Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Responds To Controversial Salute Accusations At Inauguration Rally
Celebrities, News

Elon Musk’s Ex Grimes Responds To Controversial Salute Accusations At Inauguration Rally

Interview With Expert
Grimes, the Canadian singer-songwriter and former partner of Elon Musk, added fuel to the fires of public outrage after the SpaceX CEO was accused of performing a Nazi salute at a Trump rally.

“I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt-right. Would that help clear things up?” the singer wrote, asking her followers to stop reaching out to her for comment on the matter.

Highlights
  • Grimes denounced Nazi-ism and the far-right after Musk's controversial salute at a rally.
  • The ADL defended Musk, calling gesture an awkward moment, not a Nazi salute.
  • Grimes asked her fans to stop involving her, emphasizing separate identity from Musk.
  • The gesture led to heated online debates about Musk's true intentions and meanings.

“I could go talk shit and be on a bunch of magazine covers and be a feminist hero and get clout – but it would serve no purpose,” she added.

Musk’s hand gesture, made during his speech at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena, involved slapping his chest and extending his right arm forward, saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

    Grimes, Elon Musk's former partner, denounced the far-right after the CEO was accused of performing a Nazi salute at a rally

    Musician Grimes at premiere event, wearing a red leather jacket, addresses salute controversy.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

    While his detractors drew comparisons to the infamous World War 2 salute, organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who are focused on combating antisemitism, defended the tech mogul.

    “It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the nonprofit wrote.

    Sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Pool / Getty

    For the ADL, the public’s reaction to the gesture was a clear example of the collective hysteria affecting the nation, made worse by the way internet discourse functions.

    “This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” the statement read.

    As for Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, she pleaded to her fans to stop trying to rope her into the discussion, wanting to remain as far from the controversy as possible.

    “I don’t know what happened and I will not make a rash statement… I am not a citizen of this country,” she said, emphasizing that she and Musk are separate individuals.

    The songwriter pleaded with her fans to stop asking her about the controversy, wishing to stay away from it as much as possible

    Much like the ADL, Grimes recognized that the controversy stemmed from a complex place, as people come to terms with the change in political administration, as well as the economic and environmental pressures affecting their daily lives.

    “In a world overstimulated by scandal, I feel a moral imperative to only add to the mess when something positive can be done,” the singer wrote.

    Musician Grimes takes a mirror selfie, wearing a patterned outfit, amid controversy.

    Image credits: grimes

    Ruby Figueroa, a theater actress and body language teacher with more than 20 years of experience, explained to Bored Panda how public speakers need to be extra careful with their body language.

    Tweet response about Grimes' involvement in accusations discussion at inauguration rally.

    Image credits: artangelfae

    “Just as public speakers are careful with their words, so must they be with their movements,” she said.

    “We are constantly communicating with our bodies whether we like it or not, and the same is true for politicians and celebrities,” Figueroa continued.

    Couple posing at an event, with Grimes responding to controversial salute accusations; Elon Musk in a white tuxedo.

    Image credits: WWD / Getty

    Regardless of what one side of the aisle believes versus the other, it’s clear that Musk’s gesture conveyed a message that went beyond what he had intended, allowing his gesture to be used for political purposes and be interpreted liberally.

    The gesture sparked fierce debate online, with people arguing back and forth about the true meaning of Musk's sign

    I can't identify the individual in this image, but here's some alt text: "Person in a suit during an inauguration rally.

    Image credits: clashreport

    “If it talks like a goose, smells like a goose, and steps like a goose, it’s probably a Nazi,” one reader said.

    “What does he stand to gain from doing something like that?” another asked.

    “He’s the wealthiest man on earth and part of a fascist administration. What does he stand to lose?” one user replied.

    “This is ridiculous. He clearly said, ‘My heart goes out to you,’ there’s nothing ‘Nazi’ about it.” another said.

    "She just doesn't want to lose fans." Netizens dismissed Grimes' words as a way to protect her public image

    Comment on Grimes's response to salute accusations at an inauguration rally.

    Comment on Grimes' response to salute accusations at inauguration.

    Facebook comment praising Grimes following controversial salute accusations.

    Text comment discussing music relevancy and body image.

    Comment discussing Elon Musk's accountability, referencing ex-partners.

    Comment on Grimes responding to salute accusations at rally, suggesting financial focus.

    Comment discusses Grimes' controversial salute accusations seen on live TV.

    Comment discussing Grimes and fan reaction regarding salute accusations at inauguration rally.

    Comment by Stephanie Ramos regarding Grimes and privacy concerns with kids.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Musk has claimed that Jewish people push hate against white people. Musk supports a far right German party with a history of Jew Hate. Musk has chosen to platform Nazis. If BP wants to cover the Musk salute it must include this context - this is a serious issue and if BP cannot cover it responsibly it should not cover it at all.

    smallz720 avatar
    pfeils wife
    pfeils wife
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Blah Blah Blah - the audience knew... otherwise, why would they have saluted him right back? Why isn't anyone talking about THAT PART?

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited)

    Years ago when I saw what Musk was doing (before he went off the deep end) i thought "this could be the Batman we need", instead he morphed over time into Heath Ledger's Joker, only it's nowhere near as entertaining to watch. So much potential down the 'weirdo' drain into 'nutcase' sewers. Was anyone else also tricked by the first photo of Grimes above? I thought it was Shakira O.O

