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The “2020 vs 2026” trend has become one of the biggest social media challenges of the year, with people revisiting old photos and comparing them to where they are today.

What started as a simple before-and-after format quickly turned into a celebration of life’s biggest changes, with users sharing everything from career achievements and relationship milestones to style evolutions, personal growth, and dramatic glow-ups.

Part of the trend’s appeal lies in the timing. As social media becomes increasingly nostalgic, many users have been reflecting on how much their lives have changed since the beginning of the decade.

For some, the comparisons highlight years of hard work and perseverance. For others, they capture unexpected journeys, new opportunities, or moments that completely changed the direction of their lives.

Unlike trends that focus solely on physical transformations, this one showcases a wide range of experiences.

Some participants reveal impressive fitness journeys, while others share stories of recovery, newfound confidence, parenthood, creative success, or long-awaited dreams finally coming true.

The result is a collection of before-and-after snapshots that tell much bigger stories than a single photo ever could.

From remarkable glow-ups to life-changing milestones, the trend has given people a chance to look back on how far they’ve come over the past six years.

We at Bored Panda found some of the most striking examples shared online and rounded up the best transformations that left viewers amazed.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

2020 vs 2026 transformations showing weight loss and style change

PatsKam Report

39points
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    #2

    2020 vs 2026 trend showing beard and traditional attire to tattooed and glasses look

    goblinbanker Report

    25points
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    #3

    2020 vs 2026 trend muscular tattooed man transformation with mirror selfies

    OfficialBrohoss Report

    24points
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    #4

    2020 vs 2026 transformation woman weight loss and style makeover

    ellhiiigham Report

    23points
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    #5

    2020 vs 2026 trend featuring curly blue hair to long dark curly hair change

    gummysalamander Report

    20points
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    #6

    2020 vs 2026 trend viral transformations showing young woman before and after

    daujahmarie Report

    20points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the left look better. And she might be overweight, but it's very proportionate.

    1
    1point
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    #7

    Colorful to natural hair transformation side by side 2020 vs 2026 trend

    Early0nset Report

    19points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not much difference apart from the hair?

    0
    0points
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    #8

    2020 vs 2026 trend viral transformations showing young man before and after

    jsfriedman_ Report

    19points
    POST
    karen-lancaster000 avatar
    Yeah, you heard
    Yeah, you heard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this a "transformation"? Bro went from being like 15 to 21, so grew a beard.

    7
    7points
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    #9

    2020 vs 2026 trend featuring bold makeover with shaved head and vibrant hair color

    dietxcokewhore Report

    17points
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    #10

    2020 vs 2026 trend showing bold blue eye makeup and bright red hair transformation

    naftalina24 Report

    16points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right hand pic looks more natural in her face.

    1
    1point
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    #11

    2020 vs 2026 muscular transformation and fitness progress

    DeanTTraining Report

    15points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, good for him, but I've never even looked as fit as the first picture.

    3
    3points
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    #12

    Before and after muscular transformation showing tattooed man in 2020 vs 2026 trend

    GenghisAttila Report

    8points
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    #13

    2020 vs 2026 woman red hair transformation close-up portraits

    nnaFlurtheke Report

    5points
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    applebetty68 avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Messy to slightly less messy

    1
    1point
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    #14

    2020 vs 2026 transformation young man with glasses makeover before and after

    CineShivam Report

    3points
    POST
    jijikaiji avatar
    Jiji Kaiji
    Jiji Kaiji
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    6 years on student pension does this to ppl, I know I've been there ;)

    0
    0points
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    #15

    2020 vs 2026 trend viral transformations showing woman's facial changes before and after

    diesefrauO Report

    3points
    POST
    gailfox1967 avatar
    Gailforce
    Gailforce
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What they don’t tell you, is when you lose weight you gai wrinkles!

    0
    0points
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    #16

    2020 vs 2026 trend viral transformations showing muscular tattooed man progress

    tg00z Report

    3points
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    #17

    2020 vs 2026 transformation with marathon achievement and fitness

    arianaelena97 Report

    3points
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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some achievement!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    2020 vs 2026 trend showing a man with beard and changing hairstyle transformation

    Marcus_mit_Zeh Report

    2points
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    #19

    Before and after selfie showing beard removal and new hairstyle 2020 vs 2026 trend

    Max_Evans85 Report

    1point
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    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much approachable with beard ☺️

    3
    3points
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    #20

    Closeup of facial transformation with different hair color and makeup 2020 vs 2026 trend

    thesecoldbones Report

    1point
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    #21

    2020 vs 2026 transformation male style change indoor selfies

    StarfireAgain Report

    1point
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I didn't see the second photo with my own eyes, I'd say he got bitten by a vampire in the last six years. But I do, so that's out of the question.

    0
    0points
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    #22

    2020 vs 2026 transformation male showing muscular body progress

    ronnel_cru9537 Report

    1point
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    #23

    2020 vs 2026 trend viral transformations with man taking mirror selfie progress

    gorgeouslygeo Report

    1point
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    agat avatar
    Bubblebee
    Bubblebee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More natural, so I like the transformation 😁

    1
    1point
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    #24

    2020 vs 2026 style transformation with fashion and confidence

    LakshartNia Report

    1point
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    #25

    2020 vs 2026 trend showing man with changed hair color and facial hair

    somethings_awry Report

    0points
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    #26

    2020 vs 2026 trend with a man changing hair color and facial hair style

    DoughBo88762450 Report

    0points
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    #27

    Before and after facial transformation with makeup and styled hair 2020 vs 2026 trend

    cherryvelora Report

    -1point
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    gailfox1967 avatar
    Gailforce
    Gailforce
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The before is better

    8
    8points
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    #28

    2020 vs 2026 bold hair and makeup transformation

    dansexmacabrex Report

    -1point
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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the lavender hair

    0
    0points
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    #29

    2020 vs 2026 trend showing muscular transformation of a man over time

    EsotericHarambe Report

    -2points
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    gailfox1967 avatar
    Gailforce
    Gailforce
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All these dudes, so roiled out!

    2
    2points
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