“He’s Malfunctioning”: Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over “Mars” Mention
Celebrities, News

“He’s Malfunctioning”: Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over “Mars” Mention

Humanity may soon become a space-conquering race—at least according to President Trump and Elon Musk.

In what’s sure to be one of the most talked about segments of Trump’s inauguration speech, the Head of State vowed to “plant the stars and straps on the planet Mars” and expand the nation’s territory.

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars,” Trump said, receiving an enthusiastic gesture of approval by the SpaceX CEO, who threw his hands up in the air as the audience applauded, instantly becoming a meme on social media.

Highlights
  • President Trump vowed to plant the US flag on Mars, sparking social media buzz.
  • Elon Musk's emotional response to Mars mentions instantly became a viral meme.
  • Some netizens support Mars colonization¡, while others wish the focus was on taking care of Earth.
  • Musk sees Mars as crucial for humanity's future in case of a catastrophic event.

“Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation,” the President continued, referencing the historic belief that the US was destined to expand across North America, and promising to push the boundaries of space exploration.

    President Trump’s promise to plant the US flag on Martian soil caused Elon Musk to excitedly applaud, instantly becoming a meme online

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

    Trump’s pledge to send astronauts to the red planet is not new, but builds upon the groundwork laid during his previous administration. 

    In a somewhat controversial move at the time, the President created the “Space Force” in 2019, a military branch intended to protect the interest of the United States in space, working towards dominance in an increasingly competitive frontier.

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Among the responsibilities of the Space Force is the safeguard of US satellite infrastructure, as well as working closely with both NASA and Musk’s SpaceX on a variety of programs and projects designed to promote space exploration.

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: cb_doge

    Trump’s ambitious pledge was met with excitement by the audience, specially Elon Musk, who jumped and applauded excitedly, his reaction instantly becoming a meme on social media. 

    The happiness in Musk’s face contrasted hilariously with Barron Trump’s who was seated in front, and looked remarkably unamused—Mars being the last thing on his mind after the long ceremony.

    While some netizens celebrated Trump’s promise, others felt conquering Mars shouldn’t be a priority

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    Netizens reacted to the promise with mixed emotions. Some felt just as excited as Musk, their imagination going wild with the possibilities that space exploration might offer.

    “The sheer joy on Musk’s face is contagious,” another stated. “Honestly, excited for him to stand there and watch decades of his work be validated in such a way.”

    For Musk, the colonization of Mars is “crucial for humanity’s future” as, according to him,” the red planet could become a “backup” in case Earth faces a catastrophic event.

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Infoears190565

    Trump’s words also served as a show of trust and an underscoring of the close ties between the private space industry and the US government, an alliance that has more than one netizen “uneasy.”

    Others, however, were much more skeptical about the prospect, pointing out that taking care of Earth should come first before trying to expand into other, inhospitable, planets.

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: iam_smx

    “A meme is born.” Elon Musk’s genuine excitement at the prospect of landing on Mars endeared him to his fans, providing plenty of meme material

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Sarcaticus

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: ModernFed

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: VasBroughtToX

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Red_Atlantic975

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: FakesMsm

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: 1NationUnderXRP

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Ej_2222

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: liannahuntdc

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Jmstgold

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: AleAlign

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: Fruitomyloins

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: 0megalvl3vent

    "He's Malfunctioning": Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over "Mars" Mention

    Image credits: BridgetPhetasy

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    jwaters2680 avatar
    Featherytoad
    Featherytoad
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baron just plain looked like he was going to be sick all over the place, hopefully on Musk.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Musk is famous for making false accusations of child abuse to hurt someone he resented and for spreading Jew Hate. Is this someone that Bored Panda will cover while covering up these facts?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Name a billionaire that shapes foreign and domestic policy for a large country in North America. Note to Elon; ease up on the designer/party d***s or your brain will keep rotting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
