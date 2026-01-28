ADVERTISEMENT

There is something about the “distance” (from consequences) that makes texting easier than other forms of communication. This is all well and good until one realizes that also means that inhibitions are down. The result is that people can and will say the wildest things through instant messaging.

In case you’ve been fortunate enough to avoid anything like this, we’ve gathered screenshots of some of the funniest, most unhinged text conversations people have experienced. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.

#1

His Dad Discussing His Mistakes

Hilarious text conversation between dad and child about internet monkey picture NFT and ranking dumbest kid actions.

phoexnixfunjpr Report

    #2

    I Wouldn't Know How To Recover After This

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation ideal for people needed to screenshot these hilarious texts.

    Necrous24 Report

    #3

    Got Straight Up Neutered

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation showing a witty exchange involving animals and a shelter address.

    SimplyEcks Report

    #4

    My Mom Dropped Me Off Today For College Freshman Orientation And She Sends Me This

    Text conversation with hilarious group selfie featuring mom making friends with athletic men, perfect for people needed to screenshot these funny texts.

    Avery_Leilani Report

    #5

    Me_irl

    Text conversation showing a hilarious text about Chick-Fil-A being run by cows and a witty customer support reply.

    010rusty Report

    #6

    Always Nice To Get An Honest Opinion From Your Best Friend About A Certain Look You're Trying Out

    Man wearing glasses and a beanie texting a hilarious message to make others laugh in a funny conversation screenshot.

    neku121 Report

    #7

    My Friend Sent This To Another Friend Today

    Screenshot of hilarious text conversation showing a future employee discount at McDonald's and a playful flex moment.

    TopNotchGamerr Report

    #8

    Man I Hate Facebook

    Chat conversation in a group about a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire involving people needed to screenshot these hilarious texts.

    isshootamai Report

    #9

    I Thought You Liked Me

    Man’s selfie sent as a funny text message from dad to mom, featured in hilarious texts screenshot collection.

    TDMG135 Report

    #10

    That’s What Friends Are For

    Text message conversation showing friends joking about taking a girl out to eat despite being broke, part of hilarious texts.

    DimitriTooProBro Report

    #11

    Car

    Text message exchange with humorous confusion about being a car person, part of hilarious texts people needed to screenshot.

    jellybeankiddo Report

    #12

    Foul

    Screenshot of a hilarious text from grandma about a car on fire, perfect for people needed to screenshot funny texts.

    nylajd Report

    #13

    My Boss Doesn’t Speak Good English So I Get Texts Like This Often

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation with a confused message about a broken floor and a radiator reply.

    SquishyWhenWet_1 Report

    #14

    Hamgurber

    Text message exchange showing a humorous conversation for people needed to screenshot hilarious texts and share laughs.

    ScaryLikeTerry Report

    #15

    That Must’ve Hurt

    Text conversation with humorous messages including funny memes, cheesy pick up lines, and playful responses for hilarious texts screenshot.

    Silver_Indication_49 Report

    #16

    He Had It Coming

    Text message exchange humor with people needed to screenshot hilarious texts about oversized egos and baggage fees.

    Larilarieh Report

    #17

    Omelette

    Screenshot of hilarious text exchange between a politician and supporter featuring sarcastic humor and funny replies.

    sintinii_7 Report

    #18

    My Wife Was A Little Distracted This Morning

    Text conversation showing humorous shopping list and message exchanges, illustrating hilarious texts people needed to screenshot.

    SlickLikeATrout Report

    #19

    Headache

    Screenshot of a hilarious text interaction featuring a grandmother's funny message about a headache.

    phoenix-007 Report

    #20

    Extreme Farts

    Customer service chat screenshot showing a hilarious text about canceling an order for a funny product.

    mrbeast420 Report

    #21

    Brisket I Made Today

    Text message thread showing a funny mix-up between serious news and a photo of a brisket sandwich, showcasing hilarious texts.

    falldontwaitforit Report

    #22

    Airplane

    Text message exchange between mom and child about being on a plane with airplane emojis in a hilarious texting conversation.

    c18dragyn Report

    #23

    Hampter

    Text conversation with a small white hamster on a large rug, sharing hilarious texts for people to screenshot and laugh.

    Ritz186 Report

    #24

    Fact: Most Girls Can't Tell Difference Between A 5'10 And 6

    Text message exchange with humorous and sarcastic remarks, featuring people needed to screenshot hilarious texts for laughs.

    jaychaitanya Report

    #25

    Battling For My Spot In Hell

    Text conversation screenshot showing a funny exchange involving heartfelt jealousy and pump humor for laughs.

