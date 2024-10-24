ADVERTISEMENT

Some would argue that searching to buy a home nowadays is easier than ever. Thanks to the Internet, people can find a place to live without stepping a foot outside. All they have to do is fire up a real estate website and get to scrolling. However, finding a diamond in the rough can be quite a challenge considering that the pool of options is getting smaller due to house shortages. Sometimes weeks' worth of scrolling through real estate listings only result in the strangest properties that raise the question, “How can anyone live here?”

The Instagram account Bad Real Estate Pics is full of such examples, starting from dancing poles in the middle of the living room and ending with cemeteries in the backyard. If you’re in the mood for some real estate humor, scroll down to find the best this account has to offer, and be sure to leave your own thoughts below!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with realtor Barbara Thomas, who kindly agreed to share a few tips on how to make real estate photos more enticing for buyers.