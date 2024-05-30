We all have that one weird friend who seems impossible to shop for. If you don’t, you probably are the weird friend! Regardless, these gifts are the perfect find for everyone who is a little odd, strange, or unhinged. They might not be super useful but they are guaranteed to get more than a few laughs when your friend rips off the wrapping. So let’s go shopping!

#1 This Bubble Machine Gun Is For Everyone You Know Who Is Still A Kid At Heart Share icon Review: "Bubble Gun worked great, and really produces a lot of bubbles. Easy to use and convenient bubble packs come with it to make solution." - Adam L.



#2 Rocktopus Fidget Toy : As If Dwayne With 2 Arms Wasn't Scary Enough! Share icon Review: "Great little novelty gift. As described and came quickly." - Emma marland



#3 This Automatic Watering System For House Plant Is For Everyone Who Keeps Sending Their Plants To The ER Share icon Review: "This is such a fun/funny novelty way to keep plants hydrated, especially for the “overly dramatic “ plants. Comical and different instead of just using watering globes all the time." - Ruth Edwards



#4 Custom Face Socks Are A Shoe-In For Being The Best Gift Share icon Review: "I was skeptical but these turned out to be really good quality and appearance! They were a super fun gift." - Michelle



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Silver Prosthetic Eye Jewelry : If You Like It Then You Should Have Kept An Eye On It Share icon Review: "Amazing!!!! my favourite piece of jewellery" - Jo



#6 Make Your Left Shark Fantasy Come True With This Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie Share icon Review: "This has to be the best purchase I have made. Not only is this comfy, and warm. But is so much fun. I bought three, one for me and one for my two daughters. We have thoroughly enjoyed running around on the beach with them." - Amee M. Johnson



#7 LEGO Rainbow Bricks Puzzle : Not The Best Gift For Your Color Blind Friends Share icon Review: "I love how challenging this puzzle is, it's time consuming which is perfect as we use this as a family to slow down and work together over days or weeks to put puzzles like this together! I love the happy and bright colors of Lego and would recommend this puzzle to every and anyone!" - 214



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 You Won't Turn Into Picasso Overnight, But At Least This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book Will Keep Your Hands Busy Share icon Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Keep Exactly One Meatball Safe In This IKEA Key & Coin Purse Share icon Review: "Absolutely LOVE this coin purse from IKEA! Super happy I found this. Highly recommend. Great quality and price is excellent. So many compliments on it." - Michelle



#10 This Magnetic Goose Duck Key Holder Will Keep Your Keys Safe Share icon Review: "My new goose friend holds my keys on the kitchen counter. He hasn’t dropped them once, and he makes me smile on my way out the door every morning." - Alison



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Filing Saucer Cow Clips Are Extra Terrific Share icon Review: "It’s so cute and it was the perfect gift for my mom! She thinks it’s cute and funny. She plans on putting it on her desk at work for decoration so she doesn’t lose her cows." - Chastity Kilborn



#12 Handerpants Are For People Prone To Accidents Share icon Review: "Got these as a gag gift for a Christmas party. Everyone got a good laugh, but they are also functional as a layering piece!" - JFS



By now, you probably want to buy a few of these for yourself. But hold your horses, there are plenty more cooky and creative things to come! But remember, we are here to buy gifts for our weird friends, so keep them in mind too! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 If Their Dog Has Just As Weird A Sense Of Humor As They Do, Get Them This The Toilet Water Dish Share icon Review: "My visitors get a laugh when they see "Rosie's" drinking bowl... It works perfectly." - Alan



#14 Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure : Although, Crazy Cat Lady Has Become More Of A Goal Than An Insult Share icon Review: "I got this for my sister as a Christmas present a few years ago she has lots of cats. She laughed her butt off and it sits in her office to this day!" - susan



#15 This CVS Receipt Scarf Is Pretty Spot-On Share icon Review: "I saw this under comical gifts and I'm telling you it is the cutest thing ever :-) the other day I wore them to CVS to pick up a prescription and you wouldn't believe it looks and the comments I got! I was the belle of the ball :-) it's good size and it's really warm though being lightweight. It really is cute it's amazing :-)" - stephanie



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Shrek Toothpaste Cap Is For Everyone Who Regularly Yells "Get Out Of My Swamp!" Share icon Review: "Got this shrek looking toothpaste cap/dispenser for my buddy as a funny gift." - Amazon customer



#17 This Belly Pack Turns The Dad Bod Into High Fashion Share icon Review: "Bought this as a White Elephant gift for a party I went to. It looks very real and is hysterical. I stuffed it with Budweiser in a can to really top off the look." - Amanda J.



#18 Chicken Egg Night Light : Which Came First, The Chicken Or Electricity? Share icon Review: "Bought this for a friend really as a gag gift. She laughed and really liked it. Goal achieved!" - Doobee3



#19 If You Didn't Quite Get Your Summer Body Ready In Time, This Kitchen Apron Will Help You Out Share icon Review: "This made making tamales a little easier considering how much went into making them! Definitely made people smile!" - MrBigg87



#20 Giant Rubber Duck : Teach Them To Be Weird From A Young Age Share icon Review: "OMG, this large rubber duckie is freakin’ ADORABLE! I got this for my duck-loving toddler to put in his Easter basket." - Sarah



#21 Crab Silicone Utensil Rest : Let Sebastian Lend You A Helping Claw When Cooking Share icon Review: "This is such a fun little tool. Works perfectly for what it's designed for, is well made from great material, and looks absolutely adorable in the kitchen." - Chris C.



