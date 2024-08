People often try to sell the most bizarre and hilarious items online, but it doesn’t stop there—they also charge outrageous prices. A prime spot to find these peculiar and overpriced listings is the subreddit r/DelusionalCraigslist . From services like turning your ex’s street into a drag strip to a $5000 onion ring, they have a collection of some of the craziest Craigslist ads out there. So, whether you're in the market for something intriguing or just looking for a good laugh, scroll down and enjoy these absurd internet marketplace ads.

#1 Beware Of Log

#2 Delusional? Perhaps. Hilarious? Absolutely

#3 It's Cursed As Hell, And Made Me Laugh So Hard

#4 Is This A Thing Now? Selling Used Fake Nails?

#5 Can I Interest You In Some 28 Year Old Home Canned Veggies From A Stranger's Garage?

#6 I Don't Even Know What To Say About This Monstrosity

#7 Life Is A Highway

#8 I Checked Her Other Listings, She Is Not Joking

#9 I Love The Artists Who Sell Work On FB Marketplace

#10 Is This Delusional Or Fairly Priced?

#11 Didn't Know Pvc Sheets Were A Thing, To Me These Look Like Garbage Bags $80

#12 The Most Delusional Post I've Ever Seen

#13 I Mean, It's Only $4500

#14 I Don't Even Know What To Say About This

#15 On FB

#16 A Used Cardboard Box For $100

#17 Pay Me So I Can Spy On You All Night!

#18 This $400k House

#19 Any Wealthy Women Want To Take Me Shopping ? Nothing Gay!

#20 The Word "Vintage" Always Multiplies The Value

#21 This Has To Be Money Laundering, Right?

#22 Will The Seller At Least Help Dig It Out?

#23 High Quality Portraits

#24 Ah Yes 1500 For A S****y Laptop. Great Deal

#25 Just Cooked On A Sunday Evening

#26 "Probably Needs A Battery"

#27 $5000 For A Dirty Shoe

#28 Home Sweet Home

#29 Buy My Massive 12 Year-Old TV For The Same Price As A New One

#30 Thanks, Obama

#31 I'm Genuinely Curious If This Is Delusional Or Reasonable?

#32 "Scandinavian Teak" AKA "Particle Board Garbage" $500

#33 I'm Pretty Sure This Ship Has Already Sailed And Sunk

#34 Saw This For Sale In My Area, I Hope It's A Joke. But, I've Seen Similar Posts On Our Local FB Groups So Hard To Say

#35 What A Steal!

#36 Recent Find

#37 I Am New Here And I Know I'll Never Top My Inaugural Post. Behold This Week's Find!

#38 Should Be Incinerated In A Fire, But They Want $300 Obo For It

#39 Totally Worth It

#40 What Is This Insane Assemblage Of Stuff?

#41 Do A Few Thousand Dollars Worth Of Work And You Can Keep The Wood!!! What A Deal!

#42 Another Case Of People Thinking Disney VHS Tapes Have Value

#43 Totally Normal And Not Weird Activity

#44 Only $300 For A Box Fan And A Tote Full Of Ice

#45 "Cash Only, No Refunds"

#46 Completely Delusional

#47 These Lease-To-Own Companies Are Something Else. $2,500 For A Playstation VR2 In Payments Or You Can "Save" By Paying Cash For "Only" $1,500. They Retail For $550

#48 Batteries? What Are Those?

#49 $100…. Per Hour?!

#50 What's Inside The Box?

#51 Still Has A Lot Of Life!

#52 Hawk Tuah Autograph Only 250$

#53 Pay Me To Haul Off My Mosquito Love Pit

#54 They're Having Trouble Selling This Double-Priced Monstrosity

#55 I'm Sorry What

#56 Straight Outta A Middle School Art Class

#57 What A Steal At Only 150 Instead Of 800 Brand New

#58 Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

#59 "The Screen Is Like New, Only The Panel Is Broken"

#60 Who Wants A 15 Year Old Mac For The Low Price Of $400?

#61 Would You Be Interested In Becoming The Proud Owner Of 73 Thousand Liters Of Helicopter Fuel :d

#62 Original Volpix Pokemon Card. On Sale For A Steal!

#63 Saling His Couch

#64 Rice Cooker For Sale. Near Mint. Maybe If That Means It Includes Minty Colored Mold

#65 Going Ham

#66 For Sale: My Chore

#67 Fun To Collect And Hold

#68 27 Miles To Regret Has To Be A Record

#69 I Once Sold A Solid Oak Dresser For $20

#70 Randomly Found Fossil For The Low Low Price Of 800!

#71 Deal Of A Life Time

#72 Trying To Sell A Peloton For $1,000 More Than Msrp On Facebook

#73 $800 To Take My Couch To The Dump

#74 What A Steal

#75 Bike Underwater For Sale