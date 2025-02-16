Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk Breaks Silence On 13th Child As Ashley St. Clair Urges Him To “Finish Their Agreement”
News

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On 13th Child As Ashley St. Clair Urges Him To “Finish Their Agreement”

Elon Musk has one simple word after conservative author Ashley St. Clair made it known to social media yesterday that she was the mother of the billionaire’s thirteenth child.

On February 15, St. Clair made a shocking statement on X, writing, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it causes.”

Highlights
  • Ashley St. Clair claims she is the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.
  • St. Clair asked the media to respect their child's privacy.
  • Musk responded to the claims with just the word: 'woah'.
  • St. Clair wants Musk to finalize their co-parenting agreement.

She continued on, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

    Elon Musk has responded to the announcement that he is a father of 13

    Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

    Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

    The majority of comments from social media users had one question in mind: Why would so many women share a kid with Musk? Were they in it for the money, or another reason entirely?

    Since then, the Tesla Motors CEO broke his silence with a singular word.

    After someone on X shared a post with an alleged screenshot of tweets between a user named Greg Price and St. Clair, Musk wrote, “Woah.”

    The picture was a message from May 20, with Price saying, “He’s got a kid with a woman already. Seems unlikely to work out.”

    Smiling woman with long hair in a square-neck top, wearing a name necklace.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    St. Clair responded, “Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast,” but it has since been deleted.

    People also reported that shortly after the author came out with her unexpected announcement, she demanded that Musk “finish their agreement” when it boiled down to co-parenting, in a now-deleted reply that her attempts of communicating with him have failed.

    “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?” she allegedly wrote, referring to the previous X tweet of the messages between her and Price.

    “Woah” was all he offered

    Elon Musk's tweet and Ashley St. Clair's response about communication issues, discussing personal matters publicly.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also shared a statement on the social media platform come Saturday. 

    “Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time,” it read. “It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.

    “We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

    St. Clair is currently waiting for Musk to acknowledge their agreement

    Woman in a black outfit seated on a bed, taking a mirror selfie, related to Elon Musk's 13th child news.

    Image credits: stclairashley

    Given how highly publicized these conversations are, it’s no surprise that other people have decided to weigh in on what they know.

    One person wrote, “So many women purposely get pregnant and unfortunately this is what happens. The poor child ends up without a fulltime parent. There are always three parts to a story, his, hers and the truth.”

    Another noted, “I am sick to my stomach thinking this man has 13 kids… more than certain he doesn’t spend time with all of them. Tie a knot/cut it off… do what you must… lol… stop producing if he is not available for the kids. So sad.”

    Man in a suit holding a child at a conference table with microphones and water bottles.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    “Having children means raising them,” a third stated. “If you’re trying to make a production of children, you need to nurture them to be good people. All those kids growing up, knowing that he just wanted to populate the Earth, not raise good humans. It’s gonna backfire.

    “They are all gonna work against him.”

    Musk is the father to twelve other kids, sharing them with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson, Grimes, as well as an executive at one of his companies Neuralink.

    A normal childhood is out the window as soon as you’re a child of Musk, a comment claimed

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk and "Elongate" in a lighthearted context, with engagement metrics visible.

    Image credits: CarterNimrod

    Tweet about having a child with Musk and childhood norms.

    Image credits: pastorterry56

    Tweet reply mentioning low bar in response to a comment about Elon Musk's 13th child and Ashley St. Clair.

    Image credits: mleiden47667361

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk with text, "Maybe she should have picked a better baby daddy," dated February 15, 2025.

    Image credits: txmueller

    Tweet about Elon Musk creating a Mars community, with likes and replies shown.

    Image credits: t3mporarybl1p

    Tweet reply about Elon Musk, expressing "what a mess," timestamped February 16, 2025.

    Image credits: onetoothree

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk with the phrase "Baby mama drama!

    Image credits: _watermorgue

    Tweet reply about unusual news concerning Elon Musk's 13th child, posted by user @rxxbn_.

    Image credits: rxxbn_

    Tweet addressing Elon Musk about acknowledging his 16th child.

    Image credits: ThePoliticalPom

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk, describing the situation as better than reality TV.

    Image credits: MdBreathe

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    friskeyhorton avatar
    Friskey Horton
    Friskey Horton
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I admire Elon Musk and think any woman lucky enough to have a child with his genetics is doing the best for their child, and our world.

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Yeah but if the kids aren't raised with unconditional love and time, the trauma will stunt their brain. Stress and Anxiety get in the way of learning. Not to mention people seek d***s, sex and alcohol to fill that empty hole were parents left wounds of neglect and abandonment (emotional or physical). Plus, these kids won't have much to work for. They already have it. These parents seem too preoccupied with themselves most of the time. Hopefully none of the kid's are used as an extension of the parents self. Conditional love.. I only love you on condition that you are this or do that. Also, therapy doesn't always work no matter how much you spend.

    friskeyhorton avatar
    Friskey Horton
    Friskey Horton
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I admire Elon Musk and think any woman lucky enough to have a child with his genetics is doing the best for their child, and our world.

    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but if the kids aren't raised with unconditional love and time, the trauma will stunt their brain. Stress and Anxiety get in the way of learning. Not to mention people seek d***s, sex and alcohol to fill that empty hole were parents left wounds of neglect and abandonment (emotional or physical). Plus, these kids won't have much to work for. They already have it. These parents seem too preoccupied with themselves most of the time. Hopefully none of the kid's are used as an extension of the parents self. Conditional love.. I only love you on condition that you are this or do that. Also, therapy doesn't always work no matter how much you spend.

