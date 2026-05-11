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Humans started communicating in words more than 100,000 years ago. In the 1990s, we started talking through each other via messages. Today, text exchanges are the primary communication method – sometimes even when a person is in the same house as you.

Texting itself can be as fun as it can be funny, and these screenshots are definitive proof. Bored Panda has collected the wildest and most hilarious text exchanges from two Instagram pages that are all about roasts, sarcasm, and pop culture references. It takes courage and self-assurance to be a comedian, but it takes talent to hit someone with a funny text message in a way that's tasteful, clever, and amusing.

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General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're beautiful... no I'm not... yes you are... are you calling me a liar? Darned if you do, darned if you don't.

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    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody is rather focussed.

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    Reemerger
    Reemerger
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    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you know that even prisoners have bread?

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    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I would do the same (for my cat!)

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    Mobey Drunk
    Mobey Drunk
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    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the recipient of it, this is raising more questions than answers.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    onstar69 avatar
    Jimmy
    Jimmy
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And fake eyelashes and nose ring and extensions and…..

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    lawrence0 avatar
    Just off the Goat
    Just off the Goat
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    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's already sent the sh!t so send him some back

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    Kaz
    Kaz
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    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet you're riding that cøck, huh?

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