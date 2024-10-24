ADVERTISEMENT

Some would argue that searching to buy a home nowadays is easier than ever. Thanks to the Internet, people can find a place to live without stepping a foot outside. All they have to do is fire up a real estate website and get to scrolling. However, finding a diamond in the rough can be quite a challenge considering that the pool of options is getting smaller due to house shortages. Sometimes weeks' worth of scrolling through real estate listings only result in the strangest properties that raise the question, “How can anyone live here?”

The Instagram account Bad Real Estate Pics is full of such examples, starting from dancing poles in the middle of the living room and ending with cemeteries in the backyard. If you’re in the mood for some real estate humor, scroll down to find the best this account has to offer, and be sure to leave your own thoughts below!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with realtor Barbara Thomas, who kindly agreed to share a few tips on how to make real estate photos more enticing for buyers.

#1

badrealestatepics Report

#2

badrealestatepics Report

#3

badrealestatepics Report

“Photos are crucial in real estate listings as they are often the first impression potential buyers get of a property,” says realtor Barbara Thomas

“Well-taken photos can make a listing stand out, attract more attention, and create a sense of urgency to schedule a viewing. According to studies, listings with high-quality images receive significantly more views and inquiries compared to those with poor or no photos. In essence, photos help potential buyers visualize themselves in the home and are essential to driving interest.”
#4

badrealestatepics Report

#5

badrealestatepics Report

#6

badrealestatepics Report

A listing with bright and well-lit shots will attract more buyers and be sold faster than if it were dimly lit and hardly allow seeing anything. 

“Photos that are clear and well-lit give a welcoming feel to the home. Natural lighting enhances the look of spaces, making them appear larger and more inviting,” says Thomas. 
#7

badrealestatepics Report

#8

badrealestatepics Report

#9

badrealestatepics Report

Wide-angle pictures are also more enticing to the eye. “These help showcase the full layout and size of the room, providing a better sense of space,” she further explains. 

Including high-quality exterior photos in the listing is also crucial. “A clear image of the front of the house, along with shots of any unique outdoor spaces like gardens, patios, or pools, can boost interest,” adds Thomas.

#10

badrealestatepics Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the neighbours won't give you any problems....until the Zombie Uprising

#11

badrealestatepics Report

#12

badrealestatepics Report

Thomas also recommends highlighting key features of the home, like modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms, or high-end finishes, which can attract buyers looking for specific qualities. 

Additionally, it might be worth staging the property a little, even virtually, as it allows potential buyers to imagine how they’ll make use of the different areas in the home. 
#13

badrealestatepics Report

#14

badrealestatepics Report

tiffanysauter avatar
Tiffany Sauter
Tiffany Sauter
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My worst nightmare! I remodeled my bathroom 3 years ago and it didn't cost too much extra to install a TV in view of my bathtub. The TV was completely water proof and was made to go in showers for high end hotels. At the last minute, I chickened out and had the contractor install it in the the wall outside the tub/shower area because I was terrified it would end up in my tub with me.

#15

badrealestatepics Report

Of course, what’s not going to lure people into buying a property is poor lighting in the listing photos. “Dark, shadowy, or dimly lit photos make rooms feel smaller and less appealing,” Thomas says. 

Another mistake that sellers could make is taking pictures of cluttered spaces. “Rooms filled with personal items or clutter can distract buyers and make it difficult for them to imagine themselves in the space,” Thomas says. If it’s not possible to declutter the areas of the home, at least try to move unnecessary things out of the shot. 
#16

badrealestatepics Report

#17

badrealestatepics Report

#18

badrealestatepics Report

Awkward angles are an additional no-no as they don’t reveal the room’s full potential and can mislead or frustrate potential buyers. So put down the fish eye lens, as it doesn't do anyone any favors.

#19

badrealestatepics Report

#20

badrealestatepics Report

rhondaberaun avatar
Caiman 94920
Caiman 94920
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kitchen has very few cupboards, the dishwasher is a wasted space, if you open mine, its full of my storage containers. I don't use enough dishes to make it useful, so its more useful as a cupboard.

#21

badrealestatepics Report

penstubbs avatar
Apachebathmat
Apachebathmat
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not sure if it’s the picture of the guy with a gun or the one that declares’ welcome to the bone zone’ that I’m more concerned about

Thomas also recommends against giving into the temptation of overediting. “Using too many filters or heavy photo editing to make the property look better than it is in reality can set buyers up for disappointment, leading to fewer serious inquiries.”
#22

badrealestatepics Report

#23

badrealestatepics Report

#24

badrealestatepics Report

Lastly, make sure to provide plenty of photos for the potential buyers, stresses Thomas. “Listings with very few photos or missing shots of key rooms like the kitchen, living room, or bathrooms may cause potential buyers to skip over the listing.”
#25

badrealestatepics Report

#26

badrealestatepics Report

#27

badrealestatepics Report

#28

badrealestatepics Report

#29

badrealestatepics Report

#30

badrealestatepics Report

#31

badrealestatepics Report

#32

badrealestatepics Report

#33

badrealestatepics Report

#34

badrealestatepics Report

#35

badrealestatepics Report

#36

badrealestatepics Report

#37

badrealestatepics Report

#38

badrealestatepics Report

#39

badrealestatepics Report

#40

badrealestatepics Report

#41

badrealestatepics Report

#42

badrealestatepics Report

#43

badrealestatepics Report

#44

badrealestatepics Report

elchinero avatar
Elchinero
Elchinero
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

300 sq. ft.? Not enough room to swing a cat by its tail!

#45

badrealestatepics Report

#46

badrealestatepics Report

dariazotova avatar
Daria
Daria
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This bed could accommodate me + several pets, I love it!

#47

badrealestatepics Report

#48

badrealestatepics Report

#49

badrealestatepics Report

#50

badrealestatepics Report

#51

badrealestatepics Report

#52

badrealestatepics Report

#53

badrealestatepics Report

#54

badrealestatepics Report

#55

badrealestatepics Report

#56

badrealestatepics Report

#57

badrealestatepics Report

#58

badrealestatepics Report

#59

badrealestatepics Report

#60

badrealestatepics Report

#61

badrealestatepics Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe not the main point here, but that light on the ceiling looks like a polar bear.

#62

badrealestatepics Report

#63

badrealestatepics Report

#64

badrealestatepics Report

#65

badrealestatepics Report

#66

badrealestatepics Report

#67

badrealestatepics Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just too much stuff and the colour of those cabinets....I'm starting to hyperventilate..

#68

badrealestatepics Report

#69

badrealestatepics Report

#70

badrealestatepics Report

#71

badrealestatepics Report

#72

badrealestatepics Report

#73

badrealestatepics Report

#74

badrealestatepics Report

#75

badrealestatepics Report

#76

badrealestatepics Report

#77

badrealestatepics Report

#78

badrealestatepics Report

#79

badrealestatepics Report

#80

badrealestatepics Report

