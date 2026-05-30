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The “2020 vs 2026” trend has become one of the biggest social media challenges of the year, with people revisiting old photos and comparing them to where they are today.

What started as a simple before-and-after format quickly turned into a celebration of life’s biggest changes, with users sharing everything from career achievements and relationship milestones to style evolutions, personal growth, and dramatic glow-ups.

Part of the trend’s appeal lies in the timing. As social media becomes increasingly nostalgic, many users have been reflecting on how much their lives have changed since the beginning of the decade.

For some, the comparisons highlight years of hard work and perseverance. For others, they capture unexpected journeys, new opportunities, or moments that completely changed the direction of their lives.

Unlike trends that focus solely on physical transformations, this one showcases a wide range of experiences.

Some participants reveal impressive fitness journeys, while others share stories of recovery, newfound confidence, parenthood, creative success, or long-awaited dreams finally coming true.

The result is a collection of before-and-after snapshots that tell much bigger stories than a single photo ever could.

From remarkable glow-ups to life-changing milestones, the trend has given people a chance to look back on how far they’ve come over the past six years.

We at Bored Panda found some of the most striking examples shared online and rounded up the best transformations that left viewers amazed.