    The_Iron_Grip Report

    #26

    Normal Screen Size

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation about website designing shared to make others laugh too.

    _tommymason Report

    #27

    Wet Wipe

    Text message exchange showing humorous replies about bosses and Twitter in a conversation related to hilarious text screenshots.

    Astronomylover999999 Report

    #28

    Dropped This Text In Work Group About A Boss

    Chat conversation with a humorous text comparing speech to an uncleared Excel sheet, part of hilarious texts to screenshot.

    dontsayhiplease Report

    #29

    Thanks, Dad

    Text message exchange showing a funny and loving conversation, perfect for hilarious texts screenshot sharing.

    deadinside222 Report

    #30

    It Was His Other GF

    Humorous text message exchange about a forgotten Dunkin tumbler in a car, showcasing hilarious texts to screenshot.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #31

    Polite

    Text message exchange about no pets allowed, followed by a photo of a polite-looking frog, highlighting hilarious texts.

    quasargoboom Report

    #32

    Mercedes Car

    Text message screenshot showing a funny conversation where a selfie was sent instead of a car photo for hilariously mistaken texts.

    parordice Report

    #33

    I See My Future And It's Bright

    Screenshot of hilarious text conversation showing people needed to screenshot funny texts for others to laugh too.

    acry4helpp Report

    #34

    And The Only Right Answer Is “Sooo True”

    Screenshot of a hilarious text message about pay rent vibes shared by people needed to screenshot funny texts for laughter.

    luv2clomp Report

    #35

    Me_irl

    Humorous text exchange where a person requests an oil painting and receives a funny hand-drawn portrait reply.

    thewillard0 Report

    #36

    Insulting The Only Child

    Text message saying you learn from mistakes, humorously calling someone the only child, related to hilarious texts screenshot.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Oh Dear

    Text message conversation showcasing hilarious texts about setting a washing machine, highlighting people needed to screenshot funny texts.

    nocontextmemes Report

    #38

    This Why I Be Off Camera

    Screenshot of hilarious Zoom meeting with funny filters, showing people laughing and using playful virtual accessories.

    kellyndyann Report

    #39

    My Mom Discovered Bitmoji's The Other Day

    Text message from mom about visiting grandma with a humorous sticker of a person dabbing on a large roasted turkey.

    mrkaleeeb Report

    #40

    Please Not The Attorney General

    Chat screenshot showing a funny unwanted message exchange about a house listing with humorous misunderstanding.

    idkwhat-to-put Report

    #41

    I Love My Husband

    Text conversation showing someone excitedly asking what to eat for dinner, then receiving a reply saying green beans.

    conahu Report

    #42

    Aunt Gave Birth Yesterday And Grandpa Was Very Excited

    Group text with five people sharing a photo of a newborn, capturing hilarious texts to make others laugh too.

    DM_Me_pics_of_sloths Report

    #43

    A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

    Text message exchange about trading a riding mower, featured in hilarious texts people needed to screenshot for laughs.

    FaulerHund Report

    #44

    That's Love

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange showing a sister joking about breaking up, for people needed to screenshot.

    caitcamelia Report

    #45

    Clare Seems Supportive

    Text message screenshot showing a humorous conversation with a therapist, perfect for people needed to screenshot hilarious texts.

    Batsfunhouse Report

    #46

    The Reason I Love My Wife

    Text message exchange showing a humorous conversation about buying toilet paper, highlighting hilarious texts.

    therolandhill66 Report

    #47

    Autocorrect Set It Up, All I Had To Do Was Swing

    Text message conversation showing a request for ground beef and a pun about making sloppy jokes.

    AthenasApostle Report

    #48

    My Friend’s Way Of Keeping Me Humble

    Screenshot of a hilarious text conversation playfully comparing a beautiful butterfly to a dilapidated moth and lopsided lightseeker.

    SwordsandSorcery Report

    #49

    Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma

    Screenshot of a hilarious text from Grandma labeled grandmas cell saying magic octopus for people needed to screenshot.

    hideehoe656 Report

    #50

    We’ve Crafted An Elaborate Game Scheme Of Things To Repeat And Mimic While We’re Texting

    Text conversation showing playful and humorous messages shared between people, perfect for hilarious texts screenshot.

    mapledKHAOS Report

