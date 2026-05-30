2020 Vs 2026 Trend Is Going Viral For The Wildest Transformations, Here Are The Best Ones
The “2020 vs 2026” trend has become one of the biggest social media challenges of the year, with people revisiting old photos and comparing them to where they are today.
What started as a simple before-and-after format quickly turned into a celebration of life’s biggest changes, with users sharing everything from career achievements and relationship milestones to style evolutions, personal growth, and dramatic glow-ups.
Part of the trend’s appeal lies in the timing. As social media becomes increasingly nostalgic, many users have been reflecting on how much their lives have changed since the beginning of the decade.
For some, the comparisons highlight years of hard work and perseverance. For others, they capture unexpected journeys, new opportunities, or moments that completely changed the direction of their lives.
Unlike trends that focus solely on physical transformations, this one showcases a wide range of experiences.
Some participants reveal impressive fitness journeys, while others share stories of recovery, newfound confidence, parenthood, creative success, or long-awaited dreams finally coming true.
The result is a collection of before-and-after snapshots that tell much bigger stories than a single photo ever could.
From remarkable glow-ups to life-changing milestones, the trend has given people a chance to look back on how far they’ve come over the past six years.
We at Bored Panda found some of the most striking examples shared online and rounded up the best transformations that left viewers amazed.
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I like the left look better. And she might be overweight, but it's very proportionate.
How is this a "transformation"? Bro went from being like 15 to 21, so grew a beard.
I mean, good for him, but I've never even looked as fit as the first picture.
6 years on student pension does this to ppl, I know I've been there ;)
If I didn't see the second photo with my own eyes, I'd say he got bitten by a vampire in the last six years. But I do, so that's out of the question.
Some of these show people put in some big work - and some of them look pretty much the same
In the beginning of this article: "For some, the comparisons highlight years of hard work and perseverance. For others, they capture unexpected journeys, new opportunities, or moments that completely changed the direction of their lives. Unlike trends that focus solely on physical transformations, this one showcases a wide range of experiences." So even if not much changed in OUR eyes from 2020 to 2026 for this person, maybe for them, a lot changed :) I do wish BP would include a headline or perhaps some indication from the OP what changed (if anything) in 6 years, because a lot of times it might be meaningful to the OP, but not immediately obvious to us.
Some of these show people put in some big work - and some of them look pretty much the same
In the beginning of this article: "For some, the comparisons highlight years of hard work and perseverance. For others, they capture unexpected journeys, new opportunities, or moments that completely changed the direction of their lives. Unlike trends that focus solely on physical transformations, this one showcases a wide range of experiences." So even if not much changed in OUR eyes from 2020 to 2026 for this person, maybe for them, a lot changed :) I do wish BP would include a headline or perhaps some indication from the OP what changed (if anything) in 6 years, because a lot of times it might be meaningful to the OP, but not immediately obvious to us.