Elon Musk Breaks Silence On 13th Child As Ashley St. Clair Urges Him To “Finish Their Agreement”

Elon Musk has one simple word after conservative author Ashley St. Clair made it known to social media yesterday that she was the mother of the billionaire’s thirteenth child.

On February 15, St. Clair made a shocking statement on X, writing, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it causes.”

Highlights Ashley St. Clair claims she is the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

St. Clair asked the media to respect their child's privacy.

Musk responded to the claims with just the word: 'woah'.

St. Clair wants Musk to finalize their co-parenting agreement.

She continued on, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

The majority of comments from social media users had one question in mind: Why would so many women share a kid with Musk? Were they in it for the money, or another reason entirely?

Since then, the Tesla Motors CEO broke his silence with a singular word.

After someone on X shared a post with an alleged screenshot of tweets between a user named Greg Price and St. Clair, Musk wrote, “Woah.”

The picture was a message from May 20, with Price saying, “He’s got a kid with a woman already. Seems unlikely to work out.”

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

St. Clair responded, “Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast,” but it has since been deleted.

People also reported that shortly after the author came out with her unexpected announcement, she demanded that Musk “finish their agreement” when it boiled down to co-parenting, in a now-deleted reply that her attempts of communicating with him have failed.

“When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she allegedly wrote, referring to the previous X tweet of the messages between her and Price.

“Woah” was all he offered

Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also shared a statement on the social media platform come Saturday.

“Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time,” it read. “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

St. Clair is currently waiting for Musk to acknowledge their agreement

Given how highly publicized these conversations are, it’s no surprise that other people have decided to weigh in on what they know.

One person wrote, “So many women purposely get pregnant and unfortunately this is what happens. The poor child ends up without a fulltime parent. There are always three parts to a story, his, hers and the truth.”

Another noted, “I am sick to my stomach thinking this man has 13 kids… more than certain he doesn’t spend time with all of them. Tie a knot/cut it off… do what you must… lol… stop producing if he is not available for the kids. So sad.”

“Having children means raising them,” a third stated. “If you’re trying to make a production of children, you need to nurture them to be good people. All those kids growing up, knowing that he just wanted to populate the Earth, not raise good humans. It’s gonna backfire.

“They are all gonna work against him.”

Musk is the father to twelve other kids, sharing them with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson, Grimes, as well as an executive at one of his companies Neuralink.

A normal childhood is out the window as soon as you’re a child of Musk, a comment claimed

