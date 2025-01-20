“He’s Malfunctioning”: Elon Musk Becomes A Meme At Presidential Inauguration Over “Mars” Mention

ADVERTISEMENT

Humanity may soon become a space-conquering race—at least according to President Trump and Elon Musk.

In what’s sure to be one of the most talked about segments of Trump’s inauguration speech, the Head of State vowed to “plant the stars and straps on the planet Mars” and expand the nation’s territory.

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars,” Trump said, receiving an enthusiastic gesture of approval by the SpaceX CEO, who threw his hands up in the air as the audience applauded, instantly becoming a meme on social media.

“Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation,” the President continued, referencing the historic belief that the US was destined to expand across North America, and promising to push the boundaries of space exploration.

Trump’s pledge to send astronauts to the red planet is not new, but builds upon the groundwork laid during his previous administration.

In a somewhat controversial move at the time, the President created the “Space Force” in 2019, a military branch intended to protect the interest of the United States in space, working towards dominance in an increasingly competitive frontier.

Among the responsibilities of the Space Force is the safeguard of US satellite infrastructure, as well as working closely with both NASA and Musk’s SpaceX on a variety of programs and projects designed to promote space exploration.

Trump’s ambitious pledge was met with excitement by the audience, specially Elon Musk, who jumped and applauded excitedly, his reaction instantly becoming a meme on social media.

The happiness in Musk’s face contrasted hilariously with Barron Trump’s who was seated in front, and looked remarkably unamused—Mars being the last thing on his mind after the long ceremony.

While some netizens celebrated Trump’s promise, others felt conquering Mars shouldn’t be a priority

Netizens reacted to the promise with mixed emotions. Some felt just as excited as Musk, their imagination going wild with the possibilities that space exploration might offer.

“The sheer joy on Musk’s face is contagious,” another stated. “Honestly, excited for him to stand there and watch decades of his work be validated in such a way.”

For Musk, the colonization of Mars is “crucial for humanity’s future” as, according to him,” the red planet could become a “backup” in case Earth faces a catastrophic event.

Trump’s words also served as a show of trust and an underscoring of the close ties between the private space industry and the US government, an alliance that has more than one netizen “uneasy.”

Others, however, were much more skeptical about the prospect, pointing out that taking care of Earth should come first before trying to expand into other, inhospitable, planets.

Donald Trump says we will "plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars" and Elon Musk weirdly claps and gives a thumbs up.

“A meme is born.” Elon Musk’s genuine excitement at the prospect of landing on Mars endeared him to his fans, providing plenty of meme material