#22 The Shave & Play Darbie Does Not Discriminate Share icon Review: "My sister laughed so much when her doll arrived! Funny birthday gift!" - mary mcdermott



#23 Mop Slippers Put Your Multi-Tasking Abilities To The Test Share icon Review: "Honestly I bought these as a joke for a Christmas gift exchange. But I ended up like in them and keeping one pair and gifting a few others! Everyone has sent me pics of them wearing them and it’s hilarious and fun. I’m glad I could bring some laughs and function at the same time!" - JEDIMOMME



We will give you a second to compose yourself before you keep scrolling. We know, these items are too funny not to laugh at! But we have one goal in mind here: get the perfect punny present for your oddball friend!

#24 Pink Shrek Tapestry : Just Because You Want People Out Of Your Swamp, Doesnt Mean You Can't Be Fabulous While Doing So! Share icon Review: "I’m so excited to use this as a flag for upcoming festivals!" - Jessica Faircloth



#25 Be Honest, Who Hasn't Dreamt Of Having A Nic Cage Magnet Share icon Review: "I got this as a birthday gift for a friend who has a somewhat unsettling obsession with Nick Cage. The details are incredible, it's such a unique idea, and as mentioned, when I asked if it could be shipped earlier to ensure it be delivered on time, the seller was more than accommodating." - Summer Creech



#26 You Know Things Are Bleak When A Positive Poo Needs To Lift Your Spirits Share icon Review: "Absolutely amazing quality , matches exactly like the pictures and tbh I thought it was gonna be small but it wasn’t it’s quite big my friend absolutely loved it." - Shaun Williams



#27 Pet Ghost In Bottle : For The Person That Has Everything Share icon Review: "Honestly looks really cool and it arrived way sooner then I expected." - dietz nuts



#28 Catstronaut Slow-Rise Squishy Ball : This Is Pawfectly Weird Enough For Your Odd Friend Share icon Review: "My son is a freshman in college and I purchased this as part of his Easter basket. He has a cat who resembles this one a ton. He also constantly jokes that the cat has interstellar connections. I figured this was the perfect funny gift that could also be utilized for finals! It was a hit!" - R9101



#29 Sunny The Blobfish Squishy Toy : The Ultimate Pick-Me-Up Share icon Review: "This was a gift for my son and he loves it. It’s so cute I want one for myself for my desk!" - Sara Leuenberger



#30 Get Gummy Bear Bandages For That Friend Who Always Has A Million Cuts And Bruises Share icon Review: "These are super cute. There are six different colors. The tin they come in is so cute, and will make a fun little trinket holder. I put one on just to see if they have a good adhesive, and if they’re easy to remove. Everything seems good so far." - Sarah B.



#31 Snail Spa Headband : Even Some Girly-Girls Are Weird Share icon Review: "These headbands and wrist guards are adorable and fun. Very comfortable as well." - pickyconsumer99



#32 You Know Exactly Which Friend Will Wear A Vintage-Looking Adult Badge Share icon Review: "Beautiful pin! Arrived quickly- happy with it!" - Sarah Logue



#33 This Woven Rainbow Pig Bag Says "I'm Bringing Home The Bacon" Share icon Review: "This little bag is beautiful! I’m so excited to give it to my friend for her birthday!" - Jillian Kim



#34 Cat Napkins Are A Must For Any Feline Lover Share icon Review: "Came across these by accident. So fun! Graphics are great. They will make anyone smile. But...a person who loves cats will truly grin ear to ear." - Ms. Libby



#35 This Pool Float Is The Next Best Thing To Having A Sexy Pool Boy Share icon Review: "This was a great floatie to bring on my girls weekend!!! Everyone floated on it at least once…so, I’d say it’s quality made!" - MandaD



#36 Baby Speed Bag Toy : If You Are Raising A Million Dollar Baby Share icon Review: "It is great gift for a parent who works out and you just want the baby to have a little reminder of that!!" - terry



#37 Solid Milk Chocolate Birthday Gift : The Perfect Combo Of Puns, Sarcasm, And Chocolate Share icon Review: "You can never go wrong with quality chocolate in the shape of poo!" - Gillian



#38 Bring Some Laughs Back To The Workplace With This Wild Office Possum Share icon Review: "I don’t know what possessed me to buy an office possum but I have not regretted it once. It makes us laugh every time we find him hiding in the office (coat sleeves, trash cans… you name it). The bendy arms help him hide literally anywhere. We can’t stop laughing, so worth it." - Brianne Kaufman



#39 Sprinkle Donut Throw Pillow : Do You Have A Cop Friend With An Upcoming Birthday? Share icon Review: "This pillow is amazingly soft & comfortable. The print was excellent." - Jax



#40 Rubber Lips Wall Hanging : We Know The Walls Have Ears, But Do They Have Lips? Share icon Review: "Just as imagined. My husband loves oddities and this fits in perfectly." - Kaila Branfield

