ADVERTISEMENT

There is something about the “distance” (from consequences) that makes texting easier than other forms of communication. This is all well and good until one realizes that also means that inhibitions are down. The result is that people can and will say the wildest things through instant messaging.

In case you’ve been fortunate enough to avoid anything like this, we’ve gathered screenshots of some of the funniest, most unhinged text conversations people have experienced. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.