We all have that one weird friend who seems impossible to shop for. If you don’t, you probably are the weird friend! Regardless, these gifts are the perfect find for everyone who is a little odd, strange, or unhinged. They might not be super useful but they are guaranteed to get more than a few laughs when your friend rips off the wrapping. So let’s go shopping!

#1

This Bubble Machine Gun Is For Everyone You Know Who Is Still A Kid At Heart

Review: "Bubble Gun worked great, and really produces a lot of bubbles. Easy to use and convenient bubble packs come with it to make solution." - Adam L.

8points
$35.99 $19.99 at Amazon
#2

Rocktopus Fidget Toy : As If Dwayne With 2 Arms Wasn't Scary Enough!

Review: "Great little novelty gift. As described and came quickly." - Emma marland

8points
#3

This Automatic Watering System For House Plant Is For Everyone Who Keeps Sending Their Plants To The ER

Review: "This is such a fun/funny novelty way to keep plants hydrated, especially for the “overly dramatic “ plants. Comical and different instead of just using watering globes all the time." - Ruth Edwards

8points
$16 at Amazon
#4

Custom Face Socks Are A Shoe-In For Being The Best Gift

Review: "I was skeptical but these turned out to be really good quality and appearance! They were a super fun gift." - Michelle

8points
#5

Silver Prosthetic Eye Jewelry : If You Like It Then You Should Have Kept An Eye On It

Review: "Amazing!!!! my favourite piece of jewellery" - Jo

8points
#6

Make Your Left Shark Fantasy Come True With This Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie

Review: "This has to be the best purchase I have made. Not only is this comfy, and warm. But is so much fun. I bought three, one for me and one for my two daughters. We have thoroughly enjoyed running around on the beach with them." - Amee M. Johnson

8points
$27.99 $19.9 at Amazon
#7

LEGO Rainbow Bricks Puzzle : Not The Best Gift For Your Color Blind Friends

Review: "I love how challenging this puzzle is, it's time consuming which is perfect as we use this as a family to slow down and work together over days or weeks to put puzzles like this together! I love the happy and bright colors of Lego and would recommend this puzzle to every and anyone!" - 214

7points
$17.99 at Amazon
#8

You Won't Turn Into Picasso Overnight, But At Least This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book Will Keep Your Hands Busy

Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie

7points
$10.93 at Amazon
#9

Keep Exactly One Meatball Safe In This IKEA Key & Coin Purse

Review: "Absolutely LOVE this coin purse from IKEA! Super happy I found this. Highly recommend. Great quality and price is excellent. So many compliments on it." - Michelle

7points
$5.4 at Amazon
#10

This Magnetic Goose Duck Key Holder Will Keep Your Keys Safe

Review: "My new goose friend holds my keys on the kitchen counter. He hasn’t dropped them once, and he makes me smile on my way out the door every morning." - Alison

7points
$16.99 at Amazon
#11

Filing Saucer Cow Clips Are Extra Terrific

Review: "It’s so cute and it was the perfect gift for my mom! She thinks it’s cute and funny. She plans on putting it on her desk at work for decoration so she doesn’t lose her cows." - Chastity Kilborn

7points
#12

Handerpants Are For People Prone To Accidents

Review: "Got these as a gag gift for a Christmas party. Everyone got a good laugh, but they are also functional as a layering piece!" - JFS

7points
$13.99 $12.92 at Amazon
By now, you probably want to buy a few of these for yourself. But hold your horses, there are plenty more cooky and creative things to come! But remember, we are here to buy gifts for our weird friends, so keep them in mind too!

#13

If Their Dog Has Just As Weird A Sense Of Humor As They Do, Get Them This The Toilet Water Dish

Review: "My visitors get a laugh when they see "Rosie's" drinking bowl... It works perfectly." - Alan

7points
$29.99 at Amazon
#14

Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure : Although, Crazy Cat Lady Has Become More Of A Goal Than An Insult

Review: "I got this for my sister as a Christmas present a few years ago she has lots of cats. She laughed her butt off and it sits in her office to this day!" - susan

7points
$24.99 $15.66 at Amazon
#15

This CVS Receipt Scarf Is Pretty Spot-On

Review: "I saw this under comical gifts and I'm telling you it is the cutest thing ever :-) the other day I wore them to CVS to pick up a prescription and you wouldn't believe it looks and the comments I got! I was the belle of the ball :-) it's good size and it's really warm though being lightweight. It really is cute it's amazing :-)" - stephanie

7points
$23.95 at Amazon
#16

This Shrek Toothpaste Cap Is For Everyone Who Regularly Yells "Get Out Of My Swamp!"

Review: "Got this shrek looking toothpaste cap/dispenser for my buddy as a funny gift." - Amazon customer

6points
$12.99 $12 at Amazon
#17

This Belly Pack Turns The Dad Bod Into High Fashion

Review: "Bought this as a White Elephant gift for a party I went to. It looks very real and is hysterical. I stuffed it with Budweiser in a can to really top off the look." - Amanda J.

6points
$11.99 $9.99 at Amazon
#18

Chicken Egg Night Light : Which Came First, The Chicken Or Electricity?

Review: "Bought this for a friend really as a gag gift. She laughed and really liked it. Goal achieved!" - Doobee3

6points
$18.88 at Amazon
#19

If You Didn't Quite Get Your Summer Body Ready In Time, This Kitchen Apron Will Help You Out

Review: "This made making tamales a little easier considering how much went into making them! Definitely made people smile!" - MrBigg87

6points
$7.99 at Amazon
#20

Giant Rubber Duck : Teach Them To Be Weird From A Young Age

Review: "OMG, this large rubber duckie is freakin’ ADORABLE! I got this for my duck-loving toddler to put in his Easter basket." - Sarah

6points
$11.99 at Amazon
#21

Crab Silicone Utensil Rest : Let Sebastian Lend You A Helping Claw When Cooking

Review: "This is such a fun little tool. Works perfectly for what it's designed for, is well made from great material, and looks absolutely adorable in the kitchen." - Chris C.

6points
$19.95 $16.95 at Amazon
#22

The Shave & Play Darbie Does Not Discriminate

Review: "My sister laughed so much when her doll arrived! Funny birthday gift!" - mary mcdermott

6points
#23

Mop Slippers Put Your Multi-Tasking Abilities To The Test

Review: "Honestly I bought these as a joke for a Christmas gift exchange. But I ended up like in them and keeping one pair and gifting a few others! Everyone has sent me pics of them wearing them and it’s hilarious and fun. I’m glad I could bring some laughs and function at the same time!" - JEDIMOMME

6points
$23.99 $13.89 at Amazon
We will give you a second to compose yourself before you keep scrolling. We know, these items are too funny not to laugh at! But we have one goal in mind here: get the perfect punny present for your oddball friend!
#24

Pink Shrek Tapestry : Just Because You Want People Out Of Your Swamp, Doesnt Mean You Can't Be Fabulous While Doing So!

Review: "I’m so excited to use this as a flag for upcoming festivals!" - Jessica Faircloth

5points
#25

Be Honest, Who Hasn't Dreamt Of Having A Nic Cage Magnet

Review: "I got this as a birthday gift for a friend who has a somewhat unsettling obsession with Nick Cage. The details are incredible, it's such a unique idea, and as mentioned, when I asked if it could be shipped earlier to ensure it be delivered on time, the seller was more than accommodating." - Summer Creech

5points
#26

You Know Things Are Bleak When A Positive Poo Needs To Lift Your Spirits

Review: "Absolutely amazing quality , matches exactly like the pictures and tbh I thought it was gonna be small but it wasn’t it’s quite big my friend absolutely loved it." - Shaun Williams

5points
#27

Pet Ghost In Bottle : For The Person That Has Everything

Review: "Honestly looks really cool and it arrived way sooner then I expected." - dietz nuts

5points
#28

Catstronaut Slow-Rise Squishy Ball : This Is Pawfectly Weird Enough For Your Odd Friend

Review: "My son is a freshman in college and I purchased this as part of his Easter basket. He has a cat who resembles this one a ton. He also constantly jokes that the cat has interstellar connections. I figured this was the perfect funny gift that could also be utilized for finals! It was a hit!" - R9101

5points
$7 at Amazon
#29

Sunny The Blobfish Squishy Toy : The Ultimate Pick-Me-Up

Review: "This was a gift for my son and he loves it. It’s so cute I want one for myself for my desk!" - Sara Leuenberger

5points
$13.41 $9.78 at Amazon
#30

Get Gummy Bear Bandages For That Friend Who Always Has A Million Cuts And Bruises

Review: "These are super cute. There are six different colors. The tin they come in is so cute, and will make a fun little trinket holder. I put one on just to see if they have a good adhesive, and if they’re easy to remove. Everything seems good so far." - Sarah B.

5points
$7.99 at Amazon
#31

Snail Spa Headband : Even Some Girly-Girls Are Weird

Review: "These headbands and wrist guards are adorable and fun. Very comfortable as well." - pickyconsumer99

5points
$8.99 at Amazon
#32

You Know Exactly Which Friend Will Wear A Vintage-Looking Adult Badge

Review: "Beautiful pin! Arrived quickly- happy with it!" - Sarah Logue

4points
#33

This Woven Rainbow Pig Bag Says "I'm Bringing Home The Bacon"

Review: "This little bag is beautiful! I’m so excited to give it to my friend for her birthday!" - Jillian Kim

4points
#34

Cat Napkins Are A Must For Any Feline Lover

Review: "Came across these by accident. So fun! Graphics are great. They will make anyone smile. But...a person who loves cats will truly grin ear to ear." - Ms. Libby

4points
$11.87 $10.4 at Amazon
#35

This Pool Float Is The Next Best Thing To Having A Sexy Pool Boy

Review: "This was a great floatie to bring on my girls weekend!!! Everyone floated on it at least once…so, I’d say it’s quality made!" - MandaD

4points
$15.99 at Amazon
#36

Baby Speed Bag Toy : If You Are Raising A Million Dollar Baby

Review: "It is great gift for a parent who works out and you just want the baby to have a little reminder of that!!" - terry

4points
$12.99 at Amazon
#37

Solid Milk Chocolate Birthday Gift : The Perfect Combo Of Puns, Sarcasm, And Chocolate

Review: "You can never go wrong with quality chocolate in the shape of poo!" - Gillian

4points
#38

Bring Some Laughs Back To The Workplace With This Wild Office Possum

Review: "I don’t know what possessed me to buy an office possum but I have not regretted it once. It makes us laugh every time we find him hiding in the office (coat sleeves, trash cans… you name it). The bendy arms help him hide literally anywhere. We can’t stop laughing, so worth it." - Brianne Kaufman

4points
$22.62 at Amazon
#39

Sprinkle Donut Throw Pillow : Do You Have A Cop Friend With An Upcoming Birthday?

Review: "This pillow is amazingly soft & comfortable. The print was excellent." - Jax

3points
$48.59 at Amazon
#40

Rubber Lips Wall Hanging : We Know The Walls Have Ears, But Do They Have Lips?

Review: "Just as imagined. My husband loves oddities and this fits in perfectly." - Kaila Branfield

3points
#41

Lobster Slippers Are All The Rage Down By The Coast

Review: "Exactly like the picture, shockingly comfortable, a steal for the price, perfect size, and I could go on and on! I have nothing but good things to say about these slides and would rate them a 10/10!" - Jennifer

2points
