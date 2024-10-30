Father Of 11, Elon Musk, Buys Secret $35M Property For His Kids And Their Mothers

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk is reportedly creating a Texas-based family enclave for his ever-growing brood of children and their mothers.

The tech mogul, who’s been vocal about humanity’s “population crisis” and has unabashedly offered to impregnate others, has reportedly purchased several luxury properties in Austin, Texas.

Insiders claim that the father of eleven wants to turn the properties into homes for his children, who were born to three different women.

Image credits: Maja Hitij / Getty Images

The Tesla founder’s real estate venture is no small feat, featuring two luxurious properties that collectively cost a staggering $35 million.

One of these is a sprawling 14,400-square-foot mansion styled like a Tuscan villa, while the other—a spacious six-bedroom home—sits just behind it.

The billionaire even acquired a third property, just a short stroll from the first two, further adding to his budding Austin compound.

Sources claimed the real estate venture would make it easier for him to “schedule time” among his kids

Image credits: @elonmusk

Sources told The New York Times that the properties are meant to house his 11 children and two of their three mothers. The arrangement will let his younger children “be a part of one another’s lives” and also allow Elon to “schedule time” among them, sources told Page Six.

So far, only Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who shares three children with Elon, has reportedly moved into the compound as of Tuesday, October 29.

The SpaceX founder went above and beyond to keep the purchases a secret, reportedly enforcing nondisclosure agreements with sellers and offering up to 70% over market value.

Elon shares his 11 children with his first wife and Canadian author Justine Wilson, singer-songwriter Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis

Image credits: @elonmusk

Elon welcomed his first child in 2002 and his most recent baby in 2024.

He fathered six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he married in 2000 and officially divorced in 2008.

Their first-born son, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 but tragically passed away at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The couple are also parents to twins, Vivian and Griffin, and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Elon and his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Grimes, are currently locked in a custody dispute over their three children.

The Canadian pop star, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed their son X Æ A-12 in May 2020.

As of Tuesday, October 29, only Shivon has moved into the compound in Austin, Texas

Image credits: @WalterIsaacson

Reports say that Elon secretly donated his sperm to Shivon without informing Grimes. This was also around the same time that the Canadian singer was expecting her second child with him via surrogacy.

Shivon gave birth to twins Strider and Azure in November 2021, just weeks before a surrogate mother gave birth to daughter Exa Dark Sideræl—the second child belonging to Grimes and Elon.

According to a biography written by Journalist Walter Isaacson, Elon and Grimes share a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, born via surrogacy in June 2022.

Elon’s baby number 12 was born to Shivon in June 2024. The name of the child has not been released yet.