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes, the Canadian singer-songwriter and former partner of Elon Musk, added fuel to the fires of public outrage after the SpaceX CEO was accused of performing a Nazi salute at a Trump rally.

“I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt-right. Would that help clear things up?” the singer wrote, asking her followers to stop reaching out to her for comment on the matter.

Highlights Grimes denounced Nazi-ism and the far-right after Musk's controversial salute at a rally.

The ADL defended Musk, calling gesture an awkward moment, not a Nazi salute.

Grimes asked her fans to stop involving her, emphasizing separate identity from Musk.

The gesture led to heated online debates about Musk's true intentions and meanings.

“I could go talk shit and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout – but it would serve no purpose,” she added.

Musk’s hand gesture, made during his speech at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena, involved slapping his chest and extending his right arm forward, saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

While his detractors drew comparisons to the infamous World War 2 salute, organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who are focused on combating antisemitism, defended the tech mogul.

“It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the nonprofit wrote.

Image credits: Pool / Getty

For the ADL, the public’s reaction to the gesture was a clear example of the collective hysteria affecting the nation, made worse by the way internet discourse functions.

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the statement read.

While I deeply respect your concern- it is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don’t know what happened and I will not make a rash statement – I am not a citizen of this country.… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) January 21, 2025

As for Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, she pleaded to her fans to stop trying to rope her into the discussion, wanting to remain as far from the controversy as possible.

“I don’t know what happened and I will not make a rash statement… I am not a citizen of this country,” she said, emphasizing that she and Musk are separate individuals.

The songwriter pleaded with her fans to stop asking her about the controversy, wishing to stay away from it as much as possible

I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up? I’ve just gotten out of breakfast and have to catch a flight, and am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there’s concern about that,… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) January 21, 2025

Much like the ADL, Grimes recognized that the controversy stemmed from a complex place, as people come to terms with the change in political administration, as well as the economic and environmental pressures affecting their daily lives.

“In a world overstimulated by scandal, I feel a moral imperative to only add to the mess when something positive can be done,” the singer wrote.

Image credits: grimes

Ruby Figueroa, a theater actress and body language teacher with more than 20 years of experience, explained to Bored Panda how public speakers need to be extra careful with their body language.

Image credits: artangelfae

“Just as public speakers are careful with their words, so must they be with their movements,” she said.

“We are constantly communicating with our bodies whether we like it or not, and the same is true for politicians and celebrities,” Figueroa continued.

Image credits: WWD / Getty

Regardless of what one side of the aisle believes versus the other, it’s clear that Musk’s gesture conveyed a message that went beyond what he had intended, allowing his gesture to be used for political purposes and be interpreted liberally.

The gesture sparked fierce debate online, with people arguing back and forth about the true meaning of Musk’s sign

Image credits: clashreport

“If it talks like a goose, smells like a goose, and steps like a goose, it’s probably a Nazi,” one reader said.

“What does he stand to gain from doing something like that?” another asked.

“He’s the wealthiest man on earth and part of a fascist administration. What does he stand to lose?” one user replied.

“This is ridiculous. He clearly said, ‘My heart goes out to you,’ there’s nothing ‘Nazi’ about it.” another said.

“She just doesn’t want to lose fans.” Netizens dismissed Grimes’ words as a way to protect her public image

