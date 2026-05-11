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Humans started communicating in words more than 100,000 years ago. In the 1990s, we started talking through each other via messages. Today, text exchanges are the primary communication method – sometimes even when a person is in the same house as you.

Texting itself can be as fun as it can be funny, and these screenshots are definitive proof. Bored Panda has collected the wildest and most hilarious text exchanges from two Instagram pages that are all about roasts, sarcasm, and pop culture references. It takes courage and self-assurance to be a comedian, but it takes talent to hit someone with a funny text message in a way that's tasteful, clever, and amusing